15 Safest and Cheapest Cities To Live on the West Coast
When you think about living on the West Coast, “affordable” probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind — and “safe” might not be either. But there are indeed places on the West Coast where average monthly costs come in below $4,000 and crime rates are low.
To find the safest and cheapest cities on the West Coast, GOBankingRates analyzed cities in Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington, ranking them based on a combination of factors including livability, rental costs, other living costs, and rates of violent and property crime. The best cities that provide a combination of safety and affordability are all concentrated in just two West Coast states — Oregon and Washington.
Here’s a look at the 15 safest and cheapest cities to live on the West Coast.
1. Pullman, Washington
Population: 31,972
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 0.9
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 9.7
Total monthly costs (rent + expenditures): $3,126
2. Liberty Lake, Washington
Population: 12,026
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 2.2
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 20.5
Total monthly costs (rent + expenditures): $3,468
Pictured: Spokane, Washington
3. Central Point, Oregon
Population: 19,123
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 1.4
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 15.0
Total monthly costs (rent + expenditures): $3,818
Pictured: Medford, Oregon
4. Oak Harbor, Washington
Population: 24,458
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 0.6
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 9.0
Total monthly costs (rent + expenditures): $3,491
Pictured: Whidbey Island, Washington
5. Cheney, Washington
Population: 12,848
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 2.0
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 18.8
Total monthly costs (rent + expenditures): $3,102
6. Ellensburg, Washington
Population: 19,003
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 2.6
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 28.0
Total monthly costs (rent + expenditures): $3,244
7. Milwaukie, Oregon
Population: 21,195
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 1.3
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 13.1
Total monthly costs (rent + expenditures): $3,732
8. Philomath, Oregon
Population: 5,429
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 1.5
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 11.2
Total monthly costs (rent + expenditures): $4,186
9. King City, Oregon
Population: 5,063
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 0.8
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 8.9
Total monthly costs (rent + expenditures): $3,770
Pictured: Tigard, Oregon
10. Walla Walla, Washington
Population: 33,842
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.7
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 30.6
Total monthly costs (rent + expenditures): $3,364
11. Tumwater, Washington
Population: 25,617
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 2.3
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 34.4
Total monthly costs (rent + expenditures): $3,707
12. Pasco, Washington
Population: 77,274
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.3
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 29.2
Total monthly costs (rent + expenditures): $3,522
13. Ferndale, Washington
Population: 15,130
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 1.9
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 29.2
Total monthly costs (rent + expenditures): $3,719
14. Canby, Oregon
Population: 18,127
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 1.2
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 11.6
Total monthly costs (rent + expenditures): $3,787
15. Centralia, Washington
Population: 18,234
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.5
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 53.4
Total monthly costs (rent + expenditures): $3,101
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed all the cities on the West Coast to find places that are the safest and the cheapest. GOBankingRates started by defining the West Coast as the states of Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington. For every city within those states, GOBankingRates gathered the [1] average rental costs from December 2023, as sourced from the Zillow Observed Rental Index; [2] total population, as sourced from the U.S. Census’s American Community Survey; cost of living indexes across multiple expenditure categories including [3] grocery cost of living index, [4] healthcare cost of living index, [5] utilities cost of living index, [6] transportation cost of living index and [7] miscellaneous cost of living index, all sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces; [8] average national expenditure cost for each expenditure category, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey; [9] livability index, as sourced from AreaVibes; and [10] property crimes and [11] violent crimes, as sourced from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Data Explorer. The cost of living indexes [3] through [7] were multiplied by their respective average expenditure cost [8] to find the average expenditure cost of living in each city. The average rental cost was added to that to find the total monthly cost of living in each city. The property crime and violent crimes [10] and [11] were used with the total population [2] to calculate the property crime rate [12] and violent crime rate [13] per 1,000 residents for each city. The livability index [9] was scored and weighted at 1.00, the property crime rate [12] was scored and weighted at 1.00, the violent crime rate [13] was scored and weighted at 1.00, the average expenditure cost was scored and weighted at 1.00 and the average rental cost was scored and weighted at 1.00. All the scores were combined and sorted to show the places on the West Coast with the safest and cheapest cities. All data was collected and is up-to-date as of Feb. 14, 2024.
