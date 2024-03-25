This article looks at 15 cheap alternatives to Aruba for a vacation. If you wish to skip our detailed introduction highlighting the benefits of vacations and what to expect when visiting Aruba, you may go to 5 Cheap Alternatives to Aruba.

Benefits of Vacations

The never-ending chase to be a dedicated employee makes it easy to overlook one’s health and productivity. Much like Icarus’s desire to fly just that little bit higher, our professional ambitions often end up becoming the reason we fail to reach our true potential. In today’s world, how we spend our time off work has massive repercussions on our ability to deliver inside the bullpen. In this context, there is no better way to rejuvenate your mind and body than a reclusive vacation. Sadly, more than 50% of Americans give up paid time off each year. This is largely because of the misconception that unless you are a travel influencer, vacations are a luxury you simply cannot afford. Our list on countries with the most paid vacation days per year reveals the same. It talks about how even though the US is one of the countries with the least vacation days, many US workers underutilize paid time off benefits. Referring to a Pew Research Center survey, it reveals that over 46% of employees take less time off than what their employers offer. Notably, 51% of upper-income workers underutilize this benefit, compared to their middle- and lower-income counterparts. Thankfully, vacations don't always have to break the bank. By avoiding extravagances like champagne and caviar, planning ahead, and choosing budget-friendly destinations, you can enjoy a beach getaway without financial strain. Websites such as Airbnb, Inc . (NASDAQ: ABNB) provide access to affordable accommodation for all vacation destinations around the world. Furthermore, you can use websites like Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :BKNG) to map out your entire trip from airline tickets to car rentals to activities that you plan on enjoying during your trip.

Beach Vacations

Beach vacations create a unique blend of tranquility and physical exertion that help your mind wander away from the stress and anxiety of your everyday life. Bathing under the soothing rays of an afternoon sun while the tide tickles your toes isn’t just a good way to tan yourself, but also a very effective way of regulating your serotonin levels. Moreover, beach trips aren’t just a summer activity anymore. According to Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB), the most booked categories for a family vacation during the recent winter season were poolside stays, beaches with surfing activities, and golf courses. Fittingly, major hotel chains such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) have beachfront resorts in various tropical destinations, such as Aruba, Bora Bora, and the Maldives. In 2023 alone, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) opened 19 new hotels containing more than 4000 rooms in the Caribbean and Latin America.

Pablo Maturana, VP for Development, Caribbean and Latin America at Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) acknowledged the potential for leisure travel in the CALA region.

“The record growth that we achieved in the region in 2023 is a result of our strategic focus to bring the right hotels to the right destinations”.

Unfortunately, it’s difficult to lay back and enjoy your vacation if you have to break the bank every time you buy a Pina Colada.

Vacationing in Aruba

Aruba, one of the most famous destinations in the world for a soothing holiday, is a prime example of how insanely expensive beach vacations are. On one hand, the island offers an experience like no other, allowing you to take part in beach activities like snorkeling & scuba diving, interacting with the native pink flamingos on the coast, and then hitting the clubs to enjoy some of the most electrifying parties in the world. Planning a vacation to Aruba is extremely convenient. One visit to Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) and you’ll see that the island has regularly scheduled flights from most major US cities, and if you live on the East Coast, you can make the journey on some of the most luxurious cruises in the world.

However, this experience is often ruined by the fact that each activity ends up costing over a hundred dollars per person. Not to mention that even some of the cheapest food options on the Island are so expensive that you end up spending between $80 to $120 on a single meal. Moreover, with over 1.24 million people visiting Aruba in 2023 (a number that continues to rise), the chances of availing discounts during any time of the year have diminished considerably.

Because of this, it may be worth asking what island is similar to Aruba for a vacation? While there are many other popular islands in proximity, such as the Bahamas or the Virgin Islands, these tend to be equally high-priced. Therefore, vacationers on a budget are forced to consider where can I go instead of the Caribbean? Consequently, we have scoured the web to develop a list of cheap alternatives to Aruba that offer the same combination of serenity and vibrancy, with the added bonus of being feasible to the average tourist. Our list comprises some of the most underrated destinations in the Caribbean, and Mediterranean Sea, as well as some based within the US.

Since this list comprises beaches around the world, you may be interested in reviewing travel deals to help streamline your vacation. If so, you may find our list of Top 20 Most Valuable Travel Companies in the World (including Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT), Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB), and Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG)) very insightful. If you feel as though budget isn’t much of a constraint for you, you may also want to check out our list of 20 Best Caribbean Islands to Visit for Families.

15 Cheap Alternatives to Aruba

Methodology

Our list of cheap alternatives to Aruba was compiled by using a consensus approach. We compiled lists published by several notable sources such as The Washington Post & CN Traveler. Wherever possible, we recorded specific destinations (rather than countries as a whole) as not all holiday destinations within a large country would have the same affordability. Using a consensus approach, we obtained a list of the most recommended cheap beach vacation destinations apart from Aruba. Our initial scoring was based on the number of times each place was recommended across different sources.

Once this list was obtained, we scored each location out of 5 on six different variables. These included overall costs, quality of beaches, variety of activities, quality of entertainment, whether tourists could visit round the year, and the cultural/ historical excursions available. This allowed us to score each destination out of 40, ranking them in order of their final accumulated scores. The places have been organized in ascending order according to their Insider Monkey (IM) scores, ranging from the lowest score to the highest.

For costs, we used budgetyourtrip to calculate the average vacation costs for a one-week couple's trip. Our research showed that a one-week trip to Aruba for 2 people would cost an average of $4,550. As this was a list of cheap alternatives to Aruba, all the places in our list have an average cost below $3,100 (except for Bonaire which has a cost of $3,682).

Here are 15 Cheap Alternatives to Aruba:

15. Morocco

IM Score: 20

While it's renowned for Medinas and Mosques, Morocco also hosts some of the most exotic all-season beaches in the world. The country has a shoreline along both the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean, with a climate that closely replicates Southern European nations such as Portugal and Spain. Oualidia, a village approximately 125 miles from the city of Marrakesh, has become a very popular destination for international tourists. Apart from acres of glistening gold sand, lush blue water, and beautiful flamingos, it also offers fun excursions such as wind surfing and kayaking. Moreover, in comparison to similar destinations around the world, the cost of food and accommodation is a bargain. The only drawback would be that in comparison to other destinations on our list, the beaches of Morocco may not appeal to revelers looking to hit the clubs once the night falls.

14. Philippines

IM Score: 23

Unlike Bali and Phuket which no longer qualify as inexpensive, the Boracay island in the Philippines is still one of the best cheap alternatives to Aruba in the Orient. From paragliding to kiteboarding, there are numerous water sports for adventurers to pump their veins full of adrenaline. For those seeking a reclusive experience, there are many secluded beaches to enjoy moments of tranquility. Moreover, you can rent boats to neighboring islands in the Visayas archipelago at reasonable prices, allowing you to explore some of the Philippines’ historical sites. Local fire dancing shows and nightclubs make for exciting nightlife as well.

13. Myrtle Beach, USA

IM Score: 23

If you’ve failed to plan ahead for a trip, you might be alarmed when you search the web for a last-minute ticket to an international flight. If this is the case, you may wish to consider a destination that is closer to home. Myrtle Beach in South Carolina is one such destination that checks all the boxes for a relaxing vacation, whilst also being easy on the wallet. From hotels to Airbnbs, there is a range of affordable, cozy venues to select from. Moreover, the beach hosts a prominent boardwalk, dolphin viewing cruises, and live music festivals throughout most of the year.

12. Dominican Republic

IM Score: 24

One of the most budget-friendly options on our list, the city of Puerto Plata is a natural paradise. If your goal is to seek cheap alternatives to Aruba all-inclusive, you need not look any further. Unlike other locations where you may be compelled to forego accommodation in resorts on account of expensive meals, resorts in Puerto Plata tend to include food and excursions within your rent, thus making it easier to budget your trip accurately. Moreover, the town has a very dependable public transportation system, meaning that you need not worry about hailing expensive cabs or renting transport. Unlike other places, however, the variety of activities in this area is quite modest, with most common tourist excursions being trekking, sunbathing, and visiting the local markets.

11. Spain

IM Score: 24

While Spain’s popular beaches do not qualify as cheap alternatives to Aruba, the country also hosts some incredibly underrated holiday destinations. Costa del Sol, also known as the Sun Coast, is one such destination in the south of Spain. Depending on your budget, it may be smart to avoid luxury beach-view resorts and instead opt for accommodation inland. Luckily, there are many ways to get around, from cheap cabs to rental car services, making it one of the more viable destinations in Europe to enjoy an economical holiday. Apart from the usual water-sporting activities, it also offers world-renowned golf parks, historical tours in nearby towns, and incredible nightlife.

10. Portugal

IM Score: 26

The affordability of a vacation in The Algarve region of Portugal relies on several factors such as time of the year. Generally, prices in spring and fall tend to be remarkably more economical than in the summer. Moreover, as with other European destinations, the currency fluctuation of the Euro in comparison to the American Dollar is often a concern. However, The Algarve generally makes for a consistently cheap alternative to Aruba, particularly for vacations in excess of 5 days. Moreover, the area offers magical natural landmarks, such as the Benagil Sea Cave, arguably the most beautiful sea cave in the world. You can take a boat ride to enjoy Lagos’s infamous grottos, or trek through the marshes of Ria Formosa, or simply bake yourself against the sand on one of the many beaches in the area.

9. Turkey

IM Score: 26

Although people use vacations to offer some respite to their brains before another grueling 52 weeks behind a desk, some may want to go back to work with some inspiration. If that’s the case, you’re unlikely to find a better spot than Antalya Turkey. Affordable housing? Check. Bustling beaches? Affirmative. Historical significance? Be prepared to have your mind blown. Antalya is rooted in the history of all 3 Abrahamic religions, with numerous mosques, churches, and synagogues dating as far back as the 3rd century. Moreover, just a short trip away, you can visit the ruins of the city of Perge, built by Romans over 2000 years ago. The Temple of Artemis and the Grand Theatre are 2 of many sites still preserved today.

8. Martinique

IM Score: 27

The island of Martinique is a hidden gem among vacation destinations in the Caribbean. The island contains over 60 accessible beaches facing either the Caribbean Sea or the Atlantic Ocean. Plage des Salines and Grande Anse d'Arlet are two of the most famous coastal places on the island, offering activities such as paddle boarding, scuba diving, and other water sports. In comparison to other Caribbean Islands, Martinique has incredible diversity among its beaches, from purely white sand shores to black sand beaches. If you trek inland, you are likely to come across lush green mountains, breathtaking waterfalls, and colonial landmarks. The best thing is that many of the island’s attractions are free to visit, which includes its most popular beaches and historical sites.

7. Tybee Island, USA

IM Score: 27

Tybee Island, located near Savannah Georgia, is another underrated beach vacation destination that should be considered by any American looking for a cheap alternative to Aruba. The island offers acres of accessible coastline, perfect to soak your dose of Vitamin D in. If that isn’t for you, you may hop up on a jet ski and sail over the ferocious waves of the Atlantic. If you’re a history geek, you can check out Fort Pulaski, a landmark of the civil war. Thus, whatever your poison is, it is likely you’ll find a way to satisfy your craving at this destination.

6. Panama

IM Score: 30

If you're looking for a captivating tropical destination, Panama offers a unique blend of Caribbean and Pacific coastlines to explore. Even the capital itself, Panama City, is cheaper than areas such as Barbados, Costa Rica, and the Bahamas. However, you can just as easily find even cheaper accommodation in the town of Bocas del Toro, which hosts some of the finest mangrove-lined beaches in the region. Panama has the luxury of being bordered by both the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, meaning that its beaches range from turquoise to crystal clear. It is a common destination for adventure tourists interested in surfing and zip-lining. Moreover, the islands offer a chance to interact with the Kuna culture, an indigenous settlement in the area.

