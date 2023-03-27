27 Mother's Day gifts for outdoorsy women

Best Mother's Day gifts for outdoorsy women

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Mother's Day 2023 is just around the corner (Sunday, May 14), so if your mom is the kind of woman to stare out the window, dreaming of the great outdoors, have we got some great Mother's Day gifting ideas for you.

She doesn't need another brunch or bouquet of flowers. What the mother figure in your life needs is some excellent outdoor gear. Below are some of the best outdoor gift ideas to make Mom's next great escape even more memorable from REI, Amazon and more.

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

Whether you are looking for something truly useful or something to pull at her sentimental heartstrings, we've rounded up some of our favorite Mother's Day gifts that every outdoorsy mom will love.

1. A LARQ self-purifying water bottle

Gifts for outdoorsy women: A LARQ water bottle

There's nothing worse than funky water after a long day of hiking. This first-of-its-kind water bottle by LARQ not only keeps your H20 chilled, but it also keeps it clean.

While their hiking partners may be parched, Mom can use this Shark Tank-winning bottle to scoop up clean river water and—in seconds—it will be purified to neutralize 99% of bacteria, including E.coli. The LARQ water bottle is more than a cool gift, it's incredibly practical.

$85 at Amazon

2. A Thousands Chapter bike helmet

Gifts for outdoorsy people: A Thousands Chapter bike helmet

There are so many great features to the Thousands Chapter helmet that we are sure to leave something out, but here is our best effort to get them all in.

First off, it has a multi-directional impact system (MIPS) that allows the helmet to internally self-adjust to absorb more impact for greater protection. It has a terrific-looking low profile with a mini-visor to cut glare. It has a superior ventilation system for comfort on long and arduous rides. It has a clip-on, motion-activated tail light for added safety.

Story continues

Plus, it has a hidden security portal that you can thread a u-lock through and, if your helmet is stolen while using this system, they’ll replace it for free.

$145 at Amazon

3. An AeroPress coffee-maker

Mom’s campside coffee game is about to get a whole lot better. The Aeropress is the ultimate go-to tool for traveling light. Plus, it's compact, convenient and makes great-tasting coffee.

Gifts for outdoorsy women: An AeroPress coffee-maker

Gone are the days of instant coffee to get you through your camping trip. All she’ll need is hot water and some coffee grounds and within minutes she'll be drinking a full-bodied, and thoroughly satisfying cup of joe.

$40 at Amazon

4. A JetBoil water boiling system

Gifts for outdoorsy women: A JetBoil water boiling system

While we are on the subject of coffee, the JetBoil is a must-have to get through chilly mornings. Every seasoned camper knows that boiling water over a gas stove is a long and arduous task. The JetBoil can boil water in 100 seconds—even in sub-zero temperatures.

Whether she’s making coffee, cocoa or a freeze-dried meal, having a speedy boil is one of life’s most underrated luxuries. A JetBoil is lightweight, compact and takes up almost no space but is the ultimate campsite self-care tool.

$125 at Amazon

5. A Kelty camping loveseat

Gifts for Outdoorsy Women: Kelty Loveseat

Campfires are always warmer when you can snuggle up with your favorite people and pets. Not only is this seat comfy with quilted padding, it's basically made for cuddles and easily fits two people and either a small child or a dog that thinks he's a child.

The Kelty Double Outdoor Camp Chair comes in three colors that, in our experience, hold up to continuous wear and tear. Plus, it's wonderfully comfortable, super durable and folds up easily—making it a great choice for camp outs, beach days, picnics and more.

$119 at Amazon

6. A new set of shades by Goodr

Gifts for outdoorsy women: A new set of shades

These shades by Goodr are as well-performing as they are affordable. The non-slip frames stay in place whether they are biking, hiking, boating or running and their polarized lenses help cut the glare for excellent visibility.

At $25 you'll never suspect how well these stylish shades perform, plus they look pretty cool, too!

$25 at REI

7. A hiking shirt that checks all the boxes

Gifts for outdoorsy women: A hiking shirt

This fair-trade-made hiking shirt by REI checks all of the boxes for functionality. It’s SPF 50, a convertible design to take her from cold mornings to hot afternoons, smart venting insets and secure stash pockets and loops throughout.

Whether she’s planning a thru-hike or a day hike, this shirt will soon become her favorite.

$45 at REI

8. A good pair of convertible hiking pants

Gifts for outdoorsy women: convertible hiking pants

Convertible pants are a necessity for all outdoorswomen. They take you from cool conditions to warm in an instant, and they are a smart choice for tackling unexpected terrain.

These REI Sahara hiking pants are protective and versatile—and they come in fun colors. This multi-purpose hiking essential converts from pants to shorts with a quick zip. Plus, they are durable and adjustable for a perfect fit.

We love the slight taper on this pair, which make them perfect for rock scrambling or for hiking up slightly when you encounter an unexpected stream.

$90 at REI

9. An insulated Arc'teryx Atom hoodie

Gifts for outdoorsy women: An insulated hoodie

If she doesn’t already have an Arc’teryx Atom Insulated Hoodie, she wants one.

This best-selling jacket is compact and lightweight and functions as both an outer layer in windy conditions or a mid-layer in cold weather.

It packs down super small, and weighs just 11 ounces, making it a perfect take-along piece for all travel and trips.

$260 at Amazon

10. A terrific trail runner by Nike

Gifts for outdoorsy women: running shoes

A good set of runners is essential for when she wants to hit the trail. These Nike Pegasus 4 Trail Running Shoes not only look great, but the structured uppers provide added support and stability.

Nike's Flywire technology gives added mid-sole support while the React technology gives added cushioning where she needs it.

$145 at Academy Sports and Outdoors

11. A SUP paddle/kayak hybrid

Gifts for outdoorsy women: A SUP paddle/kayak hybrid

This all-purpose board is perfect for the mom that wants to dabble in water sports, but it is indecisive about how she wants to commit.

It's the perfect shape for flat water stand-up paddle boarding and for small wave riding—plus it easily converts into a kayak with the included seat and footrest.

$300 at Academy Sports and Outdoors

12. A tent that offers personal space by Core

Gifts for outdoorsy women: A tent that offers personal space by Core

With an easy setup that can be done in as little as 60 seconds and a two-room blueprint, this extra-large tent that fits up to nine people sets up quickly, yet also gives Mom the space she needs when she's craving a little bit of alone time.

$200 at Amazon

13. Kelty Cosmic women's sleeping bag

Gifts for Outdoorsy Women: Kelty Cosmic

A good night's rest brings out the best in all of us. The Kelty Cosmic is the next best thing to sleeping on a cloud (without the added possibility of being cold and wet and thousands of feet in the air).

You'll find that the Cosmic comes in at a terrific price for its down fill and its high-quality materials and components, including a water-resistant and extra-strong 20-denier nylon taffeta outer shell and a 50-denier, ultra smooth and silky polyester taffeta lining, and a dual-sliding, locking anti-snag zipper that really doesn't tend to snag or get caught up in the liner.

We've been testing this one and we love that it's lightweight, that it compresses down small, and that it's a warm and cozy bag that will last for years.

$215 at REI

14. A cheese board picnic table

Gifts for outdoorsy women: A cheese board picnic table

For elegance in the great outdoors, we love this portable picnic table that doubles as the perfect palette for an on-the-go charcuterie board.

Perfect for the beach, camping or even a park picnic, this small table holds four wine glasses and a bottle of wine. It also comes with four cheese knives that sit neatly in the side.

$30 at Amazon

15. A heated camp seat

Gifts for outdoorsy women: A heated camp seat

There’s nothing better than getting good and close to a campfire to warm up after sundown—that is, until a gust of smoke blows in your face, or the soles of your camp shoes start to get soft from the heat.

For a safe place to heat up, this USB-chargeable camp chair is perfect for on-the-go coziness. Reviewers praise this chair for being comfortable and supportive and for being able to heat up quickly with a portable battery pack.

$80 at Amazon

16. A luxurious base layer by Smartwool

Gifts for outdoorsy women: A luxurious base layer by Smartwool

If you think of wool as being stuffy, scratchy and sweaty think again. Smartwool is known for making super-soft, moisture-wicking base layers that are made from 100% merino wool.

These are machine-washable and, because they are moisture-wicking, Mom can wear these for days straight while staying stink-free.

$110 at Zappos

17. A pretty National Parks charm

Gifts for outdoorsy women: A pretty National Parks charm

If the mother figure in your life daydreams of basking in the beauty of our National Parks, she will love a one-of-a-kind piece of wearable art that commemorates these beautiful vistas. These stunning, handcrafted necklaces are each mini works of art individually crafted in earth-clay by Minnesota artist Grace Vanderbush.

With each purchase of these handcrafted necklaces, $2 will be donated to the National Parks Foundation.

$60 at Uncommon Goods

18. On-brand socks

Gifts for outdoorsy women: On-brand socks

She may say she loves her job and driving kids to soccer practice, but we all know where Mom’s heart really lies. These socks say exactly what is on her mind, without her having to say a word.

$12 at Amazon

19. A Yeti Rambler mug

Gifts for outdoorsy women: A Yeti Rambler mug

Mom's morning cup of coffee (or discrete evening beer) will stay at perfect temperature with this handled Yeti Rambler mug.

This double-walled travel mug has double-walled vacuum insulation and a patented magnetic "stronghold lid" that helps aid the insulation and prevent spills. Plus the tapered bottom allows it to fit in any car cup-holder—or camp chair cup holder.

This mug gets a personal recommendation from me. My husband steals it, my kid steals it—get one for everyone in the family. This gift may be for Mom but no one can seem to keep their hands off it.

$42 at Amazon

20. Teva ReEmber Slip-Ons

Gifts for outdoorsy women: Teva ReEmber Slip-Ons

Whether it be at a camp site or in your back yard, these shoes are cozy, comfortable and wildly versatile. These pillowy slip-ons allow you to convert these shoes from slippers to sneakers and they can be worn lounging in the living room or on an easy day hike.

$80 at REI

21. A family camping portrait

Gifts for outdoorsy women: A family camping portrait

She can’t always be out on an adventure, but she can celebrate her outdoorsy family at home with a customized piece of art. Here, artist Mia Hauge will create a truly unique gift with a customized collage print of your family in their happy place.

From $55 at Uncommon Goods

22. A smokeless Solo Stove

Gifts for outdoorsy women: A smokeless Solo Stove

No matter where Mom roams, she'll be able to enjoy a cozy firepit under the stars, with this campfire stove by Solo Stove. These portable, smokeless campfires are small enough to set up at home on a deck, in a backyard or wherever her travels may take her.

$260 at Solo Stove

23. A Rumpl recycled blanket

Gifts for outdoorsy women: A Rumpl recycled blanket

After a long day adventuring, it’s so nice to curl up in a cozy, colorful and sustainably-made blanket.

A blanket is one of those gifts that always comes in handy—particularly if they are specifically made for the outdoors. This lightweight, multi-color, quilted blanket by Rumpl is sustainably made and filled with 100% post-consumer recycled material. We also love that it's water-resistant, making it the perfect choice to keep warm in on dreary days.

Both the blanket and the matching stuff sack are machine washable, so it can stand up to any kind of adventuring it she may encounter.

$125 at REI

24. A Buffs multifunctional headband

Gifts for outdoorsy women: A Buffs multifunctional headband

Buffs headbands and neck gaiters seem so simple, but they are so versatile. This is the perfect gift for the minimalist mom that loves a good multi-tasking piece. Quick-drying and hard-working, Buffs are made from recycled plastic bottles to make a soft, stretchy and moisture-wicking material.

We love that they can be worn in any way that you need in the moment and easily transform from a headband to a scarf to a sun shield to a helmet-liner and more.

$15 at Amazon

25. For the one who wants happy feet: An excellent pair of hiking socks

Gifts for outdoorsy women: hiking socks

You can never have too many hiking socks—especially when they are emblazoned with a cute little bear.

These merino wool hiking socks by Darn Socks are seamless, have light padding for a more comfortable hike, and they have anti-funk and anti-stink properties.

$24 at REI

26. A LifeStraw water filter

Gifts for outdoorsy women: A LifeStraw water filter

If Mom has a thirst for adventure, help her quench it safely with this compact, personal water filtration system by LifeStraw.

With claims to remove 99.9999% of waterborne bacteria, 99.9% of waterborne protozoan parasites and up to 0.2 microns, this little tool is super handy to have on hand when thirst hits and there is only funky water to be found!

$24 at Amazon

27. A headlamp beanie for night hikes

Gifts for outdoorsy women: A headlamp beanie

File under: GENIUS! This headlamp beanie is for walking the dog on a chilly night, it's for going for walks and runs as the sun goes down and it's perfect for colder campouts as you're setting up your fire. We love this all-in-one headlamp beanie.

It comes in cute colors and tie-dye prints to make it functional and fashionable.

$30 at Amazon

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The best Mother's Day gifts for outdoorsy women