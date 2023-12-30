In this article, we will be navigating through the 15 safest low tax countries to live in for US citizens. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis, you can move directly to the 5 Safest Low Tax Countries To Live In For US Citizens.

The Migration of Americans

People with enough wealth prefer to live in safe countries and live the rest of their lives peacefully. In a world of chaos and extreme pollution, people look for a peaceful place to spend their lives. The conflicts and wars have been a major reason resulting in migrations, especially in the Middle East, Africa, and now Ukraine. The US has been a prime destination for expats or immigrants from around the world, for the fact that the US provides vast opportunities for jobs. The US has the highest number of immigrants. According to the US Census Bureau, the total immigrant population increased by approximately 30% between 2005 and 2022, reaching over 46 million. Foreign-born Americans accounted for 13.9% of the US population in 2022, up by 1.5% from 2005. As per the US State Department, almost 9 million Americans live outside the country, while AARO estimates that at least 5.4 million Americans live abroad. As we mentioned earlier, American expatriates reside in more than 160 countries, among them 40% are living in Canada, Central, and South America, 26% have migrated to Europe, 14% have moved to East Asia and the Pacific, and an additional 14% have traveled to the Middle East. The main idea of leaving their home country is to improve their quality of life through relocation. As per the Expat Explorer Study by HSBC, almost 67% of expats feel their quality of life is better abroad than at home.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the US has experienced a major shift in its population as remote work continues to shift population growth in the country. According to the Economic Innovation Group, the large urban counties have not yet rebounded from major population outflows experienced in 2020 and 2021. The exurban and suburban counties have managed to benefit from domestic migration, as more than 800,000 new residents have migrated from other counties. The key to the population shift in the US has been the changing environment of work after the pandemic. Remote work was a key factor in driving domestic population movements in 2022. As per IRS data, the net migration from large urban counties’ aggregate taxable income contracted more than $68 billion between 2020 and 2021. Whereas, new migrants to rural counties have added over 1.5% to taxable income in each of 2020 and 2021.

As per the HSBC study, the average expat earns an income of $99,900, almost 25% higher compared to the salary in their home country. The US has a personal income tax of 37% and the country ranks at 137th place on Economics and Peace's Global Peace Index 2023. The safest countries with low taxes for Americans are located in Europe and Asia. According to the Global Peace Index 2023, the level of global peacefulness has deteriorated by 5% since 2008. A total of 95 countries have recorded a decline and 66 improved in the Global Peace Index since 2008. The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region has recorded the second-largest improvement in peacefulness after North America. However, there is a mix of countries with some countries having worse peace scores in the MENA region including Yemen, Syria, South Sudan, and Israel, among others. While, countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates have attracted a large number of immigrants. The United Arab Emirates is one of the best countries to work and make the most amount of money. Qatar remains a hot place to move with a great peace score and no personal income tax.

Bright Job Prospects for the American Immigrants

American expats can move to the safest countries with low-income taxes and find employment opportunities. Relocation can be a difficult task, especially if you are working for a company in the US and you want to relocate to another country. Some of the top US companies offer their employees relocation assistance and employment opportunities around the world including 3M Company (NYSE:MMM), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) is one of the leading American firms operating in worker safety, healthcare, and consumer goods. The company has one of the smoothest transitions for its employees to their new jobs and relocation. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) provides valuable relocation benefits and services to its employee's immediate family. Upon the relocation, a Relocation Consultant from the company contacts the employee to review their policy benefits and guides them through the process. On October 26, Bloomberg reported that 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has partnered with a Swedish startup to develop worker safety equipment powered by solar-cell technology. Exeger Sweden AB will integrate its self-charging solar cells into 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) products in 2024.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is one of the largest companies in the world. The E-commerce giant has operations around the world and serves as an attractive choice for expats who wish to relocate from the US to another country. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) through its Global Mobility Program allows employees to navigate relocation opportunities around the world through the company's employment-sponsored visas. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has committed $1.2 billion to provide access to education and skills training programs to more than 300,000 employees through 2025. As part of Amazon’s Upskilling 2025 pledge, the company is providing its support to enhance its employees' skills.

Wall Street is bullish on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). On December 21, Wedbush's analyst Scott Devitt assigned an Outperform rating on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and upgraded his price target from $180 to $210. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has an average price target of $181.05 and a high forecast of $230. As of December 29, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has surged over 54% year-to-date. During the third quarter of 2023, 286 out of 910 hedge funds held Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The total stakes of these hedge funds amounted to $38.89 billion at the close of Q3 2023. As of September 30, Ken Fisher's Fisher Asset Management was the largest shareholder in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and held a position worth $5.25 billion.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) is one of the largest energy companies by revenue. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) through its Corporate Relocation Program assists its employees in relocating to potential positions if they are identified as "Eligible Relocating Employees". Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) provides major expenses related to relocating and these expenses are defined by the employee's Relocation Specialist. On December 28, Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) reported that the company was recognized as one of 2023's top workplaces by Forbes and Newsweek. It was one of the most diversified workplaces, only two among the oil and gas companies to receive recognition for LGBTQ+ workplaces. Chevron Corporation's (NYSE:CVX) vice president and chief human resources officer, Rhonda Morris, said:

“I am honored that Chevron has been recognized by both Forbes and Newsweek as a top workplace. Our commitment to engaging the full potential of our people to deliver the future of energy is at the core of everything we do. We do this because our business succeeds best when our employees feel engaged and empowered, and we look forward to building on this momentum for years to come.”

These are a few leading US companies that offer relocation opportunities and benefits for their employees. Now, let's take a look at the safest low tax countries to live in for US citizens.

Our Methodology

To compile or list the safest low tax countries to live in for US citizens, we first shortlisted the countries with the highest safety score and then chose the low tax countries from them. For the list of safest countries, we shortlisted the top 30 countries from Economics and Peace’s Global Peace Index 2023. Then we chose the top 15 countries with the lowest personal income tax from that list of 30 countries. The data for personal income tax was obtained from Trading Economics. We have ranked the list of countries in ascending order of the personal income tax rates. For the countries with similar personal income tax rates, we have ranked them based on the countries' peace scores.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using different consensus approaches, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or a professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

15. Norway

Personal Income Tax Rate: 38.2%

Global Peace Score: 1.55

Norway is one of the peaceful countries for relocation, though it has a higher personal income tax compared to the US. The country has a personal income tax of 38.2% and a global peace score of 1.55. Norway ranks 15th among the safest low tax countries to live in for US citizens.

14. Canada

Personal Income Tax Rate: 33%

Global Peace Score: 1.35

Canada is one of the easiest countries for Americans to relocate. The North American country has a personal income tax rate of 33% and a global peace score of 1.35. Canada is one of the safest low tax countries to live in for US citizens.

13. Poland

Personal Income Tax Rate: 32%

Global Peace Score: 1.634

Officially the Republic of Poland is a country in Central Europe having a 32% personal income tax rate. The global peace score of 1.634 places Poland among the safest low tax countries to live in for US citizens.

12. Latvia

Personal Income Tax Rate: 31%

Global Peace Score: 1.582

Latvia is situated on the Baltic Sea between Lithuania and Estonia. The country has a 31% personal income tax rate and a global peace score of 1.582. Ranked 12th on our list, Latvia is one of the safest low tax countries to live in for US citizens.

11. Malaysia

Personal Income Tax Rate: 30%

Global Peace Score: 1.513

Malaysia is one of the peaceful countries for relocation. The country has a personal income tax of 30% and a global peace score of 1.513. Malaysia is one of the safest low tax countries to live in for US citizens.

10. Bhutan

Personal Income Tax Rate: 30%

Global Peace Score: 1.496

Bhutan is one of the safest low tax countries to live in for US citizens. The South Asian country has a personal income tax rate of 30% and a global peace score of 1.496.

9. Croatia

Personal Income Tax Rate: 30%

Global Peace Score: 1.45

Officially the Republic of Croatia is a country located at the crossroads of Central Europe and the Mediterranean. Croatia has a 30% personal income tax rate and a global peace score of 1.45. Croatia is placed ninth among the safest low tax countries to live in for US citizens.

8. Slovakia

Personal Income Tax Rate: 25%

Global Peace Score: 1.578

Officially the Slovak Republic is a landlocked country in Central Europe having a 25% personal income tax rate. The global peace score of 1.578 places Slovakia among the safest low tax countries to live in for US citizens.

7. Czech Republic

Personal Income Tax Rate: 23%

Global Peace Score: 1.379

The Czech Republic is also known as Czechia and has a 23% personal income tax rate and a global peace score of 1.379. The Czech Republic is placed seventh among the safest low tax countries to live in for US citizens.

6. Singapore

Personal Income Tax Rate: 22%

Global Peace Score: 1.332

Officially the Republic of Singapore is one of the largest economies in Asia. The country has a 22% personal income tax rate and a global peace score of 1.332. Singapore is one of the safest low tax countries to live in for US citizens.

