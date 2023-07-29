In this article, we will be covering the 15 most noodle eating countries in the world. This article will cover recent industry trends and navigate through the major players in the industry. If you want to skip our analysis, go directly to the 5 Most Noodle Eating Countries in the World.

An Analysis of the Instant Noodle Industry

According to a report by ReportLinker, the global instant noodles industry was valued at $52.73 billion in 2022. The global instant noodles industry is expected to grow to a market valuation of $71.83 billion by 2027 at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.53%.

Instant noodles are a popular staple consumed across the globe, either as a snack or a meal. However, instant noodles are constantly under criticism and skepticism surrounding their lack of nutritional value. Such explains the rapid localization of ramen across different countries to make the meal healthier and more flavorful. Experts suggest that product innovation is a significant contributor to the success of instant noodle companies. For instance, Yu Foodlabs, an Indian instant noodle company, launched two flavors suiting the local spice and taste requirements in April 2022. The Zingy Cheese and Chili Manchurian instant noodles were launched to cater to the Indo-Chinese cuisine in India, adapting to local tastes at low prices.

The rapid growth of the instant noodles industry can be explained by the increasing demand and availability of ready-to-eat meals. According to a report by Mordor Intelligence, the ready-to-eat food industry is expected to attain a value of $383.93 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to $488.60 billion by 2028, recording a compound annual growth rate of 4.94% over the forecasted period.

India, China, and Indonesia are amongst the most noodle eating countries in the world. According to another report Mordor Intelligence, the instant noodle industry in India is forecasted to grow from a market size of $1.84 billion in 2023 to $3.48 billion in 2028, at a compound annual growth rate of 13.69%. This explains the large-scale distribution of packaged and cup noodles across the country.

Story continues

Europe is becoming another region where the demand for noodles is strong. On May 11, Bloomberg News reported that Sun Noodles, a noodles producer based in the United States, has set up a new factory in Rotterdam, Netherlands, to supply the continent with 4 million servings of noodles annually. The new factory reportedly cost the US noodle maker $3.8 million. Sun Noodles has particularly been enthusiastic about its transition to the European market. While the demand for ramen in the continent is steadily growing, the company looks forward to prospective demand from major economic powers including Italy, Paris, and Poland.

The Contribution of Social Media to the Ramen Industry

Over the past few years, 2-minute noodles videos on Instagram and TikTok have been viewed and shared by masses across the globe. Not only did this contribute to the sales of noodle brands, but it also influenced people to try different noodle brands and share their experiences along with personalized recipes.

According to a news report by AllKpop, influencer marketing played a major role in the success of a popular brand Samyang Foods Co., Ltd. (KRX:003230). Jimin, a popular BTS member, took to social media to express his liking for the fire chicken (Buldak) brand of Samyang Foods Co., Ltd. (KRX:003230). In 2022, the sales of the brand rose by 41.6% compared to the previous year. Experts suggest the rise is due to widespread awareness of the brand through social media ultimately contributing to the large-scale distribution through the company's subsidiaries. Such popularity and growth has officially led Samyang Foods Co. Ltd. (KRX:003230) to sponsor major award shows and dance performances for BTS.

According to a report by Global Youth News by Wharton, Shoki Ramen, a noodles restaurant in Sacramento California, United States, experienced an exponential increase in sales due to viral marketing. Letetsu, a student at Wharton, attempted to bring sales for his long-lost family noodle business in an attempt to re-open the restaurant. He simply resorted to posting short promotional videos on Instagram, and within no time, the videos blew up to reach the masses. The story concludes with Letetsu, being reached out by ABC10, a television station in Sacramento, to document the reopening of the Shoki Ramen restaurant.

Major Companies in the Noodles Industry

Some of the leading instant noodle companies, operating globally, include Nissin Foods Holdings Co, Ltd. (OTC:NFPDF), PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTC:PIFMF), and Nestlé S.A. (OTC:NSRGY).

Nissin Foods Holdings Co, Ltd. (OTC:NFPDF) is a leading instant noodle manufacturer based in Japan. As of July 28, 2023, the company boasts a market cap of $8.73 billion. The company sells packaged noodles, cup noodles, frozen foods, soups, chilled noodles, and dairy products under the following brand names: Chicken Ramen, Cup Noodle, Cup Noodles Chicken, Demae Iccho, Hé wèi dào, 365 Noodles.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTC:PIFMF) is a food and beverage company based in Indonesia. As of July 28, 2023, the company recorded a market cap of $4.30 billion. The company offers different variations of noodles, including cup noodles, fresh egg noodles, round noodles, and chicken noodle soup. The most popular brand of noodles the company offers is Indomie. However, Indomie has recently been under the waters over health concerns. On April 21 Reuters reported that the packaged noodles have been rumored to contain carcinogenic, a cancer-causing ingredient. However, the company denies such allegations and continues to sell the product worldwide. Tests on the brand conducted by Indonesian food regulators declare the brand as a safe snacking option.

Nestlé S.A. (OTC:NSRGY) operates as a food and beverage company based in Switzerland. As of July 28, 2023, Nestlé S.A. (OTC:NSRGY) boasts a market cap of $331.741 billion. The company provides its products in multiple zones including North America, Asia, Africa, Latin America, Greater China, and Europe. The company offers a variety of instant noodles under the brand name, Maggi. These include 2-minute noodles, veggie masala noodles, chicken noodles, and oats masala noodles to name a few.

15 Most Noodle Eating Countries in the World

Lisovskaya Natalia/Shutterstock.com

Our Methodology

We shortlisted the 15 most noodle eating countries in the world using data from the official World Instant Noodle Association, GlobalData, and Fortune Business Insights. Our rankings are based on the primary metric of annual demand as of December 31, 2022, with a unit of annual servings. To make our list more comprehensive, we have acquired the country-wise noodle industry market size valuation from Fortune Business Insights and GlobalData. While key takeaways can be derived from the market size of the noodles industry of a country, the inclusion of such information has been subject to data availability. We have included all available information where possible for better coverage of the noodles industry scenario.

Given that the annual servings of a country may be subject to factors such as population, the standard of living, and the average age of the population, our rankings may not be perfect, but an approximate depiction of the noodles industry across the globe.

15 most noodle eating countries in the world

15. Mexico

Servings as of December 31, 2022: 1.51 Billion

As of December 31, 2022, the annual servings of instant noodles in Mexico were recorded at 1.51 billion, contributing to its ranking amongst the 15 most noodle eating nations in the world. The most popular form of noodles consumed in Mexico is Vermivelli, usually served with tomato sauce.

Some of the leading instant noodle companies, operating globally, include Nissin Foods Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:NFPDF), PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTC:PIFMF), and Nestlé S.A. (OTC:NSRGY).

14. Malaysia

Servings as of December 31, 2022: 1.55 Billion

Malaysia ranks as the fourteenth most noodle eating country in the world, with annual servings of 1.55 billion, as of December 31, 2022. A popular dish in Malaysian culture is fried noodles served with chili and sweet soy sauce. Since Malaysia comprises a range of ethnicities, including Muslims and Hindus, the country is home to a variety of ramen flavors and styles.

13. Nepal

Servings as of December 31, 2022: 1.65 Billion

Nepal enjoys distinct variations in its dishes, including brown noodles rich with spices and seasoning, and white noodles. Citizens in Nepal enjoy brown noodles on the regular, attributable to their flavor and cooking technique. As of December 31, 2022, Nepal recorded an annual demand of 1.65 billion servings.

12. Russia

Servings as of December 31, 2022: 2.20 Billion

Russia is amongst the 15 most noodle eating countries in the world, with a recorded annual demand of 2.20 billion servings as of December 31, 2022. Russia is home to some unique noodle traditions. For example, noodles are usually consumed on sleeper trains, with BBQ dishes, and in outdoor settings. The forecasted compounded annual growth rate for the Russian noodle industry from the years 2021-2025 is reported at 5%.

11. Nigeria

Servings as of December 31, 2022: 2.79 Billion

Nigeria is among the world's most noodle eating countries in the world, with an annual demand of 2.79 billion servings as of December 31, 2022. Nigerians consume noodles for breakfast as well as a snack for lunch. The primary segment for the noodles industry is students and young adults. Popular Nigerian noodle dishes are consumed without soup. Indomie Instant Noodles are the most consumed noodles in Nigeria, attributable to their distinct flavors and large quantity.

10. Brazil

Servings as of December 31, 2022: 2.83 Billion

Brazil boasts an annual demand of 2.83 billion servings as of December 31, 2022. The Brazilian noodles industry is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6% between 2021 and 2025. The most popular forms of noodles consumed in Brazil include chili noodles, instant noodles, dried noodles, and ambient noodles.

9. Thailand

Servings as of December 31, 2022: 3.87 Billion

Thailand is the ninth most noodle eating country in the world with an annual demand of 3.87 billion servings as of December 31, 2022. Thai noodles dishes are usually very spicy and are consumed without soup. The average expected compound annual growth rate for the country's noodle industry between 2021 and 2025 is reportedly at over 4%.

8. Republic of Korea

Servings as of December 31, 2022: 3.95 Billion

The Republic of Korea boasted an annual demand of 3.95 billion servings as of December 31, 2022. The South Korean market is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 4.1% between 2023 and 2028. The most popular noodles brand in Korea is Nongshim Shin Noodle Soup. This brand has been gaining popularity across the globe as well. As of today, the brand exports its noodles to over 100 countries, and has production units in the United States, China, and South Korea.

7. Philippines

Servings as of December 31, 2022: 4.29 Billion

The Philippines is the seventh most noodle eating country in the world. The Philippines consume noodles as a primary snacking item. One of the most popular types of fried noodles includes Pancit Canton. Other popular dishes include stir fry noodles, pancit Luban, kinalas, spaghetti, and Pancit Malabon to name a few. The country reported an annual demand of 4.29 billion servings as of December 31, 2022.

6. USA

Servings as of December 31, 2022: 5.15 Billion

The United States of America serves as the sixth most noodle eating country in the world. The company had an annual demand of 5.15 billion servings as of December 31, 2022. North America is one of the most popular regions accounting for the majority of noodle consumption across the United States. The demand for noodles is primarily backed by the rising demand for ready-to-eat meals coupled with the frequent launch of new and exciting flavors. Amongst the different types of noodles available in North America, fried noodles contribute to the majority of the sales.

In addition to Nissin Foods Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:NFPDF), other prominent players in the global noodles industry include PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTC:PIFMF) and Nestlé S.A. (OTC:NSRGY).

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Most Noodle Eating Countries in the World.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 15 Most Noodle Eating Countries in the World is originally published on Insider Monkey.