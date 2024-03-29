In this article, we list and discuss the 15 Most Densely Populated Cities in California. If you would like to skip our detailed discussion of the topic, you can go directly to the top 5 Most Densely Populated Cities in California.

Home to the rugged Sierra Nevada, rural vineyards, and wave-stroked beaches, California is the most populous state in the United States, with a population of almost 39 million. While it is also the third-largest state by land area of 155,959 square miles, California ranks 11th out of the most densely populated states in the US. Perhaps, one of the many reasons why this is the case is its robust economy, which ranks in the top five among all US states. Other reasons include the state’s pleasant climate, scenic beaches, and diverse landscapes, which act as a magnet for those looking for a nicer place to live. In fact, in one of our rankings, six cities from California were ranked among the top 10 best places to live in the United States.

Over the past few decades, California has been attracting immigrants from all over the US. According to the Census Bureau data, California has a 26.5% foreign-born population, making it around 10 million people – the highest in any state in the US. Due to this reason, California is also among the most racially diverse states in the United States — it is home to 15% Asian Americans, 5% African Americans, and 4% multiracial individuals.

However, recently, California experienced a decline of 1.4% in its population in 2023, partly due to higher deaths, low fertility rates, and some challenges that forced a number of Californians to relocate to another state.

California Amid Challenges

California undeniably has a robust economy with a median household income of $91,905, but the annual cost of living required to live in the state – $101,935 – surpasses the average median income. As of 2024, California is the third-most expensive state to live in. Furthermore, the state is also facing a shortage of houses, and the prices of available houses have spiked higher due to this reason. As a result, an average person, even with years worth of working hours, may not be able to afford to buy a permanent house in California.

According to the California Association of Realtors (CAR), the median price for a single-family house was $843,340 in California in 2023. Meanwhile, the median sale price of a single-family house across the country stood at around $384,500, as reported by the National Association of Realtors (NAR). The difference is more than double, making the state notoriously unaffordable for the working class.

The housing crisis in California can be controlled by building more houses. However, laws like the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), which were passed by the federal government to protect the environment, have been acting as a significant barrier to any sizable project. The law requires any type of construction project to go through the environmental review which takes hundreds of pages worth of paperwork and years of waiting for approval.

Despite strict state laws, key players in the construction industry have worked, and/or have been working, on some notable projects in the state. For instance, Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN), Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR), and Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC).

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) is a construction company operating within the residential market. In November 2023, Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN), announced a new series of affordable single-family housing communities in California cities; Bakersfield, Fresno, and Clovis, with prices starting from mid $300,000s.

Meanwhile, Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR), the nation’s leading engineering and construction company, was awarded a high-speed rail project by the California High-Speed Rail Authority. It is a 4-year project that will connect the Los Angeles region with the San Francisco Bay with up to 24 stations. According to the president of Fluor Corporation (NYSE FLR), the California High-speed rail program will not only connect regions throughout California but also contribute to economic development while meeting the state’s carbon neutrality goals and preserving agricultural and protected lands.

On the other hand, Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC), one of the largest producers of construction aggregates in the US, announced, last year in September, finding a new major source of reserves in Southern California. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) is developing a mine at the company's Azusa Rock Quarry, which will supply over 100 million tons of quality granite aggregate for critical infrastructure projects in California.

Note that a high population density not only affects the availability of houses but also the overall pricing of infrastructure. Below, we’ve listed the top fifteen most densely populated cities in California.

Our Methodology

For our list, we have considered cities with a population of more than 80,000 individuals i.e., California’s 100 largest cities by population. We then obtained the population density for each of these cities through the U.S. Census Bureau and shortlisted the top 15 Most Densely Populated Cities in California, ranking them in ascending order. Note that we obtained all metrics — population estimates, land area by square mile, and population density via the Census Bureau. To check for these yourself, you may utilize the Census QuickFacts.

15. San Mateo, California

Population per square mile: 8,707.80

San Mateo is a city in the state of California, known for its blend of historic and modern architecture, urban life, and rich cultural diversity. Despite the high population density, San Mateo's population has seen a decline in recent years. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the population of San Mateo fell to 100,984 in July 2022, which is a 4.4% decrease from the population count of 105,661 recorded in April 2020. The population decrease in San Mateo, measured against the city’s area, reflects the changes in population density and indicates ongoing shifts in the city’s demographic and urban profile.

14. Westminster, California

Population per square mile: 9,056.70

Westminster, California, is a busy city with a population density of more than 9,000 people per square mile, making it the 14th most populated city in California. The city is known for its tight-knit and vibrant community, home to the largest Vietnamese population in the United States. The Little Saigon is one of the most renowned places in the city, standing out as a lively spot that brings Vietnamese culture to life. The city’s workforce is robust, with a 59.8% employment rate according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

13. Long Beach, California

Population per square mile: 9,203.60

Long Beach, California, with a population density of 9,203.60 people per square mile, experienced a slight decrease in population of -3.3% between 2020 and 2022. At the same time, however, the city’s housing market remains active, with 40.6% of homes being owner-occupied and a median home value standing at $709,700. Moreover, the city’s commitment to education is evident, with 81.2% of its residents having graduated from high school or higher, and 33.7% holding a bachelor’s degree or more.

12. Downey, California

Population per square mile: 9,215.50

Ranked 12th on the list, Downey is also one of the most densely populated regions in California, with a population density of over 9,200 people per square mile and a land area of 12.41 square miles. Despite a slight population decrease of -3.9% between 2020 and 2022, the city’s public spaces remain vibrant hubs of activity, especially cultural hotspots like the Downey Theatre provide a window into the city’s artistic soul, showcasing local talent and fostering a sense of togetherness. Downey’s blend of small-city charm with dense, urban living creates a unique environment where community and culture flourish.

11. Garden Grove, California

Population per square mile: 9,576.10

Garden Grove, California, has over 9000 locals living on each square mile of its land, which showcases a city where community and closeness are key. The city’s housing landscape, with a 54.0% owner-occupied rate, reflects a stable and invested community. However, it’s also important to note that the median value of these occupied houses, according to the Census Bureau’s 2018-2022 survey, is $702,600, while the annual median household income stands at $86,139.

10. Norwalk, California

Population per square mile: 10,587.50

Norwalk, California, with a population of 98,537 people and a land area of 9.71 square miles, ranks 10th on the list of most densely populated California cities. It is a city rich in cultural diversity, with the Hispanic or Latino demographic making up 69.4% of the population, while Asians represent 13.4%, and those identifying as White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, comprise 10.8% of the total city’s population. Additionally, Norwalk’s commitment to the environment is reflected in its 10-year sustainability plan, under which the city will create a Parks, Open Space, Trails, and Recreation System plan.

9. Santa Monica, California

Population per square mile: 11,067.30

Ranked 9th, Santa Monica is a lively coastal city in California where the Pacific breeze meets urban charm. The city is known for its beautiful beaches and active community. According to the U.S. Census Bureau 2018-2022 record, 67.3% of 16+ individuals have jobs in this city. This data demonstrates the dynamic spirit of Santa Monica’s residents, powered by its dense and diverse population. Overall, Santa Monica has a population of 89,947 people and a land area of 8.41 square miles.

8. Santa Ana, California

Population per square mile: 11,347.40

Santa Ana, California, with a population of 308,189, a land area of 27.34 square miles, and a population density of about 11,348 people per square mile, is a bustling urban center. The city has seen a slight population decrease of -0.8% since 2020. The housing ecosystem in the city is a mix of ownership and rentals, with 44.8% of homes being owner-occupied, and the median home value standing at $624,000. Moreover, 65.2% of Santa Ana residents have a high school diploma or higher, but only 17.9% boast a bachelor’s degree or more.

7. El Monte, California

Population per square mile: 11,452.30

Seventh on the list of the most densely populated cities in California, El Monte has a population of 105,312, a land area of 9.56 square miles, and a population density of 11,452.30 per square mile. It is a city with a significant Hispanic or Latino presence, comprising 65.4% of the population, which adds to the city’s vibrant cultural tapestry. El Monte’s urban planning reflects its environmental consciousness, with initiatives like GreenElMonte and EcoAction, aiming to create sustainable and healthy living spaces. The city’s dedication to green projects and community well-being makes it a bustling, eco-friendly place where culture and sustainability go hand in hand.

6. Inglewood, California

Population per square mile: 11,885.10

Inglewood, California, is the sixth most densely populated city in the state and is home to around 103,621 people. Recently, Inglewood’s population has seen a decline, with the U.S. Census Bureau reporting a population count of 107,534 people in 2020, but by 2022, the number dropped significantly to 103,621. The population was expected to drop further after the Census data was released, which is why the population as of 2024 is perhaps less than 100,000. Regardless, Inglewood remains to be a city with the 6th highest population density among all the cities of California.

