15 Safest Places To Retire in the US

20
Sam DiSalvo
·4 min read
vorDa / Getty Images
vorDa / Getty Images

As you get closer to retirement age, you're probably looking for places to live that fit your lifestyle, but also offer a sense of security. Wherever you'll call home, you'll want to feel safe, while still living within your means.

GOBankingRates took a look at the safest places to retire, then researched how affordable they were. Here are the 15 safest places to retire that won't drain your savings.

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

15. Sarasota, Florida

Picture yourself relaxing on the beaches on the coast of Florida with no worries. That's what it's like to live in Sarasota. Your annual cost of living in Sarasota is about $53,653, with $11,872 of that going to housing.

FloridaStock / Shutterstock.com
FloridaStock / Shutterstock.com

14. Port St. Lucie, Florida

When talking about places to retire, you know Florida will have plenty of destinations to offer. Port St. Lucie is the spring training location for the New York Mets, so you can catch games in the offseason. The annual cost of living in Port St. Lucie is $52,506, with $10,272 of that going toward yearly housing costs.

BobPalosaari / Getty Images/iStockphoto
BobPalosaari / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Fort Myers, Florida

Another Florida city that promises both security and affordability, Fort Myers is home to beautiful white sand beaches. Plan to set aside $773,837 in savings to retire here comfortably. The yearly cost of living in Fort Myers is $50,524.

Stephen Wood / Shutterstock.com
Stephen Wood / Shutterstock.com

12. Melbourne, Florida

Yet another Florida city you can safely call home. Known as The Harbor City, Melbourne offers plenty of beaches, places to fish and golf courses. The annual cost of living is $49,221, with housing being about $9,868 out of that amount.

shuttersv / Shutterstock.com
shuttersv / Shutterstock.com

11. Bella Vista, Arkansas

Bella Vista's motto is literally "a place to call home," so why wouldn't you? There are tons of hiking trails and golf courses to enjoy, as well as a thriving farmers market. You'll need about $721,696 in savings to retire in Bella Vista.

hutch photography / Shutterstock.com
hutch photography / Shutterstock.com

10. Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Interestingly, Lancaster is home to one of the oldest Amish communities in the country. Many tourists come for something a little quieter. Plan to spend $47,604 per year on the cost of living expenses. As far as medical expenses, healthcare will run about $7,888 per year for the average retiree.

Susilyn / Shutterstock.com
Susilyn / Shutterstock.com

9. Lakeland, Florida

Lakeland is part of the Tampa Bay Area, and as the name suggests, offers many lakes to see. The cost of living per year in Lakeland is $46,041. Plan to allot $7,873 of that to housing.

cristianl / Getty Images/iStockphoto
cristianl / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Pensacola, Florida

Pensacola offers amusement parks for grandkids to visit, plus tons of outdoor activities like fishing, hiking, and cruises. Pensacola has an annual cost of living of $45,466. If you'd like to retire in Pensacola, plan to have around $647,395 in the bank.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

7. Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach is maybe most known for being the World Center of Racing, so if you like fast cars, this is the place to be. Daytona Beach also offers--you guessed it--beaches, along with hiking trails, golf, and fishing. The annual cost of living is $45,206. Housing is about $6,928 of that.

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

6. Brookings, South Dakota

If Florida isn't your scene, consider Brookings. The city is where South Dakota State University is located and offers tons of family-friendly events to take part in while your grandkids are visiting. Plan to save up around $605,682 to retire here.

Ocala, Fla
Ocala, Fla

5. Ocala, Florida

Ocala is home to many museums and lakes for you to explore. The annual cost of living is $43,798, and it's wise to have about $605,682 in savings to retire here comfortably.

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

4. Mobile, Alabama

Mobile is home to many historic sites, as well as a Mardi Gras festival that is known to get pretty exciting. The annual cost of living in Mobile is $43,224. Healthcare will cost the average retiree about $8,204 yearly.

Ben Baeb / Shutterstock.com
Ben Baeb / Shutterstock.com

3. Green Bay, Wisconsin

If you're a Packers fan, you can move to their hometown and enjoy a safe city with lots of entertainment. Plus, you'll enjoy being one of the cities on gorgeous Lake Michigan. Plan to save $557,452 to retire in Green Bay.

Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock.com
Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock.com

2. North Chicago, Illinois

A suburb of Chicago, North Chicago offers everything the city does, but for a fraction of the price and heightened security. The cost of living per year in North Chicago is $41,034, and you can plan to set aside $536,595 in savings to retire here.

Geoff Eccles / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Geoff Eccles / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Charleston, Illinois

The safest and most affordable place to retire is Charleston, Illinois. Enjoy Lake Charleston, and take in all it has to offer on one of its many trails. The cost of living is the lowest on this list: $36,915 per year.

Methodology: In order to find out exactly how much you need to retire in the safest places in America, GOBankingRates first identified the safest places in America, sourcing cities from USNews and World Report and ADT Security. GOBankingRates then found the annual cost of expenditures for a retired person in each safest city by multiplying the 65-and-older expenditures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey by the cost of living index for each state from Sperling's Best Places. To find how much money a retired person would need to save, we divided each state's annual expenditures, minus the annual Social Security income as sourced from the Social Security Administration's Monthly Statistical Snapshot, October 2022, by .04, assuming drawing down savings by 4 percent each year to pay for living expenses. All data was collected and is up to date as of Dec. 5, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 Safest Places To Retire in the US

