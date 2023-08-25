In this article, we will be exploring the 15 Most Popular Private Jets in the World. This article will take a look at the key players among the aircraft manufacturers that have produced the most sought-after private jets. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the Most Popular Private Jets in the Word, head over to the 5 Most Popular Private Jets in the world.

Private jets have become the preferred mode of air travel for affluent people and businesses due to the exclusivity this mode of travel offers to its users. A surge was seen in their demand after COVID-19 because it made their users feel more protected. According to a report from avian data firm WingX, there were 5.5 million private jet flights in the year 2022. This was more than double the flights in the year 2020.

Private jet companies have completely changed the outlook of air travel with their consistent pursuit of innovation and technology, offering a wide variety of popular jet aircraft to their clients.

Some of the top private jet-selling public companies include Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAI), General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD), and Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT). Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAI) is an LA-based company that recently turned into a publicly traded company after its SPAC merger. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) is a public company based in Providence, Rhode Island. Its annual revenue for sales in the US in 2022 was $12.9 Billion. Whereas General Dynamics Corporation was able to earn a revenue of $39.4 Billion; seen as the highest revenue in recent years. The corporation experienced a 2.44% growth in its revenue in 2021. Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ: JTAI), Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT), and General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) are just three of the many popular private jet-selling companies in the USA.

From Bill Gates to Jeff Bezos, businesspeople around the globe have started to own private jets of their own because ‘time is money.’ Private jet ownership provides entrepreneurs the liberty to visit multiple business locations without wasting any time. The owner of Tesla and Corporation X, Elon Musk, bought a new private jet and made 171 flights in the year 2022.

The CEO of PrivateFly, Adam Twidell, says, “.... your itinerary is completely flexible based on your needs. Since many private-jet customers tend to be business travelers, this is a huge advantage, especially when important meetings run longer than expected, the aircraft will still be at the airport waiting for you, rather than needing to book a new flight as you would with a commercial airline.”

The private jet market has been steadily increasing for some time now. The reasons behind this rising demand are the personalization of services and convenience by some of the most famous private jet-selling companies. GAMA states that overall aviation sales increased in 2022, valued at $27 Billion.

The Institute of Policy Study reports that the number of jet aircraft in the world has doubled in the last 20 years. The report states that there was a total of 5.3 million private jet flights in the world in the year 2022. Whereas the Guardian reports that the sale of private jets, both new and pre-owned, is expected to reach a new high and that is $34.6 Billion in the coming years. Similarly, Jet Finder states that the US alone has 65% of private jets, while Europe has approximately 15% of private jets. The private jet market in 2021 was about $30 billion which is expected to go beyond $40 Billion by the year 2028.

Amongst this surge in their demand, every aircraft manufacturer claims to produce the best jet. This leaves the onus to make the hard decision of choosing the finest jet out of so many options for consumers. To help you choose the best, we will look at the most popular private jets below.

Methodology

To compile the list of the most popular private jets in the world, data was taken from GAMA. The data set taken from GAMA comprises the number of jets sold from 1996-2022. The model of jet sold the most in the year 2022 is ranked as the most popular private jet among clients. GAMA’s dataset comprises several types of aircraft, however, our focus will only be on those aircraft that have a jet engine installed.

15. Embraer: Praetor 600

Total jets sold in 2022: 21

The Embraer Praetor 600 is driven by the force of two robust Honeywell HTF7500E turbofan engines, and with this, the jet achieves high speed and a reasonable range. It has a maximum cruise speed of around Mach 0.83, ensuring both efficiency and smooth travel. This jet covers a range of 4,018 nm, hence swiftly bridging the gaps of air travel. Its interior provides comfort and luxury to business executives with comfortable seating.

14. Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation: G280

Total jets sold in 2022: 24

G280 is a super-midsize business jet that swiftly integrates cutting-edge technology, remarkable design, and noteworthy capabilities, designed to fulfill the requirements of business executives and private jet owners. The Gulfstream G280 is powered by a pair of Honeywell HTF7250G engines that help to attain an impressive cruising speed of Mach 0.84 and 3600 nm range. The G280 effortlessly connects cities, making it well-suited for both travel between continents and among cities.

13. Textron Aviation (Cessna Aircraft): CE-700 Citation Longitude

Total jets sold in 2022: 26

Textron Aviation, a subsidiary of Textron Inc., is a well-reputed manufacturer of jets for general aviation. One of their best known jets is the Cessna CE-700 Citation Longitude. This business jet is a balanced combination of pioneer technology, comfort, and high performance, addressing the requirements of business executives and private jet owners. It consists of a pair of Honeywell HTF7700L turbofan engines, allowing the Longitude to achieve a cruising speed of Mach 0.83 and 3500 nm range. This jet is ideal for transcontinental and medium-length flights, graciously connecting cities without requiring the need to refuel.

12. Textron Aviation (Cessna Aircraft): CE-525B Citation CJ3+

Total jets sold in 2022: 29

Citation CJ3+ is driven by the force of two Williams International FJ44-3A turbofan engines. This engine set helps the jet to achieve a remarkable cruising speed of 416 knots (770 km/h) and a range of 2040 nm. CJ3+ is ideally suited for both short-trip regional flights and slightly longer trips, accommodating connections among various cities. It has a good capacity, serving up to 9 passengers, and the cabin offers a variety, such as club-style arrangements and designated workspaces. The interior of the jet consists of generous headroom, and expansive windows, designing a spacious and welcoming ambiance, supportive to both work and leisure.

11. Dassault Aviation: Falcon 2000LXS

Total jets sold in 2022: 30

Falcon 2000LXS is distinguished due to the balance between power and efficiency. Functioned by twin Pratt & Whitney Canada PW308C engines, the jet achieves a commendable cruising speed of Mach 0.80 guaranteeing effective travel among various stops. It has a good range that spans approximately 4,000 nm positions. Falcon 2000LXS is a good jet for transcontinental flights, effortlessly facilitating connections across remote locations. The jet accommodates up to 10 passengers, the cabin has a variety of seating arrangements, exclusive work areas, and luxury zones for leisure. It is one of the most popular business jets in the world.

10. Pilatus: PC-24

Total jets sold in 2022: 40

The tenth on our list is Pilatus: PC-24. It is one of the most sold business jets in the world. The main standpoint of the PC-24 is its ability to easily use short and rough runways, due to its durable landing gear and resilient design. This exceptional feature of the jet helps the aircraft to have access to places that are typically difficult to reach on any other business jet, hence increasing its travel options. PC-24 is equipped with twin Williams FJ44-4A turbofan engines, it attains a good cruising speed of 440 knots (815 km/hour) and a range of 2000 nm accomplishments, making it ideal for both short regional flights and longer intercity trips.

9. Textron Aviation (Cessna Aircraft): CE-680A Citation Latitude

Total jets sold in 2022: 42

The CE-680A Citation Latitude came into the picture in 2015, a renowned midsize business jet carefully designed by Cessna Aircraft Company, a subsidiary of Textron Aviation. It has been successful in gaining a good standing due to its multipurpose features. These include its comfortable stand-up cabin, wide body cabin that caters to 9 people, Whitney turbofans, and remarkable performance. The aircraft has a range of approximately 2,700 nm and a maximum cruise speed of approximately 446 knots. Owing to these features, the jet can augment connectivity to farther areas. It acts as a powerful air jet for executives, corporations, and individuals who value both comfort and productivity during travel.

8. Embraer: Phenom 300E

Total jets sold in 2022: 42

The Embraer Phenom 300E has a well-distinguished reputation in the market as a light business jet. Evolved from the well-acclaimed Phenom 300, the 300E model brings forth improved performance, the latest technology, and comfort. Its cabin accommodates 7 to 10 passengers along with various seating sets. The cabin seat can be customized as per the need of the client. Its Pratt & Whitney PW535E engines help the jet to attain good speed and range. It has a range of about 2,010 nautical miles and an impressive speed of around 521 knots (966 kilometers per hour). These make it a good choice for short and medium-length trips. In 2022, 42 units of Phenom 300E were sold, making it one of the best-selling business jets.

7. Bombardier: Challenger 350

Total jets sold in 2022: 50

Challenger 350 is one of the best-selling private jets in the world. It has a thrust of 2 Honeywell HTF7350 engines. The jet attains an impressive speed and range of Mach 0.83 and 3,200 nm respectively. It is considered among the top jets for short and medium-length flights as it also accommodates efficient connections across cities. It provides a variety of amenities in its interior that make the journey a comfortable experience. The cabin has high-speed Wi-Fi, giving passengers the ability to stay connected and productive throughout. It also provides a comprehensive entertainment system.

6. Bombardier: Challenger 601

Total jets sold in 2022: 50

Coming in at number 6 in our list of the most popular private jets in the world is Challenger 601. This jet is considered ideal for long-distance flights, resulting in its fame among owners of private jets. The inside of the Challenger 601 is such that its prime focus is the comfort and convenience of passengers. The plush seating in the cabin hosts 10 to 12 passengers.

