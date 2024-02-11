In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 highest quality fish oil supplements for 2024. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the global fish oil market, then head straight to the 5 Highest Quality Fish Oil Supplements for 2024.

According to an industry analysis report by Research and Markets, the global fish oil market was valued at $2.29 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.89% to touch $3.62 billion by 2030. Global fish oil consumption reached 3.6 million metric tons in 2022, a 5.6% rise over 2021.

The market is expanding as people become more aware of the health benefits of fish oil, including its rich omega-3 fatty acids, specifically eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), that help to reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, depression, and Alzheimer’s disease.

Moreover, fish oil supplements have grown in popularity (as they offer a handy source of omega-3 fatty acids), and the growth in aquaculture industry has increased the demand for fish oil as a feed ingredient. The report mentions that a significant increase in the global population of people 65 years of age or older is also expected to fuel growth in the fish oil market. Given that 25.9% of the Japanese population falls into this age group, the government is actively promoting the inclusion of omega-3 fatty acids in diets to lower the prevalence of chronic illnesses.

Another report by Allied Market Research estimates that the global fish oil omega-3 market was valued at $1.1 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2032, reaching a value of $1.8 billion at the conclusion of the predicted period. In terms of market share by type, the anchovies segment was leading in 2022, and is expected to retain its dominance over the course of the forecast period. This is explained by the widespread usage of anchovy fish oil omega-3 as an ingredient in dietary supplements. The report further notes that, in terms of revenue, Asia-Pacific had the largest market share in 2022. The region is projected to dominate during the forecast period.

Companies like Nestlé S.A. (OTC:NSRGY) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) are providing fish oil supplements to help people meet their omega-3 needs.

Nestlé S.A. (OTC:NSRGY), founded in 1866, is a food and beverage company. With its headquarters in Vevey, Switzerland, the company employs about 275,000 people today and is present in 188 nations with over 2,000 brands. Nestlé S.A. (OTC:NSRGY) also offers some of the best fish oil supplements under brands like Garden of Life and Nature's Bounty. Garden of Life, recently made the top spot on our list of the highest quality multivitamin brands of 2024, and also has a line of omega-3 fish oil supplements known as Minami.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), founded in 1983, is a multinational corporation that operates an international chain of membership warehouses. The company’s in-house brand, Kirkland Signature, offers a range of quality products at reasonable prices across multiple categories, including food and beverages, clothing, electronics, household items, and even dietary supplements. A large selection of supplements by the brand (many of which are USP certified) include calcium and vitamin D, children’s multivitamins, CoQ10, krill oil, and fish oil among others. Kirkland Signature Fish Oil 1000mg, free from artificial colors and flavors, has a rating of 4.7 on Amazon.

On the other hand, the Seattle, Washington-based company, is also popular among several hedge funds. According to Insider Monkey’s third quarter database, 65 hedge funds were bullish on Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) and disclosed positions worth $3.56 billion in the company.

Here are some of the comments from Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)’s Q1 2024 Earnings Call:

“Net sales for the first quarter were $56.72 billion, a 6.1% increase over last year’s first quarter, $53.44 billion. Net sales were benefited by approximately 0.5% (ph) to 1% in the U.S. and worldwide from the shift of the fiscal calendar as a result of the 53rd week in fiscal 2023. The following comparable sales reflect comparable locations year-over-year and comparable retail weeks. In the U.S. reported 2% comp sales ex-gas deflation and FX 2.6%. Canada reported 6.4%, ex-gas and FX 8.2%. Other International reported 11.2%, ex-gas and FX 7.1%. For total company reported 3.8% and at 3.9%, excluding those two items. E-commerce, which was reported as a 6.3% came in at 6.1% excluding FX. Overall, for the first fiscal quarter, fresh foods were relatively strong once again, with food and sundries right behind.”

That being stated, today we have compiled a list of the highest quality fish oil supplements for 2024.

15 Highest Quality Fish Oil Supplements for 2024.

A pharmacist restocking a shelf with generic and branded prenatal vitamins.

Our Methodology

We used a consensus opinion-based rankings approach for this article. Information was gathered from a diverse variety of reliable sources, like Healthline, Very Well Fit, and Health.com among others, to curate a list of the best fish oil supplements. We then sourced the customer rating and the number of reviews for each fish oil supplement from online stores like Amazon and Walmart.

Following this, we decided to use the average customer rating as our main metric and the total number of reviews as our secondary metric. The average customer rating was calculated by averaging the individual ratings across the online stores. Simultaneously, total number of reviews were found by adding up the individual review count for each fish oil supplement.

The list of the 15 highest quality fish oil supplements for 2024 is in ascending order of the average customer rating as a primary metric and the total number of reviews as a secondary metric.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

Highest Quality Fish Oil Supplements for 2024

15. MAV Nutrition Triple Strength Omega 3 Fish Oil

Average Customer Rating: 4.4

Total Number of Reviews: 20,568

We start our list of highest quality fish oil supplements for 2024 with MAV Nutrition Triple Strength Omega 3 Fish Oil. For anyone looking to improve their overall health and wellbeing, this Omega-3 Fish Oil complex provides 3,600 mg of total fish oil per serving for ultimate support.

Molecular distillation, the finest purification technique, is used to create this highly refined fish oil.

14. Spoonful Mini Omega 3 Fish Oil

Average Customer Rating: 4.5

Total Number of Reviews: 2, 890

Spoonful Mini Omega 3 Fish Oil capsules are small and easy to swallow, and provide a decent amount of omega-3s per serving. A single serving (3 capsules) of this supplement, made from wild-caught small fish, contains 1,290 mg fish oil with 1,070 mg of Omega-3 Fatty Acids (709 mg EPA, 270 mg DHA).

13.Dr. Tobias Omega 3 Fish Oil Triple Strength

Average Customer Rating: 4.5

Total Number of Reviews: 37,989

Next up on our list of highest quality fish oil supplements for 2024 is Dr. Tobias Omega 3 Fish Oil Triple Strength. This fish oil offers highly concentrated EPA & DHA making it an effective supplement for heart, brain, and immune support. Each serving contains 3 times more omega 3s than traditional fish oil pills.

Moreover, the enteric coating on the softgels protects the omega 3s and ensures optimal absorption. It also facilitates smooth swallowing of the pills, with no fishy aftertaste or burps.

12. Life Extension Super Omega-3 Plus

Average Customer Rating: 4.6

Total Number of Reviews: 2,530

Life Extension Super Omega-3 Plus provides a potent dose of EPA and DHA omega-3 fatty acids from both fish and krill oil. Moreover, this supplement also contains the powerful antioxidant astaxanthin, as well as heart-friendly olive polyphenols and sesame lignans for additional health benefits.

13. Barlean's Seriously Delicious Omega-3 Fish Oil

Average Customer Rating: 4.6

Total Number of Reviews: 11,135

Barlean's Seriously Delicious Omega-3 Fish Oil, with a creamy smoothie texture, can be enjoyed in a variety of flavors by kids and adults alike. Each serving of the fish oil, which is dairy-free, sugar-free and non-GMO, includes EPA/DHA to support brain, eye, heart, joint, & immune system health.

10. Nature Made Burp-Less Ultra Omega 3 Fish Oil Supplements

Average Customer Rating: 4.6

Total Number of Reviews: 19,112

Nature Made Burp-Less Ultra Omega 3 Fish Oil Supplements are formulated to help support a healthy heart, brain and eyes. Specially made to reduce fishy burps, this high quality fish oil supplement for men and women is purified to remove mercury, and is free from added colors, artificial flavors, gluten, milk and shellfish too.

9. Nutrigold Triple Strength Omega-3 Fish Oil

Average Customer Rating: 4.7

Total Number of Reviews: 2,043

Each serving (two softgels per day) of Nutrigold Triple Strength Omega-3 Fish Oil provides 2, 100 mg of pure omega-3s in highly absorbable triglyceride form.

8. GNC Triple Strength Fish Oil Mini

Average Customer Rating: 4.7

Total Number of Reviews: 3,291

Mini fish oil softgels from GNC are easy to swallow, with no fishy aftertaste. Available in both 120-softgel and 240-softgel bottles, you'll only have to take two mini softgels to hit the recommended serving, which offers 734 mg EPA and 266 mg DHA plus 65 mg additional omega-3s for a grand total of 1,065 mg.

According to our methodology, it is among the highest quality fish oil supplements for 2024.

7. Kirkland Signature Fish Oil 1000 mg

Average Customer Rating: 4.7

Total Number of Reviews: 3,365

Kirkland Signature Fish Oil 1000mg, an economical choice, carries the prestigious USP Verified Mark. It is suggested to take one soft gel three times daily with a full glass of water, preferably after a meal.

6. Viva Naturals Triple Strength Omega 3 Fish Oil

Average Customer Rating: 4.7

Total Number of Reviews: 10,652

Viva Naturals Triple Strength Omega 3 Fish Oil comes in at number six on our list of the highest quality fish oil supplements for 2024. This supplement uses a combination of fish (like sardines, anchovies and mackerel), and each daily serving of 2 softgels provides 2,200 mg of fish oil, including 1,400 mg of EPA and 480 mg of DHA.

