15 Cheapest Universities with Low Tuition Fees for International Students in Europe

EdTech Industry: Latest Trends

Edtech or educational technology is the use of technology, both hardware and software, to improve teaching and learning. The pandemic caused a surge in the popularity and use of EdTech solutions. Educational institutes were in lockdown and EdTech provided efficient tools to deal with the situation. According to a report by Grand View Research, the global EdTech market was valued at $142.37 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% from 2023 to 2030, to reach a valuation of $348.41 billion by the end of the forecasted period. In 2022, North America was the most dominant region in the global EdTech industry with a revenue share of 36%. Heavy investments by venture capitalists and private equity investors in EdTech contributed to the large share of the region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecasted period. The penetration of affordable internet connectivity in the region will enable users to opt for educational learning.

One of the latest trends in the EdTech industry is the increased number of collaborations and partnerships. Companies are partnering with other companies, educational institutions, and enterprises to design and deliver optimal products. Collaboration among companies enables them to build on each other's capabilities. Similarly, when EdTech platforms partner with educational institutions and enterprises, they can deliver their services to the right audience while the institutes and enterprises get a chance to enhance the skills and knowledge of their workers or students. Collaboration also enables EdTech companies to understand customer demand and deliver customized and tailored courses or certificates.

Notable Players in the EdTech Industry

Stride Inc (NYSE:LRN), Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY), and Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) are some of the most noteworthy companies in the EdTech industry.

Stride Inc (NYSE:LRN) is an education technology company that provides online and blended learning programs primarily for K-12 students. The company regularly partners and collaborates with other platforms to achieve optimal learning outcomes. On March 12, Stride Inc (NYSE:LRN) announced a partnership with the American Public University System. The partnership aims to ease the financial burden of college for recent graduates of K12-powered schools. Graduates from Stride will access a 10% tuition grant at APUS which will reduce the undergraduate credit hour costs to $315. American Public University System offers over 200 programs accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) is an online education platform operator and was founded in 2010. The company operates an online marketplace where instructors can create and publish courses on a wide range of topics. The company also partners with other stakeholders in the industry including education institutes and companies. On March 21, Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) announced a partnership with the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). The partnership aims to deliver endorsed content supporting cloud-native developers preparing for the CNCF certification exams. This collaboration also aims to offer high-quality technical course content, including preparation for the Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA) exam, to CNCF's extensive audience. The company has noted a growing demand for certification preparation and cloud-native skills.

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) is a major company in the EdTech industry that provides a range of educational services to its university partners. On February 13, the company reported earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023. The company reported an EPS of $2.77, beating estimates by $0.05. The company's revenue for the quarter grew by 7.57% and amounted to $278.28 million, ahead of market consensus by $3.05 million. As of March 28, Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) has surged nearly 16.54% over the past six months. Here are some comments from the company's earnings call:

"GCE had another strong quarter, exceeding enrollment expectations by producing online new starts that were in the mid-teens over prior year and also continuing to produce greater-than-expected retention numbers, exceeding revenue guidance estimates at midpoint by $3.3 million, producing a $0.05 beat in adjusted diluted earnings per share to consensus while continuing to invest heavily in initiatives for our university partners. Judging by these results and the current organic lead flow, there has never been greater interest in what is happening at Grand Canyon Education and its 25 partner institutions."

Financial constraints are a major barrier to entry for students willing to pursue higher education abroad. However, a large number of high-ranking universities have relatively affordable tuition fees and generous scholarships. We have made a list of the cheapest universities with low tuition for international students in Europe.

15 Cheapest Universities with Low Tuition Fees for International Students in Europe

Methodology

To make our list of the cheapest universities with low tuition fees for international students in Europe, we initially consulted the QS World University Rankings 2024. The rankings include the top almost 1,500 universities in the world based on scores assigned to various metrics including academic reputation and number of international students. We limited our search to only the top 100 universities in the rankings and extracted the names of all European universities. We then individually looked up the tuition fees for international students for each of these universities from the official university websites.

We have used the average annual tuition fees mentioned for non-resident international students to arrange our list, exclusive of any additional charges. It is important to note that the fee for each university varies based on various factors including the program, discipline, department, and number of credit hours. The average fee is not a distinct, unchangeable number, but rather a metric to get an idea of which universities are the cheapest. These numbers are also prone to change over time. The average tuition fees is our primary metric and the QS rankings are our secondary metric.

Furthermore, the universities mentioned the tuition fee in the local currencies, including Euros. We have converted all these numbers to US dollars, based on the rate on March 28. We have used the QS ranking as a tiebreaker to arrange universities with the same tuition fees. The list has been arranged in descending order of fees at the undergraduate level.

15 Cheapest Universities with Low Tuition Fees for International Students in Europe

15. Delft University of Technology

Average Tuition Fees for International Students: $16,379

QS World University Ranking: 47

Delft University of Technology is one of the best universities in the world and one of the top universities in the Netherlands. The university has a strong academic culture and has been ranked 47 among the top universities in the world. The university also has a student-to-faculty ratio of 10. It is a popular choice among international students.

14. University of Amsterdam

Average Tuition Fees for International Students: $15,444

QS World University Ranking: 53

The University of Amsterdam has a QS World University Rank of 53 among the top 1,500 universities in the world. The university has a high research output and strong academic standing. The number of international students enrolled at the university is 10,464.

13. Lund University

Average Tuition Fees for International Students: $12,420

QS World University Ranking: 85

Lund University is located in Sweden. The university is renowned for its excellent academic standing and research culture. It is one of the cheapest universities with low tuition for international students in Europe. It attracts a high number of international students every year. The latest number of international students on campus was 8,418.

12. University of Glasgow

Average Tuition Fees for International Students: $11,664

QS World University Ranking: 76

The main campus of the University of Glasgow is located in the United Kingdom. The university is a popular choice among international students with 16,408 currently enrolled in various courses. The university has a high ranking of 76 among the top 1,500 universities in the world. The university has a high research output.

11. Sorbonne University

Average Tuition Fees for International Students: $11,340

QS World University Ranking: 59

Sorbonne University is located in France. It ranks 59 among the top universities in the world. It is one of the cheapest universities with low tuition for international students in Europe. The university offers a variety of courses across various disciplines which attract thousands of international students every year.

10. KU Leuven

Average Tuition Fees for International Students: $7,128

QS World University Ranking: 61

KU Leuven is located in Belgium. The university has a rank of 61 among the best 1,500 universities in the world in 2024. The number of international students at the university pursuing their degree of choice is 10,035. The university offers generous scholarships to students based on need and merit.

9. Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München

Average Tuition Fees for International Students: $6,480

QS World University Ranking: 54

Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München is located in Germany and has a high rank of 54 among the best universities in the world. 6,080 international students are currently enrolled at the university. The university is renowned for its strong research output.

8. Institut Polytechnique de Paris

Average Tuition Fees for International Students: $10,022

QS World University Ranking: 38

Institut Polytechnique de Paris is located in France. It is one of the cheapest universities with low tuition for international students in Europe. It has a medium-sized campus hosting a high number of international students, 2,465. The university has a high rank of 38 among the best universities in the world in 2024.

7. ETH Zurich

Average Tuition Fees for International Students: $4,855

QS World University Ranking: 7

ETH Zurich charges $730 per semester for both bachelor's and master's degree programs. This amounts to $4,855 for a three-year bachelor's program and $3,237 for a two-year master's program. ETH Zurich ranks 7th on the QS World University Ranking.

6. Technical University of Munich

Average Tuition Fees for International Students: $3,240

QS World University Ranking: 37

The Technical University of Munich is located in Germany. The university is ranked sixth on our list of the cheapest universities with low tuition fees for international students in Europe. The Technical University of Munich charges international students around $3,240 for undergraduate programs, according to its website. The university ranks 37 among the top universities in the world in 2024.

Disclosure: None. 15 Cheapest Universities with Low Tuition Fees for International Students in Europe is published on Insider Monkey.