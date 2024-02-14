In this article, we will take a look at 15 Easiest Countries to Immigrate to from Mexico. You can skip our detailed analysis of Mexican immigration and go directly to the 5 Easiest Countries to Immigrate to from Mexico.

For ages, immigration has been a part of life. However, with this fast-evolving world and digital access to even the remotest places, exposure to new and exciting lifestyles has greatly increased. People have become more open to novel experiences and moving away from your birth place is not altogether a difficult proposition. There are numerous reasons for immigration, though. While some venture into new territory to find better work and economic prosperity, other are simply in for a thrill and cultural diversity. Still there are some who move out because of socioeconomic or political turmoil in their original country and others who move across countries to be with family. Whatever the reason, immigrating to a country has become somewhat easier over the years.

Mexican Immigration: An Overview

Mexican immigrate from the country mainly for better economic opportunities. However, other reasons such as international treaties and security issues in the country, have also propelled Mexicans to move out. Mexico is the second country with most remittances in the world, expected to reach $67 billion by 2024. One of the easiest countries for Mexicans to immigrate to is the United States-- accounting for about 97% of all Mexico emigrants-- where work opportunities are higher. Aside from the US, Mexicans also immigrate to other countries including Canada (the next most popular country with 87,000 Mexican population), Spain (61,000), Germany (20,000), Italy, Portugal etc. The similarity in culture and language in Spain, as well as Portugal, seems to be the driving force behind this move. Other countries like Canada, and European states like Germany, England, and the Netherlands, have caught their eye mainly due to a broader and better job market.

The Most Popular Destination for Mexicans

The number of Mexicans migrating to the US is much higher, compared to other countries. In 2021, about 10.7 million Mexican-born individuals were found to be living in America. While the immigration dropped for some time due to more immigrants moving out than moving in, this trend reversed after a while. Mexicans are also the largest group of unauthorized immigrants in the US- 48% of the estimated 11 million people in 2019. Although, in recent time this trend is seen to be moving downward, it remained at high levels of 63,000 monthly immigrants, for the time period January 2021 to June 2023. Documented Mexican labor migration is also on the rise. From 2019-2022, the H-2A visas (temporary Agricultural Work) for the Mexicans showed a 46.3% increase. Given the existence of both legal and illegal border immigration, US is one of the easiest countries to immigrate to from Mexico.

Role of Big Companies in Sponsoring Work-Visas

There are many different visas through which immigration can be achieved. Work visas are especially relevant when one wishes to immigrate for better job prospects. Many big companies like Google (NASDAQ: GOOG), Meta (NASDAQ: META), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MFST), Accenture (NYSE: ACN), Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) etc. have realized the need for foreign manpower and are willing to sponsor workers from around the world, thereby further solidifying America’s position as one of the easiest countries to immigrate to from Mexico.

Google (NASDAQ: GOOG), Meta (NASDAQ: META), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MFST), and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) have, in fact, urged the US government to increase the cap for H-1B visa program so that more temporary foreign workers would be allowed to move into the country. Google (NASDAQ: GOOG), gained approval for 4,043 H-1B visa applications in 2023. Meta (NASDAQ: META had 2,628 approvals whereas Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MFST) had 8,065 and 3,547 respectively.

15 Easiest Countries to Immigrate to from Mexico

Methodology

To determine the 15 easiest countries to immigrate to from Mexico, we focused primarily on the idea that Mexicans move to different countries for better economic and work opportunities. In order to incorporate these variables in our methodology, we relied on data from the Migrant Integration Policy Index 2020, taking into account scores for labor market mobility and permanent residency. We also use the employment rate for foreign-born from OECD Indicators of Immigrants Integration, 2023. By averaging them, we identified countries that facilitate smoother relocation to countries while satisfying their main objective of economic betterment. A higher average score indicates a more favorable ranking.

Let us now move onto our list of 15 Easiest Countries to Immigrate to from Mexico.

15. Hungary

Permanent Residency Score: 81

Labor Market Mobility Score: 37

Employment Rate of Foreign-born: 80%

Insider Monkey Average: 39.6

As a potential immigration destination, Hungary has much to offer in the form of high standards of living and various types of work permits. Non-EU citizens have a favorable outlook towards securing their permanent residency, and while labor market mobility is not very high, temporary workers do have a high chance of access. Furthermore, the high employment rate for foreign-born suggests a successful integration of worker moving to Hungary. Therefore, we consider all these variables to include this country in our list of easiest countries to immigrate to from Mexico.

14. Japan

Permanent Residency Score: 63

Labor Market Mobility Score: 59

Employment Rate of Foreign-born: 77%

Insider Monkey Average: 40.9

As the 3rd largest economy in the world, Mexicans moving here would be able to enjoy a first-rate lifestyle, complete with excellent healthcare and safe and clean environment. The country also offers multiple types of work visas, including the regular Japan work visa, highly skilled professional visa, and working holiday visa. Permanent residents will find themselves qualified for various equivalent rights. Access to labor market, especially for temporary workers, is also reasonable. The high employment rate is indicative of people finding and retaining work easily.

13. New Zealand

Permanent Residency Score: 63

Labor Market Mobility Score: 59

Employment Rate of Foreign-born: 81%

Insider Monkey Average: 40.9

Considered a popular destination for expats due to its high standards of income, health, education, and safety, Mexicans are also bound to have an experience of a lifetime living here. The country typically allows permanent residency on arrival or after a few days, thereby accelerating the process of integration for immigrants. Furthermore, there are more than 80 work visas through which immigration can be achieved and new workers in search of jobs can also benefit from targeted help. The employment rate also points to a high probability of gaining employment in New Zealand. Therefore, this Pacific Ocean country can be considered as one of the easiest countries for Mexicans to relocate to. The county is also one of the best countries to relocate to. Check out our article on 20 Best Countries to Relocate to for further details.

12. South Korea

Permanent Residency Score: 60

Labor Market Mobility Score: 65

Employment Rate of Foreign-born: 67%

Insider Monkey Average: 41.9

Attracting expats through a high quality of life, affordable living costs, and high salaries, Mexicans seeking better work opportunities would find South Korea a very viable option. The country offers various types of work visas, and access to self-employment and public jobs, as well as general and targeted support for newcomers, is also quite favorable. The permanent residency status is secure, and the employment rate is high enough to encourage people to move there for work purposes. Thus, for people from Mexico looking to immigrate, Korea emerges as one of the easiest countries.

11. Belgium

Permanent Residency Score: 75

Labor Market Mobility Score: 56

Employment Rate of Foreign-born: 59%

Insider Monkey Average: 43.9

Situated in the heart of Europe, Belgium has been an international hub for years. Non-EU/EEA residents can choose from a variety of work visas to move to this country. Incoming immigrants can expect better access to public jobs and vocational training in Belgium compared to other types of jobs. In addition, the employment rate is also quite favorable for prospective employees.

10. USA

Permanent Residency Score: 63

Labor Market Mobility Score: 69

Employment Rate of Foreign-born: 70%

Insider Monkey Average: 44.2

The US is a favorite spot for Mexicans due to many reasons, including better work opportunities, education, and family reunification. While targeted support is limited, the country, however, does provide equal access to the job market. Permanent residency is also somewhat favorable for immigrants. In addition, the employment rate points to a high chance of employment for foreign-born individuals. Thus, the US is not only a popular immigration destination but also finds a place in the list of one of the easiest for relocation.

9. Italy

Permanent Residency Score: 67

Labor Market Mobility Score: 67

Employment Rate of Foreign-born: 59%

Insider Monkey Average: 44.9

Displaying a historically rich and diverse heritage, Italy has been enticing people from around the world. With many ways open for immigration to Italy, including work visas, people of Mexican citizenship will also find this country as one of the easiest to immigrate to, as they have done for years now. Non-EU citizens moving in can hope to find access to basic employment as well as self-employment. Moreover, long-term residents of the country have a higher and more secure chance of integration. While the employment rate for foreign-born individuals is not very high, it still bodes well for new entrants to find some form of employment.

8. Germany

Permanent Residency Score: 54

Labor Market Mobility Score: 81

Employment Rate of Foreign-born: 68%

Insider Monkey Average: 45.2

As one of the biggest economies in the world, Germany offers a plethora of advantages, especially for people moving with the intention of improved chances of work. Ranked in the international Top Ten in the labor market mobility area, the German government ensures equal opportunities for non-EU residents to access a broader labor market and find stable and quality employment. Permanent residents are also encouraged to stay long-term and secure more stable jobs. Overall, the country is one of the easiest to immigrate to from Mexico.

7. Spain

Permanent Residency Score: 75

Labor Market Mobility Score: 67

Employment Rate of Foreign-born: 60%

Insider Monkey Average: 47.5

Common language, cultural, and familial links are some of the reasons Mexicans have been seen moving to Spain in the past years. The country can further enhance these attributes by providing a high quality of life at affordable costs. In addition, non-EU residents can enjoy equality when it comes to access to employment, self-employment, and general employment support. Permanent residency is also quite secure in this country and provides social security and assistance. Furthermore, foreign-born individuals can also hope to be gainfully employed in the country.

6. Estonia

Permanent Residency Score: 75

Labor Market Mobility Score: 69

Employment Rate of Foreign-born: 71%

Insider Monkey Average: 48.2

Although a small country, Estonia has many tempting points with respect to immigration, as evidenced by a higher rate of expats settling in. In the mix of different routes for immigration, a long-term work visa can also help initiate the process. The new worker can partake of equal rights in vocational training and targeted measures for employment. Furthermore, the country presents great opportunities for the integration of its permanent residents. The data for the employment rate of foreign-born individuals also depicts a very favorable picture for those interested in gaining jobs. Thus, Estonia stands out as one of the easiest countries to immigrate to from Mexico.

