In this article, we will take a look at the 15 countries with English as official language in the world. If you want to skip our discussion on the language trends, you can go directly to the 5 Countries With English As Official Language In The World.

English is the official language of 67 countries and 27 non-sovereign entities globally. Around 400 million people speak English as their first language. Additionally, it is widely spoken in numerous nations where it lacks official status. Many countries leverage English as a lingua franca or de facto working language to bridge communication gaps among individuals speaking diverse languages or dialects. Moreover, it serves as a primary language for commerce and is also recognized as the official language of several prominent global organizations, such as the United Nations, NATO, and the European Union.

With such widespread usage, an increasing number of people are now interested in learning English. Hence, the market for English Language Learning Apps is expected to be worth $88.15 billion globally by the year 2030, growing by 18.8% on an annual basis between 2023 and 2030. This is because of advancements in technology and the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and social learning elements. These technologies provide users with customized learning experiences. Moreover, globalization has fueled growth in this market by increasing the demand for proficiency in the English Language. Furthermore, mobile learning has become more popular due to the convenience and ease of access it offers. All of the above-mentioned factors have fueled growth in the English language learning apps market. However, lack of access to technology and internet connectivity, especially in poor nations, can negatively impact this market. Among the major players in the industry are Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL), Pearson Plc (NYSE:PSO), and Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY).

Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL), the owner of the world's most popular online learning app, has made a significant impact on the education sector in recent years. The company offers courses in over 40 languages and additional resources such as an English proficiency test. On April 22, Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) was added to the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The company took the place of Cable One Inc. in the index. Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) is due to report first-quarter earnings after the market closes on May 8. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of 27 cents per share and revenue of $165.64 million.

Pearson Plc (NYSE:PSO) is a key player in the field of language education resources and services, particularly in the realm of English learning materials. The company has recently launched a new English proficiency test called PTE Core, designed to meet the specific requirements for Canadian economic migration visas. This test, approved by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), assesses speaking, listening, reading, and writing abilities within a two-hour computer-based examination. Moreover, Pearson Plc (NYSE:PSO) observed increased demand for its English Language courses in 2023.

Although not specifically an English language learning app company, Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) provides online courses on a wide range of topics, including English language learning. The Udemy application provides courses in 65 different languages, catering to users from 180 countries. Only 11 days following the release of ChatGPT, the Udemy Marketplace published its first course on the technology, making it the first online learning platform to offer such content. The company's GenAI-powered Intelligent Skills Platform tools are expected to be released throughout 2024. Here's what the management shared in the company's Q4 2023 earnings call:

"We entered 2024 well-positioned to capitalize on a large and growing opportunity. AI is changing the way the world works and is expected to have a $4 trillion impact on organizations. This unprecedented transformation, driven by rapidly evolving technology, is expected to affect nearly every professional role in every industry and region. This represents a massive long-term opportunity for Udemy, since skills are at the heart of this revolution. More than ever, employers are recognizing the importance of prioritizing proficiency in specific skills, rather than solely looking at traditional degrees and job histories. A recent study found that more than 90% of companies believe skills-based hiring is more effective than traditional resume-based approaches, leading to a reduction in mishires by nearly 90%."

15 Countries with English as Official Language in the World

Our Methodology

We've compiled a list of 15 countries where English holds the status of an official or national language. The list includes countries using English as either a de jure official language or a de facto working language. These countries are ranked based on the total number of English speakers according to the latest census statistics. The list is organized in ascending order, starting with the country with the fewest English speakers and progressing to the one with the most.

15 Countries with English as Official Language in the World

15. Sierra Leone

Total Number of English Speakers: 4,900,000

Sierra Leone is a West African country. Sierra Leone has given English official status, making it the language of choice in schools, government, and media. It was colonized in 1787 by the British, and since then, the English Language has become widespread. While Krio, an English-based Creole language, is spoken natively by 10.5% of Sierra Leoneans, around 83.53% of the population uses English for communication.

14. Cameroon

Total Number of English Speakers: 7,500,000

Cameroon is a Central African country on the Gulf of Guinea. After the First World War, the country was divided into two territories and administered by France and the United Kingdom. Cameroon's 1972 and 1984 constitutions cemented French and English as official languages, granting them equal footing. This reflects the country's colonial history under both France and Britain. The government functions in the country can be conducted in either language.

13. Kenya

Total Number of English Speakers: 8,100,000

Kenya is an East African country with a coastline on the Indian Ocean. Kenya achieved independence after nearly ten years of unrest due to the Mau Mau rebellion against British colonial rule in December 1963. Today, English is the official language in Kenya, while Swahili is the national language. Kenyan schools primarily use English for instruction.

12. Zimbabwe

Total Number of English Speakers: 11,850,710

Zimbabwe is a landlocked country in southern Africa. Zimbabwe inherited English as its official language from British colonialism in the late 1800s. The British South Africa Company established it during their rule. After gaining independence in 1980, Zimbabwe recognized 16 official languages, including English. Today, English is the official language used in Zimbabwe for school instruction, the job market, and political administration.

11. South Africa

Total Number of English Speakers: 16,424,417

South Africa is located on the extreme southern tip of the African continent. English secured its official status alongside the Dutch when the Union of South Africa was formed in 1910, a position it has maintained ever since. As a result of English being implemented by the British colonizers as the official language, English became widespread in the South African region after it became necessary for the native African communities to use it to be successful under the British. In South Africa, English is the first language for around 4.9 million people, making up roughly 9.6% of the population.

10. Ghana

Total Number of English speakers: 18,000,000

As a legacy of British colonialism, English serves as Ghana's official language. Despite having over 50 indigenous languages, English dominates the government, education, and business sectors. While fluency is widespread, estimates suggest that 18 million Ghanaians speak English as their primary language. English was introduced in Ghana in 1632 when the English set up their first trading post at Korma Tin, Gold Coast (modern-day Ghana). Between 50%-60% of the population speaks English as a primary language.

9. Australia

Total Number of English Speakers: 21,715,910

Australian English, the national language of the country, is a dialect with its own distinct characteristics. While its origins can be traced back to British colonization, it has evolved over time, incorporating slang terms and adopting a more relaxed pronunciation. Australia is at the ninth position on our list of countries with English as official language in the world.

8. Canada

Total Number of English Speakers: 30,480,750

Canada, a vast North American country, stretches from the Atlantic Ocean's shores to the Pacific coast. Canada has two official languages, English and French. The 2021 Canadian census reveals English as the dominant language. While 56.0% claim it as their mother tongue, a remarkable 98.1% of Canadians speak English. Canada is among the top 10 countries with English as official language in the world.

7. Uganda

Total Number of English Speakers: 39,800,000

Uganda is an East African landlocked country. Although the most spoken language in the country is Luganda, English has been the official language since 1962, and all the schools in Uganda use it as the medium of instruction due to the introduction of English during the country’s colonial period. Over forty languages are used in Uganda.

6. Philippines

Total Number of English Speakers: 64,025,890

The Philippines is a Southeast Asian country. Filipino and English are the official languages of the Philippines. Filipino is the native language of the country. English achieved official status due to the Philippines’ status as a United States colony between 1898 and 1946. English fluency has been improved in the country through its inclusion in the national curriculum. This widespread use makes Filipinos adept English communicators.

