Here Are the 15 Most Expensive High Schools in America

Getting the best education possible for their children is the goal of most parents in the U.S. However, for some families, this means sending their children to private schools, even starting with kindergarten. While private schools abound, it's not something not every family can afford -- especially if they have one of the nation's most elite schools in mind -- without financial aid.

According to the Education Data Initiative, the annual cost of private elementary school averages $12,350 per student and $16,040. for a high schooler in the United States. And, of course, the final bill depends on where you live.

In Connecticut, for example, the average tuition costs $28,970. That's more than the $15,672 students will pay at University of Connecticut this fall. And on the low end, the average private school tuition in South Dakota costs $3,825.

Find out which high schools across America are the most expensive.

Brooks School

Location: North Andover, Massachusetts

Annual tuition: $57,805

Brooks School is a college preparatory school on the edge of Lake Cochichewick. The school fosters small classes, close relationships with teachers, and a tight-knit community. For the academically inclined, there are 17 advanced placement courses, and opportunities to study abroad in Africa, Europe and China.

Rivers School

Location: Weston, Massachusetts

Annual tuition: $57,950

The Rivers School is a college preparatory day school for students in grades 6 through 12. Rivers especially prioritizes excellence in academics, arts, and athletics, with a mission of students for leadership.

The Browning School

Location: New York City, New York

Annual tuition: $58,280

The Browning School is for boys in Kindergarten through Grade 12. The school promotes a love of learning and a strong academic program aimed at developing scholars, leaders and empathetic people who have a diverse academic background.

Convent of the Sacred Heart

Location: New York City, New York

Annual tuition: $58,600

Sacred Heart aims to help girls achieve their academic potential through arts and athletics in addition to other studies, as well as learning to build leadership skills and community engagement. The program welcomes students of all faiths and backgrounds, with an emphasis on global and cultural engagement.

The Brearly School

Location: New York City, New York

Annual tuition: $58,700

The Brearley School aims to shape the intellects of girls of diverse backgrounds in ways that will enable them to think critically and creatively in the world.

The Nightingale-Bamford School

Location: New York City, New York

Annual tuition: $59,000

Nightingale aims to turn girls into joyful learners with intellectual depth and strong critical thinking skills, with an emphasis on equity. The school prizes strong relationships and values diversity, empowerment and questioning the status quo.

Horace Mann School

Location: Bronx, New York

Annual tuition: $59,800

Horace Mann School is a college preparatory independent day school for students from kindergarten through grade 12. The school aims to develop students' imaginations as well as intellects, morality and sense of identity and purpose. They maintain several additional campuses including the John Dorr Nature Laboratory, an outdoor education facility in Washington, Connecticut.

Ethical Culture Fieldston Campus (ECFS) Middle/Upper School

Location: Bronx, New York

Annual tuition: $60,595

The Ethical Culture Fieldston School offers education for Pre-K to 12th grade students at two campuses in Manhattan and the Bronx. The school's mission centers around the practice of ethics, between students and in the world at large. They prize themselves on teaching students how to think, question and explore.

The Spence School

Location: New York City, New York

Annual tuition: $60,880

The Spence School is a well-rated private, girls school for students in grades K-12. Classrooms have a student-teacher ratio of 5 to 1. The school has a great reputation for promoting students to four year colleges.

The Hill School

Location: Pottstown, Pennsylvania

Annual tuition: $61,410

The Hill School is an independent boarding and day school for students in grades 9-12. This small community focus on academic excellence with a liberal arts bent. Students and faculty are encouraged to create a "family-like" environment, including family-style meals, family nights in the dorms, and weekly chapel meetings. The school's motto is: "Whatsoever things are true."

St. Paul's School

Location: Concord, New Hampshire

Annual tuition: $62,000

St. Paul's School has placed a high emphasis on academic excellence since its founding in 1856. This pastoral campus located in the woods of New Hampshire services approximately 535 students, with a variety of services and features, including the Lindsay Center for Mathematics and Science, an athletic and fitness center, indoor rowing tanks, a boathouse, ice rinks, indoor squash and tennis courts, nine athletic fields and more.

Avenues The World School

Location: New York City, New York

Annual tuition: $62,700

Avenues The World School has a unique vision, connecting multiple campuses intentionally in key global cities. No matter the campus, the academics are supported by a common mission and curriculum, as well as world-class technology, and an expert faculty.

The New York campus opened in 2012.

Episcopal High School

Location: Alexandria, Virginia

Annual tuition: $64,900

This boarding school offers a unique education to the student body based in a commitment to personal honor, ethical leadership, and spiritual growth. The school claims to offer an innovative approach to curriculum and program that takes advantage of the global connections of Washington, D.C.

Kent School

Location: Kent, Connecticut

Annual tuition: $69,950

The Kent School takes a humble approach to education, focusing on "simplicity of life, directness of purpose, and self-reliance." The school was founded in 1906 by an Episcopalian monk, and they aim to prepare students "intellectually, socially, ethically, and spiritually."

The Lawrenceville School

Location: Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Annual tuition: $73,220

The most expensive high school on this list, claims to emphasize diversity but also integrity and purpose in its student body, as well as seeking the best in everyone.

