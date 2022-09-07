15 best-selling bands to buy for your Apple Watch

These are the best Apple Watch bands.

From stainless steel to leather, the best Apple Watch bands can deliver style and performance that match your life and personality. We’ve rounded up a broad range of functional, stylish, and cute Apple Watch bands to help you find the perfect fit for your wrist size and personality.

1. A metal link band

This Fitlink band is stainless steel for a traditional timepiece look.

This link bracelet band can bring the classic elegance of a Timex or Fossil timepiece to your smartwatch. Perfect for formal outings, it's available in a wide range of striking metallic colors, including gold, blue, black, gray, and rose gold. It boasts easy installation and a durable double folding clasp to stay firmly in place.

It also comes with an adjustment tool so you can remove the band's links to shorten its size without visiting a jeweler. This best-seller has a 4.4-star average rating based on over 13,000 reviews.

Get the Fitlink Stainless Steel Metal Band from Amazon for $16.99

2. A simple stainless steel mesh

This band is made of stainless steel mesh.

This band from heyday is simple but arresting. It’s not too flashy, but there is an iridescent pattern if you want to add a bit of pizzazz. This Apple Watch strap is made from stainless steel mesh, so you get both a metallic finish and a comfortable fit. It’s also easy to clean, which is a huge bonus for those of us with sweaty hands!

There are neutral color options like black and ballet pink, which is very similar to rose gold, as well as “cool” iridescent and gradient options. Reviewers say the colors are true to the photo and the band doesn’t pinch.

Get the heyday Apple Watch Mesh Band from Target for $14.99

3. A scrunchie/watch band hybrid

I love scrunchies, so this watch band is my fave!

Scrunchies are back in! This scrunchie-watch band looks comfortable and lightweight, and you can even match it to your other scrunchies. There are simple patterns, which will go great with a casual outfit and minimalist wardrobe. There are also bright, colorful statement pieces, including plaid, florals, and even a Halloween-themed pattern.

Reviewers say the band is silky-soft, comfortable, and garners a lot of compliments. However, it might not be the best for workouts and humid weather since the fabric isn’t as easy to clean as other materials. It’s compatible with Series 1-7 and the Apple Watch SE.

Get the Apple Watch Band Scrunchies from Amazon for $7.99

4. A snakeskin band

Add some texture to your accessories.

This watch band is sophisticated and stylish, with a snakeskin print on faux leather. I love the texture it adds to any outfit, and it looks great paired with both silver and gold jewelry, as shown in the image above.

Reviewers confirm that the materials are high quality and worth the cost. However, my favorite thing about this band is that you can customize the color of the buckle and lugs to go with your favorite accessories. The store does warn that Apple’s “gold” color changes from year to year, so if you have a gold watch, consider coordinating with it, rather than trying to match it.

Get the Gray Snakeskin Print Apple Watch Band from JoyMerrymanStore for $35.69

5. A double band

I love the extra flair a double-band provides.

I’ve always loved the look of a double-banded watch. It adds dimension and makes a watch feel more like a piece of jewelry than a little computer on my wrist. I’m a huge fan of this cream-colored double strap band. Some reviewers have noted that it takes some time to get used to fastening it, but the sleek sophistication is worth the learning curve.

It’s simple, which means it’ll pair with everything. Plus, a double strap adds a little extra comfort and security as you move throughout the day. It’s made from vegan leather, which is another name for polyurethane.

Get the Vegan Leather Apple Watch Bracelet from SimeonDJewelry for $48.99

6. Nike Sport Band

Considering how many people use their Apple Watch as a fitness tracker, it makes sense that you’d want a band that can hold its own against a workout. Many reviewers love the Nike Sport Band, which has a pattern of large holes that make it slightly lighter and more breathable than the Apple-branded sport band. It’s available in 41 or 45 mm, in a whole host of colors.

The rubbery fluoroelastomer is easy to clean, which is a huge plus for a band that’s going to see some sweat. However, some reviewers complain that the rubbery texture doesn’t handle moisture well, and can irritate the skin during a workout.

Get the Nike Sport Band from Apple for $49

7. Apple Sport Loop

For those who don’t want a rubbery watch band on their wrist when they work out, Apple Sport Loop is a great option. It’s made of woven nylon that provides cushioning and moisture wicking against your wrist, while the durable hook-and-loop fastener keeps it secure. It’s also available in 41 or 45 mm, and in five color schemes (plus a special Pride edition)

Get the Apple Sport Loop from Apple for $49

8. An affordable sporty band

This is the best band for workouts and outdoor adventures.

This sport band has a 4.5-star overall rating, with nearly 10,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, and fits any and all Apple Watch models. The band is flexible and lightweight, so it’s a strong option for activities like running, going to the gym, outdoor sports, and high-intensity workouts.

The silicone material makes cleaning easy, so you don’t have to worry about the wristband getting stinky or germy. Reviewers say this band is a great affordable alternative to the first-party Apple sport band. You can find one to match your yoga mat or running shoes since there are over a dozen color options.

Get the SVISVIPA Sport Band from Amazon for $9.99

9. A band for teachers

Customize your watch band to match your passion for teaching.

Keeping track of time, students’ schedules, the day of the week, and even how many days until summer break can be overwhelming when you’re a teacher. A smartwatch can be an incredible help, and the right band can make a huge difference. This band is silicone, so it can be easily wiped down and sanitized, so even if you’re working with younger children it’ll work for you.

The band comes in 10 different colors, and features cute teacher icons like pencils and apples, along with space to personalize it with your name. The pin and tuck closure helps it keep a low profile, as well.

Get the Teacher Apple Watch Band from JosColeDesigns for $17.95

10. A chic, thin band

This watch band is thin and compact.

This slim, leather band is chic and minimal. This handmade leather band has a modern, stylish brushed look. The band is petite, but not so small that it looks strange on a larger wrist. It’s a great way to add elegance to any outfit.

You can choose from nine band colors, and further customize it by choosing from four colors of hardware. You can also add personalization if you want. OxaLeather is a star seller on Etsy, with a fantastic track record and a strong history of positive reviews.

Get the Slim Apple Watch Band from OxaLeather from $23.10

11. The Milanese Loop

The “official” stainless steel mesh loop from Apple is inspired by a 19th-century Italian bracelet style. This watch band wraps comfortably around your wrist, adjusting fluidly with the aid of a magnetic clasp. Reviewers say that the high adjustability and smooth texture help it fit firmly without applying pressure, and to adjust smoothly without pulling your arm hair.

Get the Milanese Loop from Apple for $99

12. A classic, floral band

This is one of our editors' favorite!

This watch band comes highly recommended from one of our editors! It’s from Rifle Paper Co., so you know it’s gorgeous and intricately detailed. The mix of blue florals is a gorgeous but casual accent to an outfit, and the metallic gold foil catches the light to add a bit of flash to an already detailed design.

The band is made of elastomer and pairs with any Apple Watch. The gold clasp is also worth noting, as it makes a great compliment to other gold jewelry. If gold is your go-to, this is a great piece.

Get the Garden party Blue Apple Watch Band from Rifle Paper Co. for $50

13. A light floral band

The designs at Rifle Paper Co. are too pretty to only include one.

We couldn’t have just one Rifle Paper Co. piece. The stationery company’s push to bring its designs to new horizons has made AirPod cases, thermoses, and Apple Watch bands cuter than you ever imagined.

You can coordinate your favorite tech accessories with cases featuring matching patterns, like this pastel floral called Wildflowers. It’s light and cheery, and “pretty and practical” as the site says. Like many bands, it is made with elastomer for comfortable wear, easy cleaning, and simple assembly.

Get the Wildflowers Apple Watch Band from Rifle Paper Co. for $50

14. A heavy-duty watch band

Step up your style with bold patterns.

If you want a watch band to match your rugged lifestyle, or you just want the best protection possible for your Apple Watch, then look no further. This band is made up of polycarbonate and thermoplastic polyurethane. providing military-grade shock-resistance and superior protection.

The scratch-resistant band also features a raised bezel and a screen protector to keep your Apple Watch screen safe. For such a heavy-duty piece of gear, you may expect a spartan look, but you can actually choose from over a dozen colors to suit your preferences.

Get the Rugged Protective Case from Amazon for $21.99

15. A classic leather band

Stick with a classic leather band to keep it simple.

If you are looking for the classic, classy leather watch band look, this is a phenomenal choice. It’s not too flashy, but still stylish, and it’s garnered over 11,000 5-star reviews on Amazon.

This band also comes in a wide variety of colors, a lot more than the typical black or tan, so if you want to go for an unconventional orange or smoky blue, you can. Add hardware colors to the mix, and you’ve got dozens of customization options. The band is also 100% genuine leather, offering a soft texture that is an equal mix of style and comfort.

Get the Top Grain Leather Band from Amazon from $6.85

