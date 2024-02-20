In this article, we will look at the 15 cleanest countries in Europe. We will also discuss Europe's environmental performance and economic outlook. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can directly go to the 5 Cleanest Countries in Europe.

Environmental Performance of European Countries

The European Union has set ambitious goals for its member countries to become carbon neutral by 2050. Achievement of this goal is linked to factors including increased use of renewable energy, reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, and improved recycling of waste products. The European Union has conceptualized the environmental quality of life based on three indicators: the macro-level that accounts for the overall European environment, the meso level comprising the quality of residential areas, and the micro-level accounting for the population living in energy poverty areas.

According to a report by the European Environment Agency and Eurofound, the disparity between the performance of European countries has decreased over the past two decades. However, the speed of progress varies among the member states, mainly due to the economic turbulence caused by the Russia-Ukraine war. Moreover, the progress towards green transition also varies on the geographical front, with northern and a few Western European Countries, including Sweden and Estonia, outperforming other member states in energy efficiency. On the bright side, the progress of low-performing countries, including Malta and other Eastern European countries, has been catching up on most performance indicators. Notably, none of the member states excel in all indicators, indicating heterogeneity of climate change policy across Europe.

Regarding the macro-level indicators set by the European Union to overview the environmental progress, years of life lost to air pollution is a key indicator. According to the report, Bulgaria, Romania, and Hungary performed the best in curbing air pollution and decreasing the years of life lost to air pollution. Bulgaria showed the greatest improvement among these three countries, from 2,285 lives lost per 100,000 inhabitants in 2005 to 1,606 lives lost in 2019. Quick adoption and adherence to the European Commission directive on Air Quality and Cleaner Air 2010 contributed to this improvement. You can also look at the 25 Cleanest Countries In the World In 2023 and 12 Most Promising Clean Energy Stocks According to Analysts.

Moreover, regarding the progress toward the transition to renewable energy resources, Sweden, Austria, Finland, and Latvia are the top-performing member states. The progress of Sweden is attributed to its free market strategy for the energy supply market, which increases competitiveness and subsequently leads to cheaper renewable energy prices. Moreover, the strong adherence to emission taxation and supportive government policies for green entrepreneurs also contribute to the progress. On the other hand, Malta and the Netherlands are the slowest to transition toward renewable energy resources. The Netherlands has a large reserve of natural gas supply and has only recently started investing in renewable energy resources. Whereas. Malta must capitalize on its potential to produce renewable energy and rely heavily on imported natural oil and gas.

Economic Outlook of Europe

The European economy has contracted slightly after a strong post-pandemic expansion between 2021 and 2022. According to the European Commission, the GDP growth for the autumn of 2023 was projected to be 0.6%, which was 0.2% lower than the one forecasted for the spring of the same year. The growth rates are expected to improve to 1.3% in 2024 due to rising real wages, increased external demand, and a supportive investment landscape. You can also look at 25 European Cities with Most Affordable Monthly Rents.

In addition, inflation in the euro area is declining as well. According to the report, inflation rates declined to 2.9% in October 2023 from a staggering 10.6% a year ago. Moreover, headline inflation is expected to fall from 5.6% in 2023 to 3.2% and 2.2% in 2024 and 2025, respectively. Europe's robust labor market, sustained growth in wages, and expected rise in consumption rates contribute to the decline in inflation rates.

Waste Management Companies in Europe

Veolia Environment SA (EPA:VIE) is a multinational European company headquartered in Paris, France. The company provides services in three main areas: water management, energy services, and waste management. The water segment of Veolia Environment SA (EPA:VIE) comprises the provision and supply of drinking water and the management of water waste. The company also manufactures wastewater treatment systems and equipment. On February 7, Veolia Environment SA (EPA:VIE) announced its partnership with the Professional Pickleball Association as an official sustainability provider. During the three-year partnership, Veolia Environment SA (EPA:VIE) will help the Pickleball Association to make pickleball America’s leading green sport.

Suez SA (EPA:SEV), previously known as Suez Environment, is a leading player in Europe's waste management sector. The company is based in France and provides environmental services, including waste treatment, wastewater management systems, drinking water provision and supply, water cycle management, and water regulation. Suez’s SA (EPA:SEV) operations are multinational, with services spanning the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. On January 22, Suez SA (EPA:SEV) reported the appointment of Kathleen Wantz-O'Rourke as Group Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Committee. Kathleen Wantz-O'Rourke has extensive experience in the industry and has served as a chief financial officer for SIEMENS in Australia, France, Belgium, and Germany. Wantz-O'Rourke will assume office at Suez SA (EPA:SEV) on March 15.

FCC Environment Limited is another waste management company, headquartered in the United Kingdom. FCC Environment Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA (BME:FCC). FCC Environment Limited operates on a recycling model and aims to reduce the amount of waste that goes into landfills. They also provide municipal services, land development services, and green energy through recycling waste. On December 13, 2023, FCC Environment Limited reported that FCC Servicios Medio Ambiente, one of its affiliates, had agreed to acquire Urbaser’s affiliate in the United Kingdom. Urbaser UK also operates in the environment sustainability market. As per the report, the transaction value of this acquisition is expected to be £398 million, including debt and equity. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

With this context, let's look at the 15 cleanest countries in Europe.

15 Cleanest Countries in Europe

Our Methodology

To make the list of the 15 cleanest countries in Europe, we relied on 3 main indicators, including air quality index, wastewater treatment level, and average mismanaged solid waste. We used the IQAir World Report 2022 to collect air quality index data and the Environment Performance Indicator (EPI) Report 2022 for wastewater treatment levels and average mismanaged solid waste.

IQAir World report ranks countries based on the annual average of PM2.5 concentration measured in μg/m³, and the EPI ranks 180 countries based on 40 different indicators and gives each country a sub-rank for corresponding indicators.

Next, we computed the average ranking for our three indicators and sorted our data for European countries. Once we had the average ranking for all European countries mentioned in our datasets, we sorted them in descending order. In cases where two countries had similar average rankings, we used the annual average PM2.5 Concentration level as a tie-breaker.

It is important to note that a country with a higher average wastewater treatment level indicates a cleaner country. Similarly, a country with a higher level of mismanaged solid waste indicates a less clean country. Moreover, a lower annual average PM2.5 concentration level means healthier air to breathe compared to a higher concentration level of PM2.5.

Please note that we have excluded Ukraine from our list due to the ongoing geopolitical situation in the country.

15 Cleanest Countries in Europe

15. Portugal

Average Wastewater Treatment Level: 78

Average Mismanaged Solid Waste: 95.94

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (μg/m³): 8.1

Average Ranking: 19.7

First on our list is Portugal, with an average rating of 19.7 and an air quality index of 8.1μg/m³. It is a southwestern European country situated on the Iberian Peninsula, characterized by its cold, rocky mountains. Portugal has a developed solid and water waste management system, thus making it rank 15th on our list of 15 cleanest countries in Europe.

14. Germany

Average Wastewater Treatment Level: 78

Average Mismanaged Solid Waste: 95.94

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (μg/m³): 11

Average Ranking: 19.3

Germany ranks 14th on our list of the cleanest countries in Europe, with an average rank of 19.3. Germany is a Western European country characterized by forests, rivers, and beaches. It has an air quality index of 11μg/m³ and ranks well on the wastewater treatment level and mismanaged solid waste indicator.

13. Austria

Average Wastewater Treatment Level: 78

Average Mismanaged Solid Waste: 96.94

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (μg/m³): 10.6

Average Ranking: 19.3

Austria ranks as the 13th cleanest country in Europe and has an average rank of 19.3. It is a landlocked country with a population of over 9 million people. Austria has 9 provinces and a total area of about 84,000 square kilometers.

12. Ireland

Average Wastewater Treatment Level: 78

Average Mismanaged Solid Waste: 95.94

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (μg/m³): 7.7

Average Ranking: 17.7

With an average rank of 17.7 and an air quality index of 7.7μg/m³, Ireland ranks 12th on our list of the cleanest European countries. Islands and low-lying mountains mainly characterize the country's landscape.

11. United Kingdom

Average Wastewater Treatment Level: 78

Average Mismanaged Solid Waste: 95.94

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (μg/m³): 8.9

Average Ranking: 16.7

Comprising England, Wales, and Scotland, the United Kingdom is an island nation in northwestern Europe. The United Kingdom has a developed system for waste management with an average mismanaged waste indicator of 95.94 and an average wastewater treatment level of 78. It ranks 11th on our list with an average ranking of 16.7.

10. Latvia

Average Wastewater Treatment Level: 42.7

Average Mismanaged Solid Waste: 67.9

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (μg/m³): 10.1

Average Ranking: 16

Situated on the Baltic Sea between Estonia and Lithuania, Latvia ranks 10th on our list of cleanest European countries. Beaches and dense forests characterize the country. According to the European Commission, Latvia's population was approximately 1,883,000 in 2023.

9. Netherlands

Average Wastewater Treatment Level: 78

Average Mismanaged Solid Waste: 95.94

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (μg/m³): 11

Average Ranking: 15.3

The Netherlands ranks as the 9th cleanest European country, with an average rating of 15.3 and an air quality index of 11μg/m³. The Netherlands is situated in the northwestern part of Europe and is known for its flat, plain landscape.

8. Switzerland

Average Wastewater Treatment Level: 78

Average Mismanaged Solid Waste: 95.94

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (μg/m³): 10

Average Ranking: 15.3

Switzerland is a mountainous central European country. The country is known for its tourist destinations and ski resorts. Switzerland ranks as the 8th cleanest country in Europe, with an average rating of 15.3.

7. Iceland

Average Wastewater Treatment Level: 78

Average Mismanaged Solid Waste: 95.94

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (μg/m³): 3.4

Average Ranking: 15.3

Iceland is a Nordic island country renowned for its scenic beauty characterized by massive Glaciers, hot springs, and frozen lava fields. It ranks 7th on our list and is one of the least air-polluted countries in the world, with an air quality index of 3.4μg/m³.

6. Norway

Average Wastewater Treatment Level: 78

Average Mismanaged Solid Waste: 95.94

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (μg/m³): 7

Average Ranking: 13.7

Norway is a Scandinavian country in Northern Europe characterized by mountains and glaciers. Norway ranks 6th on our list of 15 cleanest countries in Europe, with an air quality index of 7μg/m³.

