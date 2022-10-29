15 billionaires who have seen their net worth drop the most this year
The world's 10 richest people have collectively lost almost a quarter of a trillion dollars year-to-date.
Tech CEOs investing in the metaverse and cryptocurrency are ranked as the biggest losers.
These are the billionaires who have seen their net worth drop the most, per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
1. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg: -$87.3 billion
2. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao: -$72.6 billion
3. Tesla CEO Elon Musk: -$66.4 billion
4. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos: -$65.7 billion
5. Google co-founder Larry Page: -$39.2 billion
6. CEO of LVMH Bernard Arnault: -$38.2 billion
7. Google co-founder Sergey Brin: -$38.1 billion
8. Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott: -$31.7 billion
9. L'Oreal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers: -$30.7 billion
10. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates: -$27.3 billion
11. Nike co-founder Phil Knight: -$25.7 billion
12. CATL founder Zeng Yuqun: -$24.2 billion
13. Tencent CEO Ma Huateng: -$23 billion
14. Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer: -$21.3 billion
15. Kering CEO Francois Pinault: -$20.4 billion
