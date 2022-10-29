15 billionaires who have seen their net worth drop the most this year

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Alex Wong/Getty Images; Rachel Mendelson/Insider

The world's 10 richest people have collectively lost almost a quarter of a trillion dollars year-to-date.

Tech CEOs investing in the metaverse and cryptocurrency are ranked as the biggest losers.

These are the billionaires who have seen their net worth drop the most, per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

1. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg: -$87.3 billion

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Read more: Facebook warns its Reality Labs metaverse business will lose even more money in 2023

2. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao: -$72.6 billion

Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

Read more: Billionaire founder of crypto exchange Binance says he's 'poor again' after its luna holdings crash

3. Tesla CEO Elon Musk: -$66.4 billion

Elon Musk. Adrees Latif/Reuters

Read more: Elon Musk is $8 billion poorer after taking control of Twitter

4. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos: -$65.7 billion

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Read more: How Amazon founder Jeff Bezos spends his fortune

5. Google co-founder Larry Page: -$39.2 billion

Larry Page, Google co-founder and CEO speaks during the opening keynote at the Google I/O developers conference on May 15, 2013 in San Francisco. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Read more: Kitty Hawk, the flying-car company backed by Google cofounder Larry Page, is winding down

6. CEO of LVMH Bernard Arnault: -$38.2 billion

CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty Images

Read more: The life and career of Bernard Arnault, the luxury goods mogul who owns brands like Louis Vuitton

7. Google co-founder Sergey Brin: -$38.1 billion

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Read more: Inside the wild and successful life of Sergey Brin, who helped create Google over 20 years ago

8. Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott: -$31.7 billion

MacKenzie Scott owns a 4% stake in Amazon and has donated more than $8.6 billion to various charities since splitting with her ex-husband Jeff Bezos. Evan Agostini/Associated Press

Read more: MacKenzie Scott donates $84.5 million to the Girl Scouts, which is the largest donation to the organization from a single person

9. L'Oreal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers: -$30.7 billion

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, granddaughter of L'Oreal founder Eugene Schueller. Her family owns a 33% stake in the cosmetics giant. JEAN-PIERRE MULLER/AFP via Getty Images

Read more: Meet billionaire L'Oreal heiress Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, the richest woman in the world

10. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates: -$27.3 billion

Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and founder of Breakthrough Energy. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Read more: A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup that's building a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel

11. Nike co-founder Phil Knight: -$25.7 billion

Nike cofounder Phil Knight Courtesy Nike

Read more: Nike shares tumbled to their lowest price in more than two years

12. CATL founder Zeng Yuqun: -$24.2 billion

Zeng Yuqun, chairman and founder of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co, one of the world's largest suppliers of electric vehicle batteries. VCG via Getty Images

Read more: These are the 12 most powerful people in China you've probably never heard of

13. Tencent CEO Ma Huateng: -$23 billion

Ma Huateng, also known as "Pony Ma", is the chairman and chief executive officer of the Chinese internet company Tencent Holdings Ltd. Visual China Group via Getty Images

Read more: China's richest people lost about $13 billion in just one day due to a market sell-off after President Xi Jinping secured a third term

14. Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer: -$21.3 billion

Steve Ballmer, CEO of Microsoft from 2000 to 2014. Currently the owner of the LA Clippers NBA team. Kimberly White/Getty Images

Read more: Microsoft quietly laid off under 1,000 employees in teams across the company, from Xbox to government tech

15. Kering CEO Francois Pinault: -$20.4 billion

Francois-Henri Pinault attends the 2019 Vital Voices Solidarity Awards at IAC Building on December 09, 2019 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Read more: Gucci, Louis Vuitton thrive despite the squeeze of inflation

Read the original article on Business Insider