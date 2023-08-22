In this article, we will look at the 15 highest paying countries for software engineers. We have also covered market shifts and emerging trends in the software industry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 5 Highest Paying Countries for Software Engineers.

Market Shifts in Software Engineering

According to the Hired, the software engineering field is undergoing intriguing shifts which reveals significant insights into essential skills and earning potentials across both remote and local markets. For instance, Ruby on Rails has gained greater prominence, even overtaking Go to become one of the most demanded software engineering skills. To read more about programming languages, do read our article on highest-paying programming languages in USA.

Upon examination of data from May to December 2022, a comparison between remote and local engineering markets reveals that the highest-paying markets for remote software engineers include the tech hubs of the San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, and New York. The San Francisco Bay Area continues to lead in terms of salaries at $180,000 while Seattle experiences a modest $6,000 decrease, and New York witnesses a $7,000 dip in average salaries for local software engineers.

Despite these shifts, software engineers have one the most in-demand jobs for the future. It is also worth noting that United States and Switzerland are known as countries that offer the highest IT salaries in the world. On the other hand, the average base salary for software engineer in Europe per month can range from $54,823 to $109,645.

Moreover, machine learning engineers are the highest paid software engineers in the world with an average salary of $158,572.

Biggest Software Development Trends for 2023

We have identified the industries that are being revolutionized by AI and automation technologies, thus, staying a step in ahead in software development especially with regards to automation is essential for these businesses. To do so, it is pertinent for them to keep track of the latest trends in software engineering.

Firstly, Gartner predicts that by 2026, 80% of software engineering organizations will establish internal platform teams to provide reusable services, components, and tools. This enables developers to leverage ready-made components from businesses alongside open-source software, hastening market feedback. Notably, AdminJS exemplifies this trend by simplifying admin dashboard creation. This shift empowers startups and innovators which means businesses should prioritize building in-house development platforms over vendor purchases for tailored solutions. Moreover, coding is evolving; developers will increasingly employ AI training and no/low-code platforms, even utilized by non-programmer citizen developers. This signals a transformative era, with developers assuming roles as algorithm trainers.

Secondly, industry cloud platforms provide specialized cloud computing including SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS for different industries which has been replacing traditional purchasing routes. 40% of surveyed North American and European enterprises are currently utilizing these platforms, and 15% are in the pilot phase whereas a projected 15% plan adoption by 2026. Gartner's forecast anticipates that by 2027, industry cloud platforms will accelerate over 50% of critical business initiatives, a substantial surge from the 10% observed in 2021. This trend underscores the software development industry's evolution, as these platforms offer tailored flexibility and relevance that enable swifter adaptation of processes and software applications.

Lastly, Blockchain technology which was initially popularized by cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, is transcending its origins to revolutionize enterprise systems. Its decentralized nature, distributed ledger, and security features offer transparency and efficiency, with smart contracts that ensure tamper-proof, irreversible processes that enhance trust and simplify contract management. The technology's potential is further pronounced by a projected market worth of $57.641 billion by 2025 which is growing at an impressive 69.4% CAGR

Across various industries, blockchain is leaving a significant impact. It improves supply chain management with traceability and smart contracts and transforms identity management through tamper-proof data and distributed ledger solutions. It also bolsters analytics reliability with immutable data, drives decentralization in business models through decentralized apps (DApps), and ensures robust IoT security by protecting device communications. To read more about IoT companies, check out our article on biggest IoT companies in the world.

Key Players in Software Development

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has forever been at the forefront of shaping the future of software development through its cutting-edge advancements and extensive ecosystem. The company's commitment to AI-driven innovation is evident, as showcased in the recent Microsoft Build event which involved over 200,000 registered attendees and more than 350 sessions.

Moreover, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s focus on AI is evident in key achievements of holding a partnership with OpenAI to accelerate AI breakthroughs and an all-new AI-powered Bing search engine and Edge browser. Moreover, the company's Azure OpenAI Service has gained traction, with support for ChatGPT and the groundbreaking GPT-4 model that has served over 4,500 customers. Notably, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has also introduced copilots that are essentially AI applications that utilize large language models like GPT-4 to assist with complex tasks which also represents a paradigm shift in software development. However, this integration of AI also extends to Microsoft 365 Copilot that offers developers a platform for seamless integration of plugins, with more than 50 partners.

On the other hand, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) has recently introduced Project IDX which stands as a game-changer in the realm of software development and has cemented Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s position as an innovation powerhouse. This all-in-one browser-based tool sets a new precedent by providing developers with an accessible and streamlined platform which will be accessible from any device. Its arsenal includes cross-device synchronization, AI-backed code assistance, and seamless integration with Firebase Hosting for hassle-free deployment.

Crafted atop Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s Cloud, Project IDX taps into the prowess of the Codey model, an AI-driven text-to-code assistant that expedites coding while improving output quality. This dynamic tool not only expedites code generation but also enables real-time interactions which further allows developers to make contextual code action requests, such as elucidations or annotations, to the built-in chatbot. What truly sets Project IDX apart is its device-agnostic nature that extends its capabilities across Android, iOS, and desktop environments.

15 Highest Paying Countries for Software Engineers

Our Methodology

To list the highest paying countries for software engineers, we identified the countries with the highest demand for software engineers and then made a list for 20 countries with the average salaries for software engineers. Of those 20, the 15 with the highest average salaries were selected and have been ranked. We acquired the data for average salaries of software engineers for each country from ERI Economic Research Institute. The list is presented in ascending order.

Here is a list of highest-paying countries for software engineers.

15. Japan

Average Salary: $69,946

Software engineering in Japan is undergoing a promising transformation. While historically restrained by risk-averse attitudes, the tech industry is now embracing entrepreneurship and innovation. Initiatives like Shibuya Startup Support and increased funding are fostering a newfound momentum. As Japan bridges its rich legacy with a surge of tech-driven enthusiasm, its software engineers are poised to contribute to global innovation.

14. Israel

Average Salary: $70,368

In the heart of Israel's vibrant tech ecosystem, software engineering has been on the rise with a unique flair. For Example, Wilco, a Tel Aviv-based startup, captures this spirit by offering software engineers a hands-on journey through immersive quests which mirror real-world scenarios. This dynamic approach not only keeps pace with the rapidly evolving industry but also reflects Israel's innovative prowess and commitment to continuous learning. Israel is one of the countries that pay the most to software engineers.

13. France

Average Salary: $78,607

France has a blooming tech ecosystem with 26 unicorns, 20 headquartered in Paris which highlights how robust the tech industry is there. Moreover, the French Tech visa attracts global talent, while AI and fintech sectors continue to dominate the markets, exemplified by companies like PayFit, Swile, and Shift Technology. Therefore, it is one of the best countries for software engineers in Europe.

12. Germany

Average Salary: $82,632

Amidst Silicon Valley job cuts in 2022-2023, Germany capitalized on the opportunity to recruit top software engineering employees with an aim to address labor shortages and technological leaps. Eager to tap skilled jobseekers, German firms offer competitive positions with simplified immigration process. Germany is also one of the best countries for software engineering studies.

11. New Zealand

Average Salary: $82,637

New Zealand offers one of the highest salaries for software engineers with its flourishing tech industry and competitive job market. With institutions like The University of Auckland constantly driving innovation across various tech fields, the country plays a pivotal role in shaping cutting-edge solutions in software development.

10. Singapore

Average Salary: $86,682

Singapore stands out as a hub for software engineering with remarkable salary growth in recent years. In 2022, software engineers saw a 7.6% surge in salaries with a median of $5,000 for junior, $8,000 for senior, and $13,750 for engineering managers. The tech talent demand, fueled by AI has made Singapore of the top countries for software engineers.

9. United Kingdom

Average Salary: $86,778

In the UK, software developers and engineers are in high demand owing to digitalization's rapid pace and increasingindustry needs. Essential hard skills like AI, Big Data, and Industry 4.0, along with soft skills and business knowledge, are highly demanded. Backend, full stack, and frontend developers are among the most needed engineers in the UKwith high salaries and strong job security.

8. Netherlands

Average Salary: $87,716

Becoming a software engineer in the Netherlands provides an opportunity for individuals to access a booming tech industry and achieve work-life balance. Owing to the innovation, international environment, and strong economy in Netherlands, it is also one of the highest paying countries for neurosurgeons.

7. Norway

Average Salary: $88,107

The reasons why Norway is one of the highest paying countries for software engineers are that the country is driven by a robust economy with a scarcity of skilled tech professionals and demand from innovative industries and tech sectors.

6. Canada

Average Salary: $93,096

Canada is also known to offer competitive salaries for software engineers because of its highly profitable tech sectorand welcoming immigration policies that attract global talent. It is also one of the highest paying countries for dentists.

