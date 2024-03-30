In this article, we look at the 15 most elite US military special forces and their role. You can skip our detailed analysis on these formidable, well-trained units and head over directly to the 5 Most Elite US Military Special Forces and Their Role.

American special forces have captured the imagination of popular culture in the country for quite some time, and often bring to mind movies such as the Black Hawk Down, or video games like Call of Duty. There is immense prestige associated with these warrior units within the US military as well. These top-notched special forces are made up of some of the finest soldiers recruited from across the nation after a high level of rigorous training.

Special forces have historically worked in small units and were called in only for critical missions. However, since the advent of the war against terrorism, their role has significantly expanded. The United States Special Operations Command, or SOCOM, has grown from 38,000 personnel since the September 11 attacks in 2001 to 73,000 by 2020, with their budget also skyrocketing 495% from $2.3 billion to $13.7 billion during the period.

Given the complex challenges these special forces undertake, the US is equipping its units with sophisticated equipment to dominate the battlefield and defy challenges that come in their way. Last year in July, Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) announced that Dry Combat Submersible (DCS) – a project it had been working on for several decades – had achieved initial operational capability.

Two of the three DCSs have already been provided by Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to the military, which would enable the Navy SEALs to travel well below the surface of the ocean without wetsuits, as well as get in and out of the submersibles undetected while being entirely submerged. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) is a key industrial partner of US special operations forces, and is also the primary contractor for SOCOM’s logistics and sustainment support program.

Seabed capabilities of the American Navy are also being ramped up at a pace. As noted in a report in May 2023, the Navy has commissioned a next-generation attack submarine, for the Navy SEALs to perform covert operations along the floor of the ocean, such as retrieving parts of missiles and rockets tested underwater, and tapping deep sea communication cables. Work on the project is underway at General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) had also previously been providing professional services to American military special forces for their global operations. The company had signed a five-year, $900 million contract with SOCOM between 2016 and 2021, which included services like technical support, engineering for major weapon systems, and assisting the units with decision making related to production and program control. ARMA Global, a subsidiary of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD), executed work on the agreement.

On the other hand, SOCOM’s fleet of MH-47G Chinook helicopters is also being upgraded, for which The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) received a $271 million modification contract in December 2023. Under the agreement, The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will procure six MH-47G rotary wing renewal build aircraft for SOCOM. Work on the program is likely to be completed around mid-2027. Earlier last year, The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) also won a task order, valued at $18 million, for the acquisition of components and parts for the aircraft.

Methodology

Multiple sources were considered to develop consensus and rank the most elite US military special forces. These included Insider Monkey and Yahoo Finance’s recent article, 11 Countries with the Best Military Special Forces in the World, CBS News’ list of The most elite U.S. special forces, Special Ops Magazine’s 2022 List of Elite US Special Forces, Asymmetric Warfare Group’s write-up titled The most elite special operations forces in the US, and Business Insider’s piece on the most elite special forces units in the US.

We observed special forces units that received mention on these websites, and then ranked them based on their operational expertise and strategic importance.

If interested, you can also take a look at the 11 Countries with the Highest Number of Military Special Forces in the World.

Let's now take a look at the most elite US military special forces and their role.

15 Most Elite US Military Special Forces and Their Role:

15. Special Operations Weather Technicians

The Special Operations Weather Technicians, abbreviated as SOWT, are meteorologists of the United States Air Force, with ground-combat training. These personnel are tasked with gathering intelligence from forward deployed locations related to weather and terrain, including oceans and rivers, in hostile territory, which assist in planning special-operation missions. The weather technicians are trained enough to accompany conventional military units in the battlefield as well. All special forces operations in the US are planned using the intelligence and coordination provided by the Special Operations Weather Technicians.

14. Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewmen

The Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewmen of the Navy are one of the most elite US military special forces. These units have amphibious mission expertise, with personnel trained to operate in challenging operations around rivers and coastal areas. These forces typically take part in operations that are spearheaded by the Navy SEALs, and focus on special weapons and tactics, infiltration, and exfiltration during combat. The Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewmen notably served in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

13. Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team (FAST)

Next on our list of the most elite US military special forces is the Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team, abbreviated as FAST. The unit is part of the security force regiment of the Marine Corps, and is tasked with protecting sensitive naval installations, as well American diplomatic missions and embassies abroad. Other roles of the force include physical security, counter surveillance, and close quarter combat. This month, the United States Southern Command deployed the Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team at the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

12. Marine Raiders

The Marine Raiders are the combat units of the United States Marine Corps Forces Special Operations Command (MARSOC), with its personnel trained in special reconnaissance, direct action, unconventional warfare, and foreign internal defense. The regiment comprises a headquarter company and three battalions, with each battalion then containing 4 Marine Special Operations Companies (MSOCs). The Marine Raiders were established during World War II to take part in amphibious warfare, and has since then being regarded among the top special forces in the United States.

11. Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company (ANGLICO)

Next up in the 11th spot is Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, or ANGLICO, which is the airborne fire support unit of the Marine Corps. These special forces are recognized for being the only full-time firepower control team under the Department of Defense that is capable of coordinating fire support from air, land, and sea. ANGLICO’s personnel receive training in close air support, ground-based fire support, and are known for their prowess in cannon, rocket artillery, and precision-guided munitions. It is among the most elite US military special forces.

10. Army Rangers

The 75th Ranger Regiment is an elite, airborne-qualified light infantry special forces unit under the command of the US Army, that support forces like Delta, and can also conduct raids on enemy targets themselves. It takes one year of training for new recruits to become an Army Ranger. Some of the courses and qualifications these personnel go through include combat diving, military freefall, parachuting, survival escape, and mountain warfare among others.

9. Air Force Combat Control Team

The Air Force Combat Controllers are among the top special forces units in the United States. The unit holds expertise in stealth insertion behind enemy lines and often coordinates attacks by ground troops by providing them air support. Their personnel are skilled in air traffic control, fire support, command and control, and communications. It takes 2 years of rigorous training to join the combat control team, with between 90-95% of the initial applicants missing out due to self-eliminations, injuries, and academic failures. According to the Asymmetric Warfare Group, the Air Force Combat Control Team likely played a role in the Libyan Revolution against Gaddafi’s regime.

8. Air Force Pararescue

The USAF’s Pararescuemen are highly-trained personnel who go well behind enemy lines and rescue lost men. Their role is different from the combat control team in the sense that their responsibility is to rescue, not offensive operations. Despite that, the pararescue force is well equipped and skilled to face enemy combatants on the ground through guerilla tactics and specialized small unit attacks. These pararescuemen experience rigorous training in parachuting, combat diving, basic survival, underwater missions, paramedic training, and specialized courses in pararescue recovery before joining the force.

7. Green Berets

The Green Berets are the US Army Special Forces, comprising versatile troops with expertise in unconventional warfare, special reconnaissance, direct action, counter-terrorism, and counter proliferation, among others. The Green Berets were among the first military units to enter Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks, and have played an active role in several American military operations and wars over the years, including in Laos, Vietnam, El Salvador, Kuwait, and Iraq.

6. Marine Corps Force Reconnaissance

Next up is Marine Corps Force Reconnaissance, a special operations force with the primary responsibility to gather intelligence required for the Marine Corps to conduct their missions. The unit also has a direct action role and has expertise in covert maritime infiltration. Some of the responsibilities of the Force Recon include scout swimming, coastline reconnaissance, maritime interdiction, and direct action where required. Their personnel are trained in parachuting, skiing, and amphibious techniques.

