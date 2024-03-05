This article will talk about the 15 cities with the most CCTV cameras in the world. If you do not want to read our in-depth analysis of the rising demand of the CCTV industry, you can go straight to the list of the 5 Cities with the Most CCTV Cameras in the World.

Eyes Everywhere: Navigating the Global Landscape of CCTV Surveillance and its Impact on Society

Depending on your background, you may be unaware of the widespread use and impact of Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) in our society. It's true that in our daily lives, we seldom contemplate how many times we will drive or walk by a CCTV camera. According to techreport, security surveillance expenditure is estimated to surpass $21 billion by 2026. Based on the reports given by technavio, between 2023 and 2028, the security camera market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%, or USD 2.85 billion. The development of video analytics that are useful for surveillance video analysis, the regular release of security cameras, and the inclusion of face recognition technology in security cameras are some of the variables that determine the market's growth rate. Throughout the projected period, North America is anticipated to contribute significantly to global market growth, comprising 39% of the total, according to Technavio's analysts. Their comprehensive market prediction incorporates detailed insights into regional trends and variables, providing a thorough examination of the factors influencing the market trajectory. When it comes to list 15 cities with the most CCTV cameras in the world, one should know the major companies that are facilitating governments with the production of CCTV cameras. Companies are using a range of strategies to improve their market presence, such as strategic alliances, geographical expansion, and product/service launches. For example, Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) offers 6000 Series IP Cameras for worldwide security. Canon's subsidiary Axis Communications AB provides a comprehensive range of security cameras, including fixed dome, fixed box, fixed bullet, and PTZ cameras, among others. There are many other key players included in the market growth and forecasting report of the CCTV cameras industry. These include ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO), Costar Technologies Inc., CP PLUS International, DW, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hanwha Vision America, Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON), Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI), JVCKENWOOD Corp., Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI), Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Simplisafe Inc., and Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY). In essence, expanding the usage and capabilities of CCTV cameras surveillance would either make society safer and more effective or violate our rights to privacy and freedom of movement, depending on whom you ask. Whatever your stance, you cannot dispute the increasing prevalence of live video surveillance throughout the world. Traffic monitoring, crime prevention, and industrial operations observation in unsafe environments are just a few of the many uses for closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras. The usage of CCTV cameras has grown in this digital age. Newer, more cost-effective cameras allow for the sharing, remote viewing, and storage of live video feeds. Facial recognition technology has made it possible for public and private entities to swiftly confirm the identity of someone passing by a CCTV camera. As indicated by research, surveillance cameras are effective for both crime prevention and law enforcement. According to a study involving New Jersey police officers, lawfulness has improved by 50% across the city. Police officers admitted to utilizing surveillance camera data when investigating crimes, making it much simpler to conduct thorough investigations and identify the perpetrators. In the light of a study conducted by the University of North Carolina in Charlotte, approximately 60% of 422 burglars in prison stated that their first instinct when breaking into a house or other building is to look for alarms or security cameras and they frequently flee when they do. The ordinary criminal appreciates the simplicity of getting away with their crimes since they do not want to go to jail. When surveillance cameras are combined with additional security measures, they increase public safety and foster confidence in safe environments. Having said that, let’s move to our list of 15 cities with the most CCTV cameras in the world.

15 Cities with the Most CCTV Cameras in the World

Africa Studio/Shutterstock.com

Methodology

To compile our list of 15 cities with the most CCTV cameras in the world, we used a ranking methodology based on a comparative analysis approach. We made use of four variables for our ranking that are CCTV cameras per 1000 people, CCTV cameras per square kilometer, and comparison of densities of CCTV cameras across the cities. Comparative analysis has been done for ranking as well as to analyze the key market trends in the CCTV industry in the upcoming years, and the data for that purpose was taken from technavio. Primarily, we sourced our data from Comparitech, Statista, Surfshark, Upcoming Security, and Tech Report. Additionally, we gathered information from a variety of scholarly articles and news publications, serving as extra sources to augment the data. From these sources, we got data on the overall number of CCTV cameras in cities across the world. After conducting comparative analysis, we then ranked 15 cities with the most CCTV cameras in the world.

Here are the 15 Cities with the Most CCTV Cameras in the World:

15. New York, United States

No. of CCTV Cameras: 18,000

In New York, the surveillance system is equipped with a vast network of 18,000 cameras, with 2.2 cameras for every 1000 inhabitants and a density of around 23 cameras per square kilometer.

14. Los Angeles, United States

No. of CCTV Cameras: 40,000

Los Angeles also has a huge network of CCTV cameras for its 3.9 million population. There are around 40,000 CCTV cameras present throughout the city and 6.9 CCTV cameras are present per 1,000 people in the city.

13. Moscow, Russia

No. of CCTV Cameras: 0.25 million

Moscow is not falling behind in terms of its attempts to conduct heavy surveillance. It has a vast network of 203,600 CCTV cameras, with 7.5 cameras for every 1000 people.

12. Wuxi, China

No. of CCTV Cameras: 0.3 million

As major cities with the most CCTV cameras in the world are hugely present in China, Wuxi is one of them. It has a huge prevalence of around 300,000 CCTV cameras with the presence of 90.5 CCTV cameras per 1000 people. As a huge number of CCTV cameras are scattered throughout the city, Wuxi is safe to live in.

11. Taiyuan, China

No. of CCTV Cameras: 0.4 million

Taiyuan is one of the top cities with a large network of CCTV cameras in the world. It has 465,255 CCTV cameras scattered throughout the city infrastructure. The country has invested heavily in its infrastructure development and surveillance system. It offers 117 cameras per 1000 people.

10. Delhi, India

No. of CCTV Cameras: 0.5 million

Delhi is one of the cities that has the highest number of CCTV cameras in the world. The population density of Delhi is roughly 1826 CCTV cameras per square kilometers, while the city has approximately 551,500 cameras, with 35 cameras for every 1000 inhabitants. It demonstrates the efforts that the government of Delhi is making to rein in criminal activity and improve public safety.

9. London, United Kingdom

No. of CCTV Cameras: 0.6 million

The city of London has been named among the most surveilled cities in the UK due to the presence of around 627,707 CCTV cameras that are dispersed over business areas, streets, and transit networks. There are 73 cameras for every 1000 persons in London, and there are 68 cameras for every square kilometer.

8. Hyderabad, India

No. of CCTV Cameras: 0.9 million

Hyderabad, which has a population of over 7 million people, is expected to have 900,000 CCTV cameras with 36.52 cameras per 1,000 people, making it one of the cities with the most CCTV cameras in the world. This technique, which included the extensive installation of CCTV cameras, was launched in 2013.

7. Beijing, China

No. of CCTV Cameras: 1.15 million

In Beijing, approximately 1.15 million CCTV cameras are installed throughout the city's streets, public areas, shopping malls, and residential areas. According to Surfshark, it provides security with CCTV cameras, with 15.6 CCTV cameras for every 1000 persons present and 470 CCTV cameras for every square kilometer. This makes Beijing a highly surveilled city. The value for safety index is 73.21.

6. Seoul, South Korea

No. of CCTV Cameras: 1.15 million

Seoul has a network of around 1.15 million CCTV cameras. It provides 23.7 cameras per 1000 people and 1295 CCTV cameras per square kilometer. Due to presence of such a huge number of CCTV cameras, the city is pretty safe.

