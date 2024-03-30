In this article, we will discuss the 15 Quite Luxury Candles That Smell Indescribably Expensive. You can skip our detailed analysis of the global scented candle market and key companies in the scented candle industry and go directly to the 5 Quite Luxury Candles That Smell Indescribably Expensive.

The aroma of scented candles is pleasant and fresh. They have a rich look and attractive colors. When burned, the natural plant essential oils they contain provide a lovely scent. It is aesthetically pleasing, therapeutic, and nerve-calming.

Global Scented Candle Market:

According to Research and Markets, the market for scented candles has expanded substantially in the last several years. At a CAGR of 6.0%, it will increase from $3.91 billion in 2023 to $5.22 billion in 2028. The evolution in the past can be attributed to changes in artistic and decor trends, the increasing focus on stress relief and well-being, variations in seasonal and holiday client demands, the growing popularity of personalized gifts, and shifts in fragrance preferences.

This aforementioned report states that in the upcoming years, there is anticipated to be a significant increase in the scented candle market. The focus on wellness and mindfulness practices, ongoing fragrance innovation, the impact of seasonal and occasional demand, the increasing popularity of personalization and customization, and the growing dedication to ecological sustainability and eco-friendly practices are all factors contributing to the anticipated expansion in the forecast period. A greater emphasis on overall well-being, a preference for natural and botanical scents, the launch of limited edition products, inventive fragrance combinations, and the integration of therapeutic and mindfulness activities are some of the major trends anticipated during this forecast period. In 2023, the scented candle market's largest region was North America.

The market for scented candles is expected to expand as a result of lifestyle changes that cause stress and related illnesses. For example, statistics from Champion Health Inc. in January 2023 show that during the summer of 2021, 17% of people in the UK experienced depression, up from 10% before the pandemic. The most common mental illness, affecting 40 million people (19.1% of the population), is anxiety. As a result, lifestyle changes that lead to stress and associated illnesses are driving the market for scented candles.

The market for scented candles is expected to rise as a result of the e-commerce industry's explosive growth. Interestingly, e-commerce sales increased by 7.6% in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, according to data released by the US Census Bureau in November 2023. During this time, 15.6% of total revenues came from e-commerce sales. Thus, the e-commerce sector's explosive rise propels the scented candle industry.

Key Companies in the Scented Candle Industry:

In 2023, Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) successfully acquired the Tom Ford brand. With this acquisition, Tom Ford Beauty hopes to bolster its expansion goals, especially in the luxury fragrance and beauty markets. Making it the largest transaction for Estée Lauder and its first acquisition in the fashion industry, the deal valued Tom Ford at $2.8 billion. To maintain continuity and further develop the Tom Ford label as a premium worldwide brand, ELC licenses the Tom Ford trademark to Zegna Group for fashion and accessories and Marcolin Group for eyewear as part of the acquisition. In 2023, Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) had an astonishing annual revenue of $15.91 billion.

Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) includes several candle brands that sell a variety of elegant and unique scented candles. Among these businesses is Jo Malone London, well-known for its British lifestyle and fragrance line that combines refinement and charm with an elegant touch. Jo Malone London's colognes are highly sought-after fragrances on the market because of their sophisticated simplicity and innovative ingredient combinations. The company specializes in crafting distinctive and alluring scents and provides a broad range of luxurious bath, body, and home products.

Furthermore, another brand owned by Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL), Le Labo, is renowned for its handcrafted approach to candles and perfumes. Le Labo, a French company founded in Grasse and raised in New York, places a strong emphasis on artisanal perfumery and workmanship. Each label is customized with the date and location of formulation, and perfumes are hand-blended to request. Gender-neutral fragrances, candles, sensual body and face treatments, and a grooming line are all part of the brand's range, which is meticulously created by a group of passionate artisans.

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) introduced a new range of aromatherapy-inspired scented candles in February 2023. With scents like peppermint, lavender, and eucalyptus, this collection offers customers a variety of calming aromas to improve their daily routines for relaxation and well-being. Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) emphasis on wellness and self-care through aromatherapy products is in line with the candles' design, which aims to increase calmness, relaxation, and stress reduction.

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) aromatherapy selection has grown with the addition of these new fragrances, giving customers additional alternatives to enjoy the benefits of essential oils and natural fragrances for a complete sensory journey while creating a spa-like atmosphere at home. In 2023, Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) had a revenue of $7.43 billion.

With that said, here are the 15 Quite Luxury Candles That Smell Indescribably Expensive.

15 Quite Luxury Candles That Smell Indescribably Expensive

withGod/Shutterstock.com

Methodology:

To pick out the 15 Quite Luxury Candles That Smell Indescribably Expensive, we have used a consensus-based approach using a diverse variety of credible sources to determine premium candles. To give you the finest result possible, we picked scents that appeared multiple times in our research, assigned them a score of 1 each time they were mentioned, and ranked them on aggregated scores. Additionally, we have included the price of each candle as mentioned on their respective websites. In tie-breaker situations, we consulted product reviews and then curated the candles for our list.

15. Krigler Sierra Vista 2142 Opus Bronze Scented Candle

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Price: $175 per candle

Sultry but fresh, this fragrance has exquisite notes of cedarwood, amber, and tonka bean expertly intertwined with rich notes of sandalwood, bergamot, jasmine, and lavender. This luxurious scent is wild and cozy. It is one of the most luxurious candles in the world.

14. Boy Smells Hinoki Fantôme Candle

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Price: $48 for 8.5 oz

Unwind with Boy Smells Hinoki Fantome. This is a candle that smells of jasmine flowers and smokey Japanese cypress. Resin, hinoki, cardamom, jasmine, moss, and guaiac are among its principal notes. It is one of the 15 Quite Luxury Candles That Smell Indescribably Expensive.

13. Jo Malone Lime Basil & Mandarin Candle

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Price: $80 for 7 oz

The Jo Malone signature scent of Lime Basil & Mandarin Deluxe Candle gives off one of the most comforting of welcomes. Its substantial proportion creates a lovely mood in any setting, whether it's uplifting, unwinding, or simply adding a touch of refinement.

12. Maison Margiela Replica Springtime In The Park Candle

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Price: $59 for 5.8 oz

Springtime in a Park depicts the soft light and fresh, flowery atmosphere of a pleasant and romantic spring afternoon at the park. The Style Beautifully illuminating your home, the candles' priceless white glass is embellished with the recognizable REPLICA cloth label.

11. Diptyque Cypres Classic Candle

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Price: $74 for 6.7 oz

The candle's Mediterranean cypress and honey scents are sourced from the renowned perfume house Diptyque, providing a harmonious and graceful atmosphere appropriate for every occasion. Made by hand in hand-blown glass, Diptyque candles are an unparalleled combination of craftsmanship and elegance. This is the reason why diptyque is so expensive.

10. Byredo Bibliotheque Candle

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Price: $99 for 8.5 oz

The Byredo design house introduced this high-end scent, which was inspired by vintage libraries, and takes you to that enchanted, fantastical location. The candle opens with notes of peach and plum, then warms with violet and peony, and closes with a hint of patchouli, leather, and vanilla.

9. Jo Malone London English Pear & Freesia Scented Home Candle

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Price: $68 for 7 oz

High-quality wax is used to create both travel and residential candles, which have maximum burn times of 18 and 45 hours, respectively. This sensual delicacy of just-ripe pears is enveloped in a bouquet of white freesias and mellowed by amber, patchouli, and wood, creating a rich and gold sensory impression. It is one of the 15 Quite Luxury Candles That Smell Indescribably Expensive.

8. Voluspa Sparkling Cuvee 3-Wick Hearth Candle

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Price: $90 for 38 oz

Sparkling Cuvee, a mixture of exquisite aromatic details, begins with vibrant notes of red currant, pomelo, and sparkling wine. The focal point of the party is the champagne bubbly wine, which floats to the top and mingles with juicy nectarines and Bulgarian rose petals.

7. Jo Malone Fresh Fig and Casis Townhouse Candle

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Price: $140 for 10.5 oz

A candle modeled off classic Jo Malone London townhouse experiences. A relaxed breakfast in the courtyard is the scent narrative. Fresh air blows through the garden, bringing with it traces of leaves and trees.

6. Maison Margiela Replica By the Fireplace Candle

Insider Monkey Score: 8

Price: $70 for 5.8 oz

This candle is inspired by 'By the Fireplace", one of the best-selling iconic scents from the Maison Margiela Replica Collection. This candle has warm tones of cashmere and orange flowers that contrast with the sweet, woodsy fragrance of clove, pink pepper, and chestnut. It has an inviting aroma, suited for a cozy evening spent indoors. Maison Margiela Replica Collection scents smell luxurious.

