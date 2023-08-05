15 Countries with the Most IKEA Stores Worldwide in 2023

In this article, we’ll discuss the 15 countries with the most IKEA store, if you want to skip the detailed analysis of the IKEA stores, their revenue, and recent investments, then go directly to the 5 Countries with the Most IKEA Stores Worldwide in 2023.

IKEA's effective alignment of its operating and business models has driven remarkable growth since its inception as a single Swedish store in 1943. IKEA operates 460 stores in 62 markets across the world with FY22 retail sales reaching EUR 44.6 billion. The company's success stems from its ability to redefine the furniture market, catering to the demands of cost-conscious younger generation seeking quality home furnishings. This strategy has solidified IKEA's position as a staple in countries with most IKEA stores, offering accessible products and personalized services.

Demonstrating dedication to growth, IKEA is pursuing a significant omnichannel expansion strategy in the US. The company is committing over $2.2 billion in investments over the next three years, marking its most important investment in the country in four decades.

"It’s also an indication of how important the U.S. market is for Ikea,”. We started here in the U.S. almost 40 years ago, and this is the biggest [investment] we’ve ever done.” Javi Quiñones, CEO, and Chief Sustainability Officer at Ikea U.S.

The primary focus is on establishing nine "Plan & Order points," augmenting existing "planning studios" to cater to larger home projects like kitchen or bathroom remodels. The US remains a crucial market for IKEA, presenting vast growth opportunities and enabling American consumers to access cost-effective products and services seamlessly.

While IKEA enjoys a strong brand reputation, it faces intense competition from various companies like Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Tesco, American WoodMark, and Home Depot, among others.

To remain competitive, IKEA focuses on continuous innovation, offering products that resonate with a broader customer base. The competition is fierce. For instance, Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) is actively improving its mobile experience and leveraging its "In-Door" technology to recommend complementary products from multiple design styles and brands.

Meanwhile, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), after entering the furniture market in 2017, has helped launch several unique private label furniture products for modern homes and is enticing customers with free shipping for Prime subscribers in selected markets.

In 2019, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) controlled about 30 percent of the online furniture retailers' market share in the US, while Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) accounted for approximately 29.7% percent. However, IKEA held a meager 2% share, ranking as the 11th largest online furniture retailer in the country. But jumping to 2020, post-pandemic, IKEA reported a 43% surge in its online sales of furnishing items worldwide.

IKEA has various stores worldwide, but the question is, in what country is IKEA most popular? Germany stands as the country with the most IKEA stores as of 2023. IKEA enjoys the highest popularity in Germany and has the most IKEA stores worldwide with 53 locations. With 15% of sales, Germany is among the best countries for IKEA, closely followed by the United States, which accounts for 14% of sales.

While Germany leads in terms of IKEA store count, it’s natural to think why does Germany have so many IKEA stores? It’s because of Germany's large population, IKEA's early entry into the German market, the popularity of IKEA products, extensive product range, and alignment with German mentality have contributed to the country having the most IKEA stores in the world.

Now, you must be curious about countries with most IKEA stores, let's explore them together.

15 Countries with the Most IKEA Stores Worldwide in 2023

Our Methodology

For our list of 15 countries with the most IKEA stores worldwide in 2023, we consulted reliable sources including IKEA corporate records and verified databases. The ranking criteria are solely based on the total number of IKEA stores in each country. The countries were then ranked in ascending order based on their store count.

15 Countries with the Most IKEA Stores in 2023.

15. Turkey

Total number of stores: 7

Turkey has seven IKEA stores, with the first one opening in Umraniye, Istanbul, in May 2005. These stores offer a wide range of furniture, home decor, and household items, providing customers with smart solutions and reasonable prices for their home renovation needs. IKEA has been actively investing in Turkey, with plans to shift more production to the country to minimize issues with global supply chains and rising shipping costs. The company's chief financial officer for Turkey revealed intentions to manufacture and export various products from Turkey, including armchairs, bookcases, wardrobes, and kitchen cabinets.

14. Switzerland

Total number of stores: 9

IKEA Switzerland is headquartered in Spreitenbach, canton Aargau. Each IKEA store in the country operates with its own social media store account and pages on IKEA. Switzerland played a significant role in IKEA's expansion, hosting the first IKEA store outside of Scandinavia, which opened its doors in 1973. As of 2023, IKEA has established a strong presence in Switzerland with nine stores strategically located throughout the country, offering a wide range of home furnishing solutions to its customers.

13. Australia

Total number of stores: 10

In Australia, IKEA stores provide customers with an extensive selection of furniture, home decor, and household items. With a commitment to growth, IKEA is continuously seeking to expand its presence in the country, aiming to bring more of its products to Australian consumers. As of 2023, IKEA has made significant strides in Australia, operating 10 stores strategically located in major cities. These cities include Sydney (Rhodes, Tempe, Marsden Park), Melbourne (Richmond, Springvale), Brisbane (North Lakes), Perth (Innaloo), Adelaide (Adelaide Airport), and Canberra (Majura Park).

12. Japan

Total number of stores: 12

In 1974, IKEA entered Japan but had to withdraw in 1986 due to unmet expectations. However, in 2006, the brand made a successful comeback, establishing a strong presence with 12 stores, including three city shops in Tokyo, as of 2023. Locations include Tachikawa, Kohoku, Tokyo Bay, Shinmisato, Tsuruhama, Kobe, Fukuoka, Kumamoto, and Sendai. IKEA stores in Japan vary in size, with the largest being IKEA Tokyo-Bay at approximately 44,000 square meters and Harajuku city store at around 2,500 square meters.

11. Poland

Total number of stores: 12

IKEA has a substantial presence in Poland. It is operating 12 stores across the country. These stores are under the ownership and operation of the Ingka Group, the franchisee of IKEA stores in Poland. The stores are strategically located in cities like Bydgoszcz, Gdansk, Janki, and Katowice. Furthermore, IKEA has established 64 Order Collection Points, which include Mobile Points and stores, serving as convenient pickup locations for online orders. In Poland, IKEA has a robust supply chain encompassing production, distribution, and sales, further solidifying its position in the Polish market.

10. Netherlands

Total number of stores: 13

In the Netherlands, there are 13 IKEA stores spread across various cities, including Amersfoort, Amsterdam, Barendrecht (Rotterdam), and Breda. Each store has its unique opening times, facilities, offers, and activities, catering to diverse customer needs. In 2021, IKEA Netherlands recorded an impressive 21.3 million store visits, excluding IKEA Delft. With its wide presence and popularity, IKEA continues to be a go-to destination for home furnishing solutions in the Netherlands.

9. Canada

Total number of stores: 15

IKEA Canada is dedicated to providing convenience to its customers, offering online shopping and home delivery services for those who prefer to shop from the comfort of their homes. Additionally, IKEA Canada has a loyalty program called IKEA Family, granting members access to exclusive benefits such as special discounts, product offers, and invitations to exclusive events.

The company is committed to sustainability, implementing various green initiatives, including hybrid or green parking, eliminating plastic bag use in all Canadian stores, and promoting sustainable products. With 15 stores situated across Canada, including Richmond, Coquitlam, Calgary, and Edmonton, IKEA continues to be a leader in offering innovative home furnishing solutions and eco-friendly practices in the Canadian market.

8. Spain

Total number of stores: 15

As of 2023, IKEA operates 15 stores in Spain. These stores are strategically situated in various cities such as Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Málaga, and Girona. The most recent addition to their Spanish portfolio is the store at Madrid's Parque Corredor shopping center. Furthermore, the IKEA store in Granada has been open to the public since July 27th. IKEA continues to expand its presence in Spain. It will continue to provide customers with accessible and convenient shopping options.

7. Sweden

Total number of stores: 20

In 2023, Sweden has 20 IKEA stores, with the largest one situated in Kungens Kurva, Skärholmen, south of Stockholm, and inaugurated in 1965. These IKEA stores are distributed across several cities like Älmhult, Stockholm, Malmö, and Uppsala. In 2021, IKEA Retail Sweden made an innovative move by opening the world's first IKEA secondhand store as a test at the Retuna Recycling Mall in Eskilstuna, contributing to the company's sustainable initiatives.

6. Italy

Total number of stores: 21

Italy is one of the top countries with the most IKEA stores in the world. It hosts 21 IKEA stores as of 2023, situated in various cities like Bari, Bologna, Cagliari, Catania, Chieti, Firenze, Genova, Gorizia, Milano, Napoli, Parma, Piacenza, Pisa, Rimini, Roma, San Giuliano Milanese, Sesto Fiorentino, Torino, Villesse, and Vittoria. The first IKEA store in Italy opened in 1989, and the country's total turnover for IKEA stands at 1.64 billion euros. With over 6,500 employees dedicated to the company, Italy remains an essential market for IKEA, offering customers a wide range of home furnishing solutions.

