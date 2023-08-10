In this article, we will explore the 15 most imported cheeses in America. You can skip our comprehensive analysis and proceed directly to the 5 Most Imported Cheeses in America.

Cheese has long been a staple in the American diet, finding its way into a plethora of dishes and snacks that are savored by people of all ages across the country. American cheese consumption has seen a steady rise over the years, with a diverse array of cheese varieties captivating the taste buds of consumers. The cheese market in the United States is extensive and multifaceted, reflecting the nation's varying culinary preferences.

What are the most consumed cheeses in the US? Delving into this subject, our article about the 15 Most Consumed Cheeses in America offers an insightful exploration of the cheeses that dominate the US market. We highlighted previously that Hispanic cheese, Swiss cheese, Cream and Neufchatel Cheese, cheddar, and mozzarella are some of the most consumed varieties. These cheeses cater to diverse tastes and culinary preferences, from the versatile Hispanic cheese to the iconic mozzarella. We also discussed the unique attributes of each cheese and their widespread use in American cuisine to provide our readers with an informative resource regarding the nation's cheese consumption patterns.

Cheese consumption directly impacts stocks like The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) and Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) due to their involvement in the food industry. As cheese sales rise, The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), a major retail player, stands to profit from increased demand, potentially boosting its stock value. Similarly, Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG), which produces various food products, including cheese-based items, could experience higher revenues and improved stock performance as cheese consumption trends upwards. The strategic positioning of stocks such as The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) and Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) within the cheese market allows them to capitalize on this consumption trend and make informed business decisions to drive their stock growth.

America’s Imported Cheese Cravings

Historically, US consumption was centered around basic cheeses made in America, like cheddar, mozzarella, and Swiss. However, in recent times, there has been a significant shift in consumer tastes, with more Americans embracing a broader range of cheese styles and flavors. This change can be attributed to several factors, including the influence of various cultural cuisines, increased exposure to international culinary trends, and a growing appreciation for artisanal and gourmet cheeses.

How much cheese does America import? According to The Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC), in 2021, the United States imported cheese worth $1.57 billion, solidifying its position as the 7th largest cheese importer globally. Simultaneously, within the United States, cheese held the 274th position among the most imported products during that same year.

Unveiling The US Cheese Market

What are the top 10 cheeses in America? The US cheese market boasts a wide variety of delectable options, with mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan, American, Swiss, Provolone, Colby, Monterey Jack, Gouda, and Brie being named among popular cheeses in America.

As of May 2023, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the total cheese production in the United States reached an estimated 1.2 billion pounds. Although the US itself is a significant cheese producer, Europe has emerged as a dominant force in satisfying America's imported cheese cravings.

Countries like France, Italy, Switzerland, and the Netherlands have gained popularity for their traditional cheese offerings. European cheeses, such as Camembert, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Gouda, and Brie, have secured a permanent place in American households and restaurants.

While European cheeses continue to be at the forefront, there has been a rise in imports from other regions as well. Countries in South America, such as Argentina and Uruguay, are exporting unique cheeses that resonate with adventurous consumers. Likewise, Asian cheeses, like Japanese and Korean varieties, have started to pique the interest of culinary enthusiasts seeking new and exciting flavors.

Cheese Market Giants in the US: Leading Manufacturers, Importers, and Distributors

The booming demand for imported cheeses in the United States has given rise to influential players in the cheese importation and distribution sector. Some of the top cheese manufacturers in the USA are The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC), Dairy Farmers of America, Arla Foods, Sargento Foods, Bel Brands USA, Schreiber Foods Inc., Saputo Inc., Land O'Lakes Inc., Cabot Creamery Cooperative, Great Lakes Cheese Co., Leprino Foods Company and Tillamook County Creamery Association.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC), one of the largest food and beverage companies globally, offers popular cheese brands like Kraft Singles and Philadelphia Cream Cheese. On August 2, the company reported earnings for the fiscal second quarter of 2023. The company reported earnings per share of $0.79 and outperformed EPS estimates by $0.03. The company's revenue for the quarter amounted to $6.72 billion. Here are a few comments from the company's Q2 2023 earnings call:

“I think that the only sustainable way to keep increasing our investments behind the brand and to grow our volumes and shares for the future is by improving gross margins and investing back in marketing, R&D and technology, which is exactly what we are doing. Because we had very high, very good gross margin this quarter, we could increase marketing this quarter by 23%. We could increase R&D by 10%. We could increase our investments in technology.”

During the earnings call, the company's representative discussed their strategic approach to maintaining sustainable growth. They emphasized that the most viable path to enhance investments in their brand, expand market share, and drive future volume growth is by focusing on improving gross margins. This enables them to allocate resources effectively in crucial areas such as marketing, research and development (R&D), and technology.

In the context of their strong gross margin performance for the quarter, the company was able to allocate larger budgets for marketing, witnessing a substantial 23% increase. Additionally, they boosted their R&D investments by 10% and allocated more resources to tech initiatives, reinforcing their commitment to innovation and long-term success.

Given this context, let's now move forward to our compilation of the top imported cheeses in America.

15 Most Imported Cheeses in America

Pixabay/Public Domain

Methodology

We used a detailed approach to rank the top 15 most imported cheeses in the United States. Our method relied on data analysis from a reliable source, OEC. We sourced the data for import percentages and import values for each cheese type from different countries to the US, as of 2021 because that was the latest available. We have ranked these cheeses in ascending order of their import shares.

15 Most Imported Cheeses in America :

15. Mexican Cheese

Import Share percentage: 1.31%

Import Value: $20.6 Million

The demand for Mexican cheeses in the United States was resoundingly robust in 2021, with a significant consumption share of 1.31%. The import value for these delectable dairy products stood at an impressive $20.6 million. Mexican cheeses, encompassing delightful variations such as Queso Fresco, Queso Blanco, Cotija, and Oaxaca, held an irreplaceable allure for American palates back then. These cheese varieties assumed a pivotal role in elevating classic gastronomic creations such as enchiladas and tacos, imbuing them with an unmistakable and vivacious cultural fervor.

14. Lithuanian Cheese

Import Share Percentage: 1.56%

Import Value: $24.4 Million

Džiugas is a renowned Lithuanian cheese with a rich, nutty taste. It's aged for different periods, offering varying intensities of flavor. Often enjoyed with dark bread and honey. Adding to the collection of sought-after Lithuanian cheeses in America is Liūtas. Lithuanian cheese maintained a unique and prominent stance within the American market, commanding a notable 1.56% share of imports, translating to a substantial import valuation of $24.4 million in 2021. Conversely, during the same year, the USA exported cheese, amounting to a value of $86.6 million to Lithuania.

13. Australian Cheese

Import Share Percentage: 1.74%

Import Value: $27.3 Million

In stark juxtaposition to the $27.3 million worth of cheese exported to the US in 2021, Australia experienced a remarkable surge in its cheese imports from the US in 2022. This surge captured an impressive 24% slice of the market, equating to a substantial valuation of $145 million. Cheeses from Australia, like Coon, Wattleseed Cheddar, Maffra Cloth-Aged Cheddar, and Jindi Brie, show off the country's special dairy products. They bring together both modern and traditional flavors that suit different tastes in the US. Tasmanian Heritage and King Island Dairy make tasty Australian cheeses that reflect the country's diverse land characteristics, which is appreciated by discerning American consumers.

12. Nicaraguan Cheese

Import Share Percentage: 2.09%

Import Value: $32.9 Million

Nicaraguan cheese, often found in dishes like "Quesillo," delights with its soft and slightly salty profile, complementing local dishes and reflecting the country's simple yet satisfying cuisine. Cuajada is yet another popular cheese which is fresh and white, and is a staple in Nicaraguan cuisine, often enjoyed with tortillas and gallo pinto. The demand for Nicaraguan cheese in the USA appears to be influenced by a combination of factors, including the preferences of the diverse consumer base and the potential appeal of its unique flavors.

11. Danish Cheese

Import Share Percentage: 2.2%

Import Value: $34.6 Million

Danish cheeses like Havarti, tangy Danbo, and Danablu are renowned internationally for their smooth textures and distinctive flavors. These cheeses reflect Denmark's commitment to both time-honored cheese-making techniques and innovative creations.

However, even as these cheeses have garnered international acclaim, the realm of Danish dairy has not been without its controversies. According to a report by Forbes, in 2019, a lawsuit was initiated by the European Commission, with support from Greece and Cyprus, against Danish feta. The commission alleged that the production of Danish feta violated the protected designation of origin status for feta within the European Union. Denmark countered this claim by asserting that imposing restrictions on its cheese exports, which amount to an average of around 85,000 tons per year, would impede trade, particularly with countries such as India, Indonesia, and the United States.

10. German Cheese

Import Share Percentage: 2.48%

Import Value: $39 Million

German cheeses such as nutty Tilsit, Muenster, Limburger, and Quark highlight the traditional methods of cheese production. Known for their robust flavors, these cheeses often complement hearty breads and meats. German cheeses are widely consumed and rank tenth in our list of most imported cheeses in America.

Based on data from Trend Economy, the distribution of German cheese exports in 2022 spanned multiple countries. The foremost beneficiary was Italy, constituting 18.4% of the share, equivalent to $1.14 billion in export value. Subsequently, the Netherlands accounted for 12.2%, valued at $757 million, while France held 7.62% of the distribution, amounting to $473 million. Noteworthy export destinations also encompassed Austria, Spain, Belgium, Romania, Greece, Poland, and the Czech Republic, each contributing distinct proportions to the overall export value.

9. Canadian Cheese

Import Share Percentage: 3.15%

Import Value: $49.5 Million

In 2021, Canada exported $65.8 million worth of cheese, as per OEC’s findings. The major destinations for Canadian cheese exports were the United States with $49.5 million, followed by Saudi Arabia with $5.04 million, Malaysia with $2.12 million, Kuwait with $2.03 million, and the United Arab Emirates with $1.3 million. Oka, Cheddar, Stilton, Blue Canadian and Quebecois cheddar stand out in Canadian cheese-making, embodying a blend of European heritage and local innovation. These cheeses offer versatility, ideal for both casual snacking and gourmet culinary endeavors.

8. British Cheese - UK

Import Share Percentage: 4.29%

Import Value: $67.4 Million

Cheddar, Stilton, and Red Leicester showcase Britain's cheese prowess, integral to classics like plowman's lunch and shepherd's pie. According to a report by Food Manufacture, the UK-based organic cheese brand, associated with the Organic Milk Suppliers Cooperative (Omsco), made its entry into the US market. The brand, known as British Organic Dairy Co (BODC), introduced a selection of cheddar products in stores throughout the country as a part of the expansion.

7. Irish Cheese

Import Share Percentage: 4.62%

Import Value: $72.6 Million

Throughout the years, Irish cheese has experienced a surge in popularity within the United States. Various types of Irish cheese have garnered recognition and favor among American consumers. This is evident in the substantial import share of 4.62% and an import value amounting to $72.6 million, underscoring the noteworthy foothold that Irish cheese has established in the US market. Popular cheeses like Dubliner, rich & creamy Cheddar, Durrus, and Cashel Blue capture the essence of Ireland's lush pastures, delivering sundry textures and savory tastes that pay homage to the country's agricultural roots.

6. Greek Cheese

Import Share Percentage: 5.33%

Import Value: $83.8 Million

As one of the most imported cheeses in the US, Greek cheese is greatly cherished by Americans. In-demand Greek cheeses such as Feta, Kasseri, and Halloumi provide a Mediterranean taste experience. Their tangy and briny characteristics enhance dishes like salads and grilled cuisine, perfectly embodying Greece's vibrant flavors.

As per the data from Volza's United States Import statistics, it is observed that Feta cheese import shipments in the United States totaled 1.9K units. These imports were facilitated by 146 American importers, collaborating with a network of 249 distinct suppliers. Significantly, the United States predominantly sources its Feta cheese imports from Greece, Turkey, and Spain, solidifying its position as the second-largest global importer of this cheese variety.

