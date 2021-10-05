U.S. markets open in 8 hours 51 minutes

Take 15% off This Pro Grade Digital SD Card (PHOBLOGRAPHER EXCLUSIVE)

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

We’ve got a special FLASH SALE EXCLUSIVELY FOR PHOBLOGRAPHER READERS. We’re partnering with ProGrade Digital to give you the ProGrade Digital 64GB V60 SDXC memory card for 15% off! This is exclusively for Phoblographer readers. Personally speaking, a few of us have been using these cards for a while. And they’re always incredible for photography. Below, you’ll find the details on how to take advantage of this special discount.

Who: Available to US, UK, Canadian, French, German, Italy, and Spain-based customers.

What: Take 15% off the ProGrade Digital 64GB SDXC memory card right here.

When: This is a short-lived flash sale. October 5th to October 8th 2021

Where: Head to this listing and add it to your cart.

How: After heading to this listing and adding the product to your cart, check out as normal. When you get to the payment portion, there’s a little area to insert our special code. Type in promo code 15phoblog to take 15% off your purchase.

