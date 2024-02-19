In this article we will take a look at the 15 Easiest Credit Cards to Get with Bad Credit. You can also go directly to the 5 Easiest Credit Cards to Get with Bad Credit.

According to recent data from credit bureaus, a significant portion of the population faces challenges related to creditworthiness, with many individuals contending with low credit scores due to past financial missteps or limited credit history. As of the latest statistics, approximately 33% of Americans have credit scores below 670, categorizing them as having fair to poor credit. This shows the pressing need for accessible credit solutions tailored to this demographic, offering a means to rebuild creditworthiness and access essential financial services.

Furthermore, studies reveal the profound impact that credit scores can have on individuals' financial well-being. According to research conducted by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), individuals with lower credit scores tend to face higher borrowing costs, including elevated interest rates on loans and credit cards. Additionally, they may encounter difficulties in securing housing, obtaining insurance coverage, and even finding employment, as many employers now conduct credit checks as part of their hiring process.

Recognizing this need, financial institutions have developed specialized credit card offerings targeted at individuals with bad credit. These cards typically come with relaxed approval criteria, making them easier to obtain even for those with tarnished credit histories. Moreover, many of these cards offer features such as secured credit lines, low credit limits, and credit-building tools aimed at assisting cardholders in improving their credit scores over time.

In the US, Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) is one of the largest financial institutions, which offers secured credit card options for individuals with bad credit. The Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC)’s Secured Credit Card is a notable offering, providing individuals with the opportunity to build or rebuild their credit history. Cardholders are required to provide a security deposit, which determines their initial credit limit. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) also offers online and mobile banking services, allowing cardholders to manage their accounts conveniently and track their credit progress.

Story continues

Similarly, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is another major player in the financial industry, offering secured credit card options to help individuals with bad credit establish or rebuild their credit. The Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC)’s Secured Credit Card is one such offering, requiring a security deposit that becomes the cardholder's credit line. Cardholders can use the Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC)’s Secured Credit Card responsibly to demonstrate creditworthiness over time. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) also provides online account management tools and access to credit education resources to assist cardholders in managing their credit effectively.

These and many other financial institutions offer credit cards designed to provide a pathway to credit recovery for individuals with bad credit, empowering them to improve their financial health and achieve their long-term goals.

15 Easiest Credit Cards to Get with Bad Credit

Methodology

To compile the list of the 15 Easiest Credit Cards to Get with Bad Credit, we shortlisted the top credit cards to get with bad credit, from sources like Card Rates, Bad Credit, and Forbes Advisor. And then we opted for a consensus approach relying on opinion threads from popular platforms Quora and Reddit. A score point was given each time a credit card was mentioned as easiest to get with bad credit and then all the points were added to give a total score to each credit card. Then the list of the 15 easiest credit cards to get with bad credit was ranked in ascending order (least recommended to highly recommended credit cards).

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years. Whether you are a beginner investor or a professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders – check details here.

15 Easiest Credit Cards to Get with Bad Credit

15. First Progress Platinum Elite Mastercard® Secured Credit Card

Score: 3

The First Progress Platinum Elite Mastercard® Secured Credit Card is tailored for individuals looking to rebuild their credit. With this card, you can provide a security deposit to establish your credit line, making it easier to qualify for even with a less-than-perfect credit history. It reports to all three major credit bureaus, allowing you to demonstrate responsible credit use and improve your credit score over time.

14. Indigo® Platinum Mastercard®

Score: 3

The Indigo® Platinum Mastercard® is a popular choice for those with less-than-ideal credit. One of its key features is the pre-qualification process, which allows applicants to check their eligibility without impacting their credit score. With straightforward terms and conditions, this card offers an opportunity for individuals to rebuild their credit while enjoying the convenience of a Mastercard®.

13. FIT™ Platinum Mastercard®

Score: 4

The FIT™ Platinum Mastercard® is designed for individuals striving to improve their credit health. With its focus on accessibility, this card offers a simple application process and is available to those with poor credit. It provides an opportunity to establish or rebuild credit with responsible use, helping cardholders move toward financial stability.

12. NASCAR® Credit Card from Credit One Bank®

Score: 4

The NASCAR® Credit Card from Credit One Financial Inc (COFI.OB) is a unique option for racing enthusiasts seeking to rebuild their credit. With features like cash back rewards and flexible payment options, this card caters to individuals with less-than-perfect credit histories. Its straightforward application process makes it accessible to those working on improving their financial standing.

11. Total Visa® Unsecured Credit Card

Score: 4

The Total Visa® Unsecured Credit Card is designed to provide individuals with bad credit an opportunity to access credit without requiring a security deposit. Despite its accessibility, it's important to note that this card may come with higher fees and interest rates. However, for those looking to rebuild their credit, it offers a starting point and reports to major credit bureaus to help establish positive credit history.

10. Applied Bank® Secured Visa® Gold Preferred® Credit Card

Score: 5

The Applied Bank® Secured Visa® Gold Preferred® Credit Card is an excellent choice for individuals looking to rebuild their credit. By providing a security deposit, cardholders can establish a credit line, making it easier to qualify for those with bad credit. This card reports to major credit bureaus, allowing users to demonstrate responsible credit management and improve their credit scores over time. Additionally, it offers features such as online account management and customer service to assist cardholders in their credit-building journey.

9. Surge Mastercard®

Score: 5

The Surge Mastercard® is specifically designed to assist individuals with poor credit in rebuilding their financial standing. Its quick and straightforward application process ensures accessibility for those who may have difficulty obtaining traditional credit cards. While the Surge Mastercard® may have higher fees and interest rates, it provides an opportunity for cardholders to demonstrate responsible credit use and work towards better financial stability. Additionally, it offers features like zero fraud liability and online account management to enhance the cardholder experience.

8. Fortiva® Mastercard® Credit Card

Score: 5

The Fortiva® Mastercard® Credit Card is tailor-made for individuals with bad credit who are committed to improving their financial situation. With a simple application process and accessibility for those with not the best credit histories, this card serves as a valuable tool for rebuilding credit. Although it may have higher fees and interest rates, it provides a pathway for cardholders to rebuild their credit with responsible use and on-time payments. Furthermore, it offers features like account alerts and online bill payment to help cardholders manage their finances effectively.

7. Milestone® Gold Mastercard®

Score: 4

The Milestone® Gold Mastercard® is a highly sought-after option for individuals with bad credit seeking to rebuild their credit scores. With features such as pre-qualification without impacting credit scores, this card offers accessibility to those with less-than-ideal credit histories. By responsibly managing their credit, cardholders can use this card as a tool to improve their financial health over time. Additionally, the Milestone® Gold Mastercard® provides benefits like zero fraud liability protection and online account access to enhance the cardholder experience.

6. Secured Chime Credit Builder Visa® Credit Card

Score: 6

The Secured Chime Credit Builder Visa® Credit Card is designed to assist individuals with bad credit in establishing or rebuilding their credit profiles. With a focus on simplicity and accessibility, this card offers a straightforward application process and requires a security deposit to secure a credit line. By using this card responsibly and making on-time payments, cardholders can work towards improving their credit scores and financial well-being. Additionally, the Secured Chime Credit Builder Visa® Credit Card provides features such as mobile banking and account alerts to help cardholders manage their finances effectively and track their progress in rebuilding their credit.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Easiest Credit Cards to Get with Bad Credit.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: none. 15 Easiest Credit Cards to Get with Bad Credit is originally published on Insider Monkey.