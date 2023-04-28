16 kitchen gifts any domestic goddess will love for Mother's Day

Best kitchen, cooking and baking gifts for Mother's Day 2023

While some moms are into fitness or crafts, we all know a mom who loves to cook or bake. This Mother's Day (Sunday, May 14), we’re celebrating moms who love to pop into the kitchen and whip up a batch of cookies or cook a delicious family meal.

Whether you’re looking for a simple cooking gift or a baking gift for a mom who knows her way around a stand mixer, you’re in luck. We’ve pulled together a list of 15 gifts for moms who love to cook and bake. Grab one of these best gift ideas for Mother’s Day 2023 and you’ll make your sweet mom’s day (and she might just make you something sweet, too!).

1. For the mom who deserves the best: A KitchenAid mixer

Mother’s Day gifts for moms who like cooking and baking: stand mixer.

For many budding bakers, a KitchenAid stand mixer is the holy grail. It’s not cheap, and buying one means you’re committed to mastering your cooking craft. This Mother’s Day, treat your mama to the best stand mixer money can buy. KitchenAid’s five quart mixer is easy to set up and a pleasure to use. It’s equipped with 10 speeds and comes with a wire whisk, flat beater and dough hook.

$399 at KitchenAid

2. For the mom who does it all: Our Place ovenware set

Best kitchen gifts for Mother's Day: Our Place ovenware set

We tested and loved the Always Pan, but if Mom already has one then we highly recommend adding to her collection with the equally gorgeous and functional ovenware set from Our Place. The modular style makes storage a cinch and the chip-resistant stoneware set (available in six beautiful colors), comes with an oven pan, main baking pan, side baking pan and loaf pan, plus a silicone oven mat for easy cleanup.

$195 at Our Place

3. For the mom who enjoys slow cooking: Made In Dutch oven

Affordable, functional and gorgeous, the Made In Dutch Oven ticks all of our boxes

A great Dutch oven is a kitchen staple and our favorite overall was Made In's Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, which replaced our previous winner, the Staub Cast Iron 5.5 Quart Round Cocotte. During our testing, the Made In Dutch Oven, which comes in five colors, impressed us with its amazing nonstick qualities, even heat distribution and moisture retention.

$199 at Made In

4. Tovala smart oven and meal kit delivery

Best kitchen gifts for Mother's Day 2023: Tovala smart oven and meal delivery

Tovala is a pre-made meal kit delivery service, but unlike other meal kits, Tovala has designed its very own smart oven that will allow Mom to make a meal with the touch of a button!

Every meal kit comes with a QR code that gets scanned by the smart oven, so all she has to do is put the food in the oven and the QR code will allow the oven to set the perfect temperature, time and even the cooking technique for any recipe. To make it more versatile, the Smart Oven Pro can steam, air fry, bake or broil any other foods in addition to the Tovala meals.

From $99 at Tovala

5. For moms who love to multi-task: A HexClad Hybrid Cookware set

Best kitchen gifts for Mother's Day: HexClad Hybrid Cookware set

If the mother figure in your life uses all her pots and pans to cook dinner every night, consider upping her game with our best overall cookware set, The 13-piece HexClad Hyrbrid Cookware set. We loved how they are lightweight, great for searing and easy to clean.

$699 at HexClad

6. For the mom who needs a utensil reset: A set of wooden spoons

Best kitchen gifts for Mother's Day: wooden spoons

Wooden spoons are effective, handle heat well and just happen to look gorgeous, too. This six-piece set of wooden spoons was chosen as one of our best wooden spoons of 2023 because of how they resist scratching and they are handmade of all-natural wood. A wooden storage barrel is also included to really make for a beautiful kitchen gift.

$27 at Amazon

7. For moms with style: A beautiful Staub baking dish

Best Mother's Day kitchen gifts: Staub Cast-Iron Gratin

While any cook knows a good recipe should stand on its own taste, there is something to be said for a nice presentation. Help your mom’s favorite dish look as good as it tastes with a Staub Cast-Iron Oval Gratin Baking Dish from Williams Sonoma in lilac, which we think is perfect for Mother's Day brunch! This gorgeous piece of cookware is long and shallow, making it perfect for baking hearty gratins and casseroles while doubling as beautiful tabletop decor, keeping food warm at the table with the lid on top.

$229 at Williams Sonoma

8. For aesthetic measuring: Brass measuring cup set

Best kitchen gifts for Mother's Day

These Simple Brass Measuring Cups from Food52 will make a beautiful addition to your host's collection of baking accessories. Their minimalist, sculptural design with simple curves will look good in anyone's kitchen plus they're dishwasher safe. If you feel so inclined to add to this gift, there's also matching measuring spoons.

From $28 at Food52

9. For the mom who enjoys a good cup of joe with her pastry: A Keurig single serve coffee maker

Best kitchen gifts for Mother's Day

What goes best with mom’s fresh batch of muffins? A cup of coffee, of course. Keurig’s K-Café Smart single serve coffee maker can brew a fresh mug in just a few minutes, and because it brews customize coffee, lattes and comes with a milk frother that works very well, we named it out most versatile single serve coffee maker.

$150 at Amazon

10. For eco-conscious moms: A set of nesting bamboo bowls

Mother’s Day gifts for moms who like cooking and baking: bamboo bowls.

Does your mom love to bake and care about the Earth? Then consider snagging her Bamboozle’s set of seven mixing bowls. Each bowl is a different color, meaning they look absolutely lovely when nestled together and they come in two different tones: pastel and thistle. Best of all, they’re also eco-conscious. Each bowl is made of biodegradable, dishwasher safe, sustainably sourced bamboo meaning when mom is ready to move on to new bowls years down the road, she won’t have to worry about these taking up space in a landfill.

$60 at Amazon

11. For the macaron mom: Silicone baking mats

Mother’s Day gifts for moms who like cooking and baking: baking mats.

If mom’s been considering dabbling in the French culinary arts, consider picking her up a set of four silicone baking mats. These food-grade mats are non-stick and heat resistant, and are marked with circles of different sizes, meaning mom will know exactly what shape to make her macarons. The set includes two macaron mats, one thicker baking mat and a 9-inch round pizza mat.

$13 at Amazon

12. For the mom who works in bulk: A tiered cooling rack

Mother’s Day gifts for moms who like cooking and baking: cooling rack.

For some moms, making holiday cookies is a multi-day affair. If your mom takes her sprinkles seriously, she may enjoy Wilton’s three-tier folding cooling rack. Designed to maximize counter and cooling space, the expandable rack can hold dozens of cookies, muffins, tarts or even strands of freshly made pasta. Reviewers call it a great space saver and say it’s easy to clean, which is always a plus for Mom.

$24 at Amazon

13. For the bread mom: A set of nonstick loaf pans

Mother’s Day gifts for moms who like cooking and baking: loaf pans.

Tens of thousands of people got into bread baking during the pandemic, making yeast almost as hard to find as toilet paper. If your mom falls into that group and is still making her own bread, she might appreciate this set of two nonstick silicone loaf pans. Amazon users note that unlike other silicone loaf pans, these really do hold their shape. We’re sure Mom will be happy to bake you a fresh loaf with these.

$14 at Amazon

14. For the mom who loves the science of baking: A digital scale

Mother’s Day gifts for moms who like cooking and baking: digital scale.

A lot of professional chefs hate baking because unlike in cooking, using precise measurements is critical. If your mom is a science-lover who loves to get down and dirty with baking’s nitty-gritty, consider grabbing her Etekcity’s digital kitchen scale. The scale is incredibly precise, and she can choose between standard and metric measurements. She’ll be Great British Baking Show-ready in no time.

$19 at Amazon

15. For the pie-loving mom: A set of pie weights

Mother’s Day gifts for moms who like cooking and baking: pie weights.

If your mom is a true baker, she’ll know the value of a good set of pie weights. A must in blind baking certain types of pie crusts, pie weights are a durable, reusable alternative to using dry beans to hold unbaked shells in place. Mrs. Anderson's pie weights are heat-resistant to 480 degrees and come in their own convenient storage container.

$10 at Amazon

16. For the mom who loves to cook with her kids: A DIY baking kit to do together

Mother’s Day gifts for moms who like cooking and baking: baking kit.

For little kids looking for a Mother’s Day gift, there’s no better pick than Baketivity’s DIY cake pop kit. With pre-measured ingredients and easy-to-understand directions, it’s an activity that any sweets-loving family can do together. If cake pops aren’t your speed, there are also kits for making bagels, muffins, chocolate chunk cookies, cinnamon buns or even granola bars.

$29 at Amazon

