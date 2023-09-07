In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 most popular chip dips in America in 2023. If you are not interested in reading about the market expansion of chip-dip industry, head straight to the 5 Most Popular Chip Dips in America In 2023.

In 2023, the culinary landscape of America has witnessed a delightful evolution in the realm of appetizers, with a particular focus on dips. These delectable concoctions have taken center stage at gatherings, parties, and even everyday meals, becoming an integral part of American dining culture. From creamy classics to bold and innovative creations, the most popular dips in 2023 like Tosito's nacho cheese dip, Lay's French onion dip, and Herdez's salsa dip, among others, reflect the diverse and ever-expanding tastes of the nation's food enthusiasts.

Top Players in the Chip Dip Market

Regarding chip dips, a few brands stand out as the top players in the market. One of the most popular is Tostitos, known for its chips, classic salsa and queso dips. Tortilla/tostada chip sales increased by 7.3% to $6.77 billion in the 52 weeks ending April 17, with unit sales up 0.4% to 2.33 billion. The price per unit also saw a 19-cent rise to $2.91, according to IRI data from multiple outlets in Chicago.

Another favorite among chip lovers is the French onion dip from PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)'s Lays, which pairs perfectly with their potato chips. PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)'s Frito-Lay North America revenue had increased 15% YoY to $5.90 billion, as was noted in the company's Q2,2023 earnings call.

The buffalo chicken dip from Frank's Red Hot is a must-try for those who prefer a spicy kick. And let's remember the guacamole dip from Wholly Guacamole, which is made with fresh ingredients and is always a crowd-pleaser. Refrigerated guacamole dip sales in the U.S. hit $585 million for the 52 weeks ending Jan. 24, 2021, marking a 5.3% YoY increase. Unit sales also rose by 1.7%, reaching about 125 million, according to Chicago-based IRI. These top chip dip players will elevate your snack game no matter which brand you choose.

Story continues

Market Expansion: Opportunities for Chip Dip Brands

Agreeing with the assessment of the potential for chip dip brands to expand their market, it's worth noting that offering low-fat and low-calorie options could be a smart move, which is especially pertinent considering the projected growth of the global healthy snack market to $32.88 billion by 2025, according to Grand View Research. Additionally, the global dips and spreads market was $85.6 billion in 2021, projected to grow to $132.2 billion by 2029, with a 5.43% annual growth rate from $91.3 billion in 2022, as noted by Fortune Business Insights.

According to Mike R. Jacobson, the Vice President of Operations at Food Service Specialties, partnering to create a co-branded dip has the potential to significantly increase sales and production for chip manufacturers. In a statement, he noted that,

"If you don’t have a dip, you’re missing an Opportunity that helps sell your products. What we’ve seen is a plus-one kind of Arrangement. You won’t sell as many dips as You do chips, but if you sell one dip for every Four or five bag of chips, it will help."

Future Prospects: Predictions for the Chip Dip Market

The chip dip market is on the verge of significant growth in the coming years. With increasing numbers of individuals gravitating towards snacks and convenience foods, the demand for delicious dips to complement chips and other treats is expected to skyrocket.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHZ) introduced Heinz Dip & Crunch, a product allowing consumers to dip burgers into sauce and chips. It comes in two-in-one packaging with burger sauce and potato crunchers, available in original and spicy flavors. You can find it at various grocery stores and previously tested it at Jack in the Box. This innovation reflects the industry's efforts to stay competitive and meet consumer demands.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHZ) saw a 10.0% increase in net sales, with organic net sales growth of 10.4%. Their net income surged by 447.9%, and adjusted EBITDA increased by 8.6%. The CEO of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHZ) said:

“The results were even more impressive considering the difficult operating environment, with record levels of inflation and supply chain disruptions, to which our teams responded with agility. I am very proud of the entire Kraft Heinz team for a strong year, while continuing to execute on our long-term strategy. We are confident that all the work we’ve done thus far positions us well to accelerate profitable growth and generate attractive returns for our stockholders."

The chip dip industry experts predict that it may witness a more extensive range of flavors and types of chip dips coming to store shelves, catering to the diverse tastes of consumers. Furthermore, the surge of online shopping and home delivery services implies that more individuals will have access to a more comprehensive array of dips, regardless of location. Overall, the future of the chip dip market appears promising, with plenty of opportunities for innovation and growth in the years ahead.

15 Most Popular Chip Dips In America In 2023

Copyright: gdolgikh / 123RF Stock Photo

Our Methodology

Our methodology for identifying the most popular chip dips in America in 2023 involved conducting thorough research using sources like Shane Co, Taste of Home, Pure Vow, All Recipes, and Country Living, in addition to multiple Reddit threads. We selected America's most popular chip dips in 2023 on a structured scoring system. Each dip received decimal points based on the number of times it appeared in the research sources. By employing this approach, we created a definitive compilation of America's most popular chip dips in 2023 and ranked them in ascending order of high scores.

15. Pico De Gallo

Insider Monkey Score: 0.3

Pico de gallo chip dip is a vibrant, zesty condiment with fresh ingredients like tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and lime juice. It's perfect as a dip for tortilla chips or a topping for various dishes. La Preferida's Pico De Gallo sauce is a hit. You can find this dip easily at stores like Walmart (NYSE:WMT) for around $3.10.

14. French Onion Dip

Insider Monkey Score: 0.4

French onion dip, beloved especially in South Dakota, is a creamy and savory party favorite and stands among one of the most popular chip dips in America in 2023. It is made with sour cream, mayo, and caramelized onions and boasts a rich, irresistible flavor. Popular brands like Good & Gather, Great Value, and PepsiCo,Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)'s Lay's offer convenient options at Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) and Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT). This dip pairs perfectly with chips, crackers, and veggies or as a spread for sandwiches and burgers.

13. Salsa

Insider Monkey Score: 0.4

Salsa is a versatile, tasty condiment made from fresh ingredients like tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, cilantro, lime juice, and salt. Varieties include sweet mango, spicy habanero, and creamy avocado salsa. It's easy to make at home too and a healthy, low-calorie snack rich in vitamins and minerals, especially heart-healthy lycopene. Salsa dip is a kitchen staple for any occasion. Experts recommend brands like Herdez Salsa Verde and Mateo's Mild Gourmet Salsa at stores like Costco.

12. Nacho Cheese Dip

Insider Monkey Score: 0.4

Nacho cheese dip, a classic party favorite, is a creamy, customizable snack made with cheese, milk, and spices. It's perfect for gatherings and goes well with tortilla chips, veggies, crackers, or bread. Popular brands like Rico's, Doritos, and Tostitos offer various options. A medium-sized Tostitos dip costs $4.64 at Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

11. Jalapeno Popper Dip

Insider Monkey Score: 0.5

Jalapeño popper dip is a spicy and creamy appetizer, perfect for parties. It's made with cream cheese, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and jalapeño peppers, served warm with tortilla chips or crackers. To prepare, mix ingredients and bake at 375°F for 20-25 minutes until bubbly. Grab it ready made for around $4 at stores like Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) and Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT).

10. Beer Cheese Dip

Insider Monkey Score: 0.5

Elevate your next gathering with a crowd-pleasing appetizer - beer cheese dip! What makes beer cheese dip special is its universal appeal; it's guaranteed to be a hit at any event. It pairs exceptionally healthy with nutty beers like brown ales or lighter stouts. It's worth noting that this delectable dip has found its fame in Wisconsin, where it's cherished by many.

9. 7 Layer Dip

Insider Monkey Score: 0.5

The famous 7-layer dip is America's popular chip dip with layers of refried beans, sour cream, Guacamole, cheese, tomatoes, olives, and green onions. Quality ingredients like homemade Guacamole and refried beans elevate it. Pair with crispy tortilla chips for a perfect contrast. Whether it's a football party or a casual get-together, the 7-layer dip is always a hit. This dip is highly famous in Minnesota.

8. Guacamole

Insider Monkey Score: 0.6

Guacamole dip is a versatile and tasty condiment made from mashed avocados, lime juice, and salt. It's popular in Florida, Missouri, Tennessee, and North Carolina. Guacamole is perfect as an appetizer, snack, or side dish and pairs well with tortilla chips, crackers, or veggies. It's also an excellent topping for tacos, burritos, or nachos. Popular guacamole brands include Herdez, Wholly, and Trader Joe's.

7. Queso Blanco

Insider Monkey Score: 0.7

Queso Blanco dip is a party favorite, known for its creamy, cheesy goodness that pairs perfectly with tortilla chips. To whip it up, blend shredded cheese, cream cheese, sour cream, garlic powder, and canned diced green chilies, then bake until it's hot and bubbling. It's a surefire crowd-pleaser!

Notable queso blanco brands include H-E-B Queso Blanco, Taco Bell Mild Salsa con Queso, and 365 Organic White Queso. This dip is particularly beloved in Arizona, California, Texas, and Oklahoma.

6. Bean Dip

Insider Monkey Score: 0.9

Bean dip, one of the most popular chip dips in America in 2023, is a delicious and easy-to-make appetizer. You'll need refried beans, shredded cheese, and spices. Bean dip is particularly famous in Alaska, Kansas, and Kentucky. Popular brands include Frito Lay Dip Bean Original Flavor, priced at $4.99, and Bush's Habanero Lime Bean Dip, priced at $2.99.

Click to see and continue reading the 5 Most Popular Chip Dips In America In 2023.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure. None: The 15 Most Popular Chip Dips In America In 2023 is originally published on Insider Monkey.