15 Most Expensive Houses For Sale in The US Right Now

Despite sky-high interest rates, home prices in the U.S. continue to increase. This is primarily because of a chronic shortage of homes/low inventory. Obviously, some homes are more costly than others, but some are flat out expensive.

Let's look at the 15 most expensive houses for sale in the U.S. right now.

18 Clay Court in Rumson, New Jersey

New Jersey may not be as elite as New York, but it certainly has its exorbitantly pricey homes. This one, for example, will set you back $15,995,000 (PRICE CUT). At least it's got 26 rooms! It's located in Rumson and is listed on Nest Seekers. It spans 17425 square feet and touts a lot size of 2.92 acres.

213 Kaalawai Place in Hawaii

For just under $27 million, you can own this 4 bedroom, 8 bathroom single family residence in Honolulu, listed with Coldwell Banker Realty. Built in 2019, this home spans 0.33 acres.

660 Brush Creek in Colorado

Colorado boasts some terribly pricey houses. Consider this single-family home in his Snowmass Village. Built in 1913, it features 6 bedrooms and 6 full baths and spans 4,995 square feet on a 102.62 acre lot. It was built in 1913 and is listed on Christie's for $29 million.

W3120 S Lakeshore Dr in Wisconsin

Featured by Christie's, this Lake Geneva single-family home for sale was built in 1900. It has 8 bedrooms, 11 full baths, 5 partial baths and spans 20,000 square feet on a 12-acre lot. It's listed at $35 million.

3630 Jackson Street in California

Listed on Compass for a cool $36 million, this 8-bedroom, 9-bathroom abode in San Francisco spans 12,022 square feet. It also comes with two garage spaces.

4019 Hunts Point Road in Washington

Listed on Realogics Sotheby's International Realty at an asking price of $43 million, this 5 bedroom, 6 bathroom home spans 7,750 square feet. It features 3 garage spaces and sits on a 1.11 acre lot.

533 N Left Fork Hobble Creek Road in Utah

Nestled in Springville, this residential farm is on Sotheby's for $48 million. It sprawls across 17,493 square feet and flaunts 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. It also has 20 garage spaces and sits on a 3,387 acre lot.

24168 Case Court in California

The "Butterfly House" is located in the highly coveted area of Malibu, this newly built home, listed through the Westside Estate Agency for $95 million, spans 10,272 square feet. It sports 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, 3 garages and spans 3.35 acres.

20 14th Ave S in Florida

This single-family residence in Naples (built in 1962), sprawls across 4,822 square feet. It's listed with Gulf Coast International Properties for $99 million, but the listing does not include basic features such as the number of bedrooms and bathrooms, which are important to know.

432 PARK Avenue, Apartment #PH96, New York City

Taking up an entire floor of this Manhattan apartment building, this 8,255 square foot penthouse offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. This post-war condo is located in midtown east, and it comes with a concierge, doorman, elevator, fitness facility, garage and pool. It is listed with KellerWilliams for $130 million.

366 & 376 Gin Lane in Southampton, New York

This oceanfront estate is listed on Nest Seekers for $150 million. Built in 1905, this single-family residence is on a 4.20-acre lot. It features 19 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms and a detached garage.

217 W 57TH Street #107 in New York City

For $175 million, you can own this duplex. It has square footage of 12,557. It's listed on KellerWilliam's site. Alas, parking is not included.

33550 Pacific Coast Hwy in California

Home to many celebrities, Malibu is no joke when it comes to towering home prices. For $195 million, you can snag this 16-bedroom, 22-bathroom house that is listed on Nest Seekers.

1063 & 1071 N Ocean Boulevard in Florida

This $200 million gem is located in Palm Beach. It's quite a pretty penny (listed on Nest Seekers), but you can't beat those oceanfront views.

217 W 57th Street in New York City

Featured on KellerWilliams' site, this penthouse overlooking Central Park is the tallest residential tower on earth. It spans 17,545 square feet inside and touts 1,433 square feet in outdoor areas. It's on the market for $250 million.

