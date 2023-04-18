15 Mother's Day gifts from sons to make her know you truly care

Best Mother's Day Gifts from sons: Flashy new kitchen appliances, LEGO bouquets, Amazon Echo 8 and more.

Fellas, let's face it: buying a gift for mom on her special day is harder than the first five hours of "Elden Ring." Moms who are especially thoughtful will even insist that they don't want a gift, that "your company is more than enough." But we all know that at least one day a year, she deserves a sincere thank you for years of love and kindness, as well as a heartfelt gift from her son.

We've compiled 15 gift ideas that won't just make Mom smile but may leave her shocked at just how thoughtful you can be. No matter your mom's tastes or your budget, there are plenty of Mother's Day gifts from sons that will finally cement how much you truly care about her.

1. For a gift she'll never forget: Blue Nile Alternating size sapphire and diamond bracelet

Best jewelry gifts for Mother’s Day: Blue Nile alternating sapphire and diamond bracelet

If your last few Mother's Day gifts have been duds, this gorgeous Blue Nile diamond bracelet will cover you for this and all past and future Mother's Day. It features alternating sets of diamonds and your choice of sapphires, rubies, pink sapphires, emeralds or aquamarines on a white gold band.

$4,700 at Blue Nile

2. For a tear-jerking gift: “I Love You Mom” story journal

Best Mother’s Day gifts from sons: “I Love You Mom” story journal

This gift is without frills but has the potential to create at least a few Hallmark moments. The "I Love You Mom" story journal is mailed to you blank, with pages full of prompts that will allow you to curate memories and life lessons from your childhood up until now for mom to thumb through when you forget to call her. It's not nearly as expensive as the other gifts here but has some seriously heart-rendering potential.

$13 at Amazon

3. For moms who love frozen treats: Ninja Creami Deluxe 11-in-1 ice cream and frozen treat maker

Best Mother’s Day gifts from sons: Ninja Creami Deluxe 11-in-1 ice cream and frozen treat maker

Early May is incredibly balmy in many parts of the country. What better way to help mom brave the onslaught of summer than our favorite ice cream maker on the market? The Ninja Creami Deluxe makes ice cream and sorbet, but it's equally well at making gelato, milkshakes and even non-dairy treats. Bases are frozen hard and Creami's powerful blades pulverize it into velvety desserts. It can even make McFlurry-style treats, which is worth the price of admission alone.

$250 at Amazon

4. For moms who deserve a break: Asakuki Essential Oil Diffuser

Best Mother’s Day gifts from sons: Asakuki Essential Oil Diffuser

Nothing relaxes a stressed-out mom like an essential oil diffuser. The Asakuki Essential oil diffuser is our favorite budget pick because it diffuses evenly, runs quietly, and its muted design goes with every room in the house. It's even got a built-in mood light to further amplify its relaxation capabilities.

$23 at Amazon

5. For moms making their home smarter: Amazon Echo Show 8

Best Mother’s Day gifts from sons: Amazon Echo Show 8

Nobody loves surrounding their living spaces with photos of loved ones like moms. Echo Show 8 is the coolest way to display photos or slideshows of grandkids, pets and everyone in between. Amazon's adaptive lighting makes sure all photos look their best. Echo Show 8 is also a great way to access smart home devices, from Ring doorbells to streaming devices.

$130 at Amazon

6. For cookware that will last a lifetime: Made In Dutch Oven

Best Mother’s Day gifts from sons: Made In Dutch Oven

This dutch oven is so good and so dependable, that there's a good chance you may stand to inherit it. The Made In Dutch Oven is our favorite Dutch oven on the market right now because it's affordable, has comfortable handles and makes everything cooked in it totally tasty. It's available in red, blue and white.

$199 at Made In

7. For a bouquet that won’t wilt: LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet

Best Mother’s Day gifts from sons: LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet

Moms love receiving flowers but even with good care any Mother's Day bouquet will wilt before May closes out. The LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet is not only fun to build but will add a smack of spring to any room year-round. This bouquet contains LEGO-fied versions of roses, snapdragons, poppies, asters and daisies.

$49 at Amazon

8. For a sweet-smelling message: Homesick “Thank You Mom” scented candle

Best Mother’s Day gifts from sons: Homesick “Thank You Mom” scented candle

Scented candles are usually the kind of gift you give when you're out of ideas, unless you're talking about this candle. The Homesick "Thank You Mom" candle plasters its message on the candle, so mom can think of you every time she lights it. Its aroma is a blend of bergamot, lavender and sage, with midnotes of jasmine, ylang ylang, sandalwood and lily.

$38 at Amazon

9. For storing treasures: Quinn Leather Jewelry Storage

Best jewelry gifts for Mother’s Day: Quinn leather jewelry storage collection

This ain't your mother's jewelry box... but it could be. Quinn leather jewelry storage collection is inspired by modular design, with various sizes and styles to store everything from rings to bracelets. Each box is crafted from embossed leather with soft suede interior to perfectly nestle her jewels. You can choose between three different sizes and five different colors.

From $50 at Pottery Barn

10. For moms with a green thumb: AeroGarden Harvest with gourmet herb seed pod kit

Best Mother’s Day gifts from sons: AeroGarden Harvest with gourmet herb seed pod kit

Mom doesn't need to have a sprawling backyard in order to work out her green thumb. The AeroGarden is a fantastic way to plant indoors and this kit comes with all the makings of herb garden. This kit comes with the device and seed pods for Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil and mint.

$101 at Amazon

11. For moms who are always on their feet: Crocs Classic Crush Clogs

Best Mother’s Day gifts from sons: Crocs Classic Crush Clogs

Crocs are famous for being incredibly cozy, especially if you wear them around the house. These Crocs Classic Crush Clogs are our pick for the best platform shoes on the market right now because they're cozy even after wearing them for hours. They're even available in 15 different colors and styles including Digital Violet, Neptune or just plain black.

From $39 at Amazon

12. For moms who live healthy lifestyles: Fitbit Charge 5

Best Mother’s Day gifts from sons: Fitbit Charge 5

A great way to show mom you care is by letting her know you want to celebrate many more Mother's Day with her. A Fitbit Charge 5 is a great way to help any mom who is keeping a closer eye on her health. The Fitbit Charge 5 is our favorite Fitbit on the market right now because it's comfortable, user-friendly and tracks everything from heart rate to daily steps and even sleep quality.

$125 at Amazon

13. For moms who are total foodies: Breville Joule Sous Vide

Best Mother’s Day gifts from sons: Breville Joule Sous Vide

In a year or two, sous vide sticks will be as ubiquitous as Instant Pots. For moms serious about cooking fancy, the Breville Joule Sous Vide is great to pull off restaurant-quality miracles including perfect steaks, eggs and even cheesecakes in jars. Joule Sous Vide is our favorite sous vide machine on the market right now because it's easy to use whether you're a full-blown chef or total neophyte in the kitchen.

$200 at Amazon

14. For forgetful moms: Tile Mate

Best Mother’s Day gifts from sons: Tile Mate

As the years go by, becoming more forgetful is almost assured. If your mom is the type who is always misplacing her keys or purse, the Tile Mate is perfect for her. It tracks just about anything its affixed to and emits a loud beep so she can track it down easily and without any added stress.

$25 at Amazon

15. For moms who love to bake: “Dessert Person: Recipes and Guidance for Baking with Confidence” by Claire Saffitz

Best Mother’s Day gifts from sons: “Dessert Person: Recipes and Guidance for Baking with Confidence” by Claire Saffitz

Claire Saffitz is YouTube's baking queen, and her skills definitely transcend generations. Saffitz's first cookbook, "Dessert Person: Recipes and Guidance for Baking with Confidence" even has a retro aesthetic to it, right down to the photos and fonts...in the best way possible of course. There are plenty of classic recipes and inspiring takes on old favorites, with gorgeous pictures and easy-to-follow instructions.

From $13 at Amazon

