This article takes a look at the 15 highest quality butter brands in the US. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis on the butter industry, you may go to 5 Highest Quality Butter Brands in the US.

From being served on top of freshly-baked pancakes to remaining one of the key ingredients of your favorite confectioneries, butter is one of the most versatile products used in cooking. But why is this simple ingredient so important in culinary arts? The answer to this question lies in its multi-functionality. Composed of just two simple ingredients – cream and salt – it not only adds flavor, texture and smell to the food, but it also enhances the overall richness of any dish thus elevating your culinary experience every single time. This simple food has many types, including salted, organic, unsalted, flavored, among others, and is so versatile that it can be used in multiple ways. Whether you are cooking, baking, or simply using it as a spread on your favorite bread, butter remains an essential ingredient adding a rich flavor to most recipes. The multi-functionality of this component along with its extremely rich historical and cultural background, positions this ingredient to be a traditional yet modern staple in many cuisines.

The Global Butter Market

The butter market is a key segment of the global dairy industry and is growing significantly. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, the global butter market size was $35.61 billion in 2020. The report states that the global butter market is projected to expand from $37.01 billion in 2021 to $49.07 billion by 2028. This growth at a CAGR of 4.11% during the forecast period indicates butter’s popularity around the world.

This rising demand is the result of the growing consumer preferences for processed food products including bakery, confectionery, desserts, and ready-to-eat meals globally, as per the report. And with its essential role in culinary arts around the globe, the demand for butter is expected to grow tremendously in the future. This rising market trajectory not only illustrates the ever-evolving consumer preferences, but it is also indicative of the adaptability of the dairy industry itself in keeping up with the varying demand.

Story continues

Limitations in the Global Butter Market

However, the global butter market comes with its own limitations due to changing consumer needs, which might affect its growth.

One of the key limitations stem from the growing awareness among the consumers about animal welfare, resulting in an increased demand for plant-based food products. The shift towards plant-based alternatives, including the use of soy milk and nut milk to make natural butter substitutes, is evident in the global plant-based food market, which was valued at $9.84 billion in 2022 and is predicted to surpass $30.20 billion by the end of 2023, with a CAGR of 15.07% according to a Facts and Factors report. This significant growth is thus a limiting factor for the global butter market.

Additionally, products that contain lactose are now being recognized as unhealthy around the globe, leading to an increased demand for dairy substitutes. This can be seen in the growing lactose-free products market, which was valued at $13.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $23.9 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 5%. This trend depicts the rising shift to dairy-free alternatives which might challenge the traditional butter market.

The Largest Butter Producer in the World

Established in October 2001, the Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (FCG.NZ), commonly known as Fonterra is the largest butter producer in the world. The headquarters of Fonterra (FCG.NZ) are located in Auckland, New Zealand. With a reported revenue of $14.41 billion dollars for the fiscal year of 2022, the Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (FCG.NZ) remains the leading producer in the global dairy industry. The company's earnings in 2022 came to $0.68 billion, up from $0.65 billion in 2021. Fonterra manufactures a wide range of dairy products including milk, cheese, and various types of butter in bulk. Cobden is the largest factory of Fonterra, which is located in Australia and produces Australia’s number one butter, Western Star. This factory can produce up to 110,000 tons of butter each year.

With that being said, here are the 15 Highest Quality Butter Brands in the United States in 2024.

15 Highest Quality Butter Brands in the US

Methodology

Since measuring the quality of this simple yet essential ingredient is very subjective, we have used the consensus approach in order to collect data for this article. We have explored sources like Tasting Table, Taste of Home, Healthline, Eat This Not That, Reddit threads on the topic etc. while searching for the 15 Highest Quality Butter Brands in the United States. We sifted through each of these sources and selected brands that appeared at least twice in them, and ranked the brands accordingly. The list is ordered in a way that it starts with the brands with the least score, which is the number of times they appeared in the sources, and moves onto the brands with the highest score.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or a professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

Let's move on to the highest quality butter brands in the US:

15. Epicurean Butter

Insider Monkey Score: 2

The story behind this brand is just as interesting as the flavors that this versatile butter adds to any dish. Established by Chef John Hubschman and his wife, Janey, with the sole purpose of helping people make delicious restaurant quality food at home, the Epicurean Butter started as a self-funded family business. The founder of the brand, Chef John Hubschman, had been working as an executive chef in well-known restaurants for over 20 years, while Janey had acquired impressive sales acumen over time. The two thus ran Epicurean Butter as a family business for 16 years before its expansion. Originally, Epicurean Butter was available in Blueberry flavor only. But as the brand expanded, so did the flavors. It is now available in a wide range of delicious flavors such as Cranberry Orange, Cocoa Coconut, Roasted Garlic Herb, and Caramel Sea Salt among others. With its commitment to using real butter and fresh ingredients, the Epicurean Butter has evolved from being a traditional butter to becoming a kitchen essential for everyday use.

14. Grassland

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Established in 1904, Grassland Dairy offers a variety of butter products. Whether it is Non-GMO Project Verified Salted and Unsalted Butter or European Style Unsalted Butter, each butter product is carefully manufactured in order to cater to the varying consumer preferences. Grassland Dairy employs a customer-centric approach which is evident from the wide range of reliable and nutritious dairy ingredients it offers. Undoubtedly, it is one of the highest quality butter brands in the US.

13. Darigold

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Serving as a proof of hard work and determination of the Northwest dairy farmers and its local employees, Darigold uses only high quality fresh cream to produce butter. With its versatile product range including milk, cottage cheese, and sour cream among others, Darigold butter is ideal for cooking, baking, and spreading. It claims that it uses fresh milk which is milked and hauled to a Darigold Plant each day, which is then used to produce their dairy products. This commitment to quality and freshness makes them one of the highest quality butter brands in the United States.

12. 4th & Heart Ghee

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Still quite youthful, 4th & Heart Ghee promises its Keto-certified ghee to be an upgraded, better version of traditional butter. The small-batch ghee is rich in CLA and naturally occurring fatty acids, which help improve gastrointestinal health. One aspect of the 4th & Heart Ghee which makes it stand out among the other quality butter brands in America is its longer shelf life of up to twelve months. But that’s not all. This ghee is best when stored in your pantry, which saves you from the hassle of taking it out of the fridge and waiting for it to attain room temperature before you can use it. So, now you can start your culinary adventures without having to wait.

11. Lurpak

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Since its inception in 1901, Lurpak has been producing quality butter, highlighting over a century of their dedication to butter production. The production of this butter starts with a meticulous process of ripening the cream. The next step in this process is the addition of Lactic cultures. This is where it gets its distinctive aromatic note and creaminess. Roughly 20 Kg of whole Danish milk, which is then converted into 1 Kg of butter. With its simple yet fresh ingredients and no additional flavors, Lurpak is perfect for baking, cooking, and spreading.

10. Cabot

Insider Monkey Score: 3

It all started in 1919, when 94 families originating from Cabot, Vermont, formed a co-operation with the sole purpose of securing a means of their subsistence. Over a century later, Cabot Creamery is now a full fledged brand with multiple thriving farms in Vermont. Cabot stands as one of the best butter brands in the United States offering a wide assortment of butter products such as Extra Creamy Unsalted Butter, Unsalted Butter, Salted Butter, and Whipped Salted Butter etc.

9. Organic Valley

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Unlike the other brands that existed at that time, Organic Valley stood firm against the idea of industrial, chemical farming, making it one of the most notable and trustworthy brands in the United States. Established in 1988, by a group of family farmers in the Midwest, Organic Valley has been producing quality, chemical-free dairy products. Since then, this brand is among the few which produce a variety of organic and non-GMO dairy products.

8. Tillamook

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Tillamook was founded in 1909, with the determination to prioritize quality over profits. What makes this butter one of the best ones in the United States is its rich, extra creamy flavor which comes from the 81% fat used in its production. Tillamook produces a variety of butters such as Sea Salted Extra Creamy Butter and Unsalted Extra Creamy Butter thus catering to multiple taste preferences.

7. Vermont Creamery

Insider Monkey Score: 5

The story of Vermont Creamery begins in 1984, when two young entrepreneurs, Allison Hooper and Bob Reese, combined their efforts to serve America with the best goat cheese. The brand has evolved since then, while staying true to its dedication to produce quality dairy products. It is now producing all kinds of cheese, creams, and butter, and is one of the highest quality butter brands in the US.

6. Horizon Organic

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Adhering to the National Organic Program guidelines, Horizon Organic uses sweet cream from pasture-raised cows. This ensures the quality of milk used in their wide range of dairy products. Not only does this brand support organic farming methods, but it is also a B Corp community member. However, the France-based global food and beverage company, Danone S.A. (OTC:GPDNF), has recently decided to sell Horizon Organic and Wallaby brands to an investment firm, Platinum Equity, as per a Reuters report.

According to this report, Horizon Organic and Wallaby constituted about 3% of Danone’s global revenues in 2022. The report further states that this sale agreement is in accordance with the Danone S.A. (OTC:GPDNF) CEO’s goal to reshape the company. The decision of Danone S.A. (OTC:GPDNF) to sell these brands also highlights the ever-evolving food industry.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Highest Quality Butter Brands in the US.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: none. 15 Highest Quality Butter Brands in the US is originally published on Insider Monkey.