In this article, we take a look at the 15 highest-quality fast food chains in the US. If you'd like to skip our detailed analysis of the fast food industry, you can directly go to the 5 Highest-Quality Fast Food Chains in the US.

Research shows that 83% of American families have fast food at least once a week, and with hundreds of chains in the country, consumer satisfaction is one of the biggest drivers that helps people decide which chain they go to. Research has also shown that food quality is one of the most significant elements that impact consumer satisfaction, which is why it’s crucial for customers to know which chains are regarded as the highest-quality fast food chains in the US. To take a look at the items that consumers prefer having at these chains, you can also see the 25 Most Popular Fast Foods in the US.

When it comes to determining the quality of a fast food restaurant, various factors are combined in this analysis. Elements such as food quality, service quality, and environmental quality are all essential in determining how much a fast food chain manages to satisfy its customers. Studies have also shown that these factors positively impact consumers' revisit intention when it comes to these fast food chains. Satisfied customers also have a higher chance of recommending your business to other consumers, which means that investing in quality also generates returns in the marketing department, owing to word-of-mouth advertising.

The popularity of a restaurant chain is another element that ties in directly with the quality of food. Crowdedness in a restaurant is often seen due to consumers’ perception of the food being high quality. While other factors may also impact the number of consumers a restaurant gets, it’s safe to say that the quality of food is a major reason restaurants see boosts in popularity. This is why restaurants from the 20 Most Popular Fast Food Restaurants In The World list also find their place on the list of the highest quality fast food chains in the world.

Story continues

New Trends in the Fast Food Industry

Like every other industry, technology has been a major source of boosting growth within the fast food sector. Companies that have embraced technological advancements have managed to reduce operational costs while improving service delivery and quality. The COVID-19 pandemic significantly contributed to a massive shift within the industry, forcing corporations to make technological changes overnight in order to keep up with the altering circumstances within the market.

One of the biggest changes that has affected the popularity of a restaurant has been the system of online reviews. While online reviews can significantly impact how consumers perceive a restaurant, research has also shown that people are more likely to leave negative reviews due to the emotional response elicited during negative experiences. Negative experiences tend to last longer in human memory and demand a much bigger reaction than positive experiences. Surveys have also shown that almost 86% of consumers will hesitate to purchase from a restaurant with negative reviews, meaning that the review system can put revenue at a disadvantage. Another study showed that positive Yelp reviews may help restaurants sell 19% more tables during peak periods.

Digital food safety tools have also enabled restaurant owners to improve food quality and keep standards in check. Digital technology also makes it easier for government departments to supervise chains and keep criteria for food quality in check. CDC estimates that 48 million people get sick from foodborne illnesses every year, which is something that digital food safety tools can help fight. These tools also make the operations department much more efficient, as a result of which improvements in employee performance can also be witnessed.

Top Performers

In terms of publicly listed fast food chains, Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) is the biggest name in the US, with over 13,000 locations nationwide. Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) has always been at the forefront of incorporating new technologies into business operations for consumer convenience. The latest feature being tested by the company at its US locations is the ‘ready on arrival’ service, which enables consumers to place their orders before they reach the restaurant.

The feature comes with geofencing that lets the restaurant employees know when the person is within three minutes of their location so they can start preparing the food and have it ready to go by the time they reach. The biggest reason chains like Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) try out these features is to attract more customers because consumers are now much more likely to place their orders online.

Chains like Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) are making great use of automated procedures to improve profits while also cutting labor costs. In 2021, the corporation gained a lot of hype for testing a robotic pizza delivery car in its Houston locations. The company has also been testing an automated pizza prep device with a Seattle-based startup called Picnic Works. The most recent automation project by Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) has been a supply chain center that uses machines to make batches of dough. While many fear that automation may drive down the need for manual labor in the fast food industry, studies show that it will also create jobs in various other dimensions. These jobs will demand highly skilled and creative individuals, making them a lot more high-paying than the jobs that automation will diminish.

Keeping these changing trends in view, the only thing consistent in the fast food industry has been people’s demand for high-quality food. On that note, we have compiled the 15 highest-quality fast food chains currently in the US.

A close-up of a hamburger, french fries, and a soft drink, representing the fast food chain. Editorial photo for a financial news article. 8k. --ar 16:9

Our Methodology

Our ranking comes from the 2023 data of the American Customer Satisfaction Index. This methodology is one of the most effective ways of ranking food chains on quality because it sources data directly from consumers through e-mail surveys rather than relying on online reviews. As noted before, consumer satisfaction is a significant indicator of quality; hence, these rankings can be utilized to see which are the top fast food chains in the US. According to Investopedia, research has also shown that companies with higher ASCI scores tend to perform better on the stock market.

Based on this methodology, here are the 15 highest-quality fast food chains in the US, ranked lowest to highest:

15. Dairy Queen

ACSI Score: 75

Dairy Queen is the first and biggest chain in the US that popularized the idea of soft-serve ice cream and blizzards. The chain also claims to have invented those two items, but experts say they were inspired by other items sold locally. Even if their claim for developing those ice cream options isn’t accurate, there’s no denying that the chain is one of the biggest sellers in the country for these types of desserts.

14. Chipotle

ACSI Score: 75

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has managed to acquire an increase in customer base despite its rising prices. In Q2 of 2023, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) reported sales of $341.8 million, increasing year over year from $259.9 million in Q2 of 2022. Many attribute the corporation's popularity to its small menu that enables the chains to keep ingredients fresh while also maximizing the quality of the few items they offer. A 2019 report quoted by Mashable showed Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) as the top scorer for reducing antibiotic usage in beef.

13. Panera Bread

ACSI Score: 76

Panera Bread has managed to become one of the biggest fast-casual dining chains in the US while also gathering a reputation for healthy and ‘clean’ eating. The company claims that it is committed to delivering food that is prepared from responsibly sourced ingredients, making it one of the highest-quality fast food chains in the US.

12. Burger King

ACSI Score: 76

Burger King ranks as the second largest hamburger corporation in the world; one of the biggest reasons for this is its consistency, especially in vegetable ingredients. The company frequently uses techniques that may reduce operational costs so products can be offered at lower prices. A major way that the company has done this since the early 2010s is by applying a refranchising strategy.

11. Panda Express

ACSI Score: 77

Good quality Chinese takeout can often be hard to come by, and Panda Express surely comes at the top of many consumers’ lists. Despite not having conventional fast food items, the company still manages to be one of the highest quality fast food chains in the US due to its reputation among customers.

10. Dunkin Donuts

ACSI Score: 77

Dunkin Donuts is primarily known for its donuts, but there’s another item on the menu that gets the brand its place in the highest quality fast food chains in the US, i.e., its coffee. The corporation joined the Sustainable Coffee Challenge in 2018, a group of corporations committed to making coffee the first 100% sustainable agricultural product in the world. Under this challenge, the brand launched its Dunkin' Drive-To Sustainability Program, promising to achieve 100% responsibly sourced coffee by 2025.

9. Arby’s

ACSI Score: 77

While most of the meat-related fast food chains on this list are known for their chicken items, Arby’s first made a place in the market due to its beef burgers. While the company has added other meat options to its menu over the years, beef remains its primary offering, attracting customers who mainly enjoy eating beef foods. Through their brilliant marketing campaign with the slogan ‘We have the meats’, the company managed to brand itself into collective consumer memory for its meat offerings.

8. Starbucks

ACSI Score: 78

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) buys three percent of the world’s coffee and is widely known for its ever-increasing menu of diverse beverages. Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) mainly credits the quality of its coffee to its commitment to Coffee and Farmer Equity (C.A.F.E.) Practices. The C.A.F.E Practices is a set of guidelines that measure farms against social, environmental, and economic criteria. Due to these standards, Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) ranks consistently well on quality assurance surveys.

7. Pizza Hut

ACSI Score: 78

Pizza Hut is often head-to-toe in competition with Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ). In 2022, the company was the second-largest pizza franchise in the US, based on the number of pizzas sold. Consumers generally prefer Pizza Hut for its wide range of toppings, which beats the number available at Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ). The diversity of toppings also enables consumers to create a balanced and healthy meal for themselves, even when eating something like a pizza.

6. Five Guys

ACSI Score: 78

According to nutritionist Amy Shapiro, Five Guys is one of the highest-quality fast food chains in the US due to its pure beef, which comes with no added fillers such as sodium. In addition to that, the chain uses peanut oil instead of hydrogenated oils for its fries, which adds an extra layer of quality to the side dish.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Highest-Quality Fast Food Chains in the US.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 15 Highest-Quality Fast Food Chains in the US is originally published on Insider Monkey.