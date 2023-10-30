In this article, we look at the 15 most powerful militaries in Asia. You can skip our detailed analysis on defense spending patterns and arms race in the continent by directly heading over to the 5 Most Powerful Militaries in Asia.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), global defense spending was estimated to be $2.2 trillion in 2022, of which $961 billion were spent in the Americas, $540 billion in Asia, $480 billion in Europe, while $39 billion and $35 billion were incurred on defense in Africa and Oceania, respectively.

Asia ranked as the second highest spending continent on military after North America, making up for a quarter of all global defense spending. Region wise in Asia, the highest contribution came from East Asia where $397 billion were spent on defense in 2022, followed by South Asia at a distant second with $98 billion. Defense expenditure has increased by 45% in the continent over the past decade, with the steepest rise unsurprisingly seen in East Asia (50%) and South Asia (46%) – the two major flashpoints of diplomatic and military disturbance that has triggered an arms race between regional countries.

Arms Race in Asia

China has been steadily upgrading its military and stockpiling its arsenal for the last three decades. The risk that it would invade and annex Taiwan is higher today than it has ever been. In response, the U.S. has been ramping up its military presence in the Indo-Pacific, and has also approved sales worth billions of dollars in weapons to Taipei.

Earlier this year, the U.S. announced to give Taiwan missiles for the latter's F-16 fleet, as part of a $619 million deal, to arm the country against the Chinese threat. These include 100 AGM-88B HARM and 200 AMRAAM missiles. The principal contractors of this sale deal are Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) and RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX). The move further strained relations between Washington and Beijing.

Story continues

Jim Taiclet, the Chairman and CEO of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) made a mention of the missile technology being provided to Taiwan in the company’s Q3 2023 Earnings Call:

In Taiwan, I think the signature program that everybody is aware of is the F-16 in both production and modernization. So that’s ongoing. But we also provided a kind of comprehensive defensive Taiwan, like Defense of Guam award we won last year, approach to integrating these digital technologies with the aircraft available that we provide and others, the missile systems that we provide and others and integrate them into sort of this porcupine approach to defending Taiwan just like we’re designing for Guam. So there could be a wide range of digital and physical products that would come with this over time. The U.S. government will help define with the Taiwanese government, what, when any of those will be procured and released for export to Taiwan to the FMS program and other vehicles.

North Korea has also been a thorn in Seoul and Washington’s side, with Pyongyang launching about 90 ballistic missiles in 2022, signaling that Kim Jong-un’s regime has no intention of relinquishing its weapons of mass destruction. Both South Korea and North Korea have indulged in an arms race that appears to be spiraling out of control. This year, Seoul proposed a defense budget of $42 billion, which is 4.6% higher year on year. The country entered into a $5.06 billion deal with Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to purchase 25 F-35 fighter jets. South Korea has also developed the KF-21 Boramae, its own fourth-generation fighter jet that has capabilities similar to fifth-generation fighters.

The South China Sea has been another point of contention between China, the U.S., and several other regional countries. The Chinese claim almost all of the strategic waterways as their own, while the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Taiwan also have overlapping claims. The South China Sea is also critical to American interests. Countries involved in the conflict have raised their military spending for possible eventuality of a conflict breaking out.

In South Asia, nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan have also been sharpening their arsenal in what is considered the most weaponized region in the world. The two countries regularly test their missile systems in a tit-for-tat response to one another to showcase their military capabilities.

On the other hand, oil-rich countries in the Middle East have also been actively enhancing their national defense after the Arab Spring in the early 2010s. Saudi Arabia was the fifth largest military spender in the world in 2022, having incurred $75 billion on defense expenditure during the year, which included a $3 billion deal with the U.S. to purchase 300 MIM-104E Patriot missiles developed by RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX). During the same year, there were also reports that RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) was planning to move the production of its Patriot missile parts to Saudi Arabia.

Methodology

The 15 most powerful militaries in Asia have been ranked using a mix of qualitative and quantitative metrics. GDP, defense spending in 2022, manpower, tank strength, nuclear weapons, aircraft fleet, and naval assets are some of the quantitative metrics that we have considered in our analysis. On the other hand, qualitative metrics such as technological advancement, battle-hardness, and cyber security expertise of militaries have been factored as well.

Data has been sourced from our recent articles, 25 Most Powerful Militaries in the World in 2023, 12 Most Advanced Countries in Asia, 20 Largest Economies in Asia, Global Firepower Index 2023, Belfer Center's National Cyber Power Index 2022, Global Innovation Index 2022 (which we have used to rank countries on technological advancement, a ranking of 48/132 means the country is ahead of 84 countries in technological advancement), and other independent news stories and publications.

Eleven of the 25 Most Powerful Militaries in the World in 2023 are Asian countries. Therefore, rankings 1-11 are based on how militaries are listed in that report, while 12-15 are an expansion of the list based on our dataset that weighed military strength based on the metrics shared above.

15 Most Powerful Militaries in Asia

LEE SNIDER PHOTO IMAGES/Shutterstock.com Let's now head over to the list of the most powerful militaries in Asia.

15. North Korea

GDP (2022): $35 billion

Defense spending (2022): $4.5 billion

Manpower: 1,200,000

Tanks: 6,645

Armored Fighting Vehicles: 38,944

Nuclear warheads: 40 (estimated)

Aircrafts including fighter jets: 946

Naval assets: 519

Technological Advancement: N/A

North Korea has the fourth largest standing military in the world, with an active manpower of 1.2 million troops. The size of its tank fleet is the second largest in the world, only next to Russia. However, much of the country’s military equipment is outdated and would likely be overrun in case of an armed conflict. It is the nuclear deterrence that Pyongyang possesses which helps North Korea’s military rank among the most powerful militaries in Asia.

14. Vietnam

GDP (2022): $406 billion

Defense spending (2022): $6.2 billion

Manpower: 470,000

Tanks: 1,829

Armored Fighting Vehicles: 55,740

Nuclear warheads: 0

Aircrafts including fighter jets: 217

Naval assets: 109

Technological Advancement: 48/132

Vietnam’s military spending has grown by over 700% over the last decade under the military modernization program which has helped the country overcome its technological deficiency in defense. Vietnam’s aircraft fleet today is equipped with fighter jets like Su-30 and Su-27, and many combat helicopters. According to a report in December 2022, several U.S. armament manufacturing companies were in talks to sell helicopters and drones to Vietnam.

13. Taiwan

GDP (2022): $762 billion

Defense spending (2022): $16.8 billion

Manpower: 170,000

Tanks: 1,012

Armored Fighting Vehicles: 40,916

Nuclear warheads: 0

Aircrafts including fighter jets: 741

Naval assets: 117

Technological Advancement: N/A

Taiwan, right since its inception, has been facing an existential threat from China which lays claim over the territory. Last year, the government in Taipei spent $16.8 billion on defense and this year in August 2023, it announced that it would be raising military spending to $19 billion which would equate to 2.6% of its GDP. Taiwan is among the most advanced countries in the world and receives heavy military assistance from the U.S. which has helped in enhancing the military capabilities of its armed forces.

12. United Arab Emirates

GDP (2022): $503 billion

Defense spending (2022): $23 billion

Manpower: 65,000

Tanks: 274

Armored Fighting Vehicles: 26,196

Nuclear warheads: 0

Aircrafts including fighter jets: 554

Naval assets: 79

Technological Advancement: 31/132

The United Arab Emirates has one of the most powerful militaries in Asia. It is among the top spenders on military expenditure in the Middle East, where it is gradually upgrading its capabilities by procuring sophisticated weapons and defense systems from the West. The country’s defense budget further increased by 3.3% in 2023 due to a rise in oil revenue.

11. Thailand

GDP (2022): $524 billion

Defense spending (2022): $6.3 billion

Manpower: 350,000

Tanks: 587

Armored Fighting Vehicles: 39,808

Nuclear warheads: 0

Aircrafts including fighter jets: 469

Naval assets: 292

Technological Advancement: 43/132

Thailand has one of the most powerful militaries in Asia. Driven by security threats, arms race, and its own military modernization program, Thailand has increased defense spending over the last few years. The country has a sizable armed forces in terms of manpower and is well equipped with huge tanks and aircrafts fleets.

10. Iran

GDP (2022): $368 billion

Defense spending (2022): $5.5 billion

Manpower: 575,000

Tanks: 4,071

Armored Fighting Vehicles: 69,685

Nuclear warheads: 0

Aircrafts including fighter jets: 543

Naval assets: 101

Technological Advancement: 53/132

Western sanctions have impeded Iran’s economic growth and, with it, the country’s ability to upgrade its military. Despite the challenges, it remains one of the most powerful militaries in Asia and the world. Much of the strength of the Iranian armed forces is owed to its sizable manpower and tanks fleet.

9. Indonesia

GDP (2022): $1,200 billion

Defense spending (2022): $8.8 billion

Manpower: 400,000

Tanks: 314

Armored Fighting Vehicles: 12,008

Nuclear warheads: 0

Aircrafts including fighter jets: 461

Naval assets: 324

Technological Advancement: 75/132

Indonesia is one the largest economies in the world and has one of the strongest militaries in Asia. In 2022, the government spent heavily on upgrading Indonesia’s defense system, which included the purchase of a fleet of 42 Rafale fighter jets from France, and two Scorpene submarines. Indonesia has the potential to further strengthen its armed forces, given its economic strength being a $1.2 trillion economy.

8. Pakistan

GDP (2022): $377 billion

Defense spending (2022): $7.5 billion

Manpower: 654,000

Tanks: 3,742

Armored Fighting Vehicles: 77,771

Nuclear warheads: 165

Aircrafts including fighter jets: 1,387

Naval assets: 114

Technological Advancement: 87/132

Pakistan spends heavily on defense despite economic challenges due to the perceived threat from its arch rival neighbor India, and the turmoil to the country’s west in Afghanistan. The South Asian country boasts a strong arsenal of weapons and has gone past India on the nuclear warheads count. The Pakistan Air Force is famed as one of the most competent air forces in the world, and is equipped with numerous fighter jets including 109 JF-17s and 44 F-16s, among others. The military’s ground troops are also battle-hardened after recent gains in the war against terrorism in the country’s tribal north.

7. Saudi Arabia

GDP (2022): $950 billion

Defense spending (2022): $75 billion

Manpower: 225,000

Tanks: 1,273

Armored Fighting Vehicles: 85,140

Nuclear warheads: 0

Aircrafts including fighter jets: 897

Naval assets: 57

Technological Advancement: 51/132

Saudi Arabia was the fifth highest spender on defense in 2022. Its $75 billion military expenditure bill, last year, amounted to 7% of its GDP and 40% of all defense spending in the Middle East that year. The country is one of the largest exporters of oil and has leveraged its economic advantage to strengthen its military capabilities. The Saudi Royal Air Force has a fleet size of nearly 900 aircrafts, which comprise 211 F-15s, 81 Tornado IDS, and 72 Eurofighter Typhoons, among other jets.

6. Israel

GDP (2022): $502 billion

Defense spending (2022): $22.6 billion

Manpower: 173,000

Tanks: 2,200

Armored Fighting Vehicles: 56,290

Nuclear warheads: 90

Aircrafts including fighter jets: 597

Naval assets: 67

Technological Advancement: 16/132

Israel has one of the most powerful militaries in Asia, whose main strength is derived from their capabilities in air. Nearly 40% of the country’s fleet of aircrafts is comprised of fighter jets. It has 175 F-16 and 27 F-35 jets among several others. Israel is also among the most technologically advanced countries in the world which has enabled it to become a major exporter of air defense systems.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Most Powerful Militaries in Asia.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 15 Most Powerful Militaries in Asia is originally published on Insider Monkey.