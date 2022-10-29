U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,901.06
    +93.76 (+2.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,861.80
    +828.52 (+2.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,102.45
    +309.78 (+2.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.92
    +40.60 (+2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.38
    -0.70 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,648.30
    -17.30 (-1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    19.20
    -0.29 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9966
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    +0.0730 (+1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1615
    +0.0050 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.4200
    +1.1490 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,841.35
    +195.17 (+0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.83
    +13.47 (+2.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,047.67
    -26.02 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.20
    -240.04 (-0.88%)
     

15 billionaires who have seen their net worth drop the most this year

Hannah Towey
·2 min read
Black and white photo of Mark Zuckerberg in front of blue circle background 4x3
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.Alex Wong/Getty Images; Rachel Mendelson/Insider

  • The world's 10 richest people have collectively lost almost a quarter of a trillion dollars year-to-date.

  • Tech CEOs investing in the metaverse and cryptocurrency are ranked as the biggest losers.

  • These are the billionaires who have seen their net worth drop the most, per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

1. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg: -$87.3 billion

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks about &quot;News Tab&quot; at the Paley Center, in New York on October 25, 2019.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Read more: Facebook warns its Reality Labs metaverse business will lose even more money in 2023

2. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao: -$72.6 billion

binance ceo changpeng zhao
Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

Read more: Billionaire founder of crypto exchange Binance says he's 'poor again' after its luna holdings crash 

3. Tesla CEO Elon Musk: -$66.4 billion

A picture of Elon Musk from the shoulders up. He's wearing a black t-shirt and clasping his left hand to his head with a calm expression on his face.
Elon Musk.Adrees Latif/Reuters

Read more: Elon Musk is $8 billion poorer after taking control of Twitter

4. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos: -$65.7 billion

Jeff Bezos
Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Read more: How Amazon founder Jeff Bezos spends his fortune

5. Google co-founder Larry Page: -$39.2 billion

Larry Page, Google co-founder and CEO speaks during the opening keynote at the Google I/O developers conference at the Moscone Center on May 15, 2013 in San Francisco.
Larry Page, Google co-founder and CEO speaks during the opening keynote at the Google I/O developers conference on May 15, 2013 in San Francisco.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Read more: Kitty Hawk, the flying-car company backed by Google cofounder Larry Page, is winding down

6. CEO of LVMH Bernard Arnault: -$38.2 billion

LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault smiles while standing outside
CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty Images

Read more: The life and career of Bernard Arnault, the luxury goods mogul who owns brands like Louis Vuitton

7. Google co-founder Sergey Brin: -$38.1 billion

Close up of Sergey Brin smiling on red carpet after Oscars ceremony
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Read more: Inside the wild and successful life of Sergey Brin, who helped create Google over 20 years ago

8. Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott: -$31.7 billion

MacKenzie Scott head shot
MacKenzie Scott owns a 4% stake in Amazon and has donated more than $8.6 billion to various charities since splitting with her ex-husband Jeff Bezos.Evan Agostini/Associated Press

Read more: MacKenzie Scott donates $84.5 million to the Girl Scouts, which is the largest donation to the organization from a single person

9. L'Oreal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers: -$30.7 billion

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers
Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, granddaughter of L'Oreal founder Eugene Schueller. Her family owns a 33% stake in the cosmetics giant.JEAN-PIERRE MULLER/AFP via Getty Images

Read more: Meet billionaire L'Oreal heiress Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, the richest woman in the world

10. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates: -$27.3 billion

Bill Gates onstage in front of a black background.
Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and founder of Breakthrough Energy.Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Read more: A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup that's building a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel

11. Nike co-founder Phil Knight: -$25.7 billion

Nike cofounder Phil Knight
Nike cofounder Phil KnightCourtesy Nike

Read more: Nike shares tumbled to their lowest price in more than two years

12. CATL founder Zeng Yuqun: -$24.2 billion

Zeng Yuqun, Chairman of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.
Zeng Yuqun, chairman and founder of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co, one of the world's largest suppliers of electric vehicle batteries.VCG via Getty Images

Read more: These are the 12 most powerful people in China you've probably never heard of

13. Tencent CEO Ma Huateng: -$23 billion

Ma Huateng, chairman and chief executive officer of Tencent Holdings Ltd.
Ma Huateng, also known as "Pony Ma", is the chairman and chief executive officer of the Chinese internet company Tencent Holdings Ltd.Visual China Group via Getty Images

Read more: China's richest people lost about $13 billion in just one day due to a market sell-off after President Xi Jinping secured a third term

14. Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer: -$21.3 billion

Steve Ballmer, CEO of Microsoft from 2000 to 2014. Currently the owner of the LA Clippers NBA team.
Steve Ballmer, CEO of Microsoft from 2000 to 2014. Currently the owner of the LA Clippers NBA team.Kimberly White/Getty Images

Read more: Microsoft quietly laid off under 1,000 employees in teams across the company, from Xbox to government tech

15. Kering CEO Francois Pinault: -$20.4 billion

Francois-Henri Pinault attends the 2019 Vital Voices Solidarity Awards at IAC Building on December 09, 2019 in New York City.
Francois-Henri Pinault attends the 2019 Vital Voices Solidarity Awards at IAC Building on December 09, 2019 in New York City.Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Read more: Gucci, Louis Vuitton thrive despite the squeeze of inflation

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories