JCPenney, Wayfair and 14 Other Retailers Charging Return Fees

“Free shipping and free returns” has long been the policy for many retailers, but amid rising shipping expenses and a tough environment for retail sales, some companies are now implementing return fees to ship back unwanted products, Business Insider reported.

Here’s a look at retailers that are charging return fees, plus, how you can avoid them.

Which Retailers Charge Return Fees?

While many retailers still offer free returns, others will charge you a fee to ship back your purchases. The following retailers all have return fees for shipping and/or restocking:

Abercrombie & Fitch: $7

Anthropologie: $5.95

Barnes & Noble: Varies

Big Lots: 20% of purchase price processing fee

Dillard’s: $9.95

DSW: $8.50 (Free for DSW VIP Gold and DSW VIP Elite)

Foot Locker: $6.99

JCPenney: $8

J.Crew: $7.50

Kohl’s: Varies, plus 15% restocking fee for large items

Petco: Varies

PetSmart: Varies

Ulta: Varies

Urban Outfitters: $5

Wayfair: $4.99 for orders under $35, there may be additional charges based on the size and weight of the item

Zara: $3.95

How To Avoid Return Fees

Although some retailers charge restocking fees, for the most part, you are just being charged for the shipping if you choose to return by mail. Most return fees can be avoided if you return the items to the retailer’s physical store.

If you don’t live near a physical store, you may be able to drop off the item for free at a participating return site, such as a UPS store or your local post office.

