20 personalized Valentine's Day gifts anyone would love this year

20 personalized Valentine's Day gifts to order now

When it comes to Valentine's Day gifts, there are a few things that immediately come to mind, like flowers, chocolate and jewelry. But if you really want to wow your Valentine, consider something more thoughtful. From monogram jewelry to a pretty photo book to a custom song plaque, there are plenty of personalized Valentine's Day gifts that are perfect for anyone.

Below, you'll find 20 of the best gifts that your special someone will cherish for years to come. Just note that the customized nature of some of these gifts may require a longer processing time, so you're going to want to order these sooner than later.

1. Shutterfly Custom Puzzle

Best personalized Valentine's Day gifts: Personalized puzzle

As we all spend more time indoors, we could all use a new activity to do. And there's nothing sweeter than completing a puzzle of one of your favorite images. For the perfect Valentine's Day gift, create a custom puzzle on Shutterfly using a photo of you and your loved one with the word "love" etched over it in fancy script. You can choose from 60, 252, 520 or 1014 pieces for a real challenge. Plus, Shutterfly is the best online photo printing service we've ever tested, so you know the image will look crisp and fresh.

Get the Fine Love Script Puzzle from Shutterfly starting at $16.49

2. Personalized Star Map

Best personalized Valentine's Day gifts: Personalized Constellation Map

A love that was written in the stars deserves a to be commemorated with this personalized constellation map that shows an image of the sky for a special date and location of your choosing. You can go with an anniversary, special trip, or the day you met—the options are endless. My friend received one of these from her boyfriend and absolutely adored it (even though he got their anniversary date wrong...). You can further the customization by adding your names and a sweet message.

Get the EtchCraft Personalized Constellation Map from Etsy starting at $44.95

3. Kate Spade Initial Pendant Necklace

Best personalized Valentine's Day gifts: Kate Spade Pendant Necklace

If you want to give a classic personalized Valentine's Day jewelry without spending too much, this Kate Spade pendant necklace could be perfect. It's easily dressed up or down and is adorned with the initial of their first name displayed in the pendant. This necklace has nearly 1,000 rave reviews on Nordstrom and is a top seller with our readers, so people clearly love it. Plus, it's so timeless that they can wear it year after year.

Get the Kate Spade New York One in a Million Initial Pendant Necklace from Nordstrom for $58

4. Personalized Yeti Rambler Mug

Best personalized Valentine's Day gifts: Yeti Rambler Mug

You can up your Valentine's morning cup of joe with the Yeti Rambler Mug. Plus, you can make things a little more personal by adorning it with their name, monogram or even a cute image of a fish. Made of double vacuum-insulated stainless steel, it's guaranteed to keep your giftee's coffee steaming hot (or their water ice cold) for hours, which is why its earned more than 7,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating on the Yeti site.

Get the Yeti Rambler 14 Mug from Yeti for $29.99

5. Monogram Earrings

Best personalized Valentine's Day gifts: Monogram Earrings.

Monogram jewelry is very in right now, so these earrings are bound to be a hit with your giftee. Available in sterling silver, 14K gold and rose gold and a variety of monogram styles, they're just the right amount of statement-making yet subtle. One of our editors has ordered them for gifts before and says they look way more expensive than they are and hold up well over time.

Get the Caitlyn Minimalist Monogram Earrings from Etsy for $19.87

6. Artifact Uprising Photo Book

Best personalized Valentine's Day gifts: Artifact Uprising Photo Book

If you and your Valentine have a bunch of pictures together—and you can't choose just one to frame—compile them all in a romantic and timeless photo album from Artifact Uprising. The brand is famous for its chic hardcover picture books, which come in a number of gorgeous colors and look very professional. You can even opt for recycled matte paper if you're looking for something more eco-friendly. Your sweetheart can hold onto it for years.

Get the Hardcover Photo Book from Artifact Uprising starting at $72

7. 'What I Love About You' Fill-In-The-Blank Book

Best personalized Valentine's Day gifts: 'What I Love About You' Fill-In-The-Blank Book

You probably love your special someone for a lot of reasons—and what better way to share that with them than with this fill-in-the-blank journal? It has more than 15,000 glowing reviews on Amazon, and it can be used for anyone: a sister, significant other, friend, parent, or child. You won't have to worry about writer's block, either, thanks to the easy and thoughtful prompts provided.

Get the Knock Knock 'What I Love About You' Fill-In-The-Blank Book from Amazon for $8.58

8. Madewell Transport Tote

Best personalized Valentine's Day gifts: Madewell Transport Tote.

If it's good enough for celebrities like Meghan Markle and Jessica Alba, it's good enough for your giftee. The very popular Madewell Transport Tote has earned high marks for its elegant and minimalist design, soft leather and versatility (you can carry it crossbody or by the handles). We've tried it and love it for all of the above features, along with its easy-to-carry light weight. You can get it monogrammed or personalized with up to 10 characters for an extra $10.

Get the Medium Transport Tote from Madewell for $178

9. Custom Song Plaque

Best personalized Valentine's Day gifts: Custom Song Plaque

Commemorate "your song" with one of these trendy Spotify song plaques that everyone seems to be obsessed with at the moment. Choose whatever song you'd like printed on the glass along with your favorite photo of the two of you. Your S.O. can place it on their desk or nightstand as a sweet reminder of your love. Bonus: This specific plaque from Etsy comes with soft LED lighting so it doubles as a night light.

Get the Custom Acrylic Song Plaque from Etsy for $29.99

10. Homesick Candle

Best personalized Valentine's Day gifts: Homesick Scented Candle

Whether you moved cross country together or met in college a few states away, remind them of the place where you made the most of your memories together with a candle that smells like their old home. These "Homesick Candles" have scent profiles of different states to remind them of the peaches and barbecues of North Carolina or the smells of apple-picking in Massachusetts. It's only a wick away from your time together. If you don't have a state in mind, you can always give the Love Letters Candle, which has the aroma of lemon, sandalwood, rose petals and peonies.

Shop Homesick candles starting at $34

11. Minted Photo Heart Frame

Best personalized Valentine's Day gifts: Minted Photo Heart Frame

While Instagram is great for sharing photos, a custom photo art from Minted is way more sentimental. If you fill the frame with photos of the two of you, along with other family members, it will make for a sweet and romantic gift they will truly appreciate for years to come. It'll be an art piece they can't help staring at and smiling.

Get the Heart Snapshot Mix Photo Art from Minted starting at $29

12. Cameo Video Message

Best personalized Valentine's Day gifts: Cameo Video Message

The only thing better than hearing "I love you" from your significant other is hearing your favorite celebrity tell you how much your SO loves you. With a Cameo video message, you could have one of your Valentine's favorite athlete, actor, reality star, drag queen, musician, or comedian wish them a happy V-Day. Just imagine how delighted your loved one will be if Carol Baskin tells them how your love is bigger than her love of tigers. It's like a new age cupid. We tried out the service and loved how easy it was to navigate the site and get your video message, but found that it's easier to search a category (like say "The Bachelor") than for a specific celebrity. Fees vary by person and can go up to $2,500, but the excitement on your giftee’s face will be priceless.

Get a video from Cameo

13. Personalized Dopp Kit

Best personalized Valentine's Day gifts: ClarkandTaft Personalized Dopp Kit

If you're loved one still packs all their toiletries in plastic freezer bags, it's about time you give them an upgrade. This waxed canvas toiletry bag is both stylish and rugged, and it's available in several color options and sizes. It's completely water-resistant, so there's no worries of accidental shampoo or cologne spills, and you can deck it out with your Valentine's monogram. Plus, they can use it for more than use toiletries. It works great as a pencil case or to house other small items.

Get the Clark and Taft Personalized Dopp Kit from Etsy starting at $127.20

14. Winc Subscription

Best personalized Valentine's Day gifts: A Winc subscription

An at-home Valentine's Day date night isn't complete without at bottle of wine—so why not gift your loved one several bottles based on their palette. That's why one of our editors is obsessed with the wine delivery subscription Winc. The wine lover you love will always be excited to have four bottles delivered to their door, and the custom taste quiz allows Winc to select wines that best match their taste. With a gift subscription, they can set up a profile and get to sipping soon.

Give a Winc subscription starting at $60

15. Alphabet Vase

Best personalized Valentine's Day gifts: The Alphabet Vase

While giving flowers on Valentine's Day is always nice, your Valentine will still need a place to display them. These porcelain vase made in the U.S. by New York-based designer Tracey Llewellyn, are both sleek and sentimental. You can spell out their name, their initials or "I love you" for some sweet décor.

Get the Alphabet Vase from UncommonGoods starting at $50

16. Monogrammed Cheese Board

Best personalized Valentine's Day gifts: A monogrammed cheese board

If your Valentine suggests a wine and cheese night every chance they get, gift them a platter that will take their cheese board to the next level. This gorgeous marble and wood platter that features their initials is the perfect starting block to layer on favorites like brie, sharp cheddar, and goat cheese alongside jams and assorted nuts. It's really the perfect gift for any entertainer.

Get the Wood and Marble Round Cheese Board from Mark & Graham for $59

17. Baublebar Pisa Bracelet

Best personalized Valentine's Day gift: Custom Disc Pisa Bracelet

For a unique piece of jewelry for you loved one, check out BaubleBar's best-selling Disc Pisa Bracelet, which is an upgrade to the beaded name bracelets you made at camp back in the day. Its bright colors and fun symbol options will be a pop of color amongst her sea of gold jewelry. There are numerous varieties of the Pisa bracelet available, so there's something for every personality and style.

Shop Pisa Bracelets at BaubleBar starting at $40

18. Casetify Phone Case

Best personalized Valentine's Day gifts: A Casetify phone case

We all have a smart phone, and we all hate cracking the screen of said smart phone. If your Valentine is particularly clumsy, then they'll appreciate a custom phone case. One of our writers is obsessed with Casetify for its cool monogram designs and shock-absorbing plastic—even Kylie Jenner approves of it. You can swag out your giftee by choosing a case for their device of choice with their name plastered all over it. Or you can opt for this sweet heart themed case, which goes with the theme of the holiday.

Get a Custom iPhone Case from Casetify starting at $45

19. 'Seeing Stars' Book

Best personalized Valentine's Day gifts: Seeing Stars Book

These days there's nothing more personal than your star sign. If your Valentine loves astrology (it is Aquarius season, after all), then they'll definitely appreciate learning about their own. This book will give them further insight on how they connect with the universe from money to career to love, of course.

Get the Seeing Stars Book from Free People for $11.99

20. Margot Monogram Mug

Best personalized Valentine's Day gifts: Margot Monogram Mug

Your coffee- or tea-drinking Valentine will love sporting a mug with their initial, so much that they may permanently display it on their desk or in their coffee station at home. This one from Anthropologie has hundreds of 5-star reviews, and is even a favorite of Jennifer Lopez, who has been spotted with the classy tiled mug multiple times.

Get the Margot Monogram Mug from Anthropologie for $14

