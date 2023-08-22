In this article, we’ll discuss the 15 countries that tip the most in 2023. If you want to skip the details about recent tipping behavior and the rise of tipping culture, then head straight to the 5 Countries That Tip the Most in 2023.

Tipping, involving giving extra money to workers, has seen an increasing integration with technology, a combination growing excessively due to economic factors. In fact, inflation is seen as a major challenge by 90% of restaurant operators. This trend has become particularly evident in 2023, where the choice of tipping or not has become a near-universal practice in the food service industry. Even at simple takeout places, customers may find themselves faced with a touch screen offering three distinct gratuity options, all while being observed by the cashier.

Why do Americans tip so much?

Despite common complaints, Americans are actually tipping more now. Square, which provides many of the iPads used for payments, reported a 16.5% rise in total tips at full-service restaurants in the last quarter of the previous year compared to the year before. At quick-service restaurants, the increase was 15.9%. Data from Toast, a restaurant software company, showed that diners were still tipping around 15% to 20%. For full-service eateries, average tips remained constant at 19.6% in the second and third quarters. However, quick-service restaurants experienced a slight drop in the average tip percentage, going from 16.9% to 16.8%, according to Toast.

Requesting tips at self-checkouts

Almost 20% of Americans now give tips for a wider range of services. About half of them admit to tipping when they wouldn't have before, all because an iPad suggested it, according to a PlayUSA survey of over 1,000 people in September. For example, Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) introduced a new tipping approach recently, which got a big reaction from users. This Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) system requires customers to pick from set options for adding extra money, like $1 to $5. Many argue that Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) should focus on increasing employee wages instead of relying on customers for tips.

Meanwhile, in Chicago, larger restaurants currently compensate their staff with a minimum hourly rate of $9.48. This is in anticipation that tips will bridge the gap between this rate and the non-tipped business minimum wage of $15.80 per hour. In July, the City Council introduced a proposal mandating that all tipped workers receive the $15.80 wage. However, businesses are now grappling with the challenge of balancing higher wages for new hires while avoiding price increases. This dual pressure has prompted them to explore additional revenue sources to sustain their operations.

Is the rising tipping culture hurting sales?

Despite the potential benefit of added charges for employees and employers, there's a risk of straining the relationship between restaurants and customers. Ironically, this tipping dilemma emerges at a time when Americans are more generous than ever in their tipping practices. According to data from tech provider Toast, average tip sizes exceeded 20% during the initial pandemic months, driven by a desire to support essential workers. While the pandemic's impact has eased, the inclination to tip generously persists.

Amidst all this, many Americans are grappling with the overwhelming costs of daily life. Rising prices for essentials like food, rent, and gas due to inflation are taking their toll. With about 58% of Americans living paycheck to paycheck, the practice of tipping can further strain their finances. In a time where financial caution is the norm due to limited resources, the pressure of tipping is adding to their financial burdens. Tipping should be left to those who are financially secure.

15 Countries That Tip the Most in 2023

Our Methodology

To create the list of countries that tip the most in 2023, we conducted a comprehensive search for tipping practices of restaurant staff, hotel staff, and taxi drivers across 30 different countries. We consulted the TripAdvisor tipping guides specific to each country to collect data. Subsequently, we calculated the average percentage of tipping rates for each country based on the gathered data. We then compiled a selection of the top 15 countries that exhibit the most generous tipping behaviors in 2023. These countries have been arranged in ascending order according to their tipping percentages.

15 Countries That Tip the Most

Here is the list of countries that tip the most in 2023.

15. United Kingdom

Restaurant tip: 10%

Hotel tip: $2-$5

Driver tip: No tip

Average tip rate: 4.17%

In the United Kingdom, for exceptional service, a tip of approximately 10% added to the bill is suitable. In UK hotels, tipping isn't usually expected. Yet, in more upscale venues with porters or maids, a modest $2-5 tip is adequate. Tipping norms in the UK align more with other European countries, where it's less common.

14. Vietnam

Restaurant tip: 5-10%

Hotel tip: $1-$2

Driver tip: Round up

Average tip rate: 4.50%

Tipping was traditionally absent from Southeast Asian culture, but in Vietnam, it's gained traction due to Western tourists. Vietnamese tourists generally don't tip, as they consider it unnecessary. With a significant part of Vietnam's service sector comprising street food stalls and family-owned ventures, tipping practices aren't firmly established. If tipping at Vietnamese restaurants, around 5-10% is recommended. However, the precise amount varies based on location, occasion, and order size.

13. Greece

Restaurant tip: 10%

Hotel tip: $1

Driver tip: No Tip

Average tip rate: 5.50%

Tipping is prevalent in Greece, particularly within the hospitality sector. A 10% tip added to the bill is seen as fitting in local restaurants. Though customary, tipping isn't obligatory, and not tipping won't be deemed rude or met with negative reactions.

12. Croatia

Restaurant tip: 10%

Hotel tip: $2-$2.5

Driver tip: No tip

Average tip rate: 5.75%

While not obligatory, tipping is ingrained in Croatian culture without being anticipated. Adding around 10% to the bill is suitable for local restaurants. In cafes and bars, rounding up the bill or around 3-5% is customary. Tipping in Croatian hotels isn't necessary. Yet, for porters or maids in upscale establishments, a modest 20 Kuna tip (about £2 or $3) is appropriate.

11. Turkey

Restaurant tip: 10%

Hotel tip: $1-$2

Driver tip: Round up

Average tip rate: 5.75%

Tipping in Turkey is customary and valued across sectors like restaurants, hotels, and taxis. In high-end restaurants, where a service charge might be included, an extra 10% tip for servers is greatly welcomed. While not obligatory, rounding up taxi fares is prevalent. In the hotel context, while not anticipated, tipping hotel staff, especially porters and concierges, for excellent service is a common practice.

10. Italy

Restaurant tip: 10%

Hotel tip: $1-$5

Driver tip: No tip

Average tip rate: 6.50%

Tipping in Italy isn't obligatory, and not every service requires it. Basic instances like coffee, taxis, or pizzeria dinners usually don't warrant tipping. While not expected, most workers won't decline tips. Italian restaurants may include a "coperto," a cover charge for items like bread and oil, separate from tips. For great service or gratitude, a small tip is fitting, often rounding up the bill or leaving a few euros. A ballpark guideline for a standard restaurant is around 10% of the bill. Unlike countries where tips significantly supplement incomes, Italian waiters receive monthly salaries, reducing the reliance on tipping.

9. Qatar

Restaurant tip: 10-15%

Hotel tip: $2-$3

Driver tip: No tip

Average tip rate: 7.00%

In Qatar, tipping garners importance across service industries encompassing restaurants, hotels, and taxis. Tipping norms suggest 10-15% of the bill, serving as an appreciative gesture for commendable service. Tipping is customary for tourists in Qatar at eateries, lodgings, and for drivers. The exact amount hinges on service quality, often settling around 10-15% of the bill. Tipping taxi drivers isn't obligatory but rounding up fares to the nearest whole number is customary.

8. United Arab Emirates

Restaurant tip: 10-15%

Hotel tip: $1-$2

Driver tip: Round up

Average tip rate: 7.00%

Tipping practices in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) follow distinct norms across service sectors like restaurants, hotels, and taxis. While hotel restaurants might include a 10-15% service charge, tipping other hotel staff is less common. In restaurants, around 10-15% of the bill is customary. UAE's federal law automatically adds a 10% tip to service bills. For taxis, rounding up the fare is the norm. This consistent tipping culture has endured in the UAE over the years.

7. France

Restaurant tip: 10%

Hotel tip: $1-$2

Driver tip: 10%

Average tip rate: 7.17%

Tipping customs in France reflect discretion and appreciation. Though not obligatory, hotel staff like porters and concierges are often tipped for exceptional service, with the amount being discretionary. Similarly, while not compulsory, rounding up the fare is common when tipping taxi drivers. French tipping culture centers on showing gratitude for excellent service through discretionary tips.

6. Poland

Restaurant tip: 10%-15%

Hotel tip: $2

Driver tip: No tip

Average tip rate: 7.25%

Tipping practices in Poland differentiate it from other countries like Germany. Porters and bellboys are not as common in Polish hotels. When present, a tip of 5-10 PLN is deemed appropriate. Dining out in Poland entails expected tipping, particularly in tourist hotspots like Krakow or Warsaw. Generally, around 10% of the bill is customary, escalating to 15% for exceptional service. Tipping isn't obligatory but is a courteous gesture toward the hardworking service industry. Taxi drivers in Poland aren't bound by mandatory tips. Tipping, often given in cash on the table, is voluntary and customary in Poland.

