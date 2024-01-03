Advertisement
15 Jobs Americans Quit the Most in 2023 — Including 2 That Pay Over $100K

Gabrielle Olya
·3 min read
SDI Productions / Getty Images
SDI Productions / Getty Images

The top jobs employees are quitting are predominantly those in the healthcare and technology sector, according to Payscale’s 2023 End-of-Year Job Market Report. According to the report, the most-quit jobs “represent occupations where employees are stressed, under-challenged, burned out, or unhappy with their pay and benefits compared to what they think they can get elsewhere.”

A big factor causing dissatisfaction is also a lack of work-life balance. For example, jobs that went from work-from-home to back into the office could now have dissatisfied employees — even for well-paying jobs.

Here’s a look at the 15 jobs employees quit the most in 2023.

1. Senior Product Manager

  • Median pay: $144,000

  • Percent seeking a new job: 66%

2. Phlebotomist

  • Median pay: $39,300

  • Percent seeking a new job: 62%

3. Line Cook

  • Median pay: $32,200

  • Percent seeking a new job: 62%

4. Patient Care Technician

  • Median pay: $37,700

  • Percent seeking a new job: 61%

5. Emergency Room Registered Nurse

  • Median pay: $79,100

  • Percent seeking a new job: 60%

6. Patient Services Representative

  • Median pay: $39,600

  • Percent seeking a new job: 59%

7. Cybersecurity Analyst

  • Median pay: $62,900

  • Percent seeking a new job: 59%

8. Welder, Cutter, Solderer or Brazer

  • Median pay: $48,400

  • Percent seeking a new job: 58%

9. Forklift Operator

  • Median pay: $39,800

  • Percent seeking a new job: 58%

10. Program Manager, IT

  • Median pay: $132,000

  • Percent seeking a new job: 58%

11. Critical Care Registered Nurse

  • Median pay: $80,700

  • Percent seeking a new job: 58%

12. Retail Sales Associate

  • Median pay: $30,700

  • Percent seeking a new job: 58%

13. Software Development Engineer

  • Median pay: $88,800

  • Percent seeking a new job: 58%

14. Senior Data Analyst

  • Median pay: $97,100

  • Percent seeking a new job: 58%

15. Patient Care Coordinator

  • Median pay: $46,300

  • Percent seeking a new job: 58%

All data is sourced from Payscale and is accurate as of Dec. 28, 2023.

