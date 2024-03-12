In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 highest quality toothpastes of 2024. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the global toothpaste market, then head straight to the 5 Highest Quality Toothpastes of 2024.

Toothpaste Industry: An Analysis

According to an industry analysis report by IMARC Group, the global toothpaste market was valued at $20.8 billion in 2023. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.61% from 2024 to 2032, reaching a value of $29.8 billion at the conclusion of the predicted period.

The market is expanding as a result of rising oral hygiene awareness around the world, which is being supported by dental health campaigns by governments and health organizations, as well as marketing efforts by manufacturers that emphasize the advantages of consistent and efficient oral care. In emerging markets, where global companies are increasing their footprint and launching products catered to local tastes and oral health needs, the growing middle class is also contributing to this growth. The report further notes that notable product innovation and diversification is taking place in the toothpaste market. Manufacturers are constantly introducing advanced formula products that provide remedies for particular oral health issues like gingivitis, sensitivity, and enamel erosion. Along with this, there is an increasing inclination towards natural and organic products made with ingredients that are thought to be safer and more ecologically friendly.

Based on type, the report divides the market into three segments: conventional toothpaste, herbal toothpaste, and whitening and sensitive toothpaste. It states that conventional toothpaste, a segment that includes a wide range of products made to address the basic requirements of dental care, like cavity prevention, plaque and tartar control, and breath freshening, accounts for the majority of the market share.

The report also mentions that due to its large population base, increasing disposable incomes, and rising awareness of oral hygiene, Asia Pacific accounts for a sizeable share of the toothpaste industry.

Story continues

Key Players in the Global Toothpaste Market

Some of the companies leading the global toothpaste market include Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL), Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL), and The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL), founded in 1806, specializes in the production, distribution, and provision of oral care, personal care, home care, and pet nutrition products. The company employs 34,000 people worldwide, and serves customers in more than 200 countries and territories. Some of its well-known brands are Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, Tom's of Maine, Axion, Suavitel, Tahiti, PCA Skin, and Cuddly among others. On January 11, the company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share, maintaining consistency with its previous dividend.

This January, Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) reported a Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.87 and a revenue of $4.95 billion, outperforming Wall Street estimates by $0.02 and $70 million, respectively.

On the other hand, the company is popular among several hedge funds. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) was a part of 54 hedge fund portfolios at the end of Q4 2023, up from 52 in the previous quarter, according to Insider Monkey’s database. The collective value of stakes owned by these hedge funds is nearly $3.0 billion.

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL), with presence in over 190 countries, is multinational company selling consumer goods in the nutrition, hygiene, and personal care categories. Oral care brands such as Pepsodent and Close-Up are owned by the company outside of the United States and Canada. On February 8, the company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4582 per American Depositary Share (ADS).

The number of hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owning stakes in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) jumped to 25 in Q4 2023, from 21 in the previous quarter. These stakes are worth nearly $751 million in total. With 10.8 million shares, Fisher Asset Management was the company’s leading stakeholder in Q4.

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), one of the largest consumer staples companies in the world, was founded over 180 years ago. It serves more than 5 billion consumers worldwide.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) offers a range of its oral care products, including toothpaste, dental floss, and toothbrushes, under the well-recognized brands Crest and Oral-B. The stock has returned 9.42% to investors on a year-to-date basis as of March 11.

Meanwhile, here are some comments from The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)’s Q2 2024 Earnings Call:

“Moving to the bottom line, core earnings per share were $1.84, up 16% versus prior year. On a currency neutral basis, core EPS increased 18%. Core operating margin increased 400 basis points as 520 basis points of gross margin expansion were partially offset by increased marketing investments, wage and benefit inflation and foreign exchange impacts in SG&A. Currency neutral core operating margin increased 470 basis points. Productivity improvements were a very strong 340 basis points helped to the quarter. Adjusted free cash flow productivity was 95%. We returned $3.3 billion of cash to share owners, approximately $2.3 billion in dividends and $1 billion in share repurchase. In summary, against what continues to be a challenging and volatile operating environment, strong overall progress in the first half of the year keeping us on track for our fiscal year guidance ranges.”

That being stated, today we have compiled a list of the highest quality toothpastes of 2024.

15 Highest Quality Toothpastes of 2024

An array of toothpaste, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes on a bright background, highlighting the company's oral care products.

Our Methodology

We used a consensus opinion-based rankings approach for this article. Information was gathered from a diverse variety of reliable sources such as NBC News, GQ, Verywell Health, Buoy Health, and the Strategist among others. We also consulted Reddit threads, like r/AskReddit, r/beauty, and r/askscience among others, where users discuss and exchange experiences regarding the best toothpastes for different needs like teeth whitening, cavity protection or gum sensitivity.

Each toothpaste received a score based on the number of mentions. This means that each time it was mentioned in a source, it received a score of 1. Finally, we sorted the toothpastes by their scores and identified the 15 highest quality toothpastes of 2024.

When multiple toothpastes had the same score, we used their number of reviews on Amazon as of March 11 to break the tie.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

Highest Quality Toothpastes of 2024

15. Bite Toothpaste Bits With Nano Hydroxyapatite

Insider Monkey Score: 1

Number of Reviews on Amazon: 538

We start our list of highest quality toothpastes of 2024 with Bite Toothpaste Bits. These are solid tablets packaged in a plastic-free container. All you have to do is put a tablet in your mouth, bite it down, and then brush with a damp toothbrush.

The bits are completely vegan, cruelty-free, and palm oil-free, and made with Nano-hydroxyapatite (an alternative to fluoride) to help remineralize enamel and reduce sensitivity. Bite also has a fluoride version available.

14. Hello Naturally Whitening Fluoride Toothpaste

Insider Monkey Score: 1

Number of Reviews on Amazon: 3,366

Hello Naturally Whitening Fluoride Toothpaste comes with the ADA Seal of Approval, and is thoughtfully formulated with a calcium mineral blend that naturally whitens teeth.

13. TheraBreath Fresh Breath Toothpaste

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Number of Reviews on Amazon: 7,045

This is an advanced, dentist-formulated toothpaste that freshens breath all day and night, and can be used by both children and adults. It is made with clean ingredients like aloe vera to soothe your mouth while brushing, but still contains the power of fluoride to fight cavities. It is also among the best toothpastes of 2024 on our list.

TheraBreath Fresh Breath should be used ideally after each meal or at least twice a day, or as directed by a dentist for lasting fresh breath.

12. Biotene Fluoride Toothpaste

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Number of Reviews on Amazon: 7,868

Biotene Fluoride Toothpaste comes in a 4.3 ounce tube, and can help control dry mouth symptoms while guarding against tooth decay and improving breath.

It is recommended to use this product at least twice daily as part of a regular oral care routine.

11. Arm & Hammer Advance White Baking Soda and Peroxide Toothpaste

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Number of Reviews on Amazon: 2,942

Arm & Hammer Advance White Toothpaste, in mint flavor, contains baking soda and peroxide, which work together to remove unwanted stains and whiten the teeth. Additionally, it uses sodium fluoride as an active ingredient to strengthen teeth and increase their resistance to decay.

The toothpaste has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

10. Colgate Total Clean Mint Toothpaste

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Number of Reviews on Amazon: 4,149

This toothpaste, with a customer rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon, provides 42% more sensitivity relief than a regular fluoride toothpaste while removing and preventing surface stains for a whiter, brighter smile.

Free of sugar and gluten, the mint-flavored toothpaste leaves your mouth feeling fresh after every brush. It also ranks among the best toothpastes available in 2024 on our list.

9. Tom's of Maine Natural Fluoride-Free Rapid Relief Sensitive Toothpaste

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Number of Reviews on Amazon: 7,000

This clinically-proven, fluoride-free toothpaste, in fresh mint flavor, uses a combination of naturally derived calcium carbonate and arginine to help seal pathways to sensitive tooth nerves to block the pain.

For quick relief, it is recommended to gently massage the sensitive tooth for 60 seconds with your fingertip.

8. Tom's of Maine Natural Children's Fluoride Toothpaste (Silly Strawberry)

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Number of Reviews on Amazon: 17,957

Tom's of Maine Natural Children's Fluoride Toothpaste, with a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon, provides cavity protection while using calcium and silica to gently clean your little one's teeth. This children's toothpaste has a fruity flavor that makes brushing a fun habit, and is free of artificial colors, tastes, preservatives, and isn't tested on animals.

Based on our methodology, it is also among the best toothpastes of 2024.

7. Crest Gum Detoxify Deep Clean Toothpaste

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Number of Reviews on Amazon: 36,989

This toothpaste, preferable after each meal or at least twice a day, has an activated foam formula that neutralizes harmful plaque bacteria even around the gum line for 24 hours to fight gingivitis.

As per the safety guidelines, keep it out of the reach of children under the age of twelve.

6. Colgate Total Plaque Pro Release Whitening Toothpaste

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Number of Reviews on Amazon: 4,990

Colgate Total Plaque Pro Release Whitening Toothpaste, free of sugar and gluten, offers a unique formula that helps reduce plaque and gingivitis, leading to healthier gums. It makes use of smart foam technology in order to provide a thorough cleaning in areas that are difficult to reach.

The toothpaste has a customer rating of 4.6 out of 5 on Amazon. Moreover, according to our methodology, it is ranked 6th on our list of the highest quality toothpastes of 2024.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Highest Quality Toothpastes of 2024.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 15 Highest Quality Toothpastes of 2024 is originally published on Insider Monkey.