In this article, we will be looking at the 15 most densely populated cities in Europe. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Most Densely Populated Cities in Europe.

Europe’s Population in the Broader Context of World Population

Spread over a total area of 22,134,900 sq. km, around 8,546,329 sq. miles, Europe has a population density of 34 people per sq. km, or 87 people per sq. mile. Based on estimations made by the United Nations, Europe’s population as of March 16, 2024, is 741,831,965, equivalent to around 9.32% of the total world population.

The estimates also show the continent’s relatively static population over the last decade in stark contrast with the growing population of the rest of the world.

Statistics by Eurostat further put the population of Europe in comparison with the world population. The continent had a population of 729 million in 2005, coming up with around 11.2% of the total world population. That ranked Europe in the lower ranks on the list of percentage of world population, with Oceania, North America, and Latin America & the Caribbean below it. In 2005, Oceania accounted for 0.5% of the total world population, while North America and Latin American & the Caribbean accounted for 5.1% and 8.5% of the total world population, respectively.

Europe’s total population share already fell from 20.0% in 1960 to 11.2% in 2005, before further plummeting to 9.32% in 2024. Today, Europe’s population is aging, primarily because of the decline in the average number of births every year. The continent’s birthrate was around 11.9 million babies in the late 1960s, which dropped to 7.4 million babies in the beginning of the 21st century. Despite these trends, Europe has some densely populated countries. Monaco and Vatican City rank among some of the most densely populated countries in Europe. According to data by the United Nations, Monaco has a population density of 26,523 people per square kilometer. On the other hand is Vatican City, which is even smaller than New York’s Central Park in size. According to estimates by the United Nations, the country has a population density of 1,845 people per square kilometer, as of 2021. You can also look at 17 Best European Countries to Move to from the USA.

Story continues

Key Players Driving Europe’s Economy

According to statistics by the World Bank, the European Union had a GDP of $16.74 trillion in 2022. Several prominent European companies have come forward as drivers of economic change in the region, some of which include Nestlé S.A. (OTC:NSRGY), AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN), and Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL).

The Swiss multinational conglomerate Nestlé S.A. (OTC:NSRGY) has operations across 188 countries and a portfolio of over 2,000 brands. The company is one of the world’s largest food and beverage companies and provides cereal, coffee, bottled water, healthcare products, frozen foods, and several other food products. Nestlé S.A. (OTC:NSRGY) is working on reducing its greenhouse gas emissions and carbon footprint. On February 22, the company released a report announcing that it had reduced its greenhouse emissions in 2023 by 13.5%, compared to its 2018 baseline emission rate. This reduction included a decrease of 15.3% in the emission of methane, propelling the company on a path to reduce 20% of its total greenhouse gas emissions by 2025. This significant change stemmed from the various initiatives and programs implemented across three activity scopes. According to its Shared Value Sustainability Report, Nestlé S.A. (OTC:NSRGY) put forth the following outcomes:

“In 2023, Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions included in our Net Zero Roadmap reduced by 12.75% from our 2018 baseline level. When we also consider our removals, this is a 13.58% net reduction versus 2018. The 2023 reduction benefited from the introduction of sourcing projects initiated in 2021 or 2022, which are now reaching maturity. A range of initiatives is keeping us on track to deliver a 20% net reduction of GHG emissions versus the 2018 baseline by 2025, in accordance with our net zero plan."

Another prominent European player in the global biotech industry is AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN), an Anglo-Swedish biotech company headquartered in Cambridge, England. On March 19, Reuters reported that AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) is set to advance the world of cancer treatment by acquiring Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN), a Canadian drug development company. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) will pay $2 billion in cash for the acquisition. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) is well on the path of developing ameliorated cancer therapies, with its most advanced therapy to date helping people with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer combat their condition. Susan Galbraith, executive vice president of Oncology R&D at AstraZeneca, said,

"Between 30 and 50% of patients with cancer today receive radiotherapy at some point during treatment, and the acquisition of Fusion furthers our ambition to transform this aspect of care with next-generation radioconjugates."

Europe’s AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) thus stands as a strong contender for revolutionizing the world with its biotech advancements, especially in the field of cancer treatments.

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) is another significant player in the European economy. The British oil and gas company operates in more than 70 countries across the globe. On February 1, Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) reported earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023. The company reported earnings per share of $2.22 and beat EPS estimated by $0.36. It generated a revenue of $78.73 billion. Here’s what the company’s CEO, Wael Sawan, had to say during the company's Q4 2023 earnings call:

"In 2023, we demonstrated our strong commitment to capital discipline by delivering at the lower end of our $23 billion to $27 billion range. In addition, we have already achieved $1 billion in structural cost reductions, well on our way to a reduction of $2 billion to $3 billion by 2025. This reduction is a first step, this is not a one-off change program. We are building the capability to continuously adapt to changes through the energy transition. The reductions will be staggered. The most significant contribution in the short term comes from focusing on where we play, which are essentially portfolio choices. And at the same time, we are emphasizing a bottom-up focus to create a leaner more agile organization that delivers more value. We are also leveraging new technologies such as artificial intelligence to improve the performance of our assets."

With this context, let’s take a look at the 15 most densely populated cities in Europe. You can also take a look at some of the most valuable European companies heading into 2024 and 15 Friendliest Countries in Europe.

15 Most Densely Populated Cities in Europe

15 Most Densely Populated Cities in Europe

15 Most Densely Populated Cities in Europe

Our Methodology

In order to compile a list of the 15 most densely populated cities in Europe, we have used urban population density per square kilometer as the primary metric. The data is acquired from the Built Up Urban Areas by Urban Density report by Demographia, providing us with the population estimate and the built-up land area of all the cities in the world. The report was last revised in 2023. The 15 most densely populated cities in Europe are arranged in ascending order of their population densities in 2023.

15 Most Densely Populated Cities in Europe

15. Leicester, United Kingdom

Population Density in 2023: 4,670 people per square kilometer

Leicester is an English city located in the East Midlands region of England. With an approximate population of 508,000 people, it ranks on our list of the 15 most densely populated cities in Europe. Leicester has a built-up land area of 109 square kilometers, or 42 square miles.

14. Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

Population Density in 2023: 4,688 people per square kilometer

Santa Cruz de Tenerife is a port city located in Tenerife, which is Spain's Canary Islands. It ranks 14th on our list with a population density of 4,688 people per sq. kilometer. Around 510,000 people live in Santa Cruz de Tenerife as of 2023.

13. Zaragoza, Spain

Population Density in 2023: 4,789 people per square kilometer

Zaragoza is the capital of the Zaragoza province of Spain in the country’s northeastern region and is also the capital of Spain’s Aragon community. It has a population density of 4,789 people per square kilometer with an approximate population of 707,000 people. Its historical heritage combines Gothic and Islamic culture, making it a popular tourist destination.

12. Minsk, Belarus

Population Density in 2023: 4,915 people per square kilometer

Minsk is the capital of Belarus, a landlocked country located in Eastern Europe. With a built-up land area of 433 square kilometers, it is the largest city in the country. Minsk ranks 12th on our list of the 15 most densely populated cities in Europe and has an estimated population of 2,126,000 people.

11. Barcelona, Spain

Population Density in 2023: 4,959 people per square kilometer

Barcelona is the capital of Spain’s Catalonia region. This cosmopolitan city is lined with several Roman archaeological sites that lend it popularity and historical significance. It ranks amongst our list of the 15 most densely populated cities in Europe and has a population density of 4,959 people per square kilometer. The city has a population of 5,317,000 people, as of 2023, with a built-up land area of 1,072 square kilometers.

10. Madrid, Spain

Population Density in 2023: 4,980 people per square kilometer

Dotted with manicured parks and elegant boulevards, Madrid is the capital of Spain. With a population estimate of 6,798,000 people and a built-up land area of 1,365 square kilometers, it ranks tenth on our list.

9. Bucharest, Romania

Population Density in 2023: 5,092 people per square kilometer

Bucharest is the capital of Romania. With a total population of 2,097,000 people, Bucharest ranks ninth on our list with a population density of 5,092 people per square kilometer, or 13,189 people per square mile.

8. Malaga, Spain

Population Density in 2023: 5,138 people per square kilometer

Malaga is dotted with innumerable archaeological remnants of the past. It ranks eighth on our list of the 15 most densely populated cities in Europe, with a population density of 5,138 people per square kilometer, and an estimated population of 692,000 people.

7. Sofia, Bulgaria

Population Density in 2023: 5,246 people per square kilometer

Sofia is Bulgaria's capital with a population of 1,087,000. It ranks seventh on our list with a population density of 5,246 people per sq. kilometer, or 13,588 people per sq. mile. The city has a built-up land area of 80 sq. miles, or 207 sq. kilometers.

6. Bilbao, Spain

Population Density in 2023: 5,297 people per square kilometer

Bilbao is a Spanish city located in the north of the country. It ranks sixth on our list of the 15 most densely populated cities in Europe with a population density of 5,297 people per sq. kilometer. The city has a population of 782,000 people as of 2023.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Most Densely Populated Cities in Europe.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 15 Most Densely Populated Cities in Europe is originally published on Insider Monkey.