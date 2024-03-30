15 Spectacular Floating Hotels Around The World

This article looks at the most spectacular floating hotels around the world. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of the luxury tourism, you may go ahead to 5 Spectacular Floating Hotels Around The World.

Luxury tourism is an ever-growing segment of the tourism industry that focuses on experiences which transcend the realms of a mere vacation. It capitalizes on the urge to settle for nothing but the best. In an increasingly capitalistic economy, the demand of luxury tourism is likely to increase as well.

The Appeal of Luxury Tourism

It is said that the highborn families of 17th and 18th century Europe had a tradition called “The Grand Tour”. The Grand Tour was a coming-of-age custom that involved wealthy young men traveling to various destinations around Europe. The tour would last years, requiring these gentlemen to spend immense resources as they treated themselves to the extravagant amenities of their sojourns.

However, the tour wasn’t just a celebration of adulthood or an excuse to treat oneself to the perquisites of nobility. Rather, it was seen as an intellectual and social investment. The tourists would return from these tours as reformed men, having the formative knowledge and je ne sais quoi to impose themselves as sophisticated members of the high society. Their tales of clinking glasses with the regal classes of Spain, being serenaded by the most popular artists in Italy, and traversing through the hinterlands of Eurasia would spread like wildfire among rich and poor alike. Moreover, the souvenirs collected by these people helped preserve their political and social clout for decades to come.

Much like The Grand Tour, luxury vacations in today’s world go beyond the idea of leisure. They serve as a status symbol and a testament to the opulence of those who experience these journeys. With the increasing popularity of social media platforms such as Instagram and Snapchat, owned by Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META), luxury tourists are able to flaunt their elegance at the swipe of a finger. In a world where everything boils down to social media views and mentions, there is nothing that spurs engagement like showcasing your privilege.

Story continues

Luxury Tourism Industry

For those who supply such excursions, these investments can be extremely profitable, yet risky. Rather than just offering a chance for tourists to enjoy some respite or entertainment, the theme of these vacations is to provide unparalleled exclusivity and comfort. As such, there is a constant race among these purveyors to innovate and introduce the hottest trends in the market.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT), one of the largest hotel chains in the world, launched their LXR brand in 2018. This brand aimed to provide a blend of destination themed yet personalized luxury experiences to travelers. Using this brand, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) targets intrigued travelers and helps provide them “the timeless pursuit of personal adventure”.

Similarly, luxury hotels have also begun to tap into the sustainable tourism market. Rather than just expecting extravagance, resorts have realized that luxury tourists are becoming increasingly concerned with their environmental footprint. #SustainableTourism and #ConsiousConsumer have been some of the most powerful and popular trends on Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) websites.

According to Virtuoso, 74% of travelers are willing to pay extra to travel sustainably. Additionally, Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) revealed from its study that 70% of tourists are willing to sacrifice convenience to be more sustainable. Consequently, there has been a visible change among companies in the tourism industry to provide eco-friendly travel opportunities. In 2022, Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) joined a sustainable travel coalition led by Travalyst, a brainchild of Prince Harry of UK. The company also launched a global sustainability strategy in the same year.

Peter Kern, Vice-Chairman and CEO, Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE), commented on this strategy, “We will further our mission to power travel for everyone, everywhere. Travel needs to lighten its footprint on the planet, and everyone should be able to experience it and receive the associated benefits.”

Floating Hotels

From the tallest skyscrapers to the most sumptuous cruise ships, there are a number of vacation spots that scream luxury. One such example of luxury vacation spots are floating hotels, which offer a one-of-a-kind adventure. Often perched on stilts, these hotels offer a unique manner of experiential travel, allowing tourists to witness enchanting aquatic environments from up close.

In recent years, floating hotels have become one of the hallmarks of wanderlust and luxury. The hashtag #FloatingBreakfast has spread like wildfire through Instagram feeds and stories, and although this trend is not exclusive to floating accommodations, they have managed to hog most of the spotlight. #FloatingBreakfast isn’t just limited to Instagram as it has featured on all platforms owned by Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) as well as TikTok.

According to Future Market Insights, the floating hotels market reached a value of $4.5 Billion in 2023. The industry is expected to grow at a staggering rate of 6.2% (CAGR) over the next decade, meaning that it could very well be valued at over $8.2 Billion by 2033. In 2022, Technavio predicted that the Asia-Pacific region would be a catalyst for the growth of floating hotels, even stating that it would comprise 38% of the industry's growth till 2026. Currently, Business Research Company reports that North America is the largest region in the floating hotels market. Many of the biggest hotels in the industry are based in the US. Recently, Mark Wide Research reported some of the biggest companies in the floating hotels market, which included several household brands such as Ritz-Carlton (owned by Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR)), Four Seasons, and Norwegian Cruise Lines. Ritz-Carlton is one of the key players in the global luxury tourism market. The wholly owned subsidiary of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) has lavish hotels in beachside locations all over the world as well as its incredible Ritz-Carlton Luxury Yacht Collection, and has lately been expanding its portfolio in the floating hotels market as well.

However, other major hospitality companies have been looking to tap into this market as well. In 2018, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) launched the world’s first underwater hotel suite at its Conrad Maldives Rangali Island Resort, introducing an all-new phenomenon in the art of luxury tourism. Join us, as we look at the most spectacular floating hotels around the world.

15 Spectacular Floating Hotels Around The World

15 Spectacular Floating Hotels Around The World

Methodology

To develop our list of most spectacular floating hotels around the world, we began by combing the internet for research in this area. We accumulated more than 10 different sources, including credible new outlets such as CNN, CBS, and Times of India, along with popular websites like The Travel and Travel Triangle to come up with a preliminary list of the spectacular floating hotels. Using a consensus approach, we shortlisted the hotels which had been recommended most frequently. Further research was narrowed to these floating hotels only.

Once this list was obtained, we used several metrics to score each hotel against. The first was the number of times each hotel had been recommended in our previous search. Secondly, we used TripAdvisor ratings as another metric. In case of ties, we used online reviews and other feedback on forums to rate each hotel on its luxury and sustainability. Finally, we accumulated these scores to develop a final scorecard, which was then sorted to come up with a list of most spectacular floating hotels around the world.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or a professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

Here are 15 Spectacular Floating Hotels Around The World.

15. Aurora Huts, Iceland

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Often referred to as the Igloo Boats, these huts might not usher luxury, but they are one of the most spectacular floating hotels around the world. Named after the incredible northern lights, or Aurora Borealis, these huts provide a solitary adventure at the base of the Fjallsarlon Glacier Lagoon. Each room is equipped with glass walls, providing guests a view of the Vatnajökull Glacier, the largest glacier in Europe. Moreover, during the winter months, the water around the huts freezes over, at which time tourists can trek over the ice sheets during the day, whilst enjoying a display of the incredibly breathtaking northern lights during the night.

14. The Queen Mary, California

Insider Monkey Score: 5

The Queen Mary is essentially a luxury cruise modified into a floating hotel. This floating hotel ship features lavish rooms with windows that allow guests to peer into the panoramic views of the Pacific. The ship features incredibly lavish dining facilities where guests can lounge while enjoying the culinary delights of the region.

Due to its historical significance, 1930s aesthetic, and location, there are plenty of activities for guests to engage in both within and outside the premises. There are plenty of tours available to educate guests on the cruise’s long and storied past, and one of the unique aspects of this floating hotel is that it is considered to be a site for paranormal activity. In fact, it featured on TIME’s Top 10 Haunted Places list in 2008.

13. Uakari Floating Lodge, Brazil

Insider Monkey Score: 5.5

Uakari Floating Lodge consists of 5 bungalows constructed in the heart of the Brazilian Amazon. The surrounding area of Mamiraua is a sustainable development reserve and a world heritage site. It features one of the most diverse ecosystems on the planet and is renowned for housing several rare and native animal species such as the bald Uakari monkey.

The lodge offers several activities such as canoeing and nighttime boat rides, that allow tourists to immerse themselves into the beauty of the Amazon. There are also trails to nearby lakes and opportunities to interact with locals for an authentic travel experience. Moreover, the hotel has been constructed in an incredibly sustainable manner, with rooms constructed out of recycled materials and powered by solar energy.

12. The Ritz-Carlton, Maldives

Insider Monkey Score: 6

The floating villas of Ritz-Carlton (a subsidiary of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR)) are constructed off the coast of Fari Islands, an archipelago in the Maldives. The villas are positioned along a circular walkway, facing out towards the turquoise lagoon. Each villa is equipped with a private pool, a sundeck, and a private butler. The estate also features a communal swimming pool, gym, and several bars and restaurants.

The resort opened its doors to the public in 2021 and has been the personification of luxury tourism ever since. Moreover, it also prides itself on its sustainability protocols, which include the fact that the entire resort is run on solar power. It is without a doubt one of the most spectacular floating hotels around the world.

11. Salt & Sill, Sweden

Insider Monkey Score: 8

Located on the island of Klädesholmen in Western Sweden, Salt & Sill is Sweden’s oldest floating hotel and one of the most spectacular floating hotels around the world. It comprises of several traditional cottages that overlook the archipelago and provide all the amenities for a luxurious vacation. Each room is paired with a private patio where you can unwind after sun dipping in the island’s most spectacular diving spots. True to the ideas of Flotels, the hotel is transportable, and therefore provides pristine views of the surrounding waters. Moreover, the destination offers many team-building activities, making it an ideal spot for corporate retreats. Salt & Sill’s experience is enhanced by its incredible culinary service, as it prides itself on bringing traditional Nordic dishes to its guests. Moreover, among the many water-based excursions offered by the hotel is the “Fastest Floating Sauna in the World”, which is a boat equipped with a sauna, hot tub, and conference facilities.

10. King Pacific Lodge, Canada

Insider Monkey Score: 9

Located off the coast of British Columbia, King Pacific Lodge is a fishing lodge that provides an authentic and timeless vacation experience. The floating lodges are located in such a remote region beside the Great Bear Rainforests that they can only be accessed by floatplanes. However, it also means that this part of the great white north is an untouched paradise with unparalleled natural beauty. Apart from fishing, the lodges are an incredible destination for wildlife sighting, as the nearby waters and forests are home to humpback whales, orcas, sea lions, Kermode bears, and white-tailed deers. The King Pacific Lodge shows incredible commitment towards being as sustainable as possible. Since the lodges are positioned in the water, none of the surrounding forests have been compromised and the activities offered to guests are regulated to be as eco-friendly as possible. The lodge is also conscious of its impact on the local indigenous population, ensuring that while guests have opportunities to interact with the Aborigine community, there is no harm to their culture.

9. Four Seasons Bora Bora, French Polynesia

Insider Monkey Score: 9

Often regarded as being the best hotel experience in Bora Bora, the Four Seasons Resort offers a collection of overwater villas and bungalows, constructed in the middle of the lagoon. Several bungalows are equipped with glass floors and private pools, providing an exclusive and immersive interaction with the turquoise waters of the Pacific Ocean. Each villa is accessible through the walkway, however, the residences are positioned such that guests can enjoy plenty of privacy and tranquility in their experience.

There is nothing quite like waking up to the sounds of the ocean splashing against the floorboards, the morning sun reflecting off miles of shimmering waters, and the breathtaking views of Mount Otemanu. Moreover, the island offers plenty of excursions such as diving, snorkeling, and jet skiing, as well as amenities such as spa treatments and seaside bars. Further, the resort also ensures that its impact on the local community and marine ecosystem is sustainable, whilst also educating travelers to ensure the same.

8. The Float House River Kwai, Thailand

Insider Monkey Score: 9.5

Present in the rural sections of River Kwai, The Float House features a series of wooden villas that swim against the backdrop of lush green forestry. The hotel offers a perfect escape into the majestic natural splendor of Thailand, mixing serenity with luxury. Due to its thatch and timber design, the resort blends in perfectly with the surrounding landscape. Each villa on the resort is paired with a deck that allows tourists to dip their toes in the jewel blue streams of River Kwai. There are plenty of outdoor activities to remain entertained, including canoeing, bamboo rafting, and trekking to some of the area’s secluded waterfalls and cave sites. Moreover, there are also opportunities to engage with the local Mon people, and the resort often arranges live shows of traditional dances after sunset.

7. Taj Lake Palace, India

Insider Monkey Score: 10

Nestled in the heart of Lake Pichola, the Taj Lake Palace was once a vacation home to the Mewar Royal family. For the last 50 years, it has served as one of India’s most luxurious hotels and one of the most spectacular floating hotels around the world. Its intricate marble design and waterfront balconies are some of the most stunning examples of Rajasthani architecture blended with Mughal influence. The destination was featured in the 13th installment of James Bond when it served as the lair for the radiant and wealthy Octopussy, one of the most popular bond girls in history. While most floating hotels offer luxury, Taj Lake Palace provides a taste of royalty. The hotel offers fantastic amenities such as pools, jacuzzi, spas, and sun decks. Guests are welcomed onto the property in private jetties before being spoiled with champagne. Moreover, some of the rooms provide a view of the city palace and local mountains.

6. Sunborn London Yacht Hotel, UK

Insider Monkey Score: 9.5

This permanently docked vessel allows travelers to enjoy the luxury yacht experience without setting out into the high seas. The hotel is located in the heart of London, away from the crowd and clamor of the city, whilst also being close enough for travelers to venture out to the city’s attractions. On board, the hotel offers an extravagant lifestyle with a symphony spa, rooftop bar, and even a casino. Moreover, the interior of the vessel is embellished with a posh aesthetic, featuring a grand atrium and lavish suites. At night, the lights of the city, the Canary Wharf Skyline, and the murmurs of the Thames provide an incredibly intimate atmosphere.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Spectacular Floating Hotels Around The World.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: none. 15 Spectacular Floating Hotels Around The World is originally published on Insider Monkey.