In this article, we are going to discuss the 15 countries with the most beautiful culture in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the global tourism industry, the revival of the tourism sector, and the recent investments in heritage tourism, and go directly to the 5 Countries with the Most Beautiful Culture in the World.

Culture is a reflection of a community or a nation. It is the lifeblood of a vibrant society, expressed in the many ways we tell our stories, celebrate, feast, remember the past, entertain ourselves, and imagine the future. In a world where the sole constant is change, culture provides a set of beliefs, behaviors, and practices that we can share and live by. It gives us a sense of belonging. Therefore, cultural tourism is truly the best way to travel and get to know the world.

The Global Tourism Industry:

Tourism has evolved into a massive industry with time, encompassing several other sectors, such as hospitality, transport, entertainment etc. In 1950, at the dawn of the jet age, just 25 million people took foreign trips, and by 2019, that number had reached a mammoth 1.5 billion. As we mentioned in our article – Top 20 Most Beautiful Island Countries in the World – the global Travel & Tourism (T&T) industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% between 2021 and 2026, to be worth an estimated $8.9 trillion by the end of the forecast period.

The World Tourism and Travel Council has reported that the T&T sector contributed 7.6% to the global GDP in 2022, an increase of 22% from 2021 and only 23% below the pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

Revival of the Tourism Sector:

The T&T industry was among the hardest hit by the pandemic, as people could no longer move around and the world came to an abrupt halt. Estimates from the United Nations World Tourism Organization show that international travel shrank by 72% in 2020, leading to 1.1 billion fewer trips taken and setting the industry back massively.

Story continues

However, 2022 witnessed a reversal in this trend as international borders began opening up, coupled with the disposable income people saved up during the lockdown, and their increasing longing to travel around. According to the WTO, more than 900 million tourists traveled internationally in 2022 – double the number recorded in 2021.

Investments in Heritage Tourism:

Heritage tourism offers travelers an opportunity to indulge in shared experiences through the celebration of culture, traditions, and history. Exploring destinations that are of cultural importance is becoming increasingly popular among tourists of all age groups and the heritage tourism industry has received a massive surge over the last couple of decades. According to IMARC Group, the global heritage tourism market was estimated at $587.1 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach $813.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.69% during the forecast period. Other than instilling a strong sense of identity among the people, cultural tourism also contributes billions of dollars and creates thousands of jobs for the local economies.

Investing in cultural heritage preservation not only safeguards our shared history, but it also has the power to transform destinations into vibrant, culturally enriched tourist attractions, thus enhancing their viability and contributing to their long-term sustainability. Among the many governments, philanthropists, and corporations contributing to this cause is also Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

The San Francisco-based company has donated almost $11 million to heritage organizations across Europe to help boost demand for heritage-related travel and even launched a new Historical Homes category in May 2022, making it easier for guests to discover heritage homes in Spain, Germany, Italy, France, the UK, and now also Belgium. There are around 45,000 listings in the Historical Homes category and just under 70% of European heritage listings on the platform are located in non-urban areas, helping to disperse the benefits of tourism to rural and lesser frequented destinations. To efficiently administrate historical houses and sites in various European countries, Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) also launched the Heritage Academy – a training program for hosts that aim to put their historic houses on the platform.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) is counted among the Top 20 Most Valuable Travel Companies in the World.

Similarly, on May 1st 2023, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) invited guests to interact with intangible cultural heritage with exclusive activities on hotel premises. The workshops and experiences covered 100 Hilton hotels across China, each one with a different cultural focus. The intangible cultural heritage campaign reflected Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)’s focus on embedding local culture and unique experiences within their offerings, a top priority for the majority of Chinese travelers.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) ranks among the Most Valuable Hotel Companies in the World.

With that said, here are the Countries with the Most Wonderful Culture.

15 Countries with the Most Beautiful Culture in the World

James Kirkikis/Shutterstock.com

Methodology:

To collect data for this article, we have referred to sources such as Insight Vacations, Travel + Leisure, Reddit etc., looking for Countries with the Most Fascinating Cultures. To make sure we give you the best of the best, we only shortlisted countries that appeared multiple times in the aforementioned sources, assigned them a score based on their number of appearances, and ranked them accordingly. When two or more countries had the same score, we ranked them by the number of foreign tourists they received in 2022 instead.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

15. Ireland

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Irish culture is rich, diverse, and goes back thousands of years, something the Irish are known for being incredibly proud of. For most of its recorded history, the country's culture has been primarily Gaelic, but then it was influenced by the English, Tudor English, Scots, Normans, and Vikings.

Home to more than 30,000 castles and ruins, most dating from the 12th to 16th centuries, The Emerald Isle is also included among the Countries with the Most Beautiful Castles in the World.

14. Belgium

Insider Monkey Score: 4

For a small country, Belgium has a lot of beautiful and historical cities, fine food, and rich culture. The Western European country boasts a rich heritage, with a mixture of Flemish, Walloon, and Germanic influences. From traditional foods and Trappist beer to festivals and street art, Belgium has something to offer to everyone.

13. Thailand

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Known for its diverse culture and tropical landscapes, Thailand is placed among the Countries with the Most Beautiful Culture in Asia. The country’s unique culture mixes strong Indian influences, Chinese traditions, and elements that are absolutely Thai.

Thai food is especially popular around the world, notorious for its fresh herbs and spices, particularly lemongrass, mint, galangal, lime, and chili.

12. Italy

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Italy is home to 59 UNESCO World Heritage sites – the most in the world – so it comes as no surprise that the Bel Paese has made it to our list of Countries with Great Cultural Beauty.

Truly one of the Most Magical Places in the World, Italy has everything from delicious food, wonderful architecture, and amazing landscapes.

11. Australia

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Australia is an incredibly diverse country, home to so many different wonderful cultures and communities. The Australian way of life is famous for its love of the outdoors, laid-back approach to life, and weekend café culture.

Australians are enthusiastic travelers and love to explore their own backyard. Increased domestic demand during the pandemic has continued, and in 2022, overnight and day trip spending by domestic tourists surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

The Land Down Under is considered by many as one of the Most Beautiful Places in the World.

10. Morocco

Insider Monkey Score: 5

With its beautiful scenery, vibrant cities, and traditional yet diverse culture, Morocco is ranked among the Most Beautiful Countries in Africa. The North African country has had many influences over the centuries and exhibits a rich cross-pollination of crafts and arts.

Approximately 6.5 million tourists visited Morocco in the first half of 2023, surpassing the figures from the same period the previous year by over 92%.

9. Mexico

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Mexico is a place where magic and history connect. The country offers a beautiful blend of its indigenous roots and history of European conquest and colonization. Passionate music, incredible food, and a love of life combine to create an unforgettable experience for anyone visiting Mexico.

8. France

Insider Monkey Score: 6

France has always been the very definition of history, elegance, and culture. French culture is all about fashion, cuisine, art, language, wine, and architecture. The French are known for their good etiquette and value for work-life balance.

France earned a record $65.24 billion in revenue from tourism in 2022, a $1.35 billion increase from its pre-pandemic income of 2019.

7. Scotland

Insider Monkey Score: 7

Scotland is an amazing destination that tourists always find enthralling. It is a land of history and legends, renowned for its rich heritage, vibrant traditions, idyllic sites, and delicious whisky.

Tourism is one of the seven growth industries in Scotland, contributing more than $4.9 billion to the economy each year.

6. Germany

Insider Monkey Score: 7

Be it the folk-inspired customs of Bavaria, the high-tech charm of Berlin, or the maritime allure of Hamburg, the most populous country in the E.U. has been a melting pot of diverse cultures for centuries. Known for its strong sense of tradition and etiquette, German culture places a strong emphasis on precision and perfection in every aspect of life.

Germany ranks 6th in our list of Countries that Have the Most Beautiful Culture in the World.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Countries with the Most Beautiful Culture in the World.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 15 Countries with the Most Beautiful Culture in the World is originally published on Insider Monkey.