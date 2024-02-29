In this article, we will take a look at 15 Developed Countries with Citizenship Tests. You can skip our detailed analysis and go directly to the 5 Developed Countries with Citizenship Tests.

With the ever-increasing international immigrant movement, there has been a scramble for citizenship as well. A less restrictive immigrant policy stance, on average, along with greater acceptance of dual nationality, has further fueled this drive. Countries worldwide have developed various programs and methods for obtaining citizenship, the most common of which is the naturalization process. However, in an attempt to ensure that new migrants can effectively integrate and survive in the new society, authorities, especially in developed countries, have designed citizenship tests to evaluate them.

Citizenship Tests as a Tool for Restricting Citizenship

Migration, especially to advanced economies, has been a hot topic of political discussion for years. The increasing number of immigrants in recent years is indeed a point of deliberation for authorities, as these individuals need to be properly integrated into society for both parties to benefit. While some agree with the basic concept of the citizenship test as a measure of how well immigrants can integrate themselves into society, others are skeptical of the validity of these tests as an instrument.

Notwithstanding this dichotomous view, citizenship tests have gained prominence over the years. Governments, aiming to manage the increased demand for citizenship, have resorted to using citizenship tests as a means to screen out certain applications. Among the 27 EU countries, 13 have introduced the citizenship test, including countries like Germany, Latvia, Hungary, Greece, and Estonia. Additionally, other countries such as Norway, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein have also adopted a similar approach. The Finnish government is also considering the implementation of this method to restrict citizenship grants.

The Trump administration made changes to the test, increasing its length and difficulty. However, these alterations were subsequently overturned by the succeeding government. According to data from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services in 2022, 88% of applicants managed to pass the test on their first attempt, with an additional 7% succeeding on a re-take. The test is currently under consideration for an update, which includes the addition of a speaking part in the language section.

While test-takers in the United States performed well, those aspiring to Australian citizenship faced greater challenges. After a modification to the test in 2020, data from May 2022 to August 2023 showed that out of 288,603 individuals who took the citizenship test, over 101,000 failed-- a 35% failure rate. This figure is significantly higher than the 21% failure rate recorded during the period from 2017 to 2021, where 684,208 citizenship tests were administered.

Tech to the Rescue

As citizenship tests gain widespread prevalence, the tech industry has identified a niche in the market and moved to consolidate its position. Companies such as Udemy, Inc (NASDAQ: UDMY), Google (NASDAQ: GOOG), and Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) have developed apps that allow users to study and test their knowledge of citizenship test questions. These apps are downloadable on phones and can assist test-takers in preparing for their exams anywhere.

15 Developed Countries with Citizenship Tests

Methodology

To compile our list of the 15 Developed Countries with Citizenship Tests, we referred to our article 35 Most Developed Countries in the World Heading into 2024 and selected the top 15 from that list. We then investigated whether each country in the top 15 imposes any citizenship test. If a country within the top 15 does not require a citizenship test, we proceeded to the next country beyond the 15th position in the article, continuing until we finalized our list.

15. Spain

Insider Monkey ranking: 27

As an indispensable part of gaining Spanish citizenship, two tests (DELE A2 and CCSE) must be taken. The first is a language test, and the latter evaluates the applicant’s knowledge of the country. While the DELE A2 lasts for two and a half hours, the CCSE is a 45-minute test consisting of 25 multiple-choice and true-and-false questions, divided into 5 subsections. To pass, applicants must correctly answer 60% of the questions. The CCSE's first part covers the culture and society of Spain, constituting 40% of the section, while the remaining 60% focuses on Spanish politics and geography. However, applicants who have completed school or high school in the country are exempt from the CCSE test.

The language part of the test, divided into reading, listening, speaking, and writing, aims to analyze the applicant's ability to communicate and understand clearly in the Spanish language. This language test is exempt for applicants from Latin American countries or those who can prove A2 level Spanish proficiency.

14. France

Insider Monkey ranking: 26

The French Nationality Test is an integral part of the naturalization process in the country. It consists of three parts: a language section, a culture and history section, and an interview. The language section assesses the speaking and listening capabilities of the applicant, excluding writing. To pass, the individual must score a minimum of 300 points on the listening part and at least 6 out of 20 on the speaking part. In the culture and history section, 60% of the questions must be answered correctly to pass the exam.

13. South Korea

Insider Monkey ranking: 24

The process of gaining South Korean citizenship requires passing their citizenship test called the KINAT. The test comprises multiple-choice questions, a written part, and an oral test, to be completed within 60 minutes. A minimum of 60 correct answers out of the 100 questions is required to pass the exam.

The topics covered in the KINAT include linguistic skills, knowledge of the social system, society and culture, customs, and history of the country. Individuals exempt from taking the test include legal minors, those over 60, individuals who have completed the Social Integration Program, and those whom the Justice Minister believes have sufficient reasons for exemption.

12. Austria

Insider Monkey ranking: 21

Introduced in 2006, Austria’s citizenship test is a mandatory component of the naturalization process. The test assesses the applicant’s knowledge of Austria’s democratic system, its history, and the applicant’s regional history. Administered in German, the test comprises 18 questions, divided into the aforementioned three sections. To pass the exam, the applicant must provide correct answers to at least half the questions in each section or achieve an overall score of two-thirds.

11. United Kingdom

Insider Monkey ranking: 20

The UK citizenship test, commonly known as the Life in the UK test, is a crucial component of the country's naturalization process. Comprising 24 multiple-choice questions extracted from the Life in the UK handbook, the test aims to assess the applicant’s knowledge of UK customs, traditions, laws, and the political system. The test has a duration of 45 minutes, and to pass, an applicant must answer 18 out of the 24 questions correctly, achieving a score of 75%.

Exemptions from the test include individuals below 18 or over 65, those with a physical or mental condition verified by a doctor's letter, and those who have already passed the test. Applicants are allowed to retake the test as many times as needed, with an associated fee.

10. Germany

Insider Monkey ranking: 16

To attain German citizenship, applicants are required to undergo a written test on German life. The test consists of 33 questions, and individuals must answer at least 17 correctly to pass. The first 30 questions cover German history, social and cultural rules, and regulations, while the last three pertain to the area where the applicant resides.

Exemptions from the test are granted to individuals below 16 years of age, those unable to test due to age-related reasons, and those with mental, physical, or learning disabilities. Additionally, people with German schooling or higher education in law or social, political, and administrative sciences are also exempt.

9. The United States

Insider Monkey ranking: 15

As part of the naturalization process for US citizenship, applicants are required to pass a two-part test. The first component assesses the applicant's proficiency in English, evaluating their speaking, reading, and writing skills. The second part, known as the civics test, focuses on the applicant’s knowledge of US history and government. This is an oral test where the applicant is asked 10 questions out of a pool of 100 civic-related questions.

Typically, applicants are tested on both parts of the test. However, certain conditions, such as age, the time period since green card issuance, and some medical conditions, may exempt individuals from specific components of the test. The test usually takes place on the same day as the interview and can be taken up to two times.

8. Canada

Insider Monkey ranking: 14

To obtain Canadian citizenship, individuals aged 18-54 are required to pass the Canadian citizenship test administered by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). The test comprises 20 questions with both multiple-choice and true/false options and must be completed within 30 minutes. To pass, the applicant needs to provide correct answers to 15 out of the 20 questions, achieving a score of 75%.

The test can be taken in either English or French and covers a range of topics, including the rights and responsibilities of Canadians, Canadian history, geography, economy, government structure, laws of Canada, national symbols, and specific provincial questions related to the applicant's place of residence.

7. Netherlands

Insider Monkey ranking: 11

Before acquiring citizenship, applicants are required to take the Inburgeringsexamen, a citizenship test aimed at assessing the applicant's understanding of Dutch language and culture. The test comprises five sections with questions on Dutch laws and customs. The topics covered include knowledge of Dutch society, speaking competence, listening competence, reading competence, and writing competence. Each test part can be taken either separately or as a whole exam. Test results are typically emailed within 8 weeks of completing the exam.

6. Luxembourg

Insider Monkey ranking: 10

The Luxembourg citizenship test consists of two parts. The first part is essentially a language test known as Sproochentest, comprising speaking and listening sections. The second part is designed to assess the applicant’s understanding of the social structure, organization, and history of the country. Passing both parts is a requirement, and the certificates obtained must be submitted with the citizenship application.

The second part, known as 'Vivre ensemble au Grand-Duché de Luxembourg,' is a course aimed at helping applicants integrate into society. An exam is conducted at the end of the course, and both the course and the exam can be conducted in Luxembourgish/German, French, or English. The course focuses on fundamental human rights (6 hours with 10 questions), state and municipal institutions in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (12 hours with 20 questions), and the history of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and European integration (6 hours with 10 questions). The exam is in the form of multiple-choice questions and is taken on the computer. Individuals who have been living in the country for 20 years are exempt from both exams.

