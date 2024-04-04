In this article, we will look at the 15 most populated cities in Europe. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Most Populated Cities in Europe.

Europe’s Population: Statistics and Trends

The European continent lies in the Northern Hemisphere and borders Asia in the East, the Atlantic Ocean to the West, the Mediterranean Sea to the South, and the Arctic Ocean to the North. The European Union (EU), which consists of 27 European countries, is spread over 4 million sq. kilometers in the continent. According to a report by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), the region has a population of 448.4 million people. France is the largest country in the European Union by area, while Malta is the smallest one.

According to a report by Eurostat, Europe’s population decreased in 2020 and 2021 because of the harsh impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the population statistics bounced back in 2022, going from 446.7 million people on January 1, 2022, to 448.4 million people on January 1, 2023. Although the continent had a negative natural change in population because of a higher number of deaths than births, the population increase occurred due to a positive net migration rate. The exodus of Ukrainian people in the continent following the Ukraine-Russia conflict was another reason behind an increase in migratory movements after COVID-19. Displaced Ukrainians received temporary protection status in countries in the European Union after the Russian invasion of the country in February 2022.

Another report by Eurostat predicts that the population of the European Union will peak at 453.3 million people in 2026, with a 1.5% annual population growth rate. But this mark is expected to be the region’s highest population point in the 21st century, for it will be followed by a lengthy period of reduced population growth. The report predicts that the EU’s population will gradually reduce to 447.9 million people in 2050, before further reducing to 419.5 million in 2100. The population of the region will thus undergo an overall decrease of 6.2% between 2022 and 2100.

Economic Projections of Europe

According to a report by the International Monetary Fund, Europe’s economy grew by 1.3% in 2023. This growth is expected to extend into 2024, growing the continent’s economy by 1.5% in 2024. Advanced European countries are expected to grow within the range of 0.7% and 1.2%. On the other hand, developing European countries are anticipated to have a higher growth rate, increasing their economic projection by 1%-3%. However, economic growth for European countries is not without its challenges. Large-scale international trade restrictions are expected to reduce global economic output by as much as 7%. To put things in perspective, this reduction is comparable with the combined magnitude of the economies of France and Germany. Additionally, growth momentum reduced by 2.7% in 2023 as compared to 2022. This negative change was primarily because of the ongoing geopolitical conflicts. This includes the Ukraine-Russia conflict, which has not only fueled inflation but has also worsened energy crises, increased production expenses, and disrupted supply chains. Germany and Hungary have experienced such changes the most, primarily because of their energy-intensive economies centered around manufacturing.

Climate change is posing another significant challenge to European economies, as countries in the region are experiencing the drastic effects of the change. Such effects are expected to translate into adjustment costs in the short term, affecting growth and prices of commodities. A report by the International Monetary Fund shows Hungary as an example, showing that the country’s increasing inclination towards electric vehicles is exerting a negative influence on employment in combustion-engine manufacturing regions and industries. Such disruptions are anticipated to spread over the automobile industry as a whole in the near future. Inflation in Hungary also touched 25% in 2022, but is now on a decreasing trajectory. Although prices in Hungary grew by a cumulative 41% between the end of 2020 and August 2023, inflation is expected to reduce to target levels in several European countries between 2025 and 2026. You can also look at 12 European Countries with the Best Economy Right Now.

Key Players in the European Economy

The European economy faced turbulence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has since then been on the road to recovery. Several notable European companies are facilitating this recovery, some of which include the Volkswagen Group (ETR:VOW3), LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTC:LVMUY), and Mercedes-Benz Group AG (ETR:MBG).

The Volkswagen Group (ETR:VOW3) is a prominent manufacturer of commercial and passenger vehicles, and is based in Germany. The Fortune Global 500 list of the largest companies in the world ranked this multinational conglomerate group seventh in 2022. Forbes Global 2000 also ranked the Volkswagen Group (ETR:VOW3) 29th on their list in 2023. The company has held the largest market share in Europe for more than two decades. It has also held the spot of the world’s largest auto manufacturer in terms of sales in 2017, 2018, and 2019. The Volkswagen Group (ETR:VOW3) has a significant portfolio of passenger cars, including cars manufactured under Bentley, Audi, Cupra, Bugatti, Jetta, Lamborghini, SEAT, Porsche, and Volkswagen brands. On March 13, the company reported its 2023 results. It reported a sales revenue of EUR 322.2 billion, and an operating profit of EUR 22.6 billion. The company’s profit after tax came up to EUR 17.9 billion. Their delivery increased to 9.24 million vehicles across all global regions, up by 12% from the past year.

LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTC:LVMUY) is another European multinational conglomerate. Headquartered in Paris, it ranks among the most significant luxury goods retailers across the globe. LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTC:LVMUY) operates over 6,500 stores around the world. Its portfolio of luxury brands includes Louis Vuitton, Bvlgari, Christian Dior, Sephora, Tiffany & Co., and Fendi. On January 25, LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTC:LVMUY) reported a net profit of $16.45 billion and net revenue of $93.26 billion for FY2023. The company’s net profit was 8% higher than 2022, while its net revenue increased by 13% since 2022. Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH, commented:

“Our performance in 2023 illustrates the exceptional appeal of our Maisons and their ability to spark desire, despite a year affected by economic and geopolitical challenges. The Group once again recorded significant growth in revenue and profits. Our growth strategy, based on the complementary nature of our businesses, as well as their geographic diversity, encourages innovation, high-quality design and retail excellence, and adds a cultural and historical dimension thanks to the heritage of our Maisons. This was reflected in Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior’s spectacular fashion shows, Tiffany’s reopening of “The Landmark” in New York, and the ever-growing popularity of Sephora’s store concept worldwide. 2023 also saw us make progress in several key areas that are essential components of our long-term vision: protecting the environment, developing our talent, and preserving and passing on our expertise. While remaining vigilant in the current context, we enter 2024 with confidence, backed by our highly desirable brands and our agile teams. It promises to be an inspiring, exceptional year for us all, featuring our partnership with the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, whose core values of passion, inclusion, and surpassing oneself are shared by our Group. For LVMH, it provides a new opportunity to reinforce our global leadership position in luxury goods and promote France’s reputation for excellence around the world.”

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (ETR:MBG) is a leading luxury automobile manufacturing brand. In addition to the brand’s own innovative vehicles, the Mercedes-Benz Group AG (ETR:MBG) also has shares in other car manufacturing companies, including Denza, Aston Martin, Daimler Truck, and BAIC Motor. On February 22, Mercedes-Benz Group AG (ETR:MBG) reported its earnings for FY2023. The company’s net revenue increased to $165.72 billion in 2023 from $162.26 billion in 2022. Its net profit was $14.26 billion in 2023. Here’s what Mercedes-Benz Group AG’s Chief Executive Officer Ola Kaellenius had to say about the company’s annual earnings:

“Mercedes-Benz continued its transformation in 2023, developing new cutting-edge electric and digital innovations, while scaling electric vehicles and delivering solid financial results. In other words, the team once again came through to execute our strategy in challenging times, delivering the eSprinter and the new E-Class. At the same time, we prepared the ground for next-generation products and platforms like VAN.EA and MB.OS. to keep Mercedes-Benz at the forefront of the industry.”

Now that we have taken a look at Europe’s economy and population projections, let’s look at the 15 most populated cities in Europe. You can also look at 12 European Countries with the Best Quality of Life and 31 European Countries That Offer Citizenship by Descent.

Our Methodology

In order to compile a list of the 15 most populated cities in Europe, we have used population as the primary and sole metric. The data is acquired from the Built Up Urban Areas by Urban Density report by Demographia, providing us with the population estimate and the built-up land area of all the cities in the world. The report was last revised in 2023. The 15 most populated cities in Europe are arranged in ascending order of their population estimates in 2023.

15. Manchester, United Kingdom

Population as of 2023: 2,449,000 people

2,449,000 people live in Manchester, located in the northwest of England. It has a built-up land area of 244 sq. miles, or 632 sq. kilometers. The city has a population density of 10,037 people per sq. mile, or 3,875 per sq. kilometer.

14. Lisbon, Portugal

Population as of 2023: 2,832,000 people

Lisbon is the coastal capital of Portugal, known for its pastel-colored buildings and picturesque views. The city ranks 14th on our list with a population of 2,832,000 people. The population density in Lisbon was 7,717 people per sq. mile, or 2,979 people per sq. kilometer, in 2023.

13. Rotterdam-Hague, the Netherlands

Population as of 2023: 3,027,000 people

Rotterdam-Hague ranks 13th on our list of the 15 most populated cities in Europe, with a population of 3,027,000 people as of 2023. The city has a built-up land area of 392 sq. miles, or 1,015 sq. kilometers.

12. Rome, Italy

Population as of 2023: 3,239,000 people

3,239,000 people live in Rome, the capital of Italy. The city is dotted with historical monuments and popular tourist destinations, including the Colosseum, the Trevi Fountain, and the Pantheon.

11. Athens, Greece

Population as of 2023: 3,309,000 people

Athens is the capital of Greece, located in what used to be the center of the ancient Greek empire. It is also the most populated city in the country, with a population of 3,309,000 people as of 2023.

10. Naples, Italy

Population as of 2023: 3,653,000 people

The Italian city of Naples is the regional capital of Campania. Mount Vesuvius, Italy’s famous stratovolcano, is located 9 kilometers east of Naples. Naples ranks tenth on our list, with a population of 3,653,000 people.

9. Berlin, Germany

Population as of 2023: 4,286,000 people

4,286,000 people live in Berlin, which is the capital of Germany. The city dates back to the 13th century, and holds remnants of the country’s tumultuous past. Berlin has a built-up land area of 528 sq. miles, or 1,368 sq. kilometers.

8. Barcelona, Spain

Population as of 2023: 5,317,000 people

The Spanish city of Barcelona is the cosmopolitan capital of the country’s Catalonia region. It ranks eighth on our list, with a population of 5,317,000 people as of 2023. The city’s population density is 12,843 people per sq. mile, or 4,959 people per sq. kilometer.

7. Milan, Italy

Population as of 2023: 5,471,000 people

Milan is a city in northern Italy. It is the center of fashion and design, and also houses the national stock exchange. The city ranks seventh on our list of the 15 most populated cities in Europe, with a population of 5,471,000 people as of 2023.

6. St. Petersburg, Russia

Population as of 2023: 5,750,000 people

St. Petersburg is a famous Russian port city located on the Baltic Sea. It has a population of 5,750,000 people as of 2023. The city’s population density is 9,863 people per sq. mile, or 3,808 people per sq. kilometer.

