In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 most consumed cheeses in America.

Cheese is one of the most popular, nutritious, and oldest of all the dairy foods. Today, there are hundreds of types of cheeses that exist and are produced in various different countries. Cheese is available in a number of different forms. It can be sliced, crumbled, grated, and even melted to be used in a variety of different dishes and meals.

Previously, we discussed in one of our articles, 20 Countries With The Highest Dairy Consumption, that when it comes to milk, cheese, yogurt, and other dairy delights, the US ranked among the top countries in terms of consumption. Today, we will be looking at the types of cheeses that are most consumed in the country. First, let’s take a look at what the cheese industry has to offer.

The Cheese Market Set To Experience Growth and Increased Demand as Fast Food Industry Booms

Before the COVID-19 crisis, the consumption of cheese was continuously rising in the US. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), despite the fact that the overall US dairy consumption remained flat from 1979 to 2019, consumption of cheese in the country more than doubled. But like any other industry, the cheese industry was subjected to unprecedented challenges during the COVID-19 crisis. Disruptions in the supply chain and distribution of goods because of lockdowns in various regions halted the cheese trade. On top of that, shutting down of restaurants and fast food chains caused a huge reduction in demand for cheese. To truly understand the severity of the challenges that the cheese industry and cheese producing countries had to face, it is important to note that fresh cheese items are highly perishable products.

However, the demand for cheese has since recovered thanks to the thriving fast food industry. The global cheese market size was valued at $83.4 billion in 2022, according to a report by Research and Markets. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.12% from 2023 through 2028, pushing the global cheese market to reach a value of around $120.2 billion by the end of the forecasted period. The boom in consumption of fast food items is one of the key factors driving growth in the cheese market. As more customers around the world turn towards western food, the usage of cheese in various fast food items, such as pizzas, pasta, and burgers, continues to positively influence the cheese market. Moreover, the rising adoption of cheese products in other various cuisines combined with growing consumption of cheese by household consumers, as cheese contains nutrients and vitamins, is expected to further augment market growth.

The rise in consumption and sales of cheese could prove to be truly beneficial for stocks like The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC), The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), and Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

The cheese market as well as the fast food industry in the US looks set to thrive in the near future. On June 20, Bloomberg reported that Groupe Lactalis, which is a family-owned company from France and the largest dairy company in the world, is looking to expand their business in the US after a $3.2 billion deal to acquire cheese brands from The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC). The US is now the French dairy giant’s second largest market. Peter Cotter, chief executive officer of Lactalis, said during an interview at the firm’s office in Chicago that the US is a much bigger country than France. He added about the market in the US and said "the absolute growth opportunity that exists I think makes it the perfect growth market."

Wide availability of cheese is also helping some of the biggest fast food companies in the US. On July 27, Reuters reported that some of the fast food chains in the US reported stronger profits as the cost for cheese as well as other ingredients eased down. Lower cheese prices helped the giant pizza chain – Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report impressive quarterly profits on July 24 after inflation had forced them to raise menu prices a few quarters ago. For the fiscal second quarter of 2023, Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) reported earnings per share of $3.08 and outperformed EPS estimates by $0.02. The company's revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.02 billion. As of August 2, shares of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) have surged over 17% on a year-to-date basis.

As a result of higher profitability, fast food chains and restaurants will also be looking to expand their business, which in turn will also have a positive influence on the cheese market. Here are some comments from Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Q2 2023 earnings call:

"Domino's unit economics remain strong with continued EBITDA growth for our U.S. franchisees. We are on track to deliver average U.S. franchised store profitability of at least $150,000 in 2023. Moving to international. Same store sales in our international business, excluding currency impact, increased 3.6%. Our international store count increased by 170 net new stores, comprised of 223 store openings and 53 closures."

15 Most Consumed Cheeses in America

Pixabay/Public Domain

Methodology

For this article, we used data from two different sources to rank the 15 most consumed cheeses in America. We collected data for this list from the USDA Economic Research Service (ERS), where we found the latest data available for cheese consumption per capita for selected cheese varieties. However, the USDA ERS only reported data for 8 different types of cheeses until 2021. We used this data to rank our top 8 most consumed cheeses in America based on the per capita consumption of each type, starting from the least consumed at number 8 and then moving on to the most consumed at number 1.

To rank the rest of the types of cheese and to provide the readers with an accurate representation of the most consumed cheeses in America, we used results from a poll conducted by YouGov in March, 2021, where they surveyed 8815 US adults to find out their favorite cheese. We used this data to rank the rest of the list's entries from 15 to 9, starting from the less preferred cheese types and moving on to the more preferred cheese types according to results of the survey while also excluding, for this part, the types of cheese for which data was available on the USDA Economic Research Service as they are to be ranked higher in the list.

15 Most Consumed Cheeses in America

15. Brie Cheese

Per capita consumption in the US in 2021: N/A

Percentage score in YouGov’s survey in 2021: 3%

First up on the list is Brie, which is a soft cow's-milk cheese. It is named after Brie, the French region from where it originates. Brie cheese is pale in color and can have a rich, buttery, fruity flavor largely depending on the manufacturing environment.

Brie cheese can be eaten on its own, used as a pizza topping, or paired with bread, crackers, fruits, and nuts. According to the results of YouGov’s poll, where 8815 US adults were surveyed and asked about their favorite kind of cheese, 3% chose Brie as their favorite.

14. Parmesan Cheese

Per capita consumption in the US in 2021: N/A

Percentage score in YouGov’s survey in 2021: 3%

Parmesan is an Italian cheese that is produced from cow’s milk. It has a hard, gritty texture and a sharp, complex fruity and nutty taste. Parmesan cheese can be shaved or grated over pasta dishes as well as salads. Some people enjoy eating Parmesan cheese as a snack on its own as well.

Around 3% of the US adults who took part in YouGov’s poll in 2021 chose Parmesan cheese as their favorite.

13. Gouda Cheese

Per capita consumption in the US in 2021: N/A

Percentage score in YouGov’s survey in 2021: 4%

Gouda cheese originates from the Netherlands and is one of the most popular cheeses around the world. Made from cow's milk, Gouda cheese when young is very mild and sweet, with a high moisture content and a smooth texture. However, aged Gouda cheese is similar to Parmesan cheese as it develops crunchy cheese crystals and a crumbly texture.

As a great melting cheese, Gouds is commonly used in homemade mac and cheese. It also pairs well with other cheeses and can be used in a variety of dishes including grilled cheese sandwiches and cheese based soups. Around 4% of the respondents in YouGov’s poll in 2021 voted for Gouda cheese as their favorite.

12. Provolone Cheese

Per capita consumption in the US in 2021: N/A

Percentage score in YouGov’s survey in 2021: 5%

Provolone cheese is an Italian cheese but it is also found in the US. The taste of Provolone cheese depends on how long it has aged, when aged for less than four months it has a sharp taste and can develop a sweet mild taste if aged more.

Provolone cheese is commonly served as a table cheese and is commonly used in sandwiches, casseroles, and baked pasta dishes. As many as 5% chose Provolone as their favorite cheese in YouGov’s survey of more than 8,000 US adults.

11. Pepper Jack Cheese

Per capita consumption in the US in 2021: N/A

Percentage score in YouGov’s survey in 2021: 7%

Pepper Jack is produced as a delicious variant of the classic Monterey Jack cheese. As the name suggests, the cheese is flavored with sweet peppers, rosemary, habanero chilies, garlic, and spicy jalapeños for a spicy kick.

Pepper Jack melts very easily and its flavor goes well with dishes like quesadillas, egg strata, grilled cheese sandwiches, hot sandwiches, and nachos. Pepper Jack cheese was picked as a favorite by 7% of the US adults that participated in YouGov’s survey.

10. Colby Jack / Monterey Jack Cheese

Per capita consumption in the US in 2021: N/A

Percentage score in YouGov’s survey in 2021: 7%

Colby Jack / Monterey jack, also known as Colby-Monterey Jack, Colby Jack or even Cojack, is a mixture of Colby cheese and Monterey Jack cheese. Originating from Wisconsin, the cheese state, this All-American cheese is marbled orange and white throughout. With a mild to mellow flavor, it is used, sometimes as a melted topping, in a variety of dishes including burgers, pasta bakes, macaroni and cheese, and casseroles.

Around 7% of the 8,815 American respondents in the YouGov survey in 2021 chose Colby Jack / Monterey Jack cheese as their favorite.

As the demand for cheese continues to rise, companies like The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC), The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), and Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) that produce or sell different types of cheeses are expected to profit from this segment of the broader dairy products industry.

9. American Cheese

Per capita consumption in the US in 2021: N/A

Percentage score in YouGov’s survey in 2021: 13%

American cheese is a highly processed cheese made by mixing Cheddar, Colby and similar cheeses. It is mild with a creamy salty flavor and often used in classic American meals where the cheese needs to be melted, such as cheeseburgers, cheese omelets, and grilled cheese sandwiches.

American cheese seems to be a popular choice among Americans as 13% of the people who took part in YouGov’s poll chose American cheese as their favorite, which makes American cheese the second most preferred cheese according to the poll.

8. Brick Cheese

Per capita consumption in the US in 2021: 0.01 pounds

Percentage score in YouGov’s survey in 2021: N/A

Brick cheese originates from the state of Wisconsin in the US and as the name suggests it is made in a brick-form. Brick cheese is pale yellow in color and has a mild and sweet flavor. It pairs well with pickles, and is perfect for mac and cheese as well as burgers. Brick cheese is also the go-to cheese for Detroit-style pizzas.

According to the USDA, the consumption per capita for Brick cheese in the US was surprisingly low at just 0.01 pounds for the year 2021.

7. Blue Cheese

Per capita consumption in the US in 2021: 0.29 pounds

Percentage score in YouGov’s survey in 2021: 4%

Blue cheese can refer to a range of cheeses that are made from edible molds and have distinct blue or green spots or veins. Blue cheese can be crumbled, melted, or spread and pairs exceptionally well with fruit and nuts. It can also be whisked into creamy sauces or dips.

According to USDA, consumption per capita of Blue cheese in the US increased from 0.25 pounds in 2020 to 0.29 pounds in 2021. Moreover, 4% of the US adults that responded and participated in YouGov’s poll chose Blue cheese as their favorite cheese.

6. Muenster Cheese

Per capita consumption in the US in 2021: 0.53 pounds

Percentage score in YouGov’s survey in 2021: 2%

Muenster cheese is the American version of Alsatian cheese which was introduced to the US by German immigrants. It is a semi-soft cheese with a mild and smooth flavor, with distinctive features like pale yellow interior and orange exterior rind. Muenster cheese can be easily sliced or grated, and because it melts well, it is often used in dishes such as grilled cheese sandwiches, cheeseburgers, pizza, macaroni and cheese, and tuna melts.

Data collected from USDA shows that in the US, Muenster cheese had a consumption per capita of 0.53 pounds in 2020, which remained unchanged as it was still 0.53 pounds in 2021. Around 2% of US adults that were surveyed for YouGov’s poll chose Muenster as their favorite cheese.

Some of the most famous and preferred types of cheese in the US are available at The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC), The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), and Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

