15 High Paying Jobs for Felons That Offer a Second Chance

Finding a suitable job is a challenging task by itself, and this challenge becomes even more intense for people with a criminal record. According to the Prison Policy Initiative, former inmates face unemployment at a rate of over 27%. This is higher than the total US unemployment rate even during the Great Depression.

Naturally, the lack of employment opportunities makes it difficult for them to reintegrate into society and can potentially drag them back into the vicious cycle of crime and punishment.

Employment can be a significant factor in reducing the likelihood of them being repeat offenders. A job provides financial stability, and it also instills a sense of purpose, responsibility, and self-esteem. Ultimately, employment can be the deciding factor in whether the individual is able to successfully reintegrate in the mainstream society.

Luckily, there are several professions open to felons with employers willing to give them a second chance. In this article, we will be looking at some high-paying jobs that felons can use as an opportunity to build a career and start anew.

Industry Trends and Key Players

Going by the industry trends, most employers are open to hiring individuals with criminal records. 80% of the US population lives in jurisdictions that have banned the box. "Ban the box" legislation refers to the legal restriction on employers asking candidates about criminal history on job applications. This enables the candidates to be judged fairly on the basis of their qualifications before their records are considered. However, it is important to note that some companies might still conduct a background check. Regardless of the background check, there is still a possibility that the company may still hire a qualified candidate if they prove to be a good fit.

According to a 2018 survey by the Society for Human Resource Management, 82% of managers and 67% of HRs interviewed agree that the "quality of hire" for those with a criminal record is equal or even higher than non-felons. The key players, according to the same survey, are government agencies, at 83%. Government agencies are then publicly owned for-profits at 78%, followed by 76% privately owned for profits, and 75% nonprofits.

In general, we can see a trend towards fair-chance hiring practices. An increasing number of employers now accept the fact that felons can be valuable employees. Companies that wish to prioritize diversity, and inclusion, might make the hiring of felons even more common in the coming years.

Outlook: 2023 and Beyond

As we look towards 2023 and beyond, there is a growing trend towards fair chance hiring practices. This is because many industries are facing a shortage of skilled workers and employers are recognizing the value of hiring individuals with criminal records. By tapping into this previously untapped pool of talent, companies can demonstrate their commitment to diversity and inclusion, and improve their chances of finding qualified candidates for open positions. We may also see more "ban the box" legislation that prohibits employers from asking about criminal history on job applications. Finally, the emergence of more organizations and initiatives dedicated to fair chance hiring is expected as more employers recognize the benefits of this approach. Overall, fair chance hiring practices are likely to become more common and accepted in the coming years.

15 High Paying Jobs for Felons That Offer a Second Chance

Our methodology

We used a comprehensive approach to identify high-paying jobs suitable for felons. We used the data exclusively from the authoritative databases of Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics (OEWS) and Occupational Outlook Handbook (OOH) which are managed by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. We then cross-checked this information with Payscale and job postings to identify jobs that were more likely to hire individuals with criminal records.

To ensure the accuracy of our findings, we reviewed industry reports and publications. We ranked potential jobs based on their median salary and likelihood of being open to individuals with criminal records. After combining all the findings, a list of 15 high paying jobs for felons is prepared and presented in ascending order below. The methodology is not an exact science, and each individual's situation may differ. Even so, we believe our approach offers valuable insight into the types of jobs that provide financial stability and a path to long-term career success for individuals with criminal records.

Here are the 15 high paying jobs that felons can look up to for reintegration in society:

15. Sales Representatives

Median Annual Salary: $35,290

Sales representatives play a crucial role in the growth of businesses, making it an ideal career for felons seeking to make a positive impact. The barrier for entry is as low as a high school diploma, but strong communication skills are a must-have for this job role. As they achieve sales targets and contribute to their company's success, they're rewarded with a stable income and appraisals. In some cases, employers also offer additional monetary and non-monetary incentives which make sales a more lucrative job role compared to others.

14. Construction Workers & Laborers

Median Annual Salary: $40,750

The construction industry is a foundation of economic growth in the US, offering felons the chance to build a brighter future. With no formal education required, they can easily find employment as construction workers and laborers. As per U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the field is projected to grow at 4% in 2021-2031, which is not very far from the average growth rate (5%) of all occupations during the same time period. Job duties can include working on the construction sites, completing any small tasks and more.

Moreover, an associate or bachelor’s degree in civil engineering or relevant field can also make one eligible for a higher position in construction management-related work which can be more lucrative.

13. Oil Field Workers

Median Annual Salary: $43,590

Oil field jobs offer a solid income for hardworking individuals. Roustabouts, in particular, can benefit from the stability and structure provided by these roles. They are in charge of maintaining equipment, unload supplies, and assisting drillers on oil and gas rigs. With just a high school diploma and on-the-job training, felons can easily secure and do the job easing their way towards society reintegration.

12. Automotive Mechanics & Technicians

Median Annual Salary: $46,970

A degree can be beneficial but it is not a necessity if one is ready to learn the art of fixing machines, and equipment to get a skillful career like mechanics. About 73,300 openings for automotive service technicians and mechanics are projected each year, per U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The growth rate is slightly low, but still felons can capitalize these available opportunities to make a good living.

11. Welders

Median Annual Salary: $47,540

Welding offers a unique blend of craftsmanship and technical skill. The job duties include repairing various metals with the tools and machines with the help of heat. By 2024, it is expected that the US would need around another 300,000 welders to meet its Labor demands. As there is already a shortage of welding technicians, employers are more likely to ignore the criminal history of skillful workers to fulfill rising demands.

10. Truck Drivers

Median Annual Salary: $49,920

A truck driving job can be a perfect fit for the felons who are well aware of roadways and maps of the US. Truck drivers transport goods and maintain the flow of commerce throughout the nation. A survey by the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics suggests trucks lie at the core of the freight transportation market of the US from the past two decades and are projected to grow more. This field offers not only a respectable income but also the chance to explore various regions and build a network of connections in the industry.

The way to get into occupation is also easy with just requiring a high school diploma and valid commercial driver's license.

9. Delivery Service Providers

Median Annual Salary: $51,023

As the globe gets more networked and eCommerce experiences significant improvements, there is an increase in the demand for delivery service providers. The freedom of the open road and the satisfaction of delivering goods to their destinations are just some of the perks of this career. Best part, felons with just even a high school diploma and a valid driver's license can also secure the position as delivery drivers.

8. Carpenters

Median Annual Salary: $51,390

Carpentry offers a unique blend of artistry and practical skill, making it an excellent career choice for individuals who love working around art and craft. As per U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there will be around 91,200 job openings for carpenters each year on average, over the next ten years. This clearly pictures growth in demand of carpenters over next few years.

Felons are just required to have the know-how of intricate woodworking and construction. The more they tarnish their skills, the more they can earn.

7. HVAC Technicians

Median Annual Salary: $51,390

For individuals seeking a career with growth potential and a stable income, becoming an HVAC technician is an excellent choice. Alongside the satisfaction of helping people maintain comfortable living and working spaces, HVAC technicians can benefit from the industry's financial rewards and focus on improving energy efficiency. However, high school diploma and vocational training or an apprenticeship is must in order to tackle residential and commercial climate control systems.

6. Plumbers

Median Annual Salary: $60,090

As a plumber, individual can forge a successful career while providing valuable services to homes and businesses. Requiring a high school diploma and vocational training or an apprenticeship, the skill of installing, maintaining, and repairing water and gas systems has very good earning potential. The job role of plumber may seem simple to some, but in many cases, skilled plumbers earn even more than many white collar jobs, such as customer service representatives and office assistants who have a median hourly wage of $15 to $17.

