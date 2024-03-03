christiannafzger / Getty Images/iStockphoto

When you think about living on the West Coast, “affordable” probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind — and “safe” might not be either. But there are indeed places on the West Coast where average monthly costs come in below $4,000 and crime rates are low.

To find the safest and cheapest cities on the West Coast, GOBankingRates analyzed cities in Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington, ranking them based on a combination of factors including livability, rental costs, other living costs, and rates of violent and property crime. The best cities that provide a combination of safety and affordability are all concentrated in just two West Coast states — Oregon and Washington.

Here’s a look at the 15 safest and cheapest cities to live on the West Coast.

redfishweb / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Pullman, Washington

Population: 31,972

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 0.9

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 9.7

Total monthly costs (rent + expenditures): $3,126

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Liberty Lake, Washington

Population: 12,026

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 2.2

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 20.5

Total monthly costs (rent + expenditures): $3,468

Pictured: Spokane, Washington

Grant Wylie / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Central Point, Oregon

Population: 19,123

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 1.4

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 15.0

Total monthly costs (rent + expenditures): $3,818

Pictured: Medford, Oregon

David Broberg / Blue Goose Inn

4. Oak Harbor, Washington

Population: 24,458

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 0.6

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 9.0

Total monthly costs (rent + expenditures): $3,491

Pictured: Whidbey Island, Washington

Norm Lane / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Cheney, Washington

Population: 12,848

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 2.0

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 18.8

Total monthly costs (rent + expenditures): $3,102

lightasafeather / Getty Images

6. Ellensburg, Washington

Population: 19,003

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 2.6

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 28.0

Total monthly costs (rent + expenditures): $3,244

Strekoza2 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Milwaukie, Oregon

Population: 21,195

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 1.3

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 13.1

Total monthly costs (rent + expenditures): $3,732

Melissa Kopka / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Philomath, Oregon

Population: 5,429

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 1.5

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 11.2

Total monthly costs (rent + expenditures): $4,186

artran / Getty Images

9. King City, Oregon

Population: 5,063

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 0.8

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 8.9

Total monthly costs (rent + expenditures): $3,770

Pictured: Tigard, Oregon

©Shutterstock.com

10. Walla Walla, Washington

Population: 33,842

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.7

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 30.6

Total monthly costs (rent + expenditures): $3,364

John T Callery / Shutterstock.com

11. Tumwater, Washington

Population: 25,617

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 2.3

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 34.4

Total monthly costs (rent + expenditures): $3,707

J.D.S. / Shutterstock.com

12. Pasco, Washington

Population: 77,274

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.3

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 29.2

Total monthly costs (rent + expenditures): $3,522

SEASTOCK / Getty Images

13. Ferndale, Washington

Population: 15,130

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 1.9

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 29.2

Total monthly costs (rent + expenditures): $3,719

Anna Munoz / Getty Images

14. Canby, Oregon

Population: 18,127

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 1.2

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 11.6

Total monthly costs (rent + expenditures): $3,787

Cindy Shebley / Getty Images

15. Centralia, Washington

Population: 18,234

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.5

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 53.4

Total monthly costs (rent + expenditures): $3,101

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed all the cities on the West Coast to find places that are the safest and the cheapest. GOBankingRates started by defining the West Coast as the states of Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington. For every city within those states, GOBankingRates gathered the [1] average rental costs from December 2023, as sourced from the Zillow Observed Rental Index; [2] total population, as sourced from the U.S. Census’s American Community Survey; cost of living indexes across multiple expenditure categories including [3] grocery cost of living index, [4] healthcare cost of living index, [5] utilities cost of living index, [6] transportation cost of living index and [7] miscellaneous cost of living index, all sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces; [8] average national expenditure cost for each expenditure category, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey; [9] livability index, as sourced from AreaVibes; and [10] property crimes and [11] violent crimes, as sourced from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Data Explorer. The cost of living indexes [3] through [7] were multiplied by their respective average expenditure cost [8] to find the average expenditure cost of living in each city. The average rental cost was added to that to find the total monthly cost of living in each city. The property crime and violent crimes [10] and [11] were used with the total population [2] to calculate the property crime rate [12] and violent crime rate [13] per 1,000 residents for each city. The livability index [9] was scored and weighted at 1.00, the property crime rate [12] was scored and weighted at 1.00, the violent crime rate [13] was scored and weighted at 1.00, the average expenditure cost was scored and weighted at 1.00 and the average rental cost was scored and weighted at 1.00. All the scores were combined and sorted to show the places on the West Coast with the safest and cheapest cities. All data was collected and is up-to-date as of Feb. 14, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 Safest and Cheapest Cities To Live on the West Coast