In this article, we will look at the 15 hardest-working countries in Africa. We will also discuss interesting insights related to stress and hard work. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 5 Hardest Working Countries in Africa.

Our world comprises of countries with varying work ethics and productivity levels. Some of the hardest-working countries include nations like Japan and South Korea, known for their strong work culture and long working hours. On the other hand, some of the least hardworking countries in the world may include those with shorter workweeks, more leisure-focused cultures, or lower labor force participation rates.

Regions Where Hard Work Doesn’t Pay Off

Survey data shows that more people today are pessimistic about the idea that working hard can help them get ahead in life. This sentiment is particularly prevalent in Europe and Central Asia, where over 25% of respondents feel that hard work doesn't pay off. This negativity can discourage investments in education and training, leading to adverse consequences for individuals and their dependents. It may also drive skilled migration, affecting countries' productivity and development prospects.

Are Hard Work and Stressful Jobs Related?

While hard work and stressful jobs can overlap, they are not inherently connected. Some people work hard in jobs that are not particularly stressful because they find them fulfilling and manageable. Conversely, some individuals work in stressful jobs without necessarily working exceptionally hard, as the stress may result from external factors such as organizational issues, work environment, or industry demands. To read about stressful jobs, see the most stressful jobs in the US.

It is worth noting that Africa faces major challenges related to workplace stress and mental health, with three in five employees reporting a decline in their mental well-being due to work-related stress. Despite a 20% increase in employer spending on wellness initiatives since the pandemic, 55% of professionals believe that their employers are not doing enough to address workplace stress. Workload and the nature of work are the leading stress triggers, with management pressure, company culture, and colleague competition also contributing. To manage this crisis, 42% of professionals look to HR and senior leaders, but 56% believe employers are falling short.

Speaking of stress, New research published in the American Heart Association journal Circulation reveals a concerning link between stressful work environments and heart disease risk, especially in men. The study, examined 6,500 white-collar workers with an average age of 45 and found that men with higher job demands and low control over their work (referred to as "job strain") or experiencing an imbalance between their effort and the rewards they receive at work were at a 49% increased risk of heart disease. Shockingly, those who had both job strain and effort-reward imbalance faced double the risk of heart disease, a risk similar to that posed by obesity.

Companies with the Toughest Hiring and Work

Before we get into the list of the hardest working countries in Africa, let’s explore two of the companies in Africa with the toughest hiring with the intention of hiring individuals who believe in the power of hard work and work ethic.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is known for having one of the toughest interview processes in the world, and for good reason. By posing complex and unconventional questions, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) assesses candidates' problem-solving abilities, analytical thinking, and adaptability. Owing to their meticulous but exceptional work culture, it is one of best companies to work for.

Working at Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is also known to be challenging, but in a positive way. The company attracts top talent from around the world, creating a highly competitive and intellectually stimulating work environment. While the company has positioned itself as one of the mentally stimualting workplaces, it never fails to contribute to the upskilling and empowerment of youth.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) has announced plans to provide digital skills training to 20,000 Nigerian women and youth, as well as offer a grant of 1.2 billion naira (approximately $1.6 million) to support the Nigerian government's goal of creating one million digital jobs in the country. The initiative aligns with Nigeria's aim to generate digital employment opportunities for its young population, although no specific timeline was mentioned. The program will be facilitated by a grant from Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s philanthropic arm, in collaboration with Data Science Nigeria and the Creative Industry Initiative for Africa.

On the other hand, Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) is also known for their rigorous selection processes. Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) focuses on finding candidates who fit the company's data-driven and results-oriented culture. During these interviews, candidates are often asked how they've used data to influence teams, strategies, or innovative solutions. Even if the job isn't directly related to data, having concrete metrics to support your skills can set you apart.

Speaking of their selection metric, Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) is actively hiring in South Africa, offering job opportunities to the local workforce. While the number of available positions has decreased in recent years, it's a positive sign that Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) is still contributing to job creation in the country.

Moreover, Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services (AWS) has launched its first international AWS Skills Center in Cape Town, South Africa, to provide accessible cloud skills training to the local community. These centers are designed for individuals of all backgrounds and education levels interested in cloud computing.

Which African Countries Are the Best to Work in?

As for the best African country to work in, South Africa often tops the list as it has a relatively developed economy, abundant job opportunities, and excellent infrastructure. Conversely, Central Africa is one of the countries with the worst work ethic. On the other hand, Egypt, South Africa, and Nigeria are often considered the most elite countries in Africa due to their major cultural influence and diverse economies.

15 Hardest Working Countries in Africa

A construction site with workers wearing hard hats and safety vests, installing roofing materials.

Methodology

To list the 15 hardest working countries in Africa, we utilized worldwide data on countries regarding the average hours per week per employed person. The 15 African countries with the highest work hours were eventually selected. We obtained the data from the International Labor Organization.

In case of similar average work hours per week, a country with greater paid annual leave is ranked lower.

Here is a list of the hardest-working countries in Africa.

15. Tanzania

Average Work Hours/Week: 39.1

Tanzania's labor laws set specific standards for employment, with a maximum of 12 working hours per day and 45 hours per week. Paid annual leave is 28 days, and sick leave can be up to 126 days over 36 months. The country has one of the toughest nationalities in the world.

14. Côte d'Ivoire

Average Work Hours/Week: 40.3

Employees typically enjoy up to 27 days of annual leave after one year of service, along with 14 weeks of paid maternity leave for female employees. Taxation includes a 1.5% salary tax, while employers contribute to different social security funds.

13. Burundi

Average Work Hours/Week: 40.3

The Labor Code in Burundi stipulates that the standard workweek consists of 40 hours. Additionally, any overtime worked must be compensated at a rate of at least 1.5 times the regular hourly wage. The law allows up to 20 paid leaves for employees.

12. Benin

Average Work Hours/Week: 40.4

As of October 2023, Benin's labor conditions allow a weekly duration of 40 hours for most workers and a retirement age of 60 (with an early pension option at 55 with 180 months of coverage). Benin has one of the hardest-working people in the world.

11. Seychelles

Average Work Hours/Week: 40.7

The Ministry of Employment in Seychelles has initiated discussions on implementing a flexible work arrangement. The country recognizes that the demand for flexible working hours would benefit parents and professionals. Different flexible work arrangements, such as teleworking, are being considered, and the International Labor Organisation (ILO) will assist in conducting a study to determine the best implementation strategy. It is one of the top 20 hardest working countries in Africa.

10. Uganda

Average Work Hours/Week: 41.8

While Uganda has an unemployment rate below 5%, a major portion of its labor force engages in low-productivity formal and informal sector activities, which hinders economic development. The government should focus on creating more productive employment opportunities, especially in agribusiness, as 73% of the labor force is engaged in agriculture.

9. Mali

Average Work Hours/Week:41.9

Mali's labor force primarily engages in the informal economy, with 73% of the economically active population contributing their hard work. Despite challenges, such as high youth unemployment rates, the country's efforts are evident through implementing programs like PEJHIMO and a 2% youth employment tax to finance the National Fund for Youth Employment. It is one of the most hardworking countries in Africa.

8. Sierra Leone

Average Work Hours/Week: 42.3

While Sierra Leone is one of the countries with the lowest minimum wage in the world, the country has passed a groundbreaking law to improve women's employment, reserving 30% of public and private jobs for women. The new Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment Act also provides for ringfenced senior positions, maternity leave, and equal access to credit and training.

7. Eswatini

Average Work Hours/Week: 43.7

The World Bank Group has approved a new Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Eswatini for FY2024–2028. The CPF aims to promote private sector-led growth, focusing on increasing private sector employment and improving human capital development.

6. Algeria

Average Work Hours/Week: 43.7

In Algeria, the government has largely increased social spending, allocating $17 billion for programs such as scholarships and development aid. Approximately 10 million Algerians live below the poverty line.

