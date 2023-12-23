15 Most Productive Agricultural Regions in the World

In this article we will list the world’s most productive agricultural regions and the staples they produce. You can skip the details and read 5 Most Productive Agricultural Regions in the World.

Worldwide, agriculture is influenced by a complex network of interconnected processes, primarily reliant on staple crops. For instance, wheat serves as a primary food source for 2.5 billion people, while rice is a staple for 3.5 billion. Projections indicate a 50% increase in demand for wheat and a 35% increase for rice by 2050. Additionally, approximately one-third of the global population, particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa, relies on maize (corn) as its primary food source.

The agricultural sector contributes around 4% to the global GDP, and as the global population is expected to reach 9.8 billion by 2050, the demand for food is poised to rise significantly. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), to adequately meet the needs of this growing population, we must increase agricultural output by 60% compared to 2005 levels.

Notably, in 2022, the Global Report on Food Crisis revealed a significant increase in the number of people experiencing food insecurity, reaching approximately 258 million individuals across 58 countries. This represents a notable increase from the 193 million people in 53 countries or territories reported in the previous year, 2021.

Innovations in the Agriculture Sector to Combat Food Crisis

In response to the growing challenge of food shortages, the agriculture sector is evolving, transitioning from traditional hand tools to larger machinery and increasingly adopting precision agriculture technologies to enhance output.

A positive development in this shift is the integration of AI by agriculture companies to improve their operational capabilities. According to AgFund, in 2022, global investment in startups focusing on food technology and agricultural technology reached $29.6 billion. It is anticipated that more startups will emerge to modernize farming practices.

A notable example of AI integration in agriculture is Deere & Company's (NYSE:DE) acquisition of Blue River Technology. 'See & Spray,' initially developed by Blue River Technology and now a trademark product of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), is a smart farming tool that employs machine learning and tractor-mounted cameras to distinguish between crops and weeds.

As the tractor moves, it rapidly captures images of plants and utilizes a powerful computer for analysis. It can identify weeds and precisely apply herbicide to them, leaving the crops untouched. This method operates at a high speed, occurring more than 20 times per second, and remains effective even at high tractor speeds. In contrast, traditional herbicide application methods, often involving whole-field spraying, result in excessive chemical usage. However, according to Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), 'See & Spray' significantly reduces herbicide consumption by concentrating it only where necessary, potentially reducing usage by 80-90% and cutting costs.

Another example of smart agriculture is ICL Group Limited (NYSE:ICL), which focuses on developing advanced and sustainable solutions for agriculture, particularly specialized fertilizers. A central component of ICL Group Limited (NYSE:ICL)'s offerings is Controlled-Release Fertilizers (CRFs) designed to enhance nutrient absorption efficiency in plants, thereby reducing nutrient leaching into groundwater and lowering greenhouse gas emissions. This feature provides sustained nutrition throughout the growing season, promoting plant growth and reducing overall fertilizer usage by approximately 20% to 50%. Additionally, ICL Group Limited (NYSE:ICL) has introduced biodegradable coatings for its fertilizers to align with environmental regulations.

Such examples show how companies are continuously innovating agricultural practices to sustain the supply chain of the world's most consumed crops.

Let's now talk about the most fertile regions on earth!

15 Most Productive Agricultural Regions in the World

Our Methodology

We shortlisted the world's most fertile agricultural lands by evaluating their soil quality, water availability, and climate suitability for farming. Due to the absence of detailed information about agricultural output in these regions, we ranked them based on their respective countries' annual production of staple crops. We obtained data on the production of three key crops—rice, wheat, and corn—from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (UN FAO). The countries were then ranked in ascending order based on their total production of these staple crops in 2021.

Based on our findings, here are the major crop-producing areas globally:

15. Riverina, Australia

Cumulative Annual Production of Staple Crops: 32.6 million tons

The Riverina region in Australia is renowned for being one of the world's best agricultural lands, celebrated for its abundant production of key crops like wheat, rice, and corn. Recent years have witnessed record-breaking grain harvests in the region. For example, in the 2022/23 marketing year, wheat production reached an impressive 37 million metric tons, as reported by the USDA. Regarding rice cultivation, it is anticipated that the region will yield between 600,000 and 700,000 tons of rice by the end of this harvest season, representing a significant increase compared to previous years.

14. Prairie Provinces, Canada

Cumulative Annual Production of Staple Crops: 36.2 million tons

The Prairie Provinces in Canada, which comprise Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, stand as one of the most productive agricultural regions in the world. According to Statistics Canada, Saskatchewan, the primary wheat producer, saw a reduction in wheat yield, resulting in a production decrease to 12.6 million tonnes in 2023. Alberta also experienced a drop in wheat production, reaching 9.4 million tonnes, primarily due to lower yields. In contrast, Manitoba's wheat production remained relatively stable at 4.7 million tonnes despite an expanded harvested area. Collectively, Canada's wheat production was estimated at approximately 31.1 million metric tons, reflecting a decline from the previous year, primarily due to drought conditions affecting the Prairie Provinces. As for corn production, it is expected to increase by 2.7% to 14.9 million tonnes in 2023.

13. Central Plains, Thailand

Cumulative Annual Production of Staple Crops: 39.9 million tons

The Central Plains region in Thailand is renowned for its robust agricultural output, particularly in rice cultivation. In the upcoming 2023/24 marketing year, the region is poised for a substantial increase in rice production, which is expected to reach a five-year high of 20.4 million metric tons, as reported by the USDA. Importantly, the boost in rice yield is expected to strengthen Thailand's position in the global rice market. Additionally, corn production for the same period is forecasted to grow by 4%, driven by expanded farming areas and increased poultry product exports. Conversely, Thailand's wheat imports may decrease due to high stock levels in flour mills. Thailand is also among the largest coal-producing countries in the world, with an average annual coal production of 13.7 million tons.

12. Mekong Delta, Vietnam

Cumulative Annual Production of Staple Crops: 48.1 million tons

The Mekong Delta in Vietnam, one of the top farming areas globally, accounts for over half of the country's rice production and 90% of rice exports. However, improving the quality and competitiveness of rice products in this region poses a challenge. To address this issue, the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has initiated a project aimed at cultivating high-quality rice sustainably across 1 million hectares in the Mekong Delta. Furthermore, according to the USDA, grain demand in Vietnam is projected to increase by 3%, reaching 27.7 million metric tons by the end of the 2023-2024 marketing year.

11. Beauce, France

Cumulative Annual Production of Staple Crops: 51.9 million tons

Beauce, situated in France, stands as one of the world's high-yield agricultural regions, particularly for cereals such as wheat and corn. France, being the leading wheat producer and exporter in the European Union, has recently faced agricultural challenges, primarily adverse weather conditions that have somewhat reduced crop yields. For instance, in the 2022-23 marketing year, France's wheat production reached approximately 33.7 million tonnes, indicating a modest 5% decline from the previous year. Nevertheless, France's agricultural landscape, including Beauce, remains robust and diverse, with a significant portion of its land dedicated to farming. Furthermore, France ranks among the top corn producers, owing to effective strategies in cereal farming and a favorable climate, resulting in strong production figures in this sector.

10. Punjab Region, Pakistan

Cumulative Annual Production of Staple Crops: 52.8 million tons

The Punjab region in Pakistan stands as one of the top productive agricultural regions in the world, particularly renowned for its cultivation of essential crops like wheat, rice, and corn. Notably, Punjab contributes approximately 77% of Pakistan's total wheat output, underscoring its pivotal role in the national wheat supply.

Furthermore, rice production in Pakistan is anticipated to experience a substantial uptick. In the 2023-24 period, a 63% increase is projected compared to the previous year, with production reaching 9 million tonnes, making it the second-largest harvest on record. This surge in rice production is expected to bolster Pakistan's rice exports, potentially reaching 5 million tonnes, a 40% increase from the prior year. Punjab also holds a dominant position in corn production within Pakistan, accounting for about 85% of the country's total corn output. Notably, with an average annual gas production of 30.66 billion cubic meters.

9. Ganges-Brahmaputra-Meghna Delta, Bangladesh

Cumulative Annual Production of Staple Crops: 62.1 million tons

The Ganges-Brahmaputra-Meghna Delta in Bangladesh is known for its impressive agricultural output, particularly in rice and maize production. According to the FAO, the region is projected to achieve a historic high in paddy production in 2023, reaching 58.5 million tonnes. This includes significant contributions from the "Aman" and "Boro" paddy crops, accounting for 35% and 55% of the annual output, respectively. The "Boro" paddy crop, in particular, attained record levels due to expanded cultivation areas and high yields. In 2023, maize production in Bangladesh is also expected to reach a new peak at 4.7 million tonnes, benefiting from extensive sowings and favorable weather conditions. However, wheat production is forecasted to remain around the average, at approximately 1.1 million tonnes.

8. Chernozem (Black Soil), Ukraine

Cumulative Annual Production of Staple Crops: 74 million tons

Ukraine's Chernozem region, renowned for its exceptionally fertile black soil, is often referred to as the "breadbasket of Europe." Consequently, Ukraine has emerged as a leading global grain exporter. However, the ongoing conflict with Russia has had a detrimental impact on Ukraine's agricultural sector, including the Chernozem region. The war has particularly affected the eastern regions, disrupting farmers' ability to cultivate and export crops, resulting in significant reductions in both agricultural production and exports. For instance, corn and wheat exports witnessed a notable decline in the 2021/22 marketing year, plummeting by approximately 20% compared to pre-conflict projections.

In 2023, the country's total cereal production, encompassing both winter and spring crops, was projected to reach around 47.8 million tonnes, representing a 12% decrease compared to the previous year's output. The 2023 winter cereal harvest, primarily consisting of wheat, was estimated at approximately 18.5 million tonnes in government-controlled areas, slightly lower than the previous year's production, which had been affected by the war.

7. Java Island, Indonesia

Cumulative Annual Production of Staple Crops: 74.4 million tons

Java Island, a crucial agricultural region in Indonesia, is renowned for its significant production of rice and maize. However, recent years have presented challenges that have affected crop output. During the 2023 growing season, Java experienced a decline in paddy (rice) production, primarily due to reduced planting activities resulting from insufficient rainfall and overall dry conditions. This led to a projected paddy production of approximately 53.3 million tonnes, falling below the five-year average. In contrast, maize production in Java remained relatively stable in 2023, estimated at around 21.5 million tonnes. Indonesia also tops the world's main vegetable oil-producing countries, with an average annual oil output of 42.29 million tons.

6. Pampas, Argentina

Cumulative Annual Production of Staple Crops: 79 million tons

The Pampas region of Argentina plays a crucial role in agriculture, especially in cultivating essential crops like wheat, corn, and soybeans. For the 2023/24 season, it was anticipated that wheat production in Argentina, including the Pampas area, would decrease to 14.5 million tons, which is 2 million tons lower than the initial USDA forecast. This decline was primarily due to widespread dry weather across the region. Corn production in Argentina was also expected to decline to 53 million tons, less than earlier projections, owing to the same dry conditions and the conversion of some fields for soybean cultivation. Additionally, the export projection for corn was revised down to 38 million tons, which is 3 million tons below the USDA's estimate.

