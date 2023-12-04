In this article, we will take a look at 15 low cost products with high profit margins to sell online. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to 5 Low Cost Products With High Profit Margins To Sell Online.

Zubale: An Emerging E-commerce Startup

Zubale is an emerging e-commerce startup in Latin America. The company offers a range of solutions that enhance the buying and selling experience for both customers and sellers. These include the company's Fulfillment Optimizer Software, Consumer Connect Software, and Flexifleet. The Fulfilment Optimizer Software is an end-to-end modular software aimed at increasing productivity. The Consumer Connect software is a conversational solution that leverages the convenience of WhatsApp, allowing business owners to engage with their customers quickly. Lastly, Flexifleet allows business owners to connect with freelancers to help upscale their online store. You can also check out some of the biggest e-commerce companies in the United States.

On November 30, Reuters reported that the e-commerce startup Zubale is set to expand across Brazil and Mexico, with its recent capital injections of $25 million. The company is already working with major names such as Carrefour, GPA, and Cencosud and has growth plans to expand its customer base and enhance its segments. Some of the segments the company is highly interested in include clothing stores, pet shops, and electronic chains, to name a few. Such segments are highly suitable for business owners wanting to sell low cost products to a broad customer base.

Some of The Best Places to Sell Your Products

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), and eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) are some of the leading online marketplaces where business owners can sell their low cost products. Let's discuss some of the recent updates from these companies below.

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) is a leading e-commerce company based in New York, United States. The company is engaged in the selling of niche and focused products such as jewelry, clothing, decor, and furniture items. The large consumer base of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) explains the company's solid financial results. On November 1, Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) reported earnings for the fiscal third quarter of 2023. The company reported earnings per share of $1.08, beating estimates by $0.12. The company also reported revenue worth $636.30 million, ahead of market consensus by $5.90 million, with a year-over-year revenue growth rate of 7.04%.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), a prominent e-commerce company in the United States, provides the ultimate selling experience to business owners. On November 16, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced its strategic partnership with the auto giant Hyundai. The two companies will leverage AWS Cloud services and Alexa AI to enhance customer experiences. Moreover, in 2024, auto dealers will be able to sell vehicles on Amazon stores in the US. Hyundai will be the first brand available on the marketplace. The partnership between the two companies extends beyond the sale of Hyundai vehicles. Next-generation Hyundai vehicles will have an interactive Alexa built-in, enriching the customer experience with more control.

Wall Street is positive on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). On December 1, Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained an Outperform rating on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and raised his price target to $200 from $170. Over the past 3 months, 42 Wall Street analysts have recommended to Buy the stock. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has an average price target of $176.5 and a high forecast of $210.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is a multinational e-commerce company based in the United States. On September 7, eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) announced the launch of the new "Magical Listing" tool. The new tool leverages artificial intelligence capabilities to form comprehensive details with only a small amount of information via text or images. For the initial version of the tool, sellers could add a title followed by a category and then let AI do the work by adding listing details. With an overwhelming response, the company decided to expand the tool to all users on iOS and Android.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has been committed to innovation and improving the seller experience, explaining why it's a go-to marketplace for business owners. On November 7, eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) reported earnings for the fiscal third quarter of 2023. The company reported earnings per share of $1.03, beating estimates by $0.03. The company reported revenue worth $2.50 billion, ahead of market consensus by $1.56 million, with a year-over-year revenue growth rate of 5.04%.

If you are a business owner and have trouble marketing your products, you can check out the best social media platforms for e-commerce. Without further ado, let's take a look at the 15 low cost products with high profit margins to sell online.

15 Low Cost Products With High Profit Margins To Sell Online

Our Methodology

For our title, 15 low cost products with high profit margins to sell online, we employed a consensus approach. We first sifted through the internet and consulted four sources including Forbes, Avada, Websitebuilderexpert, and Sale Hoo. This process enabled us to curate a list of the 20 low cost products with high profit margins to sell online. We then assessed the top 15 names across all four sources based on the item count. Since we could not source margins for each product individually, we sourced global margins for the industry the product belonged to from NYU Stern. The data from NYU Stern is from 2022.

It is to be noted that some products, highly specific ones, such as pet care supplies, kids toys, and beauty products, were ranked under the "diversified" industry. Therefore, to make our list and ranking more comprehensive and specific, we sourced compound annual growth rates and industry valuations, both current and forecasted, for each product from Grand View Research, Fortune Business Insights, IMARC, Future Market Insights, and Growth Market Reports. The list of the 15 low cost products with high profit margins to sell online is in ascending order of the number of mentions, with industry net margins and compound annual growth rate as a tiebreaker for two or more items with the same number of mentions.

15. Home Office Products

Compound Annual Growth Rate (2023-2028): 7.08%

Industry Net Margins (2022): 2.94%

Number of Mentions: 2

With the rapidly growing trend of working from home, the demand for home office equipment has significantly risen. According to a report by IMARC, the global home office furniture market was valued at $35.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to $39.03 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.08%. The office equipment industry reported an industry net margin of 2.94% in 2022.

13. Kids Apparel

Compound Annual Growth Rate (2023-2030): 6.96%

Industry Net Margins (2022): 8.05%

Number of Mentions: 2

Kids' suits and formal wear are popular low cost products with high net margins. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, the global kids apparel market was valued at $187.29 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to $318.34 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.96%. The apparel industry reported a net margin of 8.05% in 2022.

12. Matcha

Compound Annual Growth Rate (2023-2033): 10.2%

Industry Net Margins (2022): 12.19%

Number of Mentions: 2

Matcha is growing in immense popularity across the globe, especially due to its health benefits. According to a report by Future Market Insights, the global matcha market is expected to grow from $2.7 billion in 2023 to $7.1 billion by 2033 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The soft beverage industry reported an industry net margin of 12.19% in 2022.

11. Information Products

Compound Annual Growth Rate (2023-2032): 4.9%

Industry Net Margins (2022): 12.89%

Number of Mentions: 2

Information products consist of ebooks, online courses, webinars, and membership sites. Of them, ebooks have been gaining immense popularity across the globe. According to a report by Future Market Insights, the global ebook market was valued at $19.95 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to $32.19 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The information services industry reported an industry net margin of 12.89% in 2022.

11. Pet Care Supplies

Compound Annual Growth Rate (2023-2030): 5.92%

Industry Net Margins (2022): 5.12 %

Number of Mentions: 3

Pet care supplies rank among the best low cost products with high net margins to sell online. Pet care supplies consist of nutritious food items, veterinary care products, and pet toys. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, the global pet care market was valued at $235.32 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to $368.88 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.92%. We categorized pet care supplies under the diversified industry.

10. Kids Toys

Compound Annual Growth Rate (2023-2031): 7.1%

Industry Net Margins (2022): 5.12%

Number of Mentions: 3

According to our methodology, kids toys are some of the best low cost products with high net margins you can sell online. We categorized kids toys in the diversified industry since our database did not contain any industry directly related to it. According to a report by Growth Markets Reports, the global toys market was valued at $163.07 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to $302.32 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.

9. Sunglasses

Compound Annual Growth Rate (2023-2030): 6.2%

Industry Net Margins (2022): 8.05%

Number of Mentions: 3

Sunglasses are some of the best low cost products with high margins you can sell online. The apparel industry posted an average industry margin of 8.05% in 2022. Nonpolarized glasses have been gaining immense traction across the globe and accounted for 70.6% market share in 2022. According to a report by Grand View Research, the global sunglasses market was valued at $29.72 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to $48.19 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.

8. Leggings

Compound Annual Growth Rate (2023-2030): 6.5 %

Industry Net Margins (2022): 8.05%

Number of Mentions: 3

Leggings are one of the best low cost products with high profit margins to sell online. According to a report by Growth Market Reports, the global leggings market was valued at $32.89 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to $57.97 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The apparel industry reported a net margin of 8.05% in 2022.

7. Watches

Compound Annual Growth Rate (2023-2030): 8.41%

Industry Net Margins (2022): 8.05%

Number of Mentions: 3

Watches, a popular accessory, is among the top low cost products with high margins to sell online. Smartwatches and wooden watches are gaining significant traction across the globe. According to a report by Business Research Insights, the global watch market was valued at $617.86 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to $1.41 trillion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.05%. The apparel industry reported a net margin of 8.05% in 2022.

6. Beauty Products

Compound Annual Growth Rate (2023-2030): 4.2%

Industry Net Margins (2022): 5.12%

Number of Mentions: 4

According to our methodology, beauty products are among the best low cost products with high profit margins to sell online. We categorized beauty products in the diversified industry since our database did not contain any industry directly related to it. According to a report by Grand View Research, the global cosmetics market was valued at $262.21 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to $363.80 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. The skincare segment dominated the market with a market share of over 38% in 2022. Popular skincare products include face cream, powder, sunscreen, and lotions.

