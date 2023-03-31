U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    -10.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,498.57
    +467.56 (+1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

15 Most Important Assets That Will Increase Your Net Worth

32
Jennifer Taylor
·8 min read
zimmytws / iStock.com
zimmytws / iStock.com

Your net worth is more than just the balance in your bank account. It's a measure of your financial health.

Find Out: 10 US Real Estate Markets To Avoid for Now
See: How To Guard Your Wealth From a Potential Banking Crisis With Gold

To get the answer to "What is my net worth?" subtract your total liabilities from your total assets. If you're trying to figure out which assets are the most valuable or will otherwise give your net worth a boost, here's a rundown of 15 critical assets. Learn how you can start making lucrative investments toward your future.

courtneyk / Getty Images
courtneyk / Getty Images

1. Owning Your Primary Residence

Homeownership ranks among the most common ways people gain a substantial increase in net worth. Instead of choosing the traditional 30-year mortgage, opt for a 15- or 20-year term, so you can pay it off more quickly, which will result in a significant asset and savings on interest. And if you decide to sell after you pay your home off, capital gains are tax-free up to $500,000, as long as your status is married filing jointly.

Renting might make more financial sense than owning in some high-priced urban areas, depending on whether the cost of ownership is reasonable in relation to total living expenses.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think Bankruptcy Is an Acceptable Way To Escape Student Loan Debt?

MJTH / Shutterstock.com
MJTH / Shutterstock.com

2. Second Home

Second homes are a savvy way to earn passive income via short-term rental platforms like HomeAway, VRBO or Airbnb. At first, you can use the extra income to help pay off your mortgage more quickly. Then, once you pay off the mortgage, you'll own a significant asset while still benefitting from the passive income of renting it out if you choose -- both can result in a nice gain in your net worth.

Weekend Images Inc. / Getty Images
Weekend Images Inc. / Getty Images

3. Retirement Savings

Retirement might be decades in the future, but saving now can enhance your net worth.

Saving for retirement is something you can start doing now, and tax-deferred accounts, such as a 401(k) or a traditional IRA, can help your savings balance grow more quickly. Make it a goal to max out your retirement contributions by contributing a set amount each paycheck, especially if there's a company match. By treating your savings contributions as a budget item, you'll consistently put money away, which will allow it to grow and increase your net worth.

Sumala Chidchoi / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sumala Chidchoi / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Education

You might not have thought of it this way, but your education credentials are among your greatest assets. Choosing to invest in your own education to qualify for a better job or gain a promotion can help you reap significant financial gain over time. And your education doesn't have to end when you receive your bachelor's degree. To help pay for the cost of continuing education classes or certifications, you could opt to take out a student loan from a credit union if it has in-school student loan options and parent loan options through Sallie Mae Bank or a lender partner.

If you're still not convinced, consider this: With a savings account paying 2% interest, you would have to save $300,000 before you would see $6,000 in additional income -- an amount that can come much more quickly from a promotion or annual raise that you earn as a result of additional education.

Read: 5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month

Eric Audras / Getty Images/PhotoAlto
Eric Audras / Getty Images/PhotoAlto

5. Rental Real Estate

When you use the bank's money to acquire rental properties, you're effectively building your net worth. Once you start renting out the properties, use the income to pay off the mortgages instead of dipping into your bank account. Your properties will gain equity; plus, their market value should increase over time.

If you're not ready to acquire properties solely on your own, but you have real estate savvy, you can get a group of investors to come up with the down payment with the understanding that you'll have a percentage of ownership in the property. And once you've successfully financed the rental property, you can negotiate a fee from the investors for its management.

ESTUDI M6 / Shutterstock.com
ESTUDI M6 / Shutterstock.com

6. Health

Having good health is a critical asset to building your net worth. It allows you to work more hours and be more productive without spending a bundle on medical appointments, treatments or surgeries. Invest in good health by eating well, exercising and visiting your doctor for regular checkups.

Ryan McVay / Getty Images
Ryan McVay / Getty Images

7. College Savings

Many parents assume ownership of a 529 college savings plan for their children, which increases their net worth until it's time to use the money for school. 529 plans grow tax-free and distributions are also tax-free as long as they are used for qualifying educational expenses.

The funds can also be transferred between beneficiaries without penalties or taxes. For example, funds could be divided between multiple siblings.

Advice: Dave Ramsey's 7 Tips for Paying Off a Mortgage Faster

Greg McGill / Shutterstock.com
Greg McGill / Shutterstock.com

8. Maintain Your Home

Because your home is likely one of your largest assets, it makes sense to invest in maintaining it. Things like replacing your roof, maintaining your gutters and regularly servicing your HVAC system can get you a better return when it comes time to sell. On the other hand, neglecting your home can give potential buyers opportunities to use lack of maintenance as a way to negotiate a cheaper price, leaving you with less money in the end.

thanatphoto / Shutterstock.com
thanatphoto / Shutterstock.com

9. Investments

Investing can be a good income strategy, but it's not a sure thing. Take the time to research investments before you commit. You'll also need to have a clear understanding of when to buy and sell stocks.

If you're inexperienced in the stock market, you don't have to go it alone. Seek out advice from an investment advisor who help you pick the best stocks for your portfolio based on the type of risk you're comfortable assuming and the return you would like to earn.

Corepics VOF / Shutterstock.com
Corepics VOF / Shutterstock.com

10. Household Items

You might not consider a new refrigerator or laptop a way to boost your net worth but consider the big picture.

Just like when buying a vehicle, it pays to buy the best quality, longest-lasting products you can afford while also considering the rate at which these items depreciate. Constantly paying repair bills and replacing appliances can be a costly endeavor, but buying quality items boosts your net worth because it leaves more money in the bank. To determine which brands and models are the best investment, read reviews, compare products and find the best deals.

Housing Market 2023: Is a Double-Digit Drop in Prices Coming?

g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com
g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com

11. Private Lending

Being someone else's bank allows you to generate passive income that can boost your net worth. Private loans, notes and trust deeds are investments where you loan money to private individuals or entities in exchange for interest.

With these type of investments, you'll still receive a consistent rate of return regardless if the value of the underlying asset goes up or down -- which translates into funds you can choose to reinvest and gain more wealth.

To protect your interests, make sure you understand the ins and outs of a potential investment by considering consulting with a professional with extensive experience for advice, such as a broker, entity or regulated and properly licensed partner.

Robert Przybysz / Shutterstock.com
Robert Przybysz / Shutterstock.com

12. Collectibles

Collectibles can be more than just a hobby. They can serve as a boost to your net worth -- especially if you become an expert in a certain area. Areas to consider investing in are fine art, antiques or rare wine. But just because a collectible item was lucrative in the past -- think Elvis memorabilia and general World War II items -- doesn't mean it's still a good investment.

That's why it's important to educate yourself. Visit with reputable pawn shop and gallery owners, as well as other experts in the field to gain the knowledge you need to invest in collectibles that will add to your bottom line.

zimmytws / Shutterstock.com
zimmytws / Shutterstock.com

13. Permanent Life Insurance

Most people assume they can't access their life insurance unless something happens to them, but that isn't always true.

If you have a permanent life insurance policy -- such as a whole life, universal life or variable life policy -- the premiums you pay will grow tax-deferred. Once the policy has reached a certain cash value, you can access the funds tax-free. The accumulated cash, less any fees, counts as an asset that can increase your net worth.

If you're interested in getting permanent life insurance, consider working with an independent life insurance broker.

Watch Out: With Student Loan Forgiveness At Risk, Is a 'Forever' Payment Pause Possible?

michaeljung / Shutterstock.com
michaeljung / Shutterstock.com

14. Vehicle

The car you drive can put a major dent in your residual income. Flashy sports cars and luxury automobiles are nice, but along with hefty monthly payments, they're also the most expensive to insure, according to Insure.com.

Get the most from your investment in a car by researching factors like reliability, safety features, maintenance expenses over time and the cost of insurance before making a purchase. If you're not sure where to start, you can use a car-buying service to make the process easier.

Buying a dependable vehicle that will hold its value for years after you pay it off can keep you from the expense of having to purchase a new vehicle every few years, which can decrease your net worth.

RyanJLane / iStock.com
RyanJLane / iStock.com

15. Income From an Extra Job

Choosing to take on a side hustle can earn you some extra cash. And as long as you save or invest the cash, you'll increase your net worth.

Consider doing jobs that pay enough to make them worth your time, such as finding and reselling items for a profit, house sitting, driving for Uber or Lyft, becoming a virtual assistant or writing resumes.

More From GOBankingRates

Cynthia Measom contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 Most Important Assets That Will Increase Your Net Worth

Recommended Stories

  • Want to land one of A.I.’s lucrative six-figure roles? Experts say there are ‘no technical skills required’

    A wave of new A.I. roles is set to hit the jobs market by 2025, experts predict.

  • A top strategist says ‘massive unrealized losses’ are a ‘Pandora’s box’ for banks and it’s going to impact lending

    Bank volatility has finally started to calm down, but the sector has underlying issues that will be harder to fix.

  • House GOP approves broad bill to 'unleash' American energy

    House Republicans on Thursday approved a sprawling energy package that seeks to undo virtually all of President Joe Biden's agenda to address climate change. Four Democrats joined with all but one Republican to support the bill. Biden has threatened to veto the bill, saying it would replace “pro-consumer policies” adopted in the landmark climate law approved last year “with a thinly veiled license to pollute.'' The bill would roll back Democratic investments in clean energy and ”pad oil and gas company profits,'' the White House said.

  • Average Retirement Savings For Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • One of the world’s richest men knows why Silicon Valley Bank really failed: ‘People on iPhones’

    Stephen Schwartzman, worth $42 billion and at the head of a firm managing almost $1 trillion, says social media is what doomed the bank.

  • A $200,000 Annuity Will Pay Out This Much a Month

    An annuity can be an appealing option to build your retirement nest egg. Adding guaranteed retirement income to your retirement can give you financial stability. But the exact amount that you'll get from an annuity each month will vary. Let's … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $200,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here’s What Retirement Looks Like in America in Six Charts

    Americans spend decades saving for retirement, never quite sure how much is enough or what sort of life that money will ultimately buy. To benchmark your retirement plans—including your savings and spending and how you spend your time—one place to start is by looking at how your numbers stack up against Americans overall. The biggest source of retirement income for many Americans is the nest egg built up during their careers.

  • Schwab Hit by Worst Month Since 1987 Amid Cash Sorting Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp.’s worst month in more than 35 years has sparked a debate among analysts as to whether the brokerage giant has been unfairly punished by investors amid growing fears about the US banking sector.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsUS Stocks Extend Rally as Traders Eye Peak Rates: Markets WrapWorld’s Top-Rated Airport Sees Immigration System

  • Procrastinators, Rejoice: The 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Virgin Orbit’s sudden collapse is the latest in a series of high-risk failures by Richard Branson

    The satellite deployment startup founded by Branson is letting go of the bulk of its staff, citing an “inability to secure meaningful funding.”

  • Can I Retire at 65 with $2.5 Million?

    For most people, it will be little or no problem to retire at age 65 if they have $2.5 million in savings. This amount of capital invested prudently is likely to provide sufficient income for a lifestyle comfortable enough to … Continue reading → The post Is $2.5 Million Enough to Retire at 65? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The 10 best 1-year CD rates for April 2023

    Check out the CDs that made our top 10 list based on their APY, minimum opening deposit, compounding frequency, and customer service.

  • Warren Buffett and Morgan Stanley Have One Thing in Common: They Both Like These 2 Stocks

    Investors looking for alpha in an uncertain market environment could do worse than following in the footsteps of legendary stock pickers and probably none can match Warren Buffet’s reputation. Not for nothing the “Oracle of Omaha” is considered one of the all-time greats and for nearly 60 years, between 1965 and 2022, his Berkshire Hathaway firm’s returns have doubled those of the S&P 500. So, it’s definitely worth nosing through Buffett’s portfolio to see which stocks he currently holds. And wh

  • Nomura Says US Money Supply Plunge Is ‘Elephant in the Room’ for Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A Nomura Holdings Inc. strategist is warning that investors are overlooking a crucial clue as they grapple with the path of US inflation and the Federal Reserve’s response. Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentWorld’s Top-Rated Airport Sees Immigration System RestoredHow King Charles Got Thrown Into Disney’s Fight With Florida Governor DeSantisTrump to Be Arraigned Next Week After Historic IndictmentStocks Rally as Traders Eye Peak Ra

  • How to make $100,000 or more and pay no income taxes

    Here’s how to earn a six-figure income and pay no income taxes on it – totally legally.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is a Trending Stock

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to ZIM (ZIM). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • ‘Please Mine More Nickel’: Elon Musk Urges Mining Companies to Boost Production — Here’s One Name to Take Advantage

    Back in 2020, Tesla CEO Elon Musk made a plea for miners to invest in increased production of nickel, a key component – and an expensive one – in the batteries that power EVs. He even promised companies a “giant contract for a long period of time,” should they mine the metal in an environmentally friendly way. Maybe there were no takers to Musk’s offer, because earlier this year, a Reuters report signaled that Tesla might be readying to open a factory in Indonesia, in return for nickel mining ri

  • GE Stock Breaks Out To New High After Soaring More Than 45% — Is It A Buy?

    General Electric will emerge as an aviation and defense pure play in early 2024 after completing its big breakup. Is GE stock a buy as it breaks out to multiyear highs? GE News The company remains on track to spin off its energy business, as GE Vernova, in early 2024.

  • How Long Will $800,000 Last in Retirement?

    Saving for retirement is one of the most important parts of securing your financial future. While programs like Social Security can help, they often aren't enough on their own. This is why it is crucial to have retirement savings of … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $800,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Financial world legend sounds alarm over 'biggest bank that's going down'

    Rich Day Company co-founder Robert Kiyosaki dissects why he foresees the Bank of Japan collapsing and the potential implications it could have on the global economy.