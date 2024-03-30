In this article, we will look at the 15 hardest working countries in Asia. We have also discussed the dire consequences of overworking. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 5 Hardest Working Countries in Asia.

A country's hardworking nature is fostered by a combination of cultural values, economic incentives, and social structures. Cultural ethos focusing on diligence, perseverance, and pride in work contribute largely. Effective economic policies promoting productivity, innovation, and fair compensation also play a crucial role. Moreover, a strong education system that equips citizens with relevant skills and fosters a strong work ethic enhances productivity. While hardwork is not bound by socially constructed identities, Indians were found to be the most hardworking ethnic group in the world, according to a survey.

Recent data confirms that hard work is considered more important than talent in achieving success. A majority—66%—of people believe that putting in effort can surpass innate abilities, compared to only 26% who think talent alone leads to success. This belief is widespread, with 65% of Americans confirming the importance of effort in their lives, and 91% of employers preferring to promote hard-working employees.

Studies back this up, showing that students who attribute success to effort perform better than those who credit talent alone. In the workplace, around 37% of college graduates feel their skills are underused, highlighting the importance of dedication. Even in sports, where talent may seem crucial, 86% of Team USA athletes prioritize hard work.

In China, a pervasive culture of overwork has led to a concerning phenomenon known as "full-time children." Julie's story is emblematic: at 29, she abandoned her job as a game developer due to exhaustion, opting to become a full-time caregiver for her parents instead. This decision reflects the toll of grueling work hours, with many young Chinese experiencing burnout or struggling to secure employment. Shockingly, the youth unemployment rate has soared to 21.3%, highlighting the bleak job market conditions. Even those fortunate enough to find work often face extreme work hours, exemplified by the infamous "996" schedule, where a 12-hour workday, six days a week, is considered the norm.

The repercussions of overwork extend beyond joblessness, affecting individuals' mental and physical well-being. Chen Dudu, another "full-time daughter," left her real estate job due to burnout, while Jack Zheng experienced severe health issues from excessive work demands. Moreover, age discrimination exacerbates the problem, with workers over 35 facing diminished employment prospects. Despite government attempts to downplay unemployment through terms like "slow employment," the reality remains grim. As young Chinese struggle to navigate a challenging job market and grapple with the consequences of overwork, the need for systemic change and support mechanisms becomes increasingly urgent.

When it comes to overworking or working hard, companies tend to play a crucial part in ensuring the individual wellbeing of these workers.

For example, Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) is one of the best workplaces for several reasons, earning the prestigious title of the #1 best workplace in the US for three consecutive years. The company's commitment to its employees is unparalleled, evident in its comprehensive benefits package and emphasis on work-life balance. With perks like flexible scheduling to accommodate personal commitments and ample opportunities for volunteering and supporting causes, Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) fosters an environment where employees feel valued and empowered to prioritize their well-being. Moreover, Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s culture is inclusive and employee-centric, with a focus on career development, movement, and diversity.

Another key aspect that sets Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) apart is its innovative approach to remote work and collaboration. By pioneering technologies for remote work and encouraging employees to work from anywhere, Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) facilitates a healthy work-life balance. Employees are not just expected to show up at the office but are encouraged to collaborate when necessary, promoting productivity and flexibility.

On the other hand, Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) is known as an exemplary workplace, with an impressive 93% of employees affirming it as a great place to work. This sentiment is supported by tangible statistics and employee feedback. With over 30 years of experience in electronic systems design, Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) has cultivated a workforce of 3,404 US-based employees, positioning itself as a pivotal leader in the industry.

What sets Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) apart is its exceptional company culture, as evidenced by employee satisfaction rates far surpassing industry norms. 95% of employees commend the honesty and ethics of management, while 94% feel valued and supported in their roles. Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) prioritizes employee well-being, offering flexibility, opportunities for personal and professional growth, and a strong sense of community involvement. From flexible working arrangements to comprehensive benefits packages, Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) ensures that its employees feel appreciated and empowered, resulting in a workforce that is not only loyal but also proud to be part of the company. The company consistently ranks among the best workplaces in various categories, including Fortune's Best Workplaces for Millennials and People® Companies that Care.

A worker in rain gear inspecting a water tower to ensure quality infrastructure.

Our Methodology

To list the most hardworking countries in Asia, we looked at the data on the average hours per employed person per week. The idea was that this metric provides a quick snapshot of workload distribution within a population, aiding in identifying trends and disparities. By comparing against standard benchmarks such as the such as full-time employment regulations, it offers a baseline for evaluating work intensity. We relied on the latest data by International Labor Organization, last updated in January 2024. The list is presented in ascending order.

15. Iran

Average Hours Per Employed Person: 44.3

Iran is one of the countries where people work the most. In Iran, the standard workweek consists of 44 hours. Typically, employees work from Saturday to Wednesday, putting in 8 hours per day, and half a day on Thursday, amounting to 4 hours. Any additional hours worked beyond this schedule entitle the employee to overtime pay.

14. Myanmar

Average Hours Per Employed Person: 44.7

Myanmar, along with Cambodia, presents a stark contrast in attitudes towards shorter work weeks compared to some Southeast Asian nations. In these countries, where blue-collar jobs are prevalent, the desire for work-life balance is notably lower. Longer hours are often equated with higher earnings, driving a mentality of relentless work to secure financial stability and improve living standards for families.

13. Malaysia

Average Hours Per Employed Person: 44.7

Some developing countries in Southeast Asia are least enthusiastic towards shorter work weeks. According to Milieu's survey, in Malaysia, only 48% of workers expressed high interest in the concept, with another 41% showing lukewarm attitudes. These numbers highlight how Malaysia is one of the countries with the hardest working people in the world.

12. Brunei Darussalam

Average Hours Per Employed Person: 46.0

Brunei Darussalam’s economic stability and reliance on industries like oil and gas encourage individuals to work hard to maintain prosperity. Moreover, Bruneians generally take pride in their contributions to national development, fostering a collective commitment to productivity which translates into working for longer hours.

11. China

Average Hours Per Employed Person: 46.1

Chinese workers face significant challenges with overwork and stress, as evidenced by a survey revealing alarming statistics. Over 80% endure mental and physical strain due to excessive workloads, surpassing the standard 40-hour workweek. About 12.9% work for more than 10 hours of overtime weekly, averaging 47.56 hours. Many tend to work irregular schedules, with 53% working late into the night and 71.9% with unpredictable number of hours.

China is also one of the most respected countries in Asia.

10. Maldives

Average Hours Per Employed Person: 46.5

The country's economy relies heavily on tourism, fishing, and trade, requiring its residents to be industrious to sustain their livelihoods. Moreover, the Maldivian culture emphasizes self-reliance, perseverance, and community support, instilling a strong work ethic in its people.

9. India

Average Hours Per Employed Person: 46.7

Indians are often perceived as hardworking due to a combination of cultural values, socioeconomic factors, and historical contexts. Many Indians are raised with strong work ethics instilled by familial and societal expectations. Additionally, India's competitive job market and aspirations for socioeconomic mobility drive individuals to strive diligently.

8. Pakistan

Average Hours Per Employed Person: 46.9

Economic pressures in Pakistan, including high competition for jobs and limited social safety nets, drive many to work long hours to make ends meet. Additionally, cultural values place a strong emphasis on hard work, dedication, and providing for one's family. The prevalence of informal employment sectors also contributes, where individuals may work multiple jobs to sustain their livelihoods. Thus, Pakistan is also one of the most overworked countries in Asia.

7. Bangladesh

Average Hours Per Employed Person: 46.9

Dominating the global garment industry, they labor tirelessly in factories in Bangladesh that often prioritize profit over safety, enduring hazardous conditions reminiscent of bygone eras. Tragically, incidents like the Rana Plaza collapse in 2013 confirm the dangers they face daily. Despite this, Bangladeshi workers, predominantly women, continue to organize and advocate for better wages and conditions, making it one of the top 10 hardest working countries in Asia.

6. Jordan

Average Hours Per Employed Person: 47.0

Jordan's culture of overworking is deeply rooted in societal norms and economic pressures. With a strong emphasis on dedication, success, and providing for one's family, many Jordanians feel compelled to work long hours to meet societal expectations and financial demands.

Click here to see the 5 Hardest Working Countries in Asia.

