15 Countries that Export the Most Soccer Players in the World

From Passion to Profit: An Analysis of the Global Football Market

Soccer, known as football in most parts of the world, is one of the most popular and most widely played sports in the world. With an unmatched passion that surrounds the sport, football serves as a powerful tool for linking communities, and breaking down cultural, religious, and economic barriers. Moreover, football has evolved into a highly lucrative sector, generating billions of dollars each year.

According to a report by IMARC Group, the global football market was valued at $3.3 billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% from 2024 to 2032 to reach a value of $4.6 billion by the end of the forecast period. Europe is currently the largest region in the global football market.

Football fans are very passionate about supporting their favorite players and teams. The global appeal of football clubs and their massive fan bases around the world translate to increased merchandise sales, sponsorships, and viewership, which are all key factors driving growth in the global football market. Growing awareness about health and well-being has prompted more individuals to engage in sports like football. The growing participation of individuals in football leagues and tournaments at various levels around the world is driving the demand for football-related products.

On March 13, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) announced that the 2024/25 edition of the UEFA Champions League, one of the most prestigious football competitions, will follow a new format. The Champions League group stage, with 32 teams in eight groups, will shift to a single 36-team league competition in the 2024/25 season. This change will give four more teams the opportunity to compete against the best clubs in Europe. Each club will play eight matches against eight different opponents. This change is expected to enhance the competition and offer fans the chance to witness top teams clash more frequently in the tournament. The new format will also result in more competitive matches for every participating club.

Major Companies in the Global Football Industry

Some of the most prominent names in the global football industry are Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU), Adidas AG (ETR:ADS), and NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is an American athletic footwear and apparel company. As one of the world's biggest suppliers of sports equipment, athletic shoes, and apparel, the company is a leading manufacturer of football goods and products. On March 21, NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) reported strong earnings for the fiscal third quarter of 2024. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98, surpassing EPS estimates by $0.22. The company reported a revenue of $12.43 billion and outperformed revenue estimates by $136.5 million. Here are some comments from NIKE, Inc.‘s (NYSE:NKE) Q3 2024 earnings call:

“We have many platforms at NIKE that drive growth. But today, let's go deep on our greatest innovation platform and a true source of competitive advantage. Air. Today, as a platform, Air is a double-digit billion dollar business on its own, larger than some Fortune 500 companies. There's nothing like Air. It's a proprietary technology that lets us iterate and revolutionize. It drives breakthrough performance benefits for athletes and defines the future of sportswear. Air offers stability, resilience and energy return, unlike any other cushioning platform. Simply put, Air helps athletes win. Decade after decade, we've developed new breakthroughs in Air. And as we approach the Olympics in Paris this summer, we continue to innovate with Air with a focus on helping the world's greatest athletes compete and win on sports largest stage. And so this summer, you're going to see Air drive major advancements in measurable performance benefits on the track, on the court and on the pitch. In addition to Alphafly 3, which continues to set the standard for distance racing, you'll see Air new footwear that brings elite performance to everyday runners. You'll see Air in football and basketball footwear in new and more visible ways. And you'll see Air in the fastest track spikes we've ever created.”

Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) owns one of the most popular and successful football teams in the world. It generates significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, media, and broadcasting. On February 20, Reuters reported that British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe has successfully acquired a 25% stake in Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU). The $1.25 billion deal has been completed after clearing regulatory hurdles, including approvals from the Premier League and the Football Association. While the American Glazer family will retain a majority stake in the club, Ratcliffe's INEOS Group will take charge of football operations. According to the report, Ratcliffe will further invest $300 million into the club's infrastructure.

Adidas AG (ETR:ADS) is a German athletic apparel and footwear corporation. It is one of the biggest names in the world of football. On March 14, Adidas AG (ETR:ADS) announced the launch of the latest technical performance kits for seven major federations ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 competition. These include new and reimagined home and away jerseys for Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Scotland, Spain, and Wales. The new jerseys feature either HEAT.RDY technology, optimized to keep players feeling comfortable, or AEROREADY technology, absorbent materials that keep players feeling dry. The jerseys prioritize player performance with lighter crests and additional mesh panels to enhance airflow and improve comfort. Adidas AG (ETR:ADS) will also be providing the official match ball for UEFA EURO 2024, bringing Connected Ball Technology to the competition for the first time.

Now that we have discussed what’s going on in the world of football, let’s take a look at the 15 countries that export the most soccer players in the world.

15 Countries that Export the Most Soccer Players in the World

Ververidis Vasilis / Shutterstock.com

Methodology

In this article, we have listed the 15 countries that export the most soccer players in the world. To find the top exporters of footballers, we consulted the International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES). The CIES Football Observatory database, which specializes in the statistical analysis of football, provided us with a list of countries and information on players originating from these countries who are playing abroad as expatriates as of May 1, 2023. We used the latest data available in their dataset to rank the 15 countries that export the most soccer players in the world, which are listed below in ascending order.

15 Countries that Export the Most Soccer Players in the World

15. Belgium

Number of Soccer Players Playing Abroad: 277

Belgium is a country in Northwestern Europe that ranks among the top 15 countries that export the most soccer players. Football is one of the most popular sports in Belgium and the country has produced a number of exceptional players over the years. There are 277 Belgian soccer players playing abroad.

14. Ghana

Number of Soccer Players Playing Abroad: 318

Ghana is a country in West Africa that ranks among the top footballer-exporting countries. Football in Ghana is deeply ingrained in the country's culture and the Ghana Football Association plays a pivotal role in governing and promoting football at various levels within the country. There are 318 soccer players from Ghana playing professionally outside of their home country.

13. Uruguay

Number of Soccer Players Playing Abroad: 338

Uruguay is a country in South America where football is a popular sport. The Uruguay national football team has won two FIFA World Cup titles, reflecting the nation’s strong passion and success in the sport. According to reported data, there are 338 soccer players from Uruguay that are playing abroad.

12. Portugal

Number of Soccer Players Playing Abroad: 339

Portugal is a country in Southwestern Europe that ranks 12th on our list of the countries that export the most soccer players in the world. Portugal ranks among the countries that produce the best soccer players in the world, with players like Luis Figo and Cristiano Ronaldo achieving worldwide fame for their talent and skill on the field. There are 339 Portuguese footballers playing professionally outside of their home country.

11. Netherlands

Number of Soccer Players Playing Abroad: 346

The Netherlands, also known as Holland, is a country in Northwestern Europe with a rich football history. The Netherlands national team has consistently ranked among the strongest football teams in the world. However, the Dutch have played 3 World Cup finals but failed to win the tournament each time. There are 346 Dutch soccer players that are playing abroad.

10. Serbia

Number of Soccer Players Playing Abroad: 380

Serbia is a landlocked country in Southeast and Central Europe that ranks among the top 10 on our list of the countries that export the most soccer players in the world. Football is one of the most popular sports in the country. There are 380 Serbian soccer players playing professionally outside of their home country.

9. Nigeria

Number of Soccer Players Playing Abroad: 385

Nigeria is a country in West Africa where football is the most popular sport. The Nigeria national team competes regularly in international tournaments and many Nigerian soccer players play in Europe. There are 385 Nigerian soccer players playing outside of their home country.

8. Croatia

Number of Soccer Players Playing Abroad: 407

Croatia is a country in Central and Southeast Europe. Football is the most widely played sport in Croatia and it is deeply ingrained in the country's culture. The Croatian Football Federation governs and promotes football at various levels within the country. There are 407 soccer players from Croatia that are playing abroad. Croatia ranks 8th on our list of the countries that export the most soccer players in the world.

7. Germany

Number of Soccer Players Playing Abroad: 446

Germany is a country in Western Europe where football is the most popular sport. The German national football team has won the FIFA World Cup title 4 times. Germany is known for producing top quality soccer players. According to reported data, 446 German soccer players are playing outside of their home country.

6. Colombia

Number of Soccer Players Playing Abroad: 448

Colombia is a country in South America that is home to a passionate football fan base. Nigeria has a strong national team and has produced many notable soccer players including Carlos Valderrama, Radamel Falcao, and James Rodriguez. There are 448 Colombian professional footballers playing abroad. Colombia ranks 6th on our list of the countries that export the most soccer players in the world.

