In this article, we will be looking at 15 largest wool producing countries in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the global textile market, you can go directly to 5 Largest Wool Producing Countries in the World.

Wool is the textile fiber obtained from sheep that has long been a cornerstone of the textile industry. In terms of volume, wool is one of the most common fibers used in the fashion and textile industry. It's known for its warmth, durability, and versatility. For centuries, textile and clothing have been a pivotal part of human civilization, progressing from traditional handcrafted techniques to modern industrial processes.

The Global Textile Market: Key Trends and Growth Drivers

According to a report by Research and Markets, the global textile market’s value was estimated to be over $1.69 trillion in 2022. The textile market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.6% during 2022-2030, pushing the market to reach nearly $3.05 trillion by the end of the forecast period. Rising consumer awareness combined with changing trends in the fashion and clothing world are key factors creating a positive outlook. The growing trend of e-commerce is expected to positively influence the textile industry during the forecast period. We saw that clothing items rank among some of the best selling online platforms. E-commerce platforms have a wider reach than brick-and-mortar stores and they offer a convenient way for consumers to shop for textile and clothing products. The rise in e-commerce supports the sale and distribution of various textile products, thereby further augmenting market growth.

Over the years, consumers have become increasingly concerned about the environmental impact of their purchases. This is fueling the demand for sustainable and natural fibers, such as cotton, silk, and wool, among others. As a result, the wool market segment is expected to witness strong growth over the forecast period. This growth can also be attributed to the availability of wool. According to the International Wool Textile Organisation, the global sheep population reached 1.296 billion, marking an increase of about 8.65 million from the previous year. On average, one sheep can provide around 4.5 kg of wool annually, the equivalent of 10+ meters of fabric.

What are Some of the Biggest Companies in the Global Clothing and Textile Industry Up To?

Some of the most prominent names in the industry include American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO), The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS), and Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (BME:ITX).

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (BME:ITX), commonly referred to as Inditex, is a Spanish multinational textile and clothing company that also ranks among some of the most valuable clothing companies in the world. Some of the most well known fashion and clothing brands that the company owns are Zara, Pull&Bear, and Bershka. On October 27, Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (BME:ITX) announced in a notable move aligned with its commitment to sustainable practices, that it has secured the first available 2,000 tonnes of Circulose fiber through its supply chain. This innovative fiber, produced by Swedish company ReNewCell AB (STO:RENEW), is obtained entirely from recycled cotton textile waste. Circulose fiber will contribute to Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. 's (BME:ITX) goal of using only textile raw materials with a reduced environmental impact by 2030.

Clothing and textile brands are also venturing into new markets, expanding market reach and customer base in order to increase their revenues. On October 11, The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) announced the opening of a new “Banana Republic” flagship store in San Francisco. Owned by The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS), Banana Republic is a high-end clothing and accessories brand. The new two floor and 3,500 square-foot flagship store will offer a dynamic selection of ready-to-wear, accessories, and a collection of the recently launched BR Home, which will include seating and dining furniture.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) is a clothing and accessories retailer that claims to not use exotic animal skin, hair, fur, or angora. However, it does use leather, silk, and wool to manufacture many of its clothing products. On September 6, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) reported strong earnings for the fiscal second quarter of 2023. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25, surpassing EPS estimates by $0.09. The company reported a revenue of $1.2 billion and outperformed revenue estimates by $1.03 million. As of November 15, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has surged more than 44% over the past six months.

Now that we have looked at what some of the textile and clothing companies are up to, let’s take a look at the 15 largest wool producing countries in the world.

15 Largest Wool Producing Countries in the World

Lucky_elephant/Shutterstock.com

Methodology

In this article, we have listed the 15 largest wool producing countries in the world. To collect data for our list, we consulted the International Wool Textile Organisation Market Information Edition 17. Published in 2022, this database provided us with a list of countries as well as information on each country’s greasy wool production for the year 2021. Greasy wool refers to wool as it is shorn from the sheep, before any cleaning or processing. We then narrowed down our selection to rank the 15 largest wool producing countries in the world based on greasy wool production, which are listed below in ascending order.

15 Largest Wool Producing Countries in the World

15. Algeria

Greasy Wool Production in 2021: 37,097 Tonnes

First up on our list of 15 largest wool producing countries in the world is Algeria. In 2021, Algeria produced around 37,097 tonnes of greasy wool. While Algeria has a variety of local sheep breeds, most of the Algerian Arab sheep breeds are meat and carpet wool breeds.

14. Turkmenistan

Greasy Wool Production in 2021: 40,109 Tonnes

Turkmenistan is a country in Central Asia that produced around 40,109 tonnes of greasy wool in 2021. Majority of the wool produced in Turkmenistan is semi-rough wool that is used for making carpets. Turkmenistan also has a small population of Merino sheep, and Merino wool is much finer and softer than regular wool.

13. Kazakhstan

Greasy Wool Production in 2021: 40,145 Tonnes

Kazakhstan is a country in Central Asia that shares a border with Russia and China, among other countries. Sheep's wool and other traditional materials are used in the production of Kazakh clothing. Kazakhstan is home to a number of distinct sheep breeds. Merino and Merino crossbreeds with white wool are found in the Southern part of the country.

12. Argentina

Greasy Wool Production in 2021: 40,677 Tonnes

In 2021, Argentina produced 40,677 tonnes of greasy wool. It ranks at the number 12 spot on our list of 15 largest wool producing countries in the world. Argentina has Pampa and Criollo sheep breeds that produce coarse wool.

11. Pakistan

Greasy Wool Production in 2021: 44,859 Tonnes

Pakistan produced around 44,859 tonnes of greasy wool in 2021. Sheep farming and wool production takes place in tribal and rural areas of the country. Pakistan mainly produces coarse wool, which is also sometimes referred to as carpet-grade wool. It is used primarily for handmade carpet production in Pakistan.

10. India

Greasy Wool Production in 2021: 45,975 Tonnes

India is a major consumer as well as a producer of textiles. As a major player in the global textile economy, India also ranks among the 10 largest wool producing countries in the world. In 2021, India produced around 45,975 tonnes of greasy wool. With one of the largest sheep populations in the world, India’s wool and woolen textiles industry is a rural-based industry that primarily focuses on exports.

9. Russia

Greasy Wool Production in 2021: 50,542 Tonnes

Russia, the biggest country in the world by area, ranks among some of the largest wool producing countries in the world. In 2021, Russia produced around 50,542 tonnes of greasy wool. Russia has a variety of locally developed and native sheep breeds with coarse, fine, and semi-fine wool, and the country also offers Merino wool for export.

8. South Africa

Greasy Wool Production in 2021: 50,600 Tonnes

The sheep and wool industry is one of the oldest industries in South Africa that still plays a crucial role in the country’s economy. In 2021, South Africa produced around 56,000 tonnes of greasy wool. With a strong and stable wool industry, South Africa produces high-quality and sustainable wool that meets the needs of the textile industry.

7. Sudan

Greasy Wool Production in 2021: 57,803 Tonnes

Sudan is a country in Northeast Africa that produced around 57,803 tonnes of greasy wool in 2021. Sudan ranks among countries with the largest sheep population. Wool produced in Sudan is a major contributor to the country’s textile industry. However, the Sudanese textile industry has been suffering lately and becoming less attractive.

6. Iran

Greasy Wool Production in 2021: 58,491 Tonnes

Iran is a country in West Asia that ranks high among the largest wool producing countries in the world. In 2021, Iran produced around 58,491 tonnes of greasy wool. The wool produced in Iran is used mainly in the handmade carpet or the carpet weaving business. The country also imports wool for the production of worsted yarn garments.

